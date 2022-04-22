News
Longtime director of St. Louis Children’s Choirs to retire next year
ST. LOUIS — There’s a big change in store for what is still a hidden gem in St. Louis for most people: the world-renowned St. Louis Children’s Choirs.
Barbara Berner has directed the choirs for more than half of their 44-year history. She’s just announced next year her 25th will be her last. She broke the news to the children and their parents Thursday night.
The choirs have performed around the world: Europe, Asia, Australia, Carnegie Hall, and the White House. They are the official children’s choirs of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Powell Hall has always been sort of ‘home base’ in St. Louis.
“Whatever’s worth doing is worth doing well,” is a favorite adage of Berner’s. The close to 6,000 young singers she’s directed know it well.
“I’m sure there will be a few tears,” Berner said, looking ahead to her final days, which are still more than a year away. She plans to retire as artistic director in the Summer of 2023 at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 performance season.
For now, there is still much music to make and work to be done. The choirs are still recovering from a big “hit” suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their numbers shrank from about 450 to 290. Performances were “virtual”, online-only instead of before live audiences in concert halls and theaters. Berner put off retirement to navigate the choirs through the crisis.
They’re now performing “in-person” again. The number of singers is growing again. It’s up to 330. Berner is seeking to get that number back into the pre-pandemic 450-member range.
Auditions resume in May for children ages 6 to 18. There’s no experience required. You can find the details on the St. Louis Children’s Choirs website:
New performances with the symphony and new trips abroad are in the works. Yet, with all of those big performances, the countless special moments from practices and rehearsals are every bit as magical for Berner.
“Honestly, there are amazing moments every week in rehearsals where you glimpse the kind of excellence in artistry that young people are able to share,” she said. “Just seeing the look of satisfaction and joy in their eyes when they bring music to life and watching them grow.”
The choirs’ seven ensembles are comprised of students from more than 200 school districts and 85 zip codes in Missouri, Illinois, and now Oklahoma.
“She’s awesome,” Ella Maliszewski age 12, said of Mrs. Berner.
Ella travels from the Oklahoma City area to perform with the choirs.
“Living so far away it’s really special that I get to see how amazing the choir is,” she said.
She joins practices via Zoom. Her mom, Lexi, was in the choirs for Mrs. Berner’s 1st year. Lexi remembers the St. Louis group singing with a choir in Scotland. Life was never the same.
“We held hands, and we sang ‘Auld Lang Syne.’ To this day, it was just…amazing,” she said.
Lexi went on to become a vocal performance major in college. She still considers the St. Louis Children’s Choirs to be the best and most professional group of her life in music.
“I always tell them you have no idea what incredible gift you’re giving to the audience,” Berner said. “To lift their burdens, to comfort them, to inspire them, to make them laugh, to have them leave the concerts feeling refreshed and joyous. That’s really what this work is all about.”
A search committee has already begun the work of finding her replacement.
“It was my privilege to serve as artistic director,” she said. “The continuity of the mission of character development and musical excellence will be unchanged.”
She credits her success to supportive parents, the SLCC staff, donors, and above all, the children. The choirs have certainly sounded heavenly under Berner’s direction.
Lucid Air Is Again the Top Ranked Electric Vehicle, Beating Out Tesla and Porsche
Lucid Air, a hyped new electric sedan that has barely hit the road, is once again rated as a better car than the popular Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan, according to U.S. News and World Report, which released its list of 2022’s best hybrid and electric cars April 22.
The 2022 Lucid Air was named the “best luxury electric car” by the publication. Last year’s winner of this award was the Tesla Model Y. This year, Model Y was named winner of the newly created “Best luxury electric SUV” category. Still, Lucid Air outranked Tesla’s Model S in the luxury sedan category. It also stood out from other strong candidates including Porsche Taycan, Audi E-tron GT, BMW i4 and Mercedes EQS.
“Lucid Air brings decent value for what it is: It has good driving range, a heavy powertrain, good handling, etc. It’s been well received in its first month on the market,” said Colin Aylesworth, a senior editor with the U.S. News and World Report’s Autos team.
Ranking 82 electric and hybrid vehicles
U.S. News and World Report analyzed 82 electric and hybrid vehicles across eight categories based on price, charging rate, fuel economy (for hybrid cars), and the cars’ score on the U.S. News Best Car Rankings. Within each category, the vehicle with the highest composite score was named the winner. Last year, the publication evaluated 73 vehicles across seven categories.
Lucid Air is the first mass-market vehicle made by Silicon Valley startup Lucid Motors. Although the company has delivered only a few hundred units, the model is rated highly by professional critics. In November, the MotorTrend magazine named it “2022 Car of the Year,” a coveted recognition in the auto industry. The last electric vehicle bestowed this award was the Tesla Model S in 2013.
Lucid Air comes in three versions: Dream, Grand Touring and Pure. The most expensive option, Air Dream, starts at $169,000 before incentives. Air Grand Touring starts at $139,000 and Air Pure starts at $77,400. Both versions are expected to begin delivery later this year.
“Even though its price is high, it’s not the most expensive in this class, which helps it stand out,” U.S. News’s Aylesworth said.
For comparison, the 2022 Model S starts at $99,900; Porsche Taycan starts at $82,700; Mercedes EQS starts at $102,310; and Audi E-tron GT starts at $102,400.
Lucid Air has an EPA-rated range of 451-520 mile from a battery capacity of just 118kWh. That’s nearly twice as efficient as Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S.
Hamilton show canceled Thursday after power outage at Fox Theatre
ST. LOUIS — Thursday night’s “Hamilton” show in St. Louis was canceled due to a power outage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.
Ameren crews restored power around 8:55 p.m. Those who attended Thursday night’s show will be able to get tickets to another Hamilton performance, which runs through May 15.
“Fox Associates and ‘Hamilton’ regret this inconvenience and will work to accommodate ticket holders,” a statement from the theatre reads.
The theatre will reach out to ticket holders through email to facilitate exchanges or refunds.
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam: CBSE Board 2 Term Exam Cancelled | Details Here
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday decided to end term-wise board exams for CBSE 10th and 12th in 2023 confirming this by an official notification that it will hold CBSE Board Exams 2023 only once from next academic year. This means that the CBSE has cancelled the Term 1 and Term 2 Exams for 2023 and instead will be holding Class 10 and 12 exams only once.
Along with confirming that CBSE Board Exam 2023 will be held only once a year from the next academic session, the board has also released the detailed syllabus for the CBSE Board 10th and 12th Exam 2023.
Download CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 All Subjects Direct Link (Available Now)
Will the term 2 exams 2022 for CBSE and CISCE boards be canceled if the number of covid-19 cases increases.
Meanwhile, Rise in COVID-19 cases at some places in the country has once again led to the demand for the cancellation of the upcoming board exams. Schools have become empty in many cities including the national capital Delhi due to the fear of Corona. However Both the CBSE and CISCE are going to conduct the Term 2 exams from April 26 and April 25, respectively.
Students are now demanding that Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancel the 10th, 12th term 2 examinations citing rise in Covid-19 cases and synonymous health issue.
Students, parents have taken to micro-blogging site Twitter with their demands for cancelling the board exams, following MCQ pattern, home centres and other alternative routes.
“I am worried about my health. What will happen if I get infected after appearing for 1-2 subjects? Will I be given another chance by CBSE? The situation is not conducive to hold the exam by putting the lives of students at risk,” said a Class 10 student.
“The rise in Covid cases has left us with a lot of confusion, and fear has once again gripped us. Therefore, I request CBSE and CISCE to cancel the board exams and go for an alternative route for evaluation,” said another student.
Students, Parents Took to Micro-Blogging Site Twitter With Their Demands From Cancelling The Board Exams
This is not the first time CBSE students have asked the board to cancel board exams 2022. Earlier this year in February, students had asked the board to defer the exam. Taking to Twitter, candidates had claimed that they had six months to prepare for term 1, while they got only two months to prepare for 50 per cent of the syllabus for final exams
COVID-19 IN DELHI: The number of people affected with Covid-19 in Delhi-NCR in the last 15 days. Around 19% residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who have had Covid in the last 15 days.
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022:
The ICSE, ISC Semester 2 exams 2022 is scheduled to commence from 25 April 25, while CBSE term 2 exams will be held from 26 April.
CBSE has already released Class 10, 12 Term 2 board exam admit card for private candidates on April 15, 2022. The direct link to download the admit card is available on the official website of CBSE.
CBSE Board Exam 2022: Term 2 exam pattern
CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Exam duration
CBSE Term 2 exams 2022 will begin on April 26, 2022. The exam duration is for 2 hours. The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams will begin at 10.30 am on all days.
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022
The Indian School Certificate, ISC Class 12 semester 2 examinations will be held from April 26, while the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 Semester 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 25, 2022. Both the ICSE, ISC exams will commence with English on day one.
