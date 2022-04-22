Jets GM Joe Douglas vows to ‘be aggressive’ a day after Deebo Samuel asks out of San Francisco

As the combat fighter Will Smith once said, “stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.”

Joe Douglas is staying ready. The Jets GM is locked and loaded and ready to make a big move if the chance is available.

“If the right opportunity presents itself, we are going to be aggressive,” Douglas said during his pre-draft press conference on Thursday.

The latest potential opportunity is superstar receiver Deebo Samuel, who has asked out of San Francisco.

Samuel, 26, earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors last season after finishing with 77 catches, 1,405 yards and six touchdowns and displayed explosive versatility when the 49ers placed him in the back field (365 yards and eight TDs).

But Samuel’s usage in the San Fran offense frustrated him, according to NFL Network, and that is one of the reasons why he’s asking out of the last year of his rookie year.

And the Jets are in a great position to strike because of the assets they hold.

The Jets and 49ers run the same system and Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was the passing game coordinator and receivers’ coach when Samuel was drafted in 2019 out of South Carolina.

So it would be an easy fit for the Jets, if they could pry Samuel away from the 49ers.

The Jets possess two top 10 picks and two second-round picks at the top of the round (No. 35 and No. 38) in next week’s draft. When they aggressively went after Tyreek Hill last month, they offered their two second -round picks and the Chiefs agreed to it. Hill ultimately decided on the Dolphins.

It might cost more since Samuel is two years younger.

But Douglas declined to reveal if he would offer more than what was offered to Kansas City for Hill.

“Not gonna get into any specifics or hypotheticals,” Douglas said. “But again, if the right opportunity presents itself to make this roster better, we’re gonna attack it and be aggressive.”

Samuel would accelerate Zach Wilson’s development similar to how Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs and Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins propelled Josh Allen and Kyler Murray’s development, respectively.

And that’s what this offseason centers around: getting more talent around Wilson.

“I think when you break it down to keeping the main things, it’s going to be about developing and helping our young quarterback,” Douglas said. “It’s about adding as many difference-makers as you can to the roster and making sure that they fit within the culture and the scheme that we’re trying to provide.”

And throughout the offseason, the Jets have shown they’re willing to be aggressive to add pieces around Wilson.

They added two tight ends in ex-Viking Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah from the Bengals who combined last season for 110 catches, 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns. They re-signed Braxton Berrios and signed Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson.

Those additions will directly contribute to Wilson’s development in Year 2.

They also added former Seahawks CB D.J. Reed and ex-Buccaneer safety Jordan Whitehead who should help improve the 32nd-ranked defense.

The concerted effort to provide Wilson with a good environment to thrive is apparent as the talent around him is already improved from last season’s 4-13 campaign.

And Douglas is waiting in the wings to attack if another opportunity presents itself and he has the assets to pull it off.

()