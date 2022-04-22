If Vikings select an edge rusher in NFL draft, it could be Eden Prairie’s Jermaine Johnson

When it comes to the first round of the NFL draft, the Vikings don’t often look close to home.

Since entering the NFL in 1961, the Vikings have selected just one Minnesota native in the first round — linebacker Jeff Seimon, who was born in Rochester in 1950. But Seimon left with his family for California when he was 2 and didn’t return to Minnesota until 1972, when the Vikings made him the No. 10 overall selection.

Defensive end Carl Eller, a North Carolina native who starred at the University of Minnesota, is the only player from a Minnesota college that the Vikings have drafted in the first round; he was picked No. 6 in 1964. And they’ve never had a first-round selection who attended a Minnesota high school.

But that could change. Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II, an Eden Prairie native who starred at Eden Prairie High School and was the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Florida State, is a candidate to be selected with the No. 12 pick in the April 28-30 draft.

The Vikings might prefer to take a cornerback, but if both Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. are off the board at No. 12, they will need to make a decision. Do they take another cornerback at that spot, such as Washington’s Trent McDuffie or Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr.? Do they trade down and still try to get one of those two players? Or do they select a player at another position? If it’s the last option, edge rusher might be the most likely position.

Edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan and Travon Walker of Georgia will be long gone by the Vikings’ No. 12 pick. NFL Network analyst Charles Davis said there’s a slim chance Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux could slide down to that spot, and the Vikings would have to strongly consider him if that happens. But there is a much better chance that Johnson, regarded by most analysts as the fourth-best edge rusher in the draft, could be available.

“I watched him at the Senior Bowl, where he competed and participated in all the practices and took the snaps, and he won the vast majority of one-on-one drills and just had a really good week,” Davis said.

At the scouting combine in Indianapolis in March, Johnson talked about wanting to end up with the Vikings.

“I grew up a Vikings fan,” he said. “I tried to catch every game. That’d be awesome going home. I’m familiar with the city, born and raised there. It’d be kind of full circle.”

The 6-foot-5, 262-pound Johnson is coming off a season in which he had 18 tackles for loss, including 12 sacks. It was his only year with the Seminoles after he spent his first two college seasons at Independence (Kan.) Community College, which was featured then in the documentary “Last Chance U,” and then his next two seasons at Georgia.

Johnson was a rotation player with the Bulldogs, getting 6½ sacks in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. But he really emerged when he got plenty of snaps at Florida State in an NCAA-allowed fifth season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a great story,” said Mike Grant, Eden Prairie High’s longtime coach. “He didn’t qualify (academically) coming out high school, so he goes down there (to Independence) and it really is ‘Last Chance U.’ But he did all the right things, turned it around academically, and was able to pick Georgia. And then he went to Florida State and worked his butt off. He’s going to go high in the draft, and it’s well deserved.”

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid has been impressed with Johnson’s development.

“He’s got a complete game,” Reid said. “I think outside of Travon Walker, he’s the best run defender in this class (among edge rushers). I just think in terms of size and skill, he’s got all you want in the position.”

Reid said one drawback is Johnson is 23 and turns 24 in January, and the Vikings might want a younger player. And Johnson admitted at the combine that there is a “question mark” surrounding him since he’s had just “one year of really good production.”

Still, Johnson, as well as the top two cornerbacks, could be gone by the No. 12 pick. If that is the case, the Vikings could turn to the next best edge rusher, Purdue’s George Karlaftis. However, he likely could be snagged by trading down.