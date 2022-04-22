Finance
Investing in the Stock Market on a Shoestring
Investing in the share market has never been as easy as it is today thanks to share market platforms where mum and dad investors can invest as little as $10 at a time. Compare that to investing through a share broker where fees make this uneconomic unless you are able to invest a few thousand dollars at a time. Problem with this is that unless one had tens of thousands of dollars to invest then diversification where money is invested in a variety of companies is out of the question.
The solution to this is mutual funds, often called managed funds where your money is pooled with those of other investors. The fund manager invests on your behalf. The advantage of this for the ordinary man and woman is that the fund manager who has experience in the financial markets is working on your behalf for a minimal fee.
Your money is invested in a variety of companies and industries in order to minimize risk. Wealth, and Invest Now
Sharesies is a popular trading platform in New Zealand but is certainly not the only one; Hatch, Kernel, and Invest Now are others. In the US, Robin Hood is a popular trading platform.
There are so many benefits of getting involved in the share market in this way with the main one being that it improves the financial literacy of participants. It is all very well just reading books of a financial nature but knowledge comes from action otherwise what you may have learned on paper is just information.
There are several strategies you can use to drip feed money into the markets using online platforms.
I will tell you what I do. I focus on one particular company per year and invest money in this same company regularly, usually every two weeks. That way I will purchase shares at the lower price when the shares are down. If an investor just simply bought shares in one company with just one lump sum then there is the possibility that the share price was high which means it will have to rise further to maintain the value of the investment when inflation and fees are taken into account.
The share I have been buying this year is Spark, a New Zealand phone company. Last year it was Genesis Energy. I have not yet decided which company I will go to next year.
If you are prepared to invest more money you can choose more than one company. So long as you invest regularly you will take advantage of the low points in the market.
If you so wish you can just invest in managed funds. Sharesies has a range of options for this with varying degrees of risk. The golden rule is the higher the return the higher the risk. An astute investor will take this into account when deciding what to invest in.
The basic rules of investing still need to be adhered to such as not placing all of your eggs in the one basket and investing according to your goals. If you require the money in the short-term then investing in growth stocks which are high return but with higher risk is not a suitable investment because chances are that the stock price will be down at the time when you need the money.
Micro investing is an excellent way to get involved in the share market. It helps to build your financial know-how, not to mention your wealth. It can be part of your wealth building strategy so what are you waiting for?
What Is Ripple and Why Has Its Value Increased So Rapidly?
With a 35, 000 % increase in value in 2017 and a market cap of over $118 billion, Ripple has become a much-debated topic among analysts and investors alike. But, what is Ripple? Is it like other cryptocurrencies? Why has it been on fire lately? Continue reading to get answers to these questions.
1. What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payment solutions company, founded by Chris Larsen and Jed McCaleb. Their Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) contains the cryptocurrency XRP. Ripple claims to offer faster, reliable, and affordable transaction solutions for financial institutions. The company has created a hundred billion XRPs and it currently holds 61% of the coins. The current plan is to release a billion coins per month.
2. Differences Between Ripple and Bitcoin
Both Bitcoin and Ripple are cryptocurrencies that use block-chain technology. But, there is a fundamental difference between the two: unlike Bitcoin, Ripple cannot be mined. The currency is not set up as a mineable currency, and its use is fixed to the Ripple network.
Both Bitcoin and Ripple use validating nodes for validating ledgers. Bitcoin has about 10,000 trusted nodes, while Ripple has only five. However, the company plans to add 11 more over the next 18 months. The five validating nodes are controlled by Ripple. XRP has received criticism for the absence of independently trusted validators. The XRP Ledger is available to all, so anyone can download it and become a validator. Many companies run their own nodes on the Ripple network.
3. Reasons for Recent Price Hike of Ripple
The recent price hike of XRP has a lot to do with the currency’s expected use by financial institutions and investment by believe-the-hype investors. Ripple has been successful in gaining banks as customers for its other products. Ripple’s xCurrent is preferred by financial institutions because it offers real-time communication and quick corrections, thus reducing delays in bank transactions. The company plans on introducing a new product, xRapid, that incorporates XRP. They see the new product as an opportunity to get banks to use XRP. Investors see the potential of the currency as a financial vehicle used by banks worldwide.
Ripple, or more precisely, XRP, is a rising cryptocurrency. It’s different from the leading digital currency Bitcoin because its supply is controlled by the founding company. Ripple is banking on banks adopting it in the future. One can speculate that the recent increase in Ripple’s value will fuel more debates about its viability as a cryptocurrency asset.
Beyond Employee Ownership: A Perminent Cure for America’s Boom/Bust Economy
If you work for a company that has an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in place you have the opportunity to buy stock in that company while paying off the loan for your capital assets using future earnings (from dividends instead of your savings account or second mortgaging your home) and with pre-tax dollars (which speeds up the pay-off dramatically). In investment circles this strategy is known as leveraging a buy-out (an LBO for short).
As the result, once the loan is paid off, you’ll have two streams of income, one from your wage or salary, and a second from dividends yielded by your newfound ownership. This either increases your take home pay, or it allows you to accumulate funds for retirement, college for the kids, or to have a rainy-day fund in case the corona virus strikes again. In a well-run employee-owned company average workers often retire with plenty of money in the bank.
Even More Upside…
So, what does employee ownership do for the company? For starters, since everyone’s an owner, it eliminates the worker vs. management conflicts that often undermine the efficiency of conventionally organized companies. You’ve effectively united on the ownership side of the ledger so that traditional conflicts between workers, managers, and owners become non-sensical. Lack of conflict tends to strengthen and stabilize the company going into the future.
It also democratizes the workplace. It systematically counteracts and impedes concentrated wealth. That is to say, since workers are also owners, they have the right to a say so in how the company operates through voting their shares for representation on the company’s Board of Directors. In well-run employee owned companies you won’t find CEOs who are being paid 300, 400, or 500 times what the lowest paid workers back in the warehouse are being paid.
There’s still the need for executives in management. However, there’s much more participation in planning, problem solving, and decision making by front-line workers than in conventionally run companies. All this results in higher levels of mutual respect and higher company profits.
It Pays for Everyone to Pull Together!
And since everyone’s an owner, the financial incentives quite literally pay everyone to pull together, in the same direction, at the same time, toward the same goals. When the company wins, everyone wins, not just the few at the top. And when the company loses, everyone loses, not just those at the bottom. As the result, the efficiency and the resiliency of the company (especially in hard economic times) is maximized, while turnover is predictably reduced.
The Downside
Although there are approximately 8,000 employee-owned companies with 11 million employee-owners in the US today, the problem is that they’re still the rare exception, not the rule. So, employees of conventionally owned companies (even those with stock options) lack the opportunity to use future earnings to pay off loans when purchasing capital shares in the company. Even if they were allowed to buy into their company, they’d need access to the discretionary funds required to do so. And today most workers lack that access.
Moreover, public-sector employees like teachers, police and fire department members, and the armed forces are all left out of the ownership loop. So are women who work hard raising kids or overseeing elderly parents. That is to say, most Americans lack a systematic opportunity to participate in the (usually predictable and profitable) ownership side of the economy because so many are living paycheck to paycheck, needing to feed the kids and pay the rent/mortgage. This eliminates any opportunity for so many to benefit from ownership in our economy. In turn it also increases the wealth gap that threatens to kill what little remains of American democracy.
A $4 Trillion Dollar Idea Whose Time Has Come
In that light let’s recognize that on average, the American economy grows at the rate of $4 trillion dollars annually. That translates into about $12,000 annually for every man, woman, and child in America. But generally speaking who benefits from this annual growth? Obviously it’s those who can afford to buy stocks, bonds real estate, technology, etc. who benefit the most.
The question I want to raise here is, how can we give the average American citizen systematic access to the ownership side of the economy? How can the average Joe gain access to that $4 trillion dollars-worth of predictable growth in order to generate a second stream of investment income, while eliminating the fear and instability that so many Americans suffer from in today’s incredibly imbalanced economy?
Paying Americans to Pull Together…
Consider this. What if the Federal Reserve, through local banks issued $12,000 of INSURED CAPITAL CREDIT to every American citizen annually, along with a stipulation that these funds could only be used to purchase shares of new and transferred capital assets that were predicted to generate enough future profits to pay for these assets? It would cost American taxpayers NOTHING. It creates no government or consumer debt! And, rather than creating government debt-backed currency, our money would be backed by real, productive, private-sector assets
And it won’t be inflationary. All money created would be backed by the full value of private sector assets that citizens would receive insured loans to purchase. Citizens would actually be purchasing newly issued, full dividend payout, voting shares of companies that need new capital assets in order to grow. What this would do however, is give every American citizen equal access to the ownership side of the American economy. It will help democratize the free market. In this moment of political division and strife it literally pays Americans to pull together, at the same time, in the same direction, towards the same goals!
It Systematically Counteracts Concentrated Wealth!
Over time, each American citizen will accumulate more and more equity (instead of debt) and benefit from his or her investment income in a way that only the wealthy can do today. As the result, the need for federally backed social safety net programs (i.e. social security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps) will gradually fade away. More people will be able to pay taxes, which in turn decreases the load on those among us who actually still pay taxes. It systematically counteracts/impedes concentrated wealth and it democratizes America’s economy!
Today’s Crisis Wouldn’t Be a Crisis
If the Obama administration had implemented Capital Homesteading in the wake of the 2008 meltdown today’s COVID 19/Unemployment crisis would not be a crisis. People could afford stay at home and still have sufficient income to weather a much less severe storm. Trump has the same opportunity today. Let’s see if he really wants to make America great again.
Capital Homesteading In Detail
I confess, this commentary has been a generalized portrait in dire need of more detail. So, for a full and detailed explanation of how this strategy could be laid out, go to CESJ.ORG and check out the concept that Dr. Norman Kurland calls Capital Homesteading. It’s an ingenious idea whose time is long overdue. And it’s one very good thing that could actually come to fruition as the result of this horrific COVID 19 crisis.
Budgeting IT Projects
Budgets should be managed no differently on IT projects than on any other project. The reason that budget management is so challenging for project managers on these projects is that, typically the project manager of the project is not accountable for the budget and frequently does not even have insight into how that budget is assigned or tracked. Money is typically assigned from operational budgets to perform the project and responsibility for the money and tracking of expenditures is done at the operational level. The result of this disconnect between financial oversight and the project manager is that budgeting for project activities and measuring the project’s performance to budget are not done in any formal way, and frequently are not done at all.
This does not excuse the managers of IT projects from taking responsibility for the budget and utilizing all the best practices established for cost management set forth in the PMI’s PMBOK, it simply makes their job more difficult. Here are a few tips on how to overcome some of the challenges typically faced on IT projects.
Budget Accountability and Responsibility
The project sponsor is the person who is accountable for the results of the project. Before I go any further, let me take some of the mystery out of the terms: responsibility and accountability. The difference between accountability and responsibility is simply the degree of suffering the owner will have if things go wrong. The person who is accountable is answerable for the results, or even liable for the results. Liability has a legal context so the person who bears the legal liability for the results of a project would have to be an officer of the company. Responsibility has a broader context and does not entail being liable, but means answerable for the results. Getting back to the project, an officer of the company may be the one who is accountable for the project budget. Often the project is not large enough or expensive enough to warrant oversight by an officer of the company in which case the accountability for the project will be handed down to someone in a management position whose level of authority would allow them to have oversight over the project.
The project sponsor delegates the responsibility for the budget to you, the project manager. In the world of IT the relationship can be more complex. Frequently projects in this area have 2 sponsors: the business sponsor and the IT sponsor. Their relationship is one of customer and vendor. The business sponsor is accountable for the money spent on the project and the IT sponsor is responsible to the business sponsor in the same way they would be if the business sponsor were to represent a company entirely external to the IT organization. The business sponsor still bears the overall responsibility for the project and they delegate that responsibility to the IT sponsor in the same way they would if they were to hire an external organization to perform the work.
The sponsor (either business or IT), delegates the responsibility for the project to the project manager. The delegation won’t be documented but it takes place as soon as you accept the task of managing the project. They place their faith in the project manager’s ability to deliver the business value for the project using just the amount of money budgeted for the project. They do this through the IT sponsor in the case where one is identified. In either case, you are not the one that will feel the wrath of the corporation should the project overspend, or fail to deliver on the business value, the business sponsor is. You may feel the pain indirectly. You might not get that bonus, or you might even be fired, but no-one is likely to pursue you for the amount the project is over budget. You owe a duty of care to the sponsor which includes ensuring that the project delivers its promised benefits for the budget agreed upon, or to alert them as early as possible to problems that would prevent that from happening.
Planning the Budget
There are two types of approach to budget estimation: top down or bottom up. In practice, the right approach is often a blend of these 2. Top down is chosen when there is a strict budgeted amount allotted for the project. Bottom up is chosen when the project is essential to the business, or is mandated by legislation. The first step the project manager should take is to inform themselves of any budget limits, either a specific amount, or a range. Keep in mind that being provided with a range for a budget does not necessarily mean that bringing the project in for the upper end of the range is acceptable.
Your business sponsor, or IT sponsor should be able to provide you with the budget amount or range for the project, where one exists. Your first sit down meeting with the sponsor should include an exchange of this information. Your approach to planning the project will depend on whether you are given a hard cap to work with, a range, or no cap at all. Let’s tackle the case where you’re given a hard cap first.
Hard Cap: A hard cap requires that you scope the project to fall under the cap. In many IT projects a good deal of the budget must be spent on labour so knowing the cost of labour is vital to this exercise. Your accounting group should be able to supply you with the loaded labour rate used by your company to cost labour. Knowing the loaded labour rate and the number of work hours required for the task or deliverable under consideration allows you to estimate the cost. Estimates for other expenses such as hardware and software licenses should be available from your procurement group, the vendors, or the internet. Keep in mind that no-one can give you an accurate cost estimate without specifics, which you don’t have at this point. You will be able to ball park an estimate for the deliverable, or task, under consideration and tell whether that estimate is likely to fit within the budget.
There are all kinds of methods for estimating the cost of software development, based on the hours of effort required to build the system. Since you don’t have all the requirements at this point, forget about Function Point Analysis (FPA), or any other bottom up method. An analogous estimate from a similar project in scope and complexity makes a good benchmark. You can also use the Wide Band Delphi process which requires a panel of experts to break the work down and estimate the cost of each task. If none of these solutions are available to you, it’s up to you to break the work down and estimate the costs of each activity. Don’t attempt to complete the WBS, break the work down into the components you can foresee. You might want to solicit the help of a business analyst in this exercise. Your estimate will only be as reliable as the amount of information used to derive the estimate, don’t forget to add this disclaimer to any estimates you provide to the sponsor.
Don’t forget to include the cost of QA when estimating software development costs. There is actually no set rule of thumb to estimate QA costs. One approach is to set your QA cost estimate as a percentage of your development cost estimate. A good median to choose is 35%, or roughly 1/3 of the estimate for development. Adjust this ratio upwards where the testing is all manual and the application is a “mission critical” one. Adjust it downwards where the application is not “mission critical” or your QA group has automated testing tools.
Development environments, test environments, and a production environment must be considered when costing IT projects. You may have all of these already in place so they won’t add to your costs. If not, make certain that you identify all the environments that must be provided to deliver the project. QA environments should be separate from the development environment. One of the environments must support integration testing. Other environments to consider are: the QA environment, a staging environment, and the production environment. QA environments are typically used for testing functionality, not performance or stress. If your system is “mission critical”, you should consider a platform for performance and stress testing.
Delivering a project’s goals and objectives within a budget cap will involve trial and error. The first pass likely will not yield a plan that fits within the budget, or if it does the budget may be too big or you missed something. As you whittle the budget down and approach the cap, you must ask yourself if the project is still capable of delivering the stated goals and objectives despite the reduction in scope. Risks are something else to be considered. Unless you took a wild guess at the right approach at the outset, any reduction of scope you made to reduce costs will be accompanied by an increased element of risk to the project’s goals and objectives. To be feasible, a cheaper alternative must have risk responses identified to handle the new risks. Your project budget must include a budget for managing the risks to your project, so make sure you estimate the costs of the risk responses.
The process of estimating the costs of high level deliverables and activities will yield one of 2 results: either your project can fit within the established budget, or it can’t. If you are unable to deliver the goals and objectives of the project within the budget cap, you will need to alert your sponsor immediately. Don’t wait for the end of planning phase/beginning of implementation phase Gate Review to spring it on them.
Budget Range: Almost the same steps as you used to deal with the hard cap. Use the lower end of the range to put your estimates into context and as you approach mid range, begin to look for areas where scope can be reduced. The approach to reducing scope needs to include the identification of risks and estimates for the risk responses. A budget range provides you with more options when scoping the project. When you have thrown out the “Cadillac” solution because you assumed it would exceed the project budget, you may want to revisit that decision if your estimate is close to the lower bound.
Your budgeting exercise is almost certain to require the same type of reconciliation required for the hard cap so approach it in the same way. Compare the requirement or feature or function under consideration to the project goals and objectives. Does it directly support a goal or objective? Is there a cheaper, more cost effective way to deliver the same functionality? Don’t forget to include an estimate for risk responses in the total budget.
No Cap: No budget cap makes the chore of budgeting for the project much simpler. Beware the project with no budget cap however, as organizations can rarely operate this way. If you are not given a budget cap it may be because you are expected to tell your sponsor how much the project is likely to cost and then let them make the decision on whether to proceed or not. If the project is in response to legislation, or there are other compelling reasons for performing the project, you will probably still have some guidelines to follow which will limit your spending. Do your best to have your sponsor state any expectations they have at all about the ultimate cost of the project.
The project scope or schedule will be the top priorities where there is no budget cap for the project. Planning spending for this project will require you to reconcile budget and scope/schedule in a different fashion than for projects with a hard spending limit. The system features and functionality should be more clearly defined in the case where scope is the top priority. They should also be more clearly defined where time to market is the top priority. The difference between these two scenarios is that in the case where features and functionality are the priority, delivering the full set will require the project to take however long it takes to build these. The feature set may have to be pared down where time to market is the driver.
You should have a Rough Order of Magnitude (ROM) estimate of the cost of the project at this point. This estimate should either fit under the stated cap, or within the range you were given for the project. The next step is to continue the breakdown of the work and assign a portion of the budget to each deliverable or task in the WBS. We’ll talk about that in the next article in the series.
