News
Joe Ryan, bullpen shine as Twins blank Royals 1-0 in finale
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With an Twins offense mired in a season-long slump, rookie pitcher Joe Ryan wasn’t afforded much wiggle room.
Turns out, he didn’t need it.
Ryan turned in one of the best starts of his young career on Thursday afternoon, throwing six scoreless innings in the Twins’ 1-0 win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, helping them avoid a series sweep.
Ryan faced little trouble in his outing, giving up just a pair of hits and walking one batter, Bobby Witt Jr., whom he promptly picked off first base. The only serious threat he faced came in the fourth inning when Ryan gave up a triple to left fielder Andrew Benintendi, who then tried to score on a Salvador Perez flyout to center.
Nick Gordon had other ideas.
Gordon, in center for Byron Buxton, caught the ball and then threw a strike to Ryan Jeffers, the ball getting to the plate on a hop with more than enough time for Jeffers to lay the tag down on Benintendi. The throw preserved the Twins’ slim one-run lead, which they grabbed ahold of in the second inning on a Miguel Sanó sacrifice fly that plated Gio Urshela.
Jhoan Duran, another rookie, followed Ryan into the game, throwing a clean seventh inning and striking out two in the highest-leverage situation he’s seen to date. Joe Smith added a scoreless eighth, working around a two-out double, and Emilio Pagán came in in the ninth to secure the Twins’ first save of the season.
All had little breathing room. While the Twins finished with eight hits on the day, they again didn’t collect an extra base hit and weren’t able to capitalize on their chances.
Buxton collected one of those hits, coming back and serving as the team’s designated hitter in his return. Buxton had not played since tweaking his knee on Friday in Boston. The Twins eased him back into action, not re-inserting him into the outfield immediately. That, manager Rocco Baldelli said, will be a day to day thing that the Twins will assess.
News
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: April 22-28
Barry Season 3.”>
If the past few weeks have been particularly movie-heavy, then this week’s streaming guide should be a welcome relief for those of you who prefer a good, old-fashioned bingefest. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and HBO all have brand new series coming this week, and many of them have a decidedly true crime leaning. Whether it’s a preposterous divorce case from the ’60s, a corrupt police force from the past decade, or the return of critical darling Barry, there’s plenty to watch.
What to watch on Netflix
Heartstopper
This sweet coming-of-age series is packed full of imagination, creativity, and bright colors. Heartstopper is a new adaptation of a graphic novel of the same name that tracks the budding relationship between teens Charlie and Nick. The show wears its web-comic origins on its sleeve, creating a gorgeous and fun visual world for these two boys to find themselves and each other in. It promises to be a sweet, true to life take on love and friendship in the 21st century, and it’s a welcome step forward for young gay representation during a time when so many seem to oppose it. Heartstopper premieres Friday, April 22nd.
Big Eyes
Is Amy Adams one of the best actresses of the 21st century? I certainly think so and am convinced that everyone else should too. Big Eyes, though one of her lesser recognized projects, is definitely one of her best. Directed by Tim Burton (though not nearly as gothic as is his usual wont) this 2014 biopic stars Adams as painter Margaret Keane, a talented but meek woman who let her husband take credit for her work for over a decade as it grew to huge popularity in the ’50s and ’60s. It’s an ultimately empowering tale about a woman trusting herself and her vision, and Adams plays it to perfection. Big Eyes will be available to stream starting Monday, April 25th.
What to watch on Hulu
Under the Banner of Heaven
Fresh off of his Oscar nomination and her starring role in Fresh, Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones star in the new miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven. This true-crime story follows a fundamentalist Mormon detective (Garfield) as he investigates a murder somehow linked to the church. The show takes a close look at the overlap of religion and wrongdoing (much like other successful crime shows like True Detective or Ozark), and that tension always yields a fascinating watch. Plus, behind-the-camera talents like Dustin Lance Black and David Mackenzie promise to make this series more gripping than your average true-crime adaptation. Under the Banner of Heaven premieres Thursday, April 28th.
What to watch on Amazon Prime
A Very British Scandal
Back in 2018, a deceptively delightful, twisted tale of political blackmail called A Very English Scandal premiered to great acclaim and many an Emmy nomination. This week comes a new installment to this anthology of British cultural blunders, A Very British Scandal. Centering on the infamous Argyll v Argyll divorce case from the early ’60s, the show stars period-piece mainstay Claire Foy and Paul Bettany as the feuding couple. It’s a devilishly good look at a scandalous court case, complete with dukedom feuds, sketchy bribes, and all of the wild accusations you could possibly come up with. A Very British Scandal premieres Friday, April 22nd.
What to watch on HBO Max
Barry
When we last heard from Barry, it was the summer of 2019. Three years later, the people need their favorite hitman dramedy now more than ever. The brainchild of creators, writers, and frequent directors Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry has broken a lot of genre rules since it stepped on the scene: comedy has never been so gory, and drama has never been so absurd. Between acting classes, Chechnyan wonder NoHo Hank, and a crazed little girl-slash-martial arts master, Barry has kept audiences on their toes with its depth, wit, and novelty; the upcoming season will certainly meet the same standard. Season 3 of Barry premieres Sunday, April 24th.
We Own This City
For fans of The Wire, an intriguing spiritual sequel is set to premiere this week. We Own This City comes from David Simon and George Pelecanos, two of the minds behind Baltimore’s other crime drama, and the series follows the rise, fall, and complete corruption of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. Jon Bernthal—who seems to have cornered the market on playing complicated cops and other fraught authority figures—stars. Plus, all six episodes of the miniseries are helmed by King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green. We Own This City premieres Monday, April 25th.
What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.
News
Khalid headlines MLS All-Star Concert on Aug. 8
Khalid, a Grammy-nominated pop artist, will headline the MLS All-Star Concert on Aug. 8 at The Commons, the U.S. Bank Stadium-adjacent park in downtown Minneapolis.
RELATED: MLS will play Mexico’s Liga MX in All-Star Game in St. Paul
Khalid, 24-year-old from Georgia, is coming off a world tour and has had four songs on the Billboard charts, including being featured on Ed Sheeran’s song “Beautiful People.”
“I couldn’t be more excited to take the stage at this year’s MLS All-Star Concert in the Twin Cities,” Khalid said in a statement. “I’m so happy to be a part of this historic moment and perform new music for the fans.”
Proceeds from the $25 tickets, which are available at SeatGeek, will benefit The Alliance, a Twin Cities nonprofit focused on regional equity at the crossroads of racial, economic, environmental justice and health equity.
News
Yankees intentionally walk Miguel Cabrera sitting on 2,999 hits, fall to Tigers as offense disappears
DETROIT — The Yankees were lucky to get out of Comerica Park with just a loss Thursday. The Bombers were booed and taunted by a very angry crowd after intentionally walking Miguel Cabrera, sitting on 2,999 hits, in the eighth inning. The Tigers drove in two more runs after Aaron Boone’s controversial decision and went on to beat the Bombers, 3-0.
It was the third time in just 13 games the Yankees (7-6) offense was completely shut down, spoiling another excellent pitching performance. Jordan Montgomery pitched six solid innings, allowing just one run and getting Cabrera out each of the three times he faced him.
After Miguel Castro gave up a leadoff double to Victor Reyes in the 8th, Robbie Grossman singled and Jonathan Schoop walked to load the bases. Lucas Luetge came in to get Jeimer Candelario to ground into a double play.
Pitching coach Matt Blake walked out to the mound to talk to Luetge and the infield as Boone called for the intentional walk. That set off boos and chants of “Yankees suck” louder than Fenway Park in October.
Austin Meadows doubled in two more runs after that.
Montgomery was sharp Thursday, allowing three hits, including an RBI-double to Grossman in the second inning. He walked two and struck out five. That included striking out Cabrera twice, keeping him stuck at 2,999.
Cabrera flew out to left field in the first inning. Montgomery struck him out on four pitches in the 4th, getting him to swing on an 81-mph curveball for the third strike. In the sixth, Montgomery needed six pitches and Cabrera could not hold back his swing on a 93 mph sinker.
He got 14 swings and misses, including seven on that sinker.
But like Saturday night, Montgomery got no run support from the Yankees’ inconsistent offense.
Michael Pineda, making his season debut after visa issues delayed his arrival this spring, threw five scoreless, allowing just three hits. He struck out two. The Bombers didn’t get a runner in scoring position until DJ LeMahieu reached third after leading off with a single in the fifth.
In the eighth, the Yankees had their chance with Josh Donaldson’s leadoff, pinch-hit double. Gleyber Torres, who was out of the starting lineup for the second time in this three-game series, followed with a single. Pinch-runner Tim LoCastro was thrown out at the plate on Anthony Rizzo’s ground ball to the pitcher and the bases were left loaded after an Aaron Judge walk when Giancarlo Staton grounded out to first.
()
Joe Ryan, bullpen shine as Twins blank Royals 1-0 in finale
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: April 22-28
Legal Guidelines of an International Adoption
Khalid headlines MLS All-Star Concert on Aug. 8
Yankees intentionally walk Miguel Cabrera sitting on 2,999 hits, fall to Tigers as offense disappears
Bitcoin Holds Steady As US Extends Sanctions Against Russia To Cryptocurrency Mining
Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts
How To Find The Best Auto Insurance Companies
Nicolas Cage finally faces wild rumors in first talk show appearance in 14 years
Missouri History Museum’s Jefferson Statue to have interpretive labels
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm