Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy challenged at hearing
By KATE BRUMBACK
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attended a hearing Friday in Atlanta over a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn’t be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.
The challenge filed last month says the Republican congresswoman is ineligible to run under a provision of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, alleging that she aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021.
Greene has repeatedly denied aiding or engaging in an insurrection and has filed a lawsuit alleging that the law the voters are using to challenge her eligibility is itself unconstitutional. She is set to appear on the Republican ballot for Georgia’s May 24 primary and has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
When Greene entered the hearing room shortly before the proceeding began, dozens of her supporters in the room clapped and cheered loudly until a state trooper told them to be quiet.
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican and frequent Greene ally, was also in attendance and sat in the front row, just behind Greene and her lawyers.
In a statement Thursday, Trump incorrectly blamed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans, for allowing the challenge against Greene, saying she is “going through hell in their attempt to unseat her.”
In fact, the challenge to Greene’s eligibility to run for reelection was filed by five voters who live in her district, and the procedure for such a challenge is outlined in Georgia law.
The law says any voter who’s eligible to vote for a candidate can challenge that candidate’s qualifications by filing a written complaint with the secretary of state within two weeks after the deadline for qualifying. The secretary of state then has to request a hearing before an administrative law judge.
After the hearing, the administrative law judge is to present his findings to Raffensperger, who then must determine whether Greene is qualified.
Raffensperger and Kemp both attracted Trump’s wrath shortly after the 2020 election when they refused to take steps to overturn Trump’s narrow loss in the state. They’re both now facing primary challenges from Trump-endorsed candidates.
The 14th Amendment says no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” Ratified shortly after the Civil War, it aimed to keep representatives who had fought for the Confederacy from returning to Congress.
In their complaint, the voters cited tweets and statements Greene made before, during and after the riot. The complaint says Greene helped plan the riot and/or the demonstration and march on the Capitol that preceded it, knowing that it was “substantially likely to lead to the attack, and otherwise voluntarily aided the insurrection.”
Greene filed a federal lawsuit earlier this month asking a judge to declare the law allowing voters to challenge a candidate’s qualifications unconstitutional and to prohibit state officials from enforcing it. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg in Atlanta on Monday declined a request from Greene to halt the challenge process while the lawsuit plays out. Greene is appealing that ruling.
The Georgia complaint was filed on the voters’ behalf by Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group. The group filed a similar challenge on behalf of voters in western North Carolina against Republican U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who spoke at the rally that preceded the riot.
Cawthorn sued and U.S. District Judge Richard Myers last month blocked the challenge filed with the state’s election board from moving forward, writing that laws approved by Congress in 1872 and 1898 mean the 14th Amendment section can’t apply to current House members. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the litigation early next month, two weeks before Cawthorn’s primary election.
___
Associated Press writer Gary Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina, contributed reporting.
Sheriff’s office: Flagstaff-area wildfire burned 30 homes
By FELICIA FONSECA
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters are bracing for the return of ferocious winds in the Southwest after a brief reprieve allowed them to attack flames from the air for the first time in days as a half-dozen large wildfires burn in Arizona and New Mexico.
The reprieve Thursday also finally allowed local authorities to enter rural neighborhoods near Flagstaff, Arizona, partially burned Tuesday by whipping flames 100 feet (30 meters) tall and determine that 30 homes were destroyed. Damage also included 24 properties with an unspecified number of destroyed outbuildings and a total of 109 properties were “impacted by the fire,” the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night in a statement.
Authorities previously estimated that 30 structures were burned but had no breakdown of that figure.
More than 500 firefighters were manning fire lines in the two states and more help was on the way Friday when the largest type of management team is scheduled to take command of resources at one of the biggest, most dangerous fires near Flagstaff, Arizona.
Spirits were lifted Thursday as helicopters were able to start dropping water on that blaze for the first time. It has burned more than 32 square miles (83 square kilometers), forced evacuations of 765 homes and destroyed at least two dozen structures since it broke out on Sunday.
Aerial attacks also resumed in northern New Mexico, where at least one airtanker was able to join the effort northeast of Santa Fe — something that’s likely to be impossible on Friday.
Sheriff’s deputies called for additional evacuations Thursday of scattered homes and closed some roads at a big fire burning in a rural area southeast of Taos, New Mexico, where no structure damage has been reported.
But fire officials and weather forecasters across the region warn the worst may be yet to come.
“There is high confidence that a widespread extreme and catastrophic fire weather event will occur on Friday,” Santa Fe National Forest officials said late Thursday.
“We are urging the public to stay vigilant, to continue to watch for expected changes in evacuation status and be prepared to leave in a rapid manner,” officials said.
Sustained winds of 30-50 mph (48-80 kph) are forecast there Friday morning, with gusts from 60-80 mph (97-129 kph) in the afternoon from the Gila Mountains up through the Rio Grande Valley to neighboring highlands.
The combination of the high winds, warmer temperatures and extremely dry conditions will make for an atmosphere that’s “pretty much on steroids,” said Scott Overpeck with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
“This is not typical,” he said, looking ahead to what he said could be potentially explosive fire growth on Friday. “This is really one of those days we need to be on our toes and we need to be ready.”
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Flagstaff’s Coconino County. The declaration clears the way for state funding for evacuations, shelter, repairs and other expenses. However, the money can’t be used to reimburse home and business owners for losses.
On Thursday, firefighters fanned out across blackened landscape in Arizona’s high country, digging into the ground to put out smoldering tree stumps and roots as helicopters buzzed overhead with buckets of water to drop on a massive blaze.
Wildfire has become a year-round threat in the West given changing conditions that include earlier snowmelt and rain coming later in the fall, scientist have said. The problems are exacerbated by decades of fire suppression and poor forest management along with a more than 20-year megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.
At a fire that’s consumed about 3 square miles (8 square kilometers) of timber and brush and forced evacuations near Prescott, Arizona, Forest Service officials reported the blaze continues to burn “in continuous thick, dry, dead and down fuels in very rugged terrain.”
“Erratic winds and fire behavior is making conditions hazardous for firefighters,” who are “being directed to not put themselves in situations where the risks are high and probability of success is low,” Prescott National Forest officials said in an update Thursday.
Popular lakes and national monuments closed in Arizona — including Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument outside Flagstaff because the wildfire moved directly over it, blackening trees, and burning tools and vehicles in a maintenance yard, said monument spokesman Richard Ullmann.
The Coconino National Forest has closed where the wildfire is burning but has not enacted broader fire restrictions or closures. A sign at a gate warns of potential loose debris, falling trees and branches, and flash floods.
Fire restrictions go into effect Friday at National Park Service sites in New Mexico, including Valles Caldera National Preserve and Bandelier National Monument.
In Colorado, firefighters got a handle on two small wildfires in the southern and northern part of the state on Thursday while contending with strong winds.
The Boulder County blaze was sparked by the battery of a crashed drone that researchers were using to study severe weather, the sheriff’s office said Thursday. Researchers used a fire extinguisher, but the fire spread quickly in high winds, authorities said. The other fire damaged or destroyed an estimated 15 structures, including homes, in Monte Vista, a community of about 4,150 people surrounded by farm fields, police said.
____
Associated Press writers Paul Davenport in Phoenix, Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, and Colleen Slevin in Denver contributed to this report.
Chicken Fire owner spreads wings with new restaurant south of downtown
After taking his popular Chicken Fire eatery from a food trailer to a brick-and-mortar restaurant near downtown Orlando, Kwame Boakye is expanding again with a new wing restaurant opening Friday.
That Wing Spot is opening at 4777 S. Orange Ave. south of downtown Orlando and will offer takeout and delivery only. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
“This is literally a young boy’s, a young man’s dream come true,” Boakye said. “This community has provided that.”
Wing flavors include buffalo, honey buffalo, lemon pepper, smoky sweet barbecue, plain and a “secret” recipe.
“Every single sauce, we make from scratch,” Boakye said.
Boakye acknowledges he is opening a wing restaurant at a time when wing prices have taken off for both customers and restaurants. Before the pandemic and supply issues, wings generally would sell for about 80 cents each, but by this year’s Super Bowl they cost about $1.50 to $1.75 each, according to Geoff Luebkemann, senior vice president of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association.
“We’re definitely not looking to get rich off this in the first year,” Boakye said, laughing.
For takeout, 10 wings are $13.99, and the price per wing scales down with larger orders. Fifteen wings cost $19.99 while a 100 wings are $120. Prices are higher for delivery through Uber Eats.
That Wing Spot has four employees.
Boakye’s Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant Chicken Fire opened on Colonial Drive in 2020 after operating out of a food trailer at places like Redlight Redlight bar and food truck venue À La Cart.
While Chicken Fire is known for its spicy options, that won’t be the focus at That Wing Spot. Boakye said he has always wanted to open different genres of restaurants.
“There’s more in my passion that I want to put out there, and I want to grow these seeds simultaneously,” he said.
()
Exclusive ‘RHOP’ tea from Karen Huger, plus, will we see Scott Disick on ‘RHOM?’
This week “The Real Housewives of Potomac” take center stage. Ashley Darby announced her divorce and shared a mysterious post. Karen Huger sat down with Page Six to dish on her new spin-off, plus, talk about Gizelle Bryant and revealed which cast member needs to make a comeback. We dive into “The Kardashians” on Hulu,…
