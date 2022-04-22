News
Kidnapping charges for man shot outside Wentzville store
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – One day after being shot outside a Wentzville auto parts store, a Missouri man has been charged with kidnapping and domestic assault.
According to Sgt. Jacob Schmidt, a spokesman for the Wentzville Police Department, police were called to the 1200 block of West Pearce Boulevard before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a man inside a parked vehicle who was armed with a gun and threatening to harm himself.
Schmidt said the man would not comply with officers’ demands to drop his weapon. At some point, two Wentzville officers opened fire, striking the armed individual in the arm. The armed man, identified as 53-year-old Daniel Phillips, was taken into custody and then brought to a hospital for his injury. No one else was harmed in the incident.
Investigators learned a young man and woman were giving Phillips a ride into St. Charles County when they received a call from a family member telling them the 53-year-old was involved in a kidnapping in Lincoln County earlier in the day and that he had a gun. The couple pulled up to an AutoZone, left the Phillips in the vehicle, and called police from inside the store.
The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Phillips with first-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree domestic assault, and armed criminal action.
In the meantime, Schmidt said the couple is not facing any charges.
‘That can change the series if they win’: Heat look to deliver knockout blow in Atlanta
The Heat’s goal for the next two playoff games is clear: Do not let the Hawks get a glimmer of hope.
After winning the first two games of its first-round playoff series against Atlanta, Miami wants to deliver a quick knockout blow in Georgia. The Heat can take the next step toward advancing when they face the Hawks at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“That can change the series if they win,” Bam Adebayo said. “They can look at the series different. Our job is to keep wearing on them and then get that third and fourth win.”
Miami, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, saw other higher seeds drop games at home. New Orleans took a game from top-seeded Phoenix, seventh-seeded Minnesota beat No. 2 Memphis and six-seed Chicago beat third-seeded Milwaukee.
“We see it, but we’re focused on ourselves,” Tyler Herro said. “Playoffs, anything can happen. It’s one game at a time. We got first two at home, took care of business. Now we’re moving on to the next game.”
The Heat got a taste of Atlanta’s prolific offense at the end of Game 2, with the Hawks outscoring Miami 29-28 in the fourth quarter and going on a 15-2 run.
“They have great shooting,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “They have very talented players. You can’t last a whole season, 82 games, and be the second-rated offense without developing some really good habits. You have to have talent as well, and it’s not just Trae Young. They have a lot of other guys that can really hurt you and you saw that with [Bogdan] Bogdanović. We had some really good defensive positions and they still scored. [De’Andre] Hunter was able to get going. [John] Collins, and it’s only his second game back, presents a little bit of a different challenge with his ability to score. And [Kevin] Huerter and on down the line.
“They’ve got a lot of weapons, and they can score in bunches. And that’s what they did to us in the fourth. I thought we played pretty well, and yet they still went on a 15-2 run. And that’s what they’re capable of, and I mentioned that earlier. They put 133 or 132 on Charlotte in a really important play-in game. That makes you take notice.”
The Heat took care of business in the first two games in Miami. They will aim to keep the Hawks from getting going at home on Friday.
“Last time they played there, they put up 132 on Charlotte in a pressure-packed game,” Spoelstra said. “They win a lot of games there, particularly last three months. It will be comfortable for them in front of their fans. We’ll have to exceed that level of urgency and edge. Our vets understand how hard it is to win the playoffs. Each game is a totally different adventure.”
Although a loss in Game 3 would surely not inspire panic in the Heat, they know that even one Atlanta win could spark the Hawks.
“One game can change the series,” Adebayo said. “They get that life back and they start believing again. The biggest thing for us is just try to finish the job. Job’s not done yet.”
A Brief History of How Twitter Became a Social Media Bargain for Elon Musk
Why is Elon Musk so confident he can buy Twitter?
Besides the well-known facts that Twitter is Musk’s favorite platform to share his thoughts on everything—sometimes sensitive business information—and that he is friends with the company’s founder, Jack Dorsey, Twitter also happens to be well within his budget. Twitter’s market cap is $34.4 billion, far less than that of Meta (formerly Facebook), for instance, which is worth $550 billion.
Musk is worth $273 billion, per Forbes’s estimate. Theoretically, he can afford to buy Twitter six times over for the$43 billion he offered, although, to actually pay for the deal, he will have to either sell or take out a loan against some Tesla shares to free up billions of cash.
Twitter’s bargain tag is a result of its somewhat uninspiring history. It was founded and taken public around the same time as Facebook. Both were considered pioneers of the social media age. However, they have over the years evolved into two vastly different companies, at least financially.
While Facebook’s market cap has increased more than six fold in the past decade, Twitter current share price is only 1 percent higher than the opening price on its first trading day in November 2013.
Twitter had an impressive start in its early years. The platform’s monthly active users surpassed the 100 million milestone in 2011 and quickly doubled to 200 million just a year later. But the growth stalled soon after that; it took Twitter six more years to attract another 100 million users. For comparison, Facebook had 2.5 billion monthly users at that time.
Twitter also never found a sustainable way to monetize its small audience. During its 16 years of existence, including eight as a public company, Twitter only had two profitable years (2018 and 2019).

One obvious culprit has been the company's leadership, which historically has lacked consistency and focus. Dorsey, the public face of company, was famously an elusive CEO who seemed to value many other pursuits over the profitability of Twitter. In 2008, he was ousted by Evan Williams, a Twitter co-founder and board member, reportedly for frequently leaving work early to attend yoga and fashion design classes. Dorsey went on to found Square, a digital payment company, shortly after leaving Twitter while Williams took over as its new CEO.

Williams lasted only two years on the job and stepped down in 2010, citing his intention to focus on product strategy. He was replaced by Twitter's then chief operating officer Dick Costolo. Costolo oversaw Twitter through its IPO but failed to bring the company into profitability. He resigned in June 2015 after years of heavy losses. Weeks later, Dorsey rejoined the company as CEO.

Under Dorsey's second term, Twitter finally turned a profit in 2018 ($1.2 billion) and 2019 ($1.47 billion) but quickly lost momentum after the pandemic hit in 2020. Twitter reported a $1.14 billion loss that year and another $220 million in red ink in 2021.

Dorsey's tenure ended in November 2021, when he resigned to focus on Square. He was replaced by Twitter's then chief technology officer Parag Agrawal. Dorsey remained as a board director, along with 10 other members, including Agrawal.
Twitter also never found a sustainable way to monetize its small audience. During its 16 years of existence, including eight as a public company, Twitter only had two profitable years (2018 and 2019).
One obvious culprit has been the company’s leadership, which historically has lacked consistency and focus. Dorsey, the public face of company, was famously an elusive CEO who seemed to value many other pursuits over the profitability of Twitter. In 2008, he was ousted by Evan Williams, a Twitter co-founder and board member, reportedly for frequently leaving work early to attend yoga and fashion design classes. Dorsey went on to found Square, a digital payment company, shortly after leaving Twitter while Williams took over as its new CEO.
Williams lasted only two years on the job and stepped down in 2010, citing his intention to focus on product strategy. He was replaced by Twitter’s then chief operating officer Dick Costolo. Costolo oversaw Twitter through its IPO but failed to bring the company into profitability. He resigned in June 2015 after years of heavy losses. Weeks later, Dorsey rejoined the company as CEO.
Under Dorsey’s second term, Twitter finally turned a profit in 2018 ($1.2 billion) and 2019 ($1.47 billion) but quickly lost momentum after the pandemic hit in 2020. Twitter reported a $1.14 billion loss that year and another $220 million in red ink in 2021.
Dorsey’s tenure ended in November 2021, when he resigned to focus on Square. He was replaced by Twitter’s then chief technology officer Parag Agrawal. Dorsey remained as a board director, along with 10 other members, including Agrawal.
Twitter's board has so far resisted Musk's "best and final" offer to buy the company and has put in a "poison pill," or a shareholder rights plan, in a bid to fend him off. Musk is now teasing a tender offer directly at Twitter shareholders, asking them to name a price at which he would buy their shares. "It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote. They own the company, not the board of directors," the Tesla CEO tweeted on April 14.

Musk claims he has secured $46.5 billion in funding from a roster of investment banks, including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Barclays, to help finance the tender offer, according to a Securities and Exchange filing on April 21.
Twitter’s board has so far resisted Musk’s “best and final” offer to buy the company and has put in a “poison pill,” or a shareholder rights plan, in a bid to fend him off. Musk is now teasing a tender offer directly at Twitter shareholders, asking them to name a price at which he would buy their shares. “It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote. They own the company, not the board of directors,” the Tesla CEO tweeted on April 14.
Musk claims he has secured $46.5 billion in funding from a roster of investment banks, including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Barclays, to help finance the tender offer, according to a Securities and Exchange filing on April 21.
Jets GM Joe Douglas vows to ‘be aggressive’ a day after Deebo Samuel asks out of San Francisco
As the combat fighter Will Smith once said, “stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.”
Joe Douglas is staying ready. The Jets GM is locked and loaded and ready to make a big move if the chance is available.
“If the right opportunity presents itself, we are going to be aggressive,” Douglas said during his pre-draft press conference on Thursday.
The latest potential opportunity is superstar receiver Deebo Samuel, who has asked out of San Francisco.
Samuel, 26, earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors last season after finishing with 77 catches, 1,405 yards and six touchdowns and displayed explosive versatility when the 49ers placed him in the back field (365 yards and eight TDs).
But Samuel’s usage in the San Fran offense frustrated him, according to NFL Network, and that is one of the reasons why he’s asking out of the last year of his rookie year.
And the Jets are in a great position to strike because of the assets they hold.
The Jets and 49ers run the same system and Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was the passing game coordinator and receivers’ coach when Samuel was drafted in 2019 out of South Carolina.
So it would be an easy fit for the Jets, if they could pry Samuel away from the 49ers.
The Jets possess two top 10 picks and two second-round picks at the top of the round (No. 35 and No. 38) in next week’s draft. When they aggressively went after Tyreek Hill last month, they offered their two second -round picks and the Chiefs agreed to it. Hill ultimately decided on the Dolphins.
It might cost more since Samuel is two years younger.
But Douglas declined to reveal if he would offer more than what was offered to Kansas City for Hill.
“Not gonna get into any specifics or hypotheticals,” Douglas said. “But again, if the right opportunity presents itself to make this roster better, we’re gonna attack it and be aggressive.”
Samuel would accelerate Zach Wilson’s development similar to how Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs and Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins propelled Josh Allen and Kyler Murray’s development, respectively.
And that’s what this offseason centers around: getting more talent around Wilson.
“I think when you break it down to keeping the main things, it’s going to be about developing and helping our young quarterback,” Douglas said. “It’s about adding as many difference-makers as you can to the roster and making sure that they fit within the culture and the scheme that we’re trying to provide.”
And throughout the offseason, the Jets have shown they’re willing to be aggressive to add pieces around Wilson.
They added two tight ends in ex-Viking Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah from the Bengals who combined last season for 110 catches, 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns. They re-signed Braxton Berrios and signed Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson.
Those additions will directly contribute to Wilson’s development in Year 2.
They also added former Seahawks CB D.J. Reed and ex-Buccaneer safety Jordan Whitehead who should help improve the 32nd-ranked defense.
The concerted effort to provide Wilson with a good environment to thrive is apparent as the talent around him is already improved from last season’s 4-13 campaign.
And Douglas is waiting in the wings to attack if another opportunity presents itself and he has the assets to pull it off.
