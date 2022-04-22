Finance
It’s a Doozie – The History of the Duisenberg Automobile Classic Motor Car
It can be said that many of the greatest things in life start off with humble beginnings. So is it with the Duisenberg Motor car. You may have heard the expression off times – “That’s a Doozie” or “It’s a Doozie”. These are all references to a great car and car automaker of renown – the Duisenberg.
The Duisenberg began its life as the Auburn-Cord-Duisenberg. Ernest Lobban Cord began his career in the automobile industry in a most humble manner – as a simple repairer of model T Ford cars. It could be said that this start of the Duisenberg line met with even fairly mixed fortunes. – Mr. Cord said to have become a millionaire three separate times even before he reached the ripe and experienced age of 21 – losing his entire fortune fully each of the three times. Finally at the ripe old age of 30 years and with lasting and real wealth,, Mr. Cord joined the failing Auburn company as its “general manager”., bought a substantial share in the company and proceeded to bring Auburn back onto the path of financial security and wealth.
Aside from being obviously a clever engineer himself, Cord had the greatest ability and abilities to spot great talents and talents in others. As a result he spotted, hired and employed such classic notables and famous legends in the automobile trades as Gordon Buehrig, Harry Miller and Count Alexis de Sakhnoffsky. Next Mr. Cord promptly bought control of the Lycoming engine plant and the Duisenberg Company itself.
The Deisenberg brothers, Fred and August had originally begun by actually making bicycles in their adopted “home town” of Des Moines Iowa, before going into the sport of motor racing, building their first racing car in 1903. The Duisenberg Company itself was formed in 1912 to build race cars, and their success led inevitably to the manufacture of standard road cars. The first of the Duisenberg line of standard motor cars for the road and non-racing a driver was the Model A tourer. The Model A “Tourer” has been dated for the year 1920. It can be rightly said with truthfulness as well as knowledge that the Duisenberg road cars were more than heavily based on the knowledge and expertise gained from auto racing itself and were excellent examples of advanced engineering and automotive mechanical technologies of the time. The Duisenberg automotive product line quickly established a more than solid and well earned reputation on the roads just as the Duisenberg racing cars had collected a bevy of speed and racing records. Amazingly the Duisenberg racing group had taken the venerable race wins of Indianapolis in the years 1924, 1925 and 1927.
It can be said that Mr. Cord’s tough leadership and empire-building ambitions had brought a most vital had brought a most effective combine into being and Auburn-Cord -Duisenberg proceeded to flourish in no uncertain terms. Unfortunately Cord’s timing was particularly bad and all of his projects reached fruition in the same fateful year – 1929, the same year as the great stock market “crash”. Miller, himself, patented his version of “Front Wheel Drive”
The following year – 1929 – in which for the first time the Cord nameplate itself was used – the L29 was introduced and released for sale. Designed by Carl van Ranst , it carried Miller’s front axle setup. Next in line were such speedy and flighty cars as the Auburn Speedster which was had the distinction of being the first car line that stated and guaranteed that each car had been individually been speed tested to 100 miles per hour.
Hence the Duisenberg reputation as fine motor cars of great speed as well as beauty was born, cultured and maintained. It’s no accident that the name Duisenberg carries such a reputation and notoriety among car aficionados.
The expression “It’s a Doozie” has been well earned.
Finance
What Is Real Estate Title Insurance?
What is Title Insurance?
If you are refinancing your home or trying to purchase a new home, at some point the term Title Insurance will come up. An unbelievable number of people have no clue what title insurance is but they purchase it every day. In a nutshell, title insurance, is a policy that limits risk to the buyer, owner, and lender of a real estate transaction. The insurance may not protect all 3 financially on every deal but by eliminating risk for liability, title insurance has a positive effect for all parties involved.
At one time, if a person desired to buy a property, he would contact an attorney to research the property. The attorney would make a trip to the courthouse and pull all the necessary records to make sure that the property is clear of mortgages, tax liens, municipal liens and judgments. He would make sure that the person(s) selling the property is the actual owner(s) of record and he would also research the chain of title to make sure that the way in which the owner acquired the property doesn’t present any claims to other individuals or groups. If the person buying the property needed a loan, the attorney would assure the Bank that property was either clear or had encumbrances, meaning any liens or other property rights that may be infringed. As time went on and Banks became multi-national and it became more necessary for some type of insurance to indemnify the Banks in case there was a problem after the closing. Attorneys still comprised a good portion of title insurance in the United States. However, title companies popped up to specialize in these types of transactions. In many cases for simple residential transactions, title companies are faster and more efficient for getting through the lender’s process. Banks like Chase or Bank of America; have no idea who owns what or which attorney to use as far as ensuring them against risk in any given area. So, they let the borrower choose a title company or attorney to issue insurance to protect them.
Refinancing
In many ways, a lender’s policy and an owner’s policy are similar. If a person is refinancing, title insurance is purchased, at the borrower’s expense, in order to insure the new Bank that its mortgage will be in first lien position at the courthouse after the closing. At this point the Bank may request a title insurance commitment. This commitment is required for most loans as the Bank will request a Lenders’ Title Policy. A search of the courthouse records is performed by the title company and examined. In Pennsylvania, Deeds, Mortgages, liens, etc are recorded in the order they arrive at the courthouse. So, if you have an old mortgage and the bank records a new mortgage, the new mortgage will be in second lien position. In this case, the old mortgage would take precedence over the new mortgage as far as rights for foreclosing. The old Mortgage, once it is paid off, would have to be satisfied. And then, the new mortgage would move up into first position at the recorder’s office. This is the primary function of Lender’s Title Insurance on a refinance. The new Bank is making sure that if you were to ever default on your loan with them, they can foreclose on the property to get their money back. The house is collateral for the loan and they are just protecting themselves.
Purchases
When you are taking ownership of a piece of real property, you want to have assurances for many different risks that are involved in that type of transaction. The first of which, is identifying the proper owner. I am sure you have heard the old “Brooklyn Bridge” line regarding suckers and real estate. Title companies verify that for you. I have had people try to throw me off of property that they not only didn’t own, but had no clue who are the actual owners. As a proposed owner, you also really need to know if there are any kinds of liens that are attached to the property. There are many types of liens but the most common are; Mortgages, Judgments, Tax Liens and Municipal liens. These types of liens attach to the property not just the owner that accrued them. So, if that owner transfers the property to you and nothing is done about these liens, you are stuck with them. You may not be financial responsible for them, but these types of liens have no regard for who actually owns the property; they are just interested in getting paid. If you get stuck with someone else’s back taxes, the tax man does not care. The government wants its money and will sell your house to get it. So, I can’t stress enough the importance of having a qualified licensed title company, examine your potential investment.
I would just like to reiterate that the potential risks that are involved with real estate are so numerous and vast, it is easy to see why most Banks and Mortgage Brokers require it and most people that are in the real estate business, realize why it is so vital to the process. It is great to have some comfort in the fact that the land has been researched and is clear for transfer. Factor in the notion that it is a onetime fee for the assurance that you are taking ownership and only have to worry about the future, not the past. And, an Owner’s Policy last as long as you and your heirs own the property, where else can you get that kind of comfort for you and your family.
Finance
Investing in the Stock Market on a Shoestring
Investing in the share market has never been as easy as it is today thanks to share market platforms where mum and dad investors can invest as little as $10 at a time. Compare that to investing through a share broker where fees make this uneconomic unless you are able to invest a few thousand dollars at a time. Problem with this is that unless one had tens of thousands of dollars to invest then diversification where money is invested in a variety of companies is out of the question.
The solution to this is mutual funds, often called managed funds where your money is pooled with those of other investors. The fund manager invests on your behalf. The advantage of this for the ordinary man and woman is that the fund manager who has experience in the financial markets is working on your behalf for a minimal fee.
Your money is invested in a variety of companies and industries in order to minimize risk. Wealth, and Invest Now
Sharesies is a popular trading platform in New Zealand but is certainly not the only one; Hatch, Kernel, and Invest Now are others. In the US, Robin Hood is a popular trading platform.
There are so many benefits of getting involved in the share market in this way with the main one being that it improves the financial literacy of participants. It is all very well just reading books of a financial nature but knowledge comes from action otherwise what you may have learned on paper is just information.
There are several strategies you can use to drip feed money into the markets using online platforms.
I will tell you what I do. I focus on one particular company per year and invest money in this same company regularly, usually every two weeks. That way I will purchase shares at the lower price when the shares are down. If an investor just simply bought shares in one company with just one lump sum then there is the possibility that the share price was high which means it will have to rise further to maintain the value of the investment when inflation and fees are taken into account.
The share I have been buying this year is Spark, a New Zealand phone company. Last year it was Genesis Energy. I have not yet decided which company I will go to next year.
If you are prepared to invest more money you can choose more than one company. So long as you invest regularly you will take advantage of the low points in the market.
If you so wish you can just invest in managed funds. Sharesies has a range of options for this with varying degrees of risk. The golden rule is the higher the return the higher the risk. An astute investor will take this into account when deciding what to invest in.
The basic rules of investing still need to be adhered to such as not placing all of your eggs in the one basket and investing according to your goals. If you require the money in the short-term then investing in growth stocks which are high return but with higher risk is not a suitable investment because chances are that the stock price will be down at the time when you need the money.
Micro investing is an excellent way to get involved in the share market. It helps to build your financial know-how, not to mention your wealth. It can be part of your wealth building strategy so what are you waiting for?
Finance
What Is Ripple and Why Has Its Value Increased So Rapidly?
With a 35, 000 % increase in value in 2017 and a market cap of over $118 billion, Ripple has become a much-debated topic among analysts and investors alike. But, what is Ripple? Is it like other cryptocurrencies? Why has it been on fire lately? Continue reading to get answers to these questions.
1. What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payment solutions company, founded by Chris Larsen and Jed McCaleb. Their Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) contains the cryptocurrency XRP. Ripple claims to offer faster, reliable, and affordable transaction solutions for financial institutions. The company has created a hundred billion XRPs and it currently holds 61% of the coins. The current plan is to release a billion coins per month.
2. Differences Between Ripple and Bitcoin
Both Bitcoin and Ripple are cryptocurrencies that use block-chain technology. But, there is a fundamental difference between the two: unlike Bitcoin, Ripple cannot be mined. The currency is not set up as a mineable currency, and its use is fixed to the Ripple network.
Both Bitcoin and Ripple use validating nodes for validating ledgers. Bitcoin has about 10,000 trusted nodes, while Ripple has only five. However, the company plans to add 11 more over the next 18 months. The five validating nodes are controlled by Ripple. XRP has received criticism for the absence of independently trusted validators. The XRP Ledger is available to all, so anyone can download it and become a validator. Many companies run their own nodes on the Ripple network.
3. Reasons for Recent Price Hike of Ripple
The recent price hike of XRP has a lot to do with the currency’s expected use by financial institutions and investment by believe-the-hype investors. Ripple has been successful in gaining banks as customers for its other products. Ripple’s xCurrent is preferred by financial institutions because it offers real-time communication and quick corrections, thus reducing delays in bank transactions. The company plans on introducing a new product, xRapid, that incorporates XRP. They see the new product as an opportunity to get banks to use XRP. Investors see the potential of the currency as a financial vehicle used by banks worldwide.
Ripple, or more precisely, XRP, is a rising cryptocurrency. It’s different from the leading digital currency Bitcoin because its supply is controlled by the founding company. Ripple is banking on banks adopting it in the future. One can speculate that the recent increase in Ripple’s value will fuel more debates about its viability as a cryptocurrency asset.
