If LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. is gone, would Vikings still take a cornerback with No. 12 pick?
Vikings veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson has provided plenty of tips to teammates and lately he’s also been giving one to the front office.
Peterson has been saying regularly in recent weeks on his “All Things Covered” podcast that the Vikings should try to land LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. in the first round of the April 28-30 NFL draft. It must be said that Peterson also once starred for the Tigers.
“His talent is unmatched,” Peterson has said of Stingley.
Peterson said it would be a “steal” if the Vikings could land Stingley with their No. 12 pick. But he has acknowledged after Stingley’s strong April 6 pro day that they likely would need to trade up to get the former LSU star.
The Vikings are strongly considering taking a cornerback in the first round. Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection entering his 12th season, is likely to start at one outside spot but it’s up in the air who will hold down the other one. Cameron Dantzler, the leading current candidate, has been up and down in his two NFL seasons.
Most analysts rate Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner as the top cornerback in the draft, and he might not get past the New York Giants, who pick No. 7. And there has been recent speculation that Stingley might not get past Seattle at No. 9.
Stingley was perhaps the nation’s top cornerback as an LSU freshman in 2019, but he wasn’t the same player the next two seasons. He missed three games during the COVID-affected season of 2020 and then sat out the final nine games last year due to a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot.
“There had been a lot of speculation that Derek Stingley could be available (at No. 12), but I think that’s less likely now,” NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis said. “He’s come back from his injury and he’s tested well and he was in shape. … I think he’s the best corner in the draft when he’s on his game.”
So if Gardner and Stingley are both gone when the Vikings pick in the first round, and they want a cornerback, where do they turn? Davis has them taking Washington’s Trent McDuffie in his mock draft.
“I like him a lot,” Davis said. “He’s got a toughness to him. … He can play the slot. He can play outside. I think he makes a lot of plays on balls in coverage.”
Opinions differ on McDuffie, who might be a player the Vikings could trade down and still get in the first round. One drawback on McDuffie is he’s 5-foot-10½.
Dane Brugler, draft analyst for The Athletic, has McDuffie rated ahead of the 6-foot Stingley and puts him as the No. 2 cornerback in the draft after the 6-2½ Gardner. But ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid has McDuffie rated as the No. 4 cornerback, with Clemson’s 6-foot Andrew Booth being No. 3.
“I just like the length a little bit more,” Reid said of ranking Booth ahead of McDuffie. “McDuffie is a terrific prospect, but I just like the playmaking ability of Booth more than McDuffie.”
If both Gardner and Stingley are gone by No. 12, Reid said the Vikings should “trade back and accumulate some more picks” if they want a cornerback in the first round.
Gardner, Stingley, McDuffie and Booth could be the only cornerbacks taken in the first round. If the Vikings decide to take an edge rusher at No. 12, such as Eden Prairie native and Florida State star Jermaine Johnson II, they could look to take a cornerback in the second round.
Cornerbacks who could be available with Minnesota’s No. 46 pick include Florida’s Kaiir Elam, Washington’s Kyler Gordon, Auburn’s Roger McCreary, Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt and Houston’s Marcus Jones.
Whichever well-regarded rookie cornerback the Vikings bring in, Davis figures Peterson would be a top-notch tutor.
“Whether it’s Stingley or someone else, Patrick is the ultimate pro,” Davis said. “If it’s Stingley, they’re both speaking the same LSU language. Both of them wore number 7 there. But if it’s someone else, he’s going to be a great mentor.”
Not much wrong with these Mets right now, but bullpen ERA is worth keeping an eye on
The Giants have made a habit of jumping on Mets’ pitching early in games.
On Tuesday, in the first game of the frigid doubleheader, San Francisco plated two runs in the second and tacked on two more in the third. On Wednesday, the Giants got their first win of the series thanks to four runs off Chris Bassitt in the first two frames.
The baseball world has certainly taken notice of the Giants over the last two seasons. Their somewhat improbable 107-win season in 2021 was executed by veteran players, castoffs and a progressive coaching staff. When you play the Giants, you’ve got to be prepared for anything, as Mets’ manager Buck Showalter has learned from admiring them from afar. When asked how to best combat the Giants’ early, aggressive approach, the skipper was prepared.
“You could pitch more like Scherzer,” he deadpanned. “It’s something we didn’t do [more than] what they did. They’ve obviously got a little bit of a different plan. We’ve talked about how good they are. Nobody won more games in the regular season than them.”
Showalter is back with the team after missing Wednesday’s game to undergo a minor medical procedure, but neither he nor the Mets provided any specifics.
The Mets had matching 2.77 ERA’s in the first and second innings entering Thursday’s game. The problems — relatively speaking for a team playing as well as the Mets — have emerged in the later innings after their bulletproof starting pitchers have exited. The team’s highest collective ERA by inning comes in the eighth, where they’ve run a 4.15. From the sixth through ninth inning, the Mets owned a 3.38 ERA through the first 13 games.
When you’re off to a start as good as the Amazin’s, finding any sort of shortcoming is an exercise in nitpicking. The bullpen has still been a strength, but when you put their numbers alongside the starters, they look inferior, just as anyone’s would when compared to Max Scherzer, Tylor Megill and Carlos Carrasco’s fiery starts to the year.
“We’ve been able to share the load and pass it around,” Showalter said of his relievers. “When the starting pitchers are going deeper, it allows the bullpen not to get overused. You can win a game by what you did in the previous game, even if it’s a loss. It all revolves around starting pitching.”
NO CANO
Robinson Cano was not in the starting lineup for Thursday’s matinee, marking the third straight game he began on the bench. Cano is off to a 5-for-27 start (.185) and has played sparingly, only starting seven of the team’s first 14 games. His manager cautions against declaring someone done this early in the spring, though.
“In fairness to him, and most of our players, you want to wait until the weather gets a little warmer,” Showalter said of evaluating hitters in April. “Starling [Marte] told me he didn’t think he’d ever been as cold as he was during that doubleheader. As far as Robbie’s concerned, you want to give him the benefit of the doubt. He’s had some good at-bats, he had a good spring for us.”
Cano hit .360 in the Grapefruit League with two doubles and two walks in eight games. The concern for Showalter, at least right now, is figuring out a way to both give him enough at-bats to feel like himself again while also not overexerting a man who missed the entire 2021 season with a drug suspension.
“If he gets in a good groove, he’s going to want to stay in there,” Showalter asserted. “It’s tough. Are you putting him in there too much? Not enough? I’ll say this: I would not sell him short.”
BIG DRIP
Standing 6-7 and 230 pounds, Tylor Megill is a hard person to miss.
Despite his stature, the towering right-hander is one of the more soft spoken, least flashy guys on the team. His personality earned him a playful nickname from Cameron Maybin, who had a nine-game cameo with the 2021 Mets.
Maybin played with Megill’s brother, Trevor, with the Cubs. After learning that Tylor is much more laid back and introverted than his brother, Maybin bestowed the nickname “Big Drip” on him. Tylor would not confirm nor deny that he’s better dressed — or possesses more “drip” — than his older brother.
TIRED OF THE COLD
The most common complaint you hear from pitchers this time of year, when temperatures could be described as suboptimal, all revolve around gripping the ball.
“There’s obviously a difference,” said David Peterson. “Warm and sunny is great, night games during the summer. I don’t think anyone would love to play baseball in 40 and 50 [degrees] all the time. I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily ideal.”
Megill and Chasen Shreve both declared their “hate” for chilly April conditions and said that the most difficult thing is spinning their breaking pitches properly.
Mekhi Becton missing voluntary workouts in April is no big deal, plus he has a good excuse
Mekhi Becton wasn’t present at the Jets’ voluntary workouts this week. But Becton not showing up is a non-story.
The first reason, it’s April. Enough said.
“These are voluntary. Just in terms of Mekhi, we’ve had a great dialogue and discussion back and forth with his medical team back in Dallas,” Jets GM Joe Douglas said Thursday at his pre-draft press conference. “So, we’re on top of everything with him right now. Again, these are voluntary sessions.”
The second reason is these workouts are voluntary, just as Douglas said.
There are always a number of NFL players who don’t show up to voluntary offseason work for a variety of reasons. Worrying about it doesn’t move the needle.
The third reason not to freak out about Becton’s absence is that he has a valid excuse. His fiancee is pregnant and is due to give birth at any moment, according to sources close to the situation. He’s also training in Dallas with his personal trainer Duke Manyweather.
So, it’s not like Becton is loafing around.
It’s understandable why Jets fans become antsy at anything to do with Becton, the 6-7, 360-pound mammoth of a man who was supposed to be the anchor of Gang Green’s offensive line for the next decade.
He had a rough 2021 across the board. He dealt with plantar fasciitis during the spring which caused him to miss all of OTAs. And his conditioning and weight weren’t ideal. He came into training camp out of shape, which explained why he struggled throughout camp blocking Carl Lawson, the veteran defensive end who had signed a big-money free agent contract to join Gang Green. But the former Louisville star eventually made progress and started against the Panthers in Week 1.
He played well in the opener until a freak injury in the third quarter when Panthers defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon crashed the pocket and as he bulldozed Greg Van Roten they both collided with the back of Becton’s legs. He was diagnosed with an MCL sprain and dislocated kneecap and was expected to miss four to eight weeks.
Becton ended up missing the entire season as his body didn’t heal the way the Jets expected it to, mainly because of his weight issues, which irritated the coaching staff.
George Fant stepped in for Becton and played well and now is battling for the starting left tackle spot in 2022 against Becton.
So, all those factors have created a cloud of uncertainty around Becton and if he is the long-term answer for the Jets.
Those questions are fair.
But those questions won’t be answered on April 21.
Even if he showed up to these voluntary workouts, those questions still wouldn’t be answered.
The pushback with Becton not showing up to voluntary team workouts center comes down to optics. It would be great to have everyone here for a team that features the longest active postseason drought in the NFL. It would also make some fans feel marginally better about the former 2020 first-round pick.
But even if he was here this week, it doesn’t change much surrounding the narrative with Becton. In reality, the only way for him to silence the criticism starts in training camp and when the season starts.
Becton could look like an All-Pro in OTAs and mandatory minicamp in June. But if he shows up out of shape and overweight in August the criticism will return. Or if he plays like an abomination..
The questions surrounding Becton’s long-term status with the Jets — he’s in Year 3 of his 4-year, $18.4 million rookie deal — can only be answered on the field during training camp and when the games are played.
We all know this. No need to get worked up over optics.
It’s April, the weather is starting to get nice outside. Go for a walk.
If Becton is out of shape and can’t block anyone during training camp, then be concerned. Until then, relax.
CNN’s streaming service shutting down a month after launch
By TALI ARBEL and DAVID BAUDER
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is shutting down its CNN+ streaming service less than a month after its launch, a spectacular flameout for a venture that had attracted stars like Chris Wallace and Alison Roman and was seen as a way to attract a new generation of news consumers.
It had started March 29, shortly before CNN was taken over by new corporate parents. The new leaders of Warner Bros. Discovery quickly let it be known they considered CNN+ an ill-conceived idea.
The subscription-based service will be shut down at the end of April. Executives said some CNN+ programming and employees will be absorbed into the television network and website but there will be layoffs. The head of CNN+, Andrew Morse, is leaving the company.
In a memo to employees on Thursday, incoming CNN Chief Executive Chris Licht said consumers wanted “simplicity and an all-in service” rather than stand-alone offerings. Discovery had previously suggested that it wanted to merge the new company’s separate streaming services, which include Discovery+ and HBO Max, into a single app.
In a Thursday town hall, executives also said that the service’s inability to show live breaking news was a crucial failing. Because of contracts with cable and satellite companies, CNN+ could not stream the CNN television network.
“It’s a little bit like The New York Times subscription without The New York Times,” said J.B. Perrette, head of Discovery’s streaming services.
Perrette said Discovery had learned from trying to launch its own news service in Poland, and in seeing the experiences of other paid streaming services in the United States like Fox Nation, that CNN+ could not expect to get near one million subscribers. Unlike CNN+, which was charging customers $5.99 a month, broadcast networks like ABC, CBS and NBC offer free news-streaming services.
“Those are the facts,” Perrette said. “We’ve learned from painful history, financially costly history.”
If the company is going to go in a different direction than CNN+, “we can’t let it go on one second more than it needs to,” he said.
Under AT&T, there were $100 million in development costs and some 500 employees assigned to building out CNN+. Perrette told the employees they would have “first dibs” on some 100 jobs currently open at CNN. Licht’s memo said there would be at least six months of severance pay for departing staffers.
In the meeting, a CNN staff member wondered why AT&T, CNN’s previous corporate owner, was allowed to develop and start the service with new management coming in that clearly had its reservations about it. But executives said they were not allowed, until the takeover was formally approved weeks ago, to be involved in meetings about the service.
The executives said accountability for the rapid failure lies squarely with previous management.
“Would we have preferred to have this discussion six months ago, nine months ago?” Perrette said. “Couldn’t do it.”
The CNN+ service’s flagship was arguably Wallace’s daily interview show, for which he left his previous job as “Fox News Sunday” host. Wallace did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
It also featured programming from food-media star Roman, former NPR host Audie Cornish, ex-NBC News host Kasie Hunt, Jemele Hill, Rex Chapman and current CNN personalities Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Sara Sidner and Kate Bolduan. Some of the shows hadn’t even started yet.
Warner Bros. Discovery is led by Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who has his own vision for CNN and its Warner siblings.
Licht said in his memo that the “incredibly difficult” decision to shutter CNN+ is the right one for the long-term success of CNN. It will allow leaders to refocus resources on the core products that “drive our singular focus: further enhancing CNN’s journalism and its reputation as a global news leader.”
On the television network, Licht is expected to increase CNN’s emphasis on news coverage with less commentary.
He told staff members that the decision was no reflection on the service that they had built.
Licht acknowledged in the staff meeting that the experience with CNN+, at least initially, will have repercussions with personnel and those who might want to come there.
“We have to own the erosion of trust and build it back,” he said.
___
Arbel reported from Phoenix.
