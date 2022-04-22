Finance
Leasehold Houses
Off the back of Help to Buy, many builders started selling houses on a leasehold basis when traditionally homes had always been freehold. Over time this became a debatable topic at which the Government felt the need to step in.
Some of the country’s housebuilders got pointed the finger of putting profits before their social conscience while they are aware that they need to build homes for families they also have shareholders to answer.
Land Banking
The media had made it publicly known that there was a situation with land banking.
Land banking is a real estate investment scheme that involves buying large blocks of undeveloped land with a view to selling the land at a profit when it has been approved for development
Thanks to consolidation, some builders have inherited land into their organisations which is on a leasehold basis.
It’s a debatable topic that they offer both leasehold and freehold properties for sale so that buyers can make an informed choice.
What About the People?
Many people had felt that the market had swayed much too far towards leasehold when it came to light how much profit the Builders had been making off the back of the leases.
Things came to a head when the Chief Executive of one of the UK’s most prominent Builders received a bonus of over £100m. At the time, this was one of the most substantial bonuses paid in corporate history.
Some Leasehold Homeowners were shocked when they were being quoted thousands of pounds in fees when they sought permission to make alterations to their homes.
The fees were being charged by their Leasehold Management Companies.
Some of the annual ground rents were to double every ten years and owners could see that selling their home in the future once these increases have kicked in would be more difficult.
In Parliament
After notifying their MP’s and getting the subject debated in Parliament, the Government agreed that if you were buying a house (not a flat or apartment), then it is reasonable that you should own the freehold.
What can you do?
If you are in the situation of owning one of these houses and you didn’t realise if it was leasehold, then you should have been made aware. If you feel that the Solicitor acting for you did not give you the full facts about the lease you signed, you should re-contact them immediately to investigate why.
You can contact the freeholder at any time if you are interested in buying the freehold from them.
In addition to leaseholds, there is the issue of service charges.
When Councils grant permission for Housebuilders to build on the land, they don’t always agree to adopt the common areas such as
- Grass verge
- Roads
That means that the upkeep of these areas needs to be outsourced, usually to a private company. The owners in the area then make a financial contribution to this maintenance work on top of their council tax, this can happen whether the house is leasehold or freehold.
Service Charges
The costs of service charges can increase. Sometimes the residents in the area get together to form an association which might allow them to choose a different service provider.
If you are considering buying a leasehold property, take advice from your Solicitor regarding the lease.
It’s straightforward to get carried away with the excitement of purchasing a home, but you also need to realise it’s a significant investment decision that you need to think about carefully.
All About a Hedge Fund
Many people have heard the term hedge fund, but the vast majority of people have no idea what they are. Even people who have spent years investing in the stock market and other securities don’t really understand the concept of a hedge fund.
This is a type of limited partnership where the fund manager acts as the general manager and the investors are the partners. The biggest difference between a hedge fund and a regular mutual fund is that hedge funds are not regulated. In order to avoid regulations, the investors in the fund must be what are called “qualified purchasers.” The requirements for this are spelled out in the Investment Company Act. Generally, a hedge fund investor must have a net worth of $1,000,000 or an annual income exceeding $200,000. The government established this requirement to protect small investors from the high risk of hedge fund investing. By establishing those requirements, the possibility of someone losing their entire worth is somewhat minimized.
Like any investment, the goal of this is to realize the maximum return possible on the investment. This often do this by investing in some of the riskiest propositions such as distressed assets, derivatives and junk bonds. If the strategy is successful, huge returns can often be accomplished. But a wrong decision can wipe out an entire portfolio. Two popular hedge fund strategies are short selling and high leverage. Short selling is basically betting that the market will move in one direction or another. Leverage simply means throwing a lot of assets towards an investment in an attempt to affect it in a certain way.
Because these strategies are so risky, investors should understand fully how their particular fund manger plans to invest the capital. Unlike other investments that allow you to be hands off and leave the decisions to the manager, hedge fund investors are expected to be very proactive and involved in the process. If things go really wrong, the managers want to be sure that you knew exactly what was going on every step of the way. If a manger seems to secretive or controlling, perhaps you should look for another fund. For example, if you work in the health care industry and see a future where costs are going to continue to rise while profits shrink, would you want your fund manager to bet all your money on huge health industry profits? This is part of being an informed investor.
One of the biggest advantages of this investing is the lack of regulation. Fund managers can invest in virtually anything they choose without regard to limits or safety. They are famous for buying up distressed properties and turning them into profitable real estate investments. This is also take over distressed businesses and help to restructure them into profitable companies. Investments like these can lead to dramatic returns on investment capital that is simply not possible with other safer forms of investment. Buying assets that are mired in debt allows a hedge fund to purchase those assets for pennies on the dollar.
Hedge funds are one of the most lucrative opportunities in a depressed market. Opportunities to purchase failing companies and other assets abound and with some sound research the assets can be turned around and revived.
With the chance to make a lot of money comes the chance to lose a lot also. Hedge fund is not for everyone, but if you can stomach some risk the rewards can be plentiful.
Economically Disadvantaged Qualifications For SBA 8a Certification
SBA 8a certification is a business development program for the small businesses. A small business can get access to federal contracts by participating in this program. So, this is a great opportunity for small businesses to grow. However, not all small firms can get an access to the federal contracting opportunities. A company in order to win government contracts first needs to become 8a certified and for becoming certified the firm needs to meet certain requirements. Among the many requirements, one is the economic disadvantage requirement.
A firm needs to have the economic disadvantaged qualifications for obtaining the 8a certification. Here in this article we are going to discuss about these qualification in detail.
Personal net worth not to exceed $250,000
The entrepreneur of the firm should not have more than $250,000 as his/her personal net worth in order to qualify for the 8a program. The SBA takes into account the following things while considering the personal net worth amount:
• All your checking accounts
• All your savings accounts
• All your stocks, cash and bonds
• All your RVs, automobiles and motorcycles
• Any other assets
Although there are few things like the value of your firm, residence, IRAS and 401Ks, which needs to be declared on the SBA Form 413, they are not considered by the United States Small Business Administration as a part of the personal net worth limit. The SBA doesn’t even include the value of your retirement accounts in the net worth limit.
Annual salary not to exceed $250,000
The applicant should be the highest paid person in the company but his/her salary should be reasonable in proportion to the annual gross revenue of the firm. To be qualified as an economically disadvantaged individual, his/her annual salary should not exceed $250,000.
Total market value of assets not to exceed $4,000,000
The SBA is going to consider all your assets present market value and see to it that the amount doesn’t exceed $4,000,000. It won’t take into account your liabilities. The representatives of the Small Business Administration will be looking for any unusual or large transfers of money between accounts during 3 years period preceding the 8a application submission. It will even see two more things:
whether you have presented huge amounts of money to your relatives
whether your house is in mortgage
Average two year Annual Gross Income not to exceed $200,000
The individual who is applying for the 8a certification should consider his/her average two years Annual Gross Income. The applicant cannot have an AGI of more than $200,000 averaged over the last two tax years.
Narrative statement of economic disadvantage
The applicant should be able to produce a narrative statement of economic disadvantage for obtaining 8a certification.
An applicant needs to have all the above-mentioned qualifications in order to prove the SBA that he/she or the small business is economically disadvantaged.
The Facts About Consolidating Payday Loans
If you’re like thousands of other Americans, you may find yourself in the unfortunate predicament of having taken out multiple high interest payday loans while getting hit with penalties and other fees for not making all your payments on time. You may have also been forced to take out even more loans to pay off existing ones but still can’t seem to get out of the trap you currently in. If this describes your current situation, you should consider consolidating your payday loans. In this article, we’ll talk about what payday consolidation is and how to go about it.
Payday loan consolidation simply offers a way by which all your existing loans are combined into a new loan under new terms. Instead of making multiple payments to all your different lenders, you make a single, consolidated payment towards the new loan each month at a much reduced interest rate. Your monthly payments are typically going to be much smaller and more manageable. You can choose to consolidate on your own or, if your situation is more complicated, through a specialized debt consolidation company. Regardless of how you consolidate, you need to decide whether you are going to consolidate your debt using a secured loan (where you have to put up something as collateral like your home) or an unsecured loan. Secured loans have the advantage of offering you a much reduced interest rate, but if you have good credit, you could get a decent rate even for an unsecured loan.
If you choose to work through a debt consolidation company, the company will take on the task of dealing with all your existing creditors and come up with a new consolidated loan for you. Ideally, you’ll then be completely shielded from collection calls and won’t have to worry about your current creditors at all since the debt consolidation company will do all that for you. They’ll collect consolidated payments from you each month and disburse them to your creditors. There are, however, certain things you need to be aware of regarding such companies.
First of all, you need to do all your due diligence on the debt consolidation company you sign on with. For starters, make sure they are legitimate and have your best interests at stake. Some are either scams or really in it just to make more money for themselves and don’t really care about your financial future. To weed out such companies, check to make sure that the firm you intend to business with is accredited by the National Foundation of Credit Counselling (NFCC). You should also contact the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to make sure that there aren’t a bunch of complaints about them in the past. It is also a good idea to make sure that the company is financially solvent and has insurance for funds they receive from clients. That way you know that payments you make are well protected.
Next, you need to carefully look at the plan that’s presented to you. Make sure it is customized to fit your needs and you understand all of its terms and conditions and the fees you will be charged each month. Ask lots of questions if things are unclear and sign a contract only if the terms are reasonable and you can afford the payments each month.
If you’re caught in a web of high interest payday loans and all seems lost, you need to take action today. Don’t let things get from bad to worse or take out even more payday loans to pay off existing ones. We hope that after reading our article you will consider consolidation as an option and work towards paying off those nasty payday loans as soon as possible and be well on your way to being debt free. Cheers to a strong and successful financial future!
What Are Play-to-Earn Games? How Players Are Making A Living With NFTs
Verizon Raised its Minimum Wage to $20 an Hour As the U.S.’s Lowest Paid Workers Make Unprecedented Gains
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Starts to Fumble as Bears Dominate the Market
JKSSB VLW Recruitment 2022, JKSSB Village Level Worker Vacancies
13 stats that stand out from the Orioles’ first 13 games
7th Pay Commission: Family pension rule changed! Now central employees will get pension of Rs 1.25 lakh, know new rules
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
