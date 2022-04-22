Finance
Learn How to Get Your Bad Credit Military Loan
Members of the Armed Forces, including active and retired members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard, and Reserves who have bad credit can now qualify to receive a bad credit military loan. Getting your bad credit military loan can be as fast as a few mouse clicks away, no matter where you are in the world.
Bad Credit, No Problem
There are many online lenders who appreciate the members of the Armed Forces that lay their lives on the line in service to this nation as well as nations around the globe that call on us to defend the principles of humanity and freedom. These lenders have established special programs that allow military personnel who may have made bad choices in the past that has led them to have bad credit, or perhaps have experienced previous job loss, illness, or other maladies that made their credit scores fall, to receive needed funding to get back on their feet and turn their financial situations around.
Get The Cash You Need Today
Whether you need a loan to purchase a vehicle, do home repairs and improvements, to pay for education, or even to purchase a home, there are lenders who can help you realize your dream and put your past mistakes to rest. Normally, consumer borrowers who have damaged credit pay exorbitant interest rates and ridiculous penalties when they manage to find a lender who will service their loan. Not so for military bad credit loans.
Although the interest rate may be higher on your bad credit military loan than the same amount of credit would cost a military member with good credit, your interest rate will still be far less than the average bad credit borrower would be required to pay, due to your military standing and the programs that these lenders have created.
Get The Best Rate
To begin the process of receiving the poor credit military loan of your choice, you must first review your credit report, which can help you identify errors on your report that can be corrected to make you look more creditworthy. There are three major credit bureaus that report on consumer credit. Get your credit report from each bureau, and look carefully for any erroneous information, including late payments or accounts that don not belong to you.
Be swift to have any false information removed from your report by contacting the bureau that holds the report. Oftentimes, the item or items in question are removed or deleted within thirty days of your request for investigation of the notation. Be sure to send any supporting documents that help to establish your claim to the bureau via certified postal mail.
Easy Online Lenders
Once you have a clear picture of your credit, and have cleared up any errors on your credit reports, you can move on to the lender website of your choice. You can fill out the application for your bad credit military loan from the website, as well as submit any required documentation that may be requested, such as proof of your military service, income, and residency. Once approved, you can have your funds deposited into your banking account, and immediately begin to draw upon the proceeds of your bad credit military loan from anywhere in the world.
Finance
Money Management Leads to Better Interest
In the financial world there are people that make money and people that do not. Those that understand interest and how it turns a small amount of money into a large amount of money know that in order to have money work them they have to be the ones in control of the interest coming to them, while the uneducated spend their money on interest and have less of it to go around.
It is a sad truth is that banks and lending institutions penalize people that have had difficulty managing their money in the past with higher interest rates. Based upon their ability to responsibly repay any money that they may have borrowed the banks use a credit scoring system to determine the amount of interest that they will charge a person and also limit the amount of money that is available to be borrowed by the person.
By keeping to a budget and paying everything in a timely manner including utilities and credit card bills a person can increase their credit standing and qualify for bigger loans. This is important when it comes to buying a house as lenders will look very closely at credit scores and incomes to determine whether or not they will approve a mortgage for an eager homebuyer.
While all lenders have strict guidelines that aid them in their lending practices there are some lenders that can offer lower interest rates and reduced fees for acquiring a loan through government subsidized VA home loan programs that are designated for use by military personnel that are either active or have retired honorably from active service.
Finance
A Copernican Revolution in American Economics!
$4 TRILLION DOLLARS! On average that’s how much the American economy grows annually. That’s, on average, how much new value is created each year by the American economy. 330 MILLION! That’s the approximate population of the USA in 2021. So, if you divide $4 trillion dollars by 330 million people, you’ll find that, on average, the American economy grows at the rate of $12,000 per person, annually.
With those figures in mind, let’s explore what happens if the Federal Reserve, through local banks, issued $12,000 worth of CAPITAL CREDIT at ZERO PERCENT INTEREST to every man woman and child in the USA, ANNUALLY? My question at this point is, has any money been spent? The answer is NO MONEY HAS BEEN SPENT! All that’s happened is that there’s been $4 trillion dollars of capital credit issued, all of which is just WAITING TO BE SPENT.
Note here that CAPITAL CREDIT is different from CONSUMER CREDIT because it can only be used to purchase wealth producing capital assets (stocks, bonds, land, buildings, machinery, patents, copyrights) that are expected to yield regular, predictable dividends to their owners.
Now suddenly, one person decides to use their capital credit to purchase $12,000 worth of blue-chip stock. At this point $12,000 HAS BEEN SPENT. But it’s INSTANTLY collateralized (secured so neither the local bank or the Fed are at risk) by the value of the rock solid, blue-chip stock that’s been purchased at zero percent interest.
In order to speed up the ownership process, the new owner is also allowed to repay this capital credit loan using PRE-TAX DOLLARS yielded by their stock. In other words, the new loan is automatically collateralized. The owner does not dig into his/her savings account. They don’t put a second mortgage on the family home. They pay the loan off using PRE-TAX, FUTURE EARNINGS/dividends. In investment circles this strategy is called “a Leveraged Buy-Out.”
On average, the loan will pay itself off (it’s self -liquidating) in 3 to 7 years. But the dividends continue to flow, creating a RESIDUAL INCOME for their owner. Multiply this scenario by 10 years and you’ll find that $120,000 has been invested on behalf of the owner by their 10th birthday. By the time they reach college age, over $200,000 will have been invested on their behalf which will provide all the residual income they’ll need to attend college, while incurring NO COLLEGE DEBT. And at retirement, the owner won’t need social security.
To repeat, not one thin dime is spent UNTIL a purchase is consummated. Once that happens the loan is instantly collateralized by the value of the wealth producing asset purchased. Then the self-liquidating loan pays itself off with pre-tax dollars in a predictable amount of time so neither the individual or the government incurs any long-term debt. And to make things even more secure, a small percentage of the purchase price is used to INSURE the entire transaction, just in case the rock solid, blue-chip stock fails to perform as expected and does not pay itself off.
The Biden/Harris Golden Opportunity…
Now if you multiply this scenario by 330 million people annually, you’ll see how the new Biden/Harris administration could lead our economy out of the WORST ECONOMIC CRISIS America has experienced since the stock market crashed in 1929. In the process they would create no government debt, and no individual debt.
Within a decade and a half this strategy, if employed, would gradually eliminate poverty and a myriad of related problems including STRUCTURAL RACISM. It would also systematically democratize the free market economy, create millions of NEW TAXPAYERS who would reduce the tax burden for Americans currently pay taxes, allow the social safety net programs to fade off into the sunset, balance the budget, and possibly even pay off the national debt.
16 Frequently Asked Questions
1. Where does the $4 Trillion dollars come from? It comes from NEW WEALTH/ VALUE (from a naturally expanding American economy) created (on average) annually. It’s destined to happen! Someone will have access to and will benefit from this predictable, newly created wealth. The EDA suggests the many (as in we the people) should have access to the means required to participate in the ownership side of the economy – NOT just the few.
2. Won’t the EDA be inflationary? No, it won’t. Notice this strategy does not add one dime to the projected annual growth of the American economy. It’s going to happen anyway. So, the EDA does not dilute or devalue existing currency levels. The only question is, who gets to participate and benefit? Will it be we the people (the many)? Or only the 1% (the few)?
3. Isn’t the EDA socialistic? No, it’s not. Capitalism is all about PRIVATE OWNERSHIP. Socialism is all about PUBLIC OWNERSHIP. In that light, the EDA is all about private ownership. But it systematically counteracts concentrated wealth/power. It also democratizes our free market economy. In the process it UNDERWRITES POLITICAL DEMOCRACY.
4. Won’t the EDA increase my taxes? No, it won’t! What it will do is create tens of millions of NEW TAXPAYERS who will in turn help current taxpayers shoulder the tax burden. This will actually REDUCE taxes for most people who currently pay taxes. It even offers the potential of PAYING OFF THE NATIONAL DEBT.
5. Let me calculate. A family of 4 would receive $48,000 (4 X $1,200) of capital credit annually. And a family of 10 would receive $120,000 (10 X $12,000) of capital credit annually. Right? So, doesn’t the Economic Democracy Act effectively pay for a couple to create lots of kids in order to get lots of money? The short answer is that since the line of credit is non-transferable, parents have no access and do not directly benefit from it. But more importantly, research shows that as income increases childbirth frequency decreases. So, on both counts, the EDA will not encourage the overproduction of children.
6. How is Economic Democracy different from Universal Basic Income? UBI simple and it’s relatively immediate. That’s its strength. It’s consumer oriented and it remains relatively constant in size over time. It’s also secured/collateralized by increased government debt. UBI is therefore a SHORT-TERM FIX and creates DEPENDENCE on government. In contrast the EDA is more complicated and it requires some time (5 to 7 years) before residual incomes are actually being generated. The EDA is investment oriented, which means it accumulates and grows over time. It is also backed by insured, wealth producing capital assets that collateralize/secure every transaction. By doing so it creates NO long-term debt for either consumers or government. Therefore, the EDA is a LONG-TERM FIX that must be gradually phased as it creates more people who are INDEPENDENT from government.
7. Is Economic Democracy similar to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan/ESOP? Yes. But instead of covering just those who work for employee-owned companies and who have access to an ESOP, Economic Democracy uses the same strategy to COVER EVERYONE (regardless of age, gender, race, religion), most of whom lack the required means to participate in the (predictably profitable) ownership side of the American economy.
8. Has Economic Democracy been tested in a pilot project to see how it performs in real life? Yes and No. The basic mechanics of this strategy have been thoroughly tested in the roughly 8000 employee-owned companies that have been created over the past 50 years. As we said in the previous question, the EDA is really just an expansion of the of the ESOP strategy that aims to give all Americans an equal opportunity to participate in and to benefit from the ownership side of the American economy where all the new wealth is being created. However, it has yet to be formally tested in a national setting.
9. What percentage is used in order to calculate an average ROI and payoff potential? Using very conservative estimates, we chose 15% as the PRE-TAX ROI. Historically, before the recent wild swings and grossly inflated share values of today, a POST-TAX ROI ran in the neighborhood of 9 to 12%. The payback period is calculated by dividing one by the rate of return and rounding up to the nearest integer. Thus 1/.15 = 6.666 (round it up to 7 years).
10. How does Economic Democracy reduce wage slavery in the US? By giving everyone (as opposed to a few) legitimate access to the ownership side of the US economy (where almost all the new wealth is generated) and creating residual incomes for everyone, Economic Democracy reduces the need for anyone to sell their most productive hours of the day (week, month, year, life) to an employer in exchange for a pay check.
11. How will the EDA impact the bust/boom character of America’s economy? It effectively eliminates the imbalances that are responsible for the bust/boom dilemma.
12. Does the EDA appeal mostly to conservatives or mostly to liberals? To be honest this is a strategy that appeals to BOTH SIDES of the isle. It appeals to the fiscally conservative Republican who wants to reign in spending and live within our means. It also appeals to the liberal Democrat who wants a level playing field where everyone has an equal opportunity. And since it systematically promotes independence from government (i.e. freedom) the only people who disapprove of the EDA are autocrats who want to control we the people.
13. Why would the mainstream media fail to inform “we the people” about such a revolutionary economic strategy? Quite simply, the entire mainstream media (including CNN and MSNBC) is owned and controlled by the one percent. And the one percent prefers to keep “we the people” under control and in the dark about revolutionary ideas that threaten to undermine their concentrated wealthy/power. We’re allowed to see and hear what media owners allow us to see and hear. In other words, America’s mainstream media delivers little more than profitable propaganda that, in the long run, supports concentrated wealth/power.
14. Why doesn’t academia introduce this strategy to all their future economists? To be honest, most economists have never been introduced to Economic Democracy. They can’t teach what they don’t know. But in the 21st century, academia is largely dependent on corporate funding (i.e. the one percent) for their existence. So even if they are familiar with Economic Democracy, academicians can ill afford to introduce this revolutionary strategy to future economists without risking their own employment in the process. Bureaucrats (conventionalists) hardly ever rock the boat.
15. Who’s the primary proponent of the Economic Democracy Act? That would be the Center for Economic and Social Justice (CESJ.ORG), headquartered in Arlington, VA.
16. What are the three big questions that the CESJ wants to ask about any legislation that gets run through Congress? Who owns it? Who controls it? Who benefits? In the case of the EDA, every individual person in the USA owns and controls wealth producing assets, and benefits from this strategy.
Finance
How to Make Sure You Always Have Unique Content For Your Site – Part 1
You’ve probably heard it said that original content online is the best way to achieve ongoing and long-term success with any Internet business. Even if you don’t want to sell information (products) a website that is full of original content will help you attract traffic and keep Google happy.
Once you have a good traffic flow, there are many ways to monetise that traffic.
However, in order to pull in and keep that traffic flowing, you do need to have plenty of good and original content…not an easy task.
So, in part 1 of this article, I’m going to give you a few ideas on how to generate great and unique content for your website. No matter what subject your website is about…the best way to gain and keep lots of interested visitors and subscribers is to give them fresh, new, unique and useful content on a regular basis.
If this is true, it follows that you’ll need a source for all of this content. Most people restrict themselves to searching the Google main search page when looking for content, but…did you know there is a whole plethora of tools that Google offer to help you in your quest?
And…these tools can help you dig very deeply into most subjects.
So, here are the tools and some ideas on how you can use them.
Google News
On the Google News site you can search, by keyword, on well over 4,500 news sources. That’s incredible!
Have you heard of resveratrol? Probably not. I picked this keyword as it’s something relatively new. Resveratrol is an anti ageing anti cancer substance found in red grape skins. It’s in red wine too, which is my excuse for drinking the stuff! As an alternative therapy it has only recently come to light. I found over 200 sources of information or articles on resveratrol.
Starting with Google News you can often find good quotes to base an article around. So perhaps a couple of quotes and then use some of the other sources to build your final content.
You should also have a look at Google Groups and Yahoo Groups.
These groups are made up of people (just like you) who like to discuss a given subject online. So look up your topic in the groups and see what people are saying about it. In these groups you will find people talking about what problems they have in the subject area. Other users will tell you how they solved those problems. Problems and solutions = products and great content. In part 2 I’ll give you lots more ideas on how you can find unique, quality content for your website.
Learn How to Get Your Bad Credit Military Loan
Howling bad: Timberwolves cough up 25-point lead in second half, lose Game 3 to Grizzlies
Money Management Leads to Better Interest
Mother of 8 shot to death in East St. Louis; family desperate for answers
South Washington County Schools approves $462 million facilities plan, bond referendum
A Copernican Revolution in American Economics!
How to Make Sure You Always Have Unique Content For Your Site – Part 1
Satellite photos show possible mass graves near Mariupol
Former teacher’s aide convicted of sexually assaulting child at Florissant school
What Is the Importance of Google AdWords?
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm