Kevin Fiala helps Wild pull away to 6-3 win over Vancouver

With their first round series hanging in the balance, the Timberwolves landed a devastating haymaker on Thursday night at Target Center.

Twice.

On both occasions, the Memphis Grizzlies took it square on the chin, staggered to their feet, and went to work. That’s what true contenders do.

It’s clear the Timberwolves aren’t that. Not yet. Not even close

After leading by as many as 26 points in the first half, and as many as 25 points in the second half, the Timberwolves proved they aren’t ready for success in a crushing 104-95 loss.

The result helped the Grizzlies take a 2-1 lead in the series. Not that it matters. This series might over.

It’s hard to imagine the Timberwolves bouncing back from something like this.

They have very little playoff experience on the roster, and even worse, they have a star who can’t be trusted to stay on the floor.

This loss was a perfect example of both of those things.

Maybe the Timberwolves thought it was going to be easy after jumping out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter. Maybe they thought the Grizzlies would go away when the scoreboard read 47-21 early in the second quarter.

Instead, the Timberwolves got complacent, started taking bad shots, and the Grizzlies fought their way back into the game.

After a 15-0 run to close out the first half, the Grizzlies had managed to cut the deficit to 51-44.

Shockingly, the Timberwolves responded to that bout of adversity by taking control of the game once again early in the third quarter. They got some inspired play from D’Angelo Russell, who helped his teammates regain their composure with his scoring and passing ability.

The scoreboard read 83-62 in favor of the Wolves with 1:05 left in the third quarter. That’s when the Timberwolves once again showed their lack of experience with some sloppy play that opened the door for the Grizzlies.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Grizzlies walked right in. They mounted an incredible 21-0 run to tie the game at 83-83 early in the fourth quarter. After a couple of free throws from Anthony Edwards helped stop the bleeding, Tyus Jones nailed a 3-pointer to make it 86-85, and the Grizzlies never trailed again.

The inability to hold on to a massive lead in Game 3 shows the lack of playoff experience. That’s going to be a tough pill to swallow heading into Game 4.

The more pressing issue for the Timberwolves, however, is that Karl-Anthony Towns once again came up small when the lights got bright. He battled foul trouble for the umpteenth time this season and wasn’t on the floor when the Timberwolves needed him most.

That’s not suddenly going to change. It’s who Towns is as a player.

He couldn’t stay on the floor in the play-in game against the Los Angeles Clippers, and despite a dominant performance in Game 1 against the Grizzlies, he struggled with foul trouble in Game 2, and it happened again in Game 3.

That might be the biggest takeaway from this particular loss. As much as the Timberwolves are going to lament the blown leads, and they absolutely should, the fact that Towns wasn’t on the floor was a big part of their downfall.

After watching the Grizzlies get knocked down and get up again, the Timberwolves are going to have to do the same in Game 4.

Do they have that in them? It sure doesn’t look like it.