Luxury Hotels Vs Budget Hotels
A hotel is defined as “an establishment that provides paid lodging on a short-term basis.” (See 1.)
In the early years of the hotel, accommodations were very basic, usually a room that has a bed, a cupboard, a small table and a washstand. These days, most rooms are equipped with modern facilities. In addition to bathrooms, there is air conditioning, a telephone, television, Wi-Fi (internet connectivity), and a mini-bar with snacks and drinks.
Hotel accommodations throughout the years have changed dramatically. There are several different types of hotels to suit almost every individual’s tastes, needs and most importantly, budget. The two main types of hotels are luxury hotels and budget hotels. Although both have similar basic amenities, these two types of hotels have significant differences:
Budget Hotels
As the name suggests, these hotels were established for people who have a small budget and therefore want to spend as little as possible. The rooms in these hotels usually have the basic facilities such as a bed and washing facilities and most of them have communal toilets. Most budget hotels are older. They are clean but not as fancy as luxury hotels. Some of these budget hotels are equipped with worn fixtures and they do not offer anything free except maybe a simple breakfast or newspaper which is sometimes included in the price that they charge.
Rates for budget hotels vary greatly depending on the location. In Los Angeles alone, budget hotels can charge anywhere from $45 to $119 per day.
Luxury Hotels
Luxury Hotels are for people who are used to lavish lifestyles. The employees at these hotels are specially trained to cater to everything that the guests need. They aim to provide their guests with all the luxuries they desire during their stay. These hotels were built in such a way that their guests’ stay is absolutely as stress free as possible. In addition to basic amenities in luxurious rooms, these hotels are usually equipped with spas that offer massages, gyms that have the latest exercise equipment, beauty centres that offer a wide range of beauty treatments, swimming pools, in house bars and restaurants and laundry service.
These services of course come with a much higher price compared to budget hotels. Other services that you can have in luxury hotels are free room service, free newspapers and even better channel selections on your television. You even get to use robes and slippers while staying in these hotels.
As with budget hotels, rates for luxury hotels vary greatly depending on the location. Luxury Hotels in London charge anywhere from 240 to 525 pound sterling per day.
There is truth in the saying “You get what you pay for.” So, for people who have the money to splurge on expensive hotel accommodations, staying in a luxury hotel would be best if they would like to have the best service that money can buy. But for people who have a limited budget but need a place to stay while they are away from home, they are better off staying at budget hotels.
For travellers who wish to get reservations way ahead of time, in the hotel of their choice, they can go online and check out the websites of different hotels all over the world.
Qualms On Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Fail To Hinder Industry
Finance and accounting outsourcing is one of the branches of outsourcing that has gained traction over the past few years as companies coming from different business sizes have seen the benefits that they can gain from engaging with a finance and accounting outsourcing company. Among the services that outsourcing companies offer are payroll outsourcing and accounts receivables and payables outsourcing. It is this particular department of a company that can be considered as one of those departments that require a high level of patience and a keen attention to detail. The volume being handled in the finance and accounting department of a business is usually heavy, which allows finance and accounting outsourcing companies to pitch in their services to companies as they can easily reduce the burden at a cost that is not heavy on the budget.
The Wall Street Journal reports that there has been a rising demand for outsourcing services. However, despite the efficiency and benefits displayed by outsourcing, there are still those company executives and companies that are quite uncomfortable with the idea; thus, they would rather host their finance and accounting processes in-house. A research report by Ovum shows that a barrier that prevents big companies to outsource their finance accounting processes would be their loyalty to their staff. Peter Ryan, a lead analyst from Ovum, suggests that a combination of a company’s sense of responsibility for their staff and their skill level could be one obstacle that hinders companies from outsourcing their finance and accounting duties.
Another reason that is being pointed out by the research conducted by Ovum would be the high risks that they attribute to outsourcing is the industry’s low-cost pitch. 38.5% of chief financial officers in the United States and in the United Kingdom are having second thoughts with engaging in outsourcing with a service provider, particularly Indian service providers, who offer finance and accounting services for a low cost because they consider this as an “unacceptable” risk and they would be more comfortable in tapping the services of those who offer services at a higher price.
But despite company executives holding back on outsourcing their finance and accounting outsourcing, there are still some companies like Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) that are being tapped for this kind of service and they are showing that their businesses are growing mainly because they have already established a name in the industry.
Other outsourcing companies meanwhile are becoming interested to explore the finance and accounting area of outsourcing. As the month of May began, business process outsourcing company, EXLService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS), acquired a service provider of finance and accounting services. US-based Outsource Partners International’s 3,700 professionals and 80 clients would add to the 13,000-population of EXLService Holdings. According to the President and CEO of EXLService Holdings, Rohit Kapoor, this particular acquisition will enable their company to be more known in different verticals, as well as strengthen their company presence in three continents in the globe, namely the United States, Europe and Asia.
The Obstruction Of Democracy
It should came as no surprise that Mike Bloomberg in his disdain for not only Bernie Sanders but the voting public is using not only his own wealth to finance one of the most saturated campaign adds we have seen but is being backed by many Wall Street financiers in his bid for the Presidency. It is not hard to fathom that Bloomberg is so well connected to Wall Street with ties going back to the late 1970’s. With people like Bill McNabb of Vanguard or Lloyd Bankfein of Goldman Sachs and others have so much to loose if Bernie Sanders manages to win in November.
Bloomberg’s decision to seek the Democratic Nomination is all based on not serving the publics good but preserving a ruling class elite. His willingness to spend unprecedented amounts of money with the onslaught to TV adds where the press and so many people are gullible to actually believe all that he promises shows that with money one can but their way onto the national stage. One might recall when Ross Perot took to the airways again with his own money he tried to educate the American Public of the dangers of our national debt. In that light the money spent went to inform and educate. All that Bloomberg is doing is self proclaiming that he and he alone can defeat Trump and nothing more. No substance and no real plan of direction is being offered. Self embellishment of the kind we see with Trump is all we are getting.
Keeping the wealth with the wealthy elite where money begets more money and control is why Trump remains in power and why Bloomberg is surging. With more people being beguiled by the allure of so much money of people like Bloomberg is a testament of how ill equipped we actually are to see what really is behind his motive. With Bloomberg’s ties with Wall Street which are also tied to the IMF, The World Bank and our own Federal Reserve makes it very possible that he will obstruct our democratic process. The makeup of Bloomberg’s game plan is to buy influence with lobbyists and super delegates with the full backing of the DNC to overrule the voting public. In other words they are trying to sabotage the democratic process and Bernie Sanders. Our votes won’t matter is the essence of the tactics used by the super wealth elite and Mike Bloomberg.
If they get away with this obstruction of our Democratic process now the future of the United States will always be forever linked to what money in politics has done in corrupting a nation. The ruling oligarchy ruling class elite will continue to sabotage and obstruct Democracy. If our Founding Fathers were alive today they would not tolerate the antics of people like Bloomberg or Trump.
3 Tips to Help You Purchase A Cremation Urn
It’s not easy to bear the loss of a loved one and arrange for their final abode. As far as opting for a cremation urn is concerned, you have a large collection to choose from. These days, you can choose urns that serve a lot of functions in addition to serve as a personalized symbol to show your loved one’s legacy.
Given below are a few important factors that you may want to keep in mind when choosing the right urn.
1. Set Your Budget
First of all, it’s important that you set your funeral budget to narrow down your options. You can choose from a lot of price tags. Therefore, determining your budget is important, especially if you want to make your decision process much easier. You can choose from urns made of natural materials, brass and pewter.
Aside from this, there are a lot of customized designs available out there. Typically, high-end urns are made from precious metals like marble, gold or bronze. Based on your budget, you can get the right one.
2. Choose the Resting or Display Place
Another important factor to consider is the place where you are going to place the urn after the memorial service. Opting for a memorial urn that will be buried or showcased in your home requires different factors to be considered.
If you need one to place in your home, you can choose from a lot of styles. For instance, you can buy a beautiful, decorative piece made of glass, porcelain or crystal. On the other hand, if you need one for burial, you may want to choose a marble or metal urn instead.
Actually, cremation units of many types are suitable for burial. If you want to scatter ashes, you can consider bio travel urns as they are biodegradable and has no bad impact on the environment.
3. Take into Account your Style and Customization
Usually, traditional cremation urns are made of ceramic, glass, stone, wood or metal. However, you may also go for a unique urn if you want to. You can choose from a lot of options in order to commemorate the style and personality of your loved one.
Cremation jewelry is quite popular and customizable option. You can make different lockets and pedants. If you need something unique, you may add a photo of the loved one as well.
After determining the cremation urn style, you may consider the volume of the urn to hold the ashes of your loved one. Typically, you need at least 1 cubic inch for each pound of the deceased’s body weight. Getting one size bigger is a better idea if you want to be on the safe side.
There are numerous options as far as cremation urns are concerned. Regardless of the type of urn you need, it should serve the purpose very well.
In short, these are the three most important things that you may want to keep in mind when looking for the best cremation urns to meet your needs. Hopefully, these tips will help you make the best decision.
