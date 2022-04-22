Legitimate Credit Repair Info: Where Can You Turn for Help in a Financial Disaster?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The vast majority of people wind up in a financial disaster at least once in their life. You don’t have to sit around and wait for years and years for the negative items to fall off your report and keeping your fingers crossed that you don’t get sued. There are more active ways of trying to repair your credit. It’s also okay to ask for help from professionals who provide legitimate credit repair services.

While it’s not a solution to every credit problem, it’s a good place to begin the process of repair. How much they will be able to help you will depend on the negative items that are hurting your credit score. Some of them could be 100% accurate and fair, while some of them could be questionable and negotiable. There could also be late payments on your report from accounts that aren’t even yours, whether they got there from a mistake or through identity theft.

Since there are three credit bureaus, you must order copies of all three reports (you can do so once a year for free) and look over everything yourself for an idea of how bad your credit is and what your score is like. You do have a right to try and dispute any negative items, but it’s not necessarily recommended to do everything yourself. It saves a lot of time and hassle by going through a legitimate credit repair agency.

Legitimate Credit Repair Limitations

Before you pick one, you need to understand what they can help you with and what they cannot help you with. A “legitimate” error on your report is not something you don’t like, it is an actual inaccuracy. No genuine credit repair company will make any guarantees that they will be able to get rid of the accurate negative items. There might be a bit of wiggle room for them to negotiate with the credit bureaus and credit card companies, but they won’t make any guarantees to you.

Never put your credit repair in the hands of a company and then forget about it. It’s important that you keep open a line of communication with them. Familiarize yourself some on how these companies work, what they can legally do to help you, and what they are not allowed to do. A real, honest company will stay in touch with you and let you know which steps they are taking and when.

When reading legitimate credit repair reviews, you’ll undoubtedly come across “Lexington Law” a lot. This is because it is a highly rated company that uses all legal means to help its clients, and does not charge any money upfront. If you don’t want to take the DIY approach and really want to work with legal professionals, Lexington Law is the company to go to.