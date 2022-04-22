News
Mask whiplash strikes Philly amid changing rules across US
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
People in Philadelphia could be excused if they felt a sense of whiplash Friday as the city abandoned its indoor mask mandate just days after becoming the first U.S. metropolis to reimpose compulsory masking in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
City officials who had previously stressed the need to head off a new wave of coronavirus infections by requiring people to mask up indoors abruptly called it off after what they said was an unexpected drop in the number of people in the hospital and a leveling-off of infections.
The city had taken plenty of heat for the renewed masking order, with a lawsuit already filed and two of the three leading Democratic candidates for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat expressing opposition to it at a debate Thursday night. But city officials insisted Friday their decision was about the data, not any external legal or political pressure.
“I had said when I announced this that if we didn’t see hospitalizations rising, that we needed to rethink this and that we shouldn’t have a mandate. So that’s what we’re doing today,” the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, said at a virtual news conference Friday.
The quick about-face in Philadelphia comes as travelers across the country removed masks in response to a federal judge’s ruling that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority in issuing a mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs. The Biden administration is appealing.
SEPTA, Philadelphia’s transit authority, dropped its mask mandate this week after the ruling.
Boston leaders this week urged passengers to wear masks but stopped short of requiring them.
Los Angeles County, meanwhile, bucked national trends and said Thursday it will still require masks on public transit including trains, subways, buses, taxis and rideshares. Cases have risen in the past week and hospitalizations have plateaued after falling the previous two months.
In Philadelphia, the restaurant industry had complained that workers would bear the brunt of customer anger over the new rules, while several businesses and residents filed suit in state court to get it thrown out. Few masks were worn at a Philadelphia 76ers’ home playoff game this week.
City officials said their decision to rescind the mandate, just days after it had gone into effect on Monday, was based on the numbers, even though daily fluctuations are common.
Hospitalizations peaked at 82 on Sunday and have since drifted down, to 65 on Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health. New confirmed infections reached a peak of 377 on April 14 but have since leveled off. City health officials said that was enough to convince them that mandatory masking was no longer needed.
“It is a very short span of time, because that’s the span of time we needed to see what was going to happen next,” Bettigole said.
People evidently heeded the city’s April 11 announcement that masking would once again be required in indoor public spaces, she said, helping drive down the numbers.
“I think what we’ve seen is Philadelphians really paying attention to public health, and doing what they needed to do,” said Bettigole, noting that surrounding cities and states are continuing to see increases in case numbers and hospitalizations.
Along with ditching the mask mandate, the city is also getting rid of its metrics-based COVID-19 response system, in place since February, that automatically triggered indoor masking and other restrictions in response to rising caseloads, hospitalizations and positivity rates.
Jammu & Kashmir: Government Changes Timing Of School, Check New School Timings Here
Jammu & Kashmir: Government Changes Timing Of School, Check New School Timings Here
Srinagar, Apr 22: The Government on Friday changed the school timing in Srinagar from 8.30 Am to 2 Pm with immediate effect from May-01 in backdrop of the communiqué issued by Traffic Police city to the School Education Department.
Official sources said School Education Department has said, “The administration conveys approval for change of School timings from 8.30 Am to 2.00 Pm from May -01-2022 and staggered timings for different classes in Srinagar city.”
“This office has received a communication from Traffic Police Headquarter JK, Jammu regarding the change in School timing in Srinagar City,” it reads.
The communiqué reveals that the timings of schools in Srinagar city are clashing with office timings during the afternoon peak hours which result in congestion on main roads in Srinagar city wherein about more than 52 thousand students come out from the schools mentioned in the communication during these hours. “The communication has further proposed staggered school leaving time for different classes.”
“Additional Director General of Police, Traffic, J&K, Jammu has requested that timings of Schools and College may be got changed from 8.30 Am to 2.00 Pm to overcome the problem of congestion, so that smooth movement of traffic is ensured in Srinagar city,” it reads
The post Jammu & Kashmir: Government Changes Timing Of School, Check New School Timings Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Mystery deepens in the case of a no-show Missouri politician
BRIDGETON, Mo. — We’re learning more about a no-show alderman after Wednesday’s exclusive FOX Files investigation, including a new bombshell discovery. An absentee politician being paid to represent people in Bridgeton, Missouri, was also prosecuting alleged suspects in Illinois.
Andrew Purcell seemingly abandoned his Bridgeton City Council locker about six months ago, shortly after the October 2021 meeting.
That was the last time Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs remembers seeing Purcell.
“On a regular basis that you’d continue to not show up for meetings and don’t tell people? Something was amiss and that’s when come to find out, he wasn’t coming back from his other job down in Southern Illinois,” Briggs said.
FOX 2 has confirmed Andrew Purcell was working as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Williamson County, Illinois, from March 1, 2021, until February 17, 2022. The prosecutor’s office says it can’t say why he left because it’s a personnel issue, but then Purcell filed to run as a county commissioner there.
“To have somebody pop up out of nowhere was kind of shocking to us,” Jeff Diederich, chairman of the Williamson County Republican Party. “It didn’t take much to figure out that something was not completely transparent.”
Diederich filed a 150-page complaint against Purcell based on his findings of Purcell’s questionable residency.
“When we discovered that the voters of Bridgeton, Missouri, much like the voters here in Williamson County, Illinois, have concerns about eligibility – it puts a blemish on the communities as a whole and I think it tarnishes the public perception,” he said.
We found Purcell is listed as owning a Bridgeton condo unit, in which the taxes are paid up to date.
There was no answer when we knocked. He also hasn’t answered our more than six phone calls. A new councilperson, Becky Patel, was sworn in Wednesday to take Purcell’s place as a Ward 2 alderman.
Because Purcell just disappeared, no one filed to run for his spot, including Purcell. Voters had to choose their new councilperson via write-in ballot. Bridgeton’s city council voted to censure Purcell so that his actions would appear on his permanent record.
“We’re not accepting this,” said Briggs. “This was wrong for you to do this and anybody who comes in and asks us about it, like yourself, we’ll go ahead and tell everybody, ‘Hey, you cheated the public.'”
Purcell got one single vote during this past April 6th election. Bridgeton officials wondered if Purcell came back to vote for himself. We checked with the St. Louis County election office.
A representative told us it was a secret ballot. So we can’t find out who cast that vote, but open records do show it could not have been Andrew Purcell. That’s because the records show he didn’t vote in the latest St. Louis County election.
Officials: 9-year-old dies in accidental shooting in MN
LYND, Minn. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl has died after she was accidentally shot at a home in southwestern Minnesota, authorities said.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a residence near Lynd, a town southwest of Marshal. The girl was taken by air to a hospital and died Tuesday. She has not been identified.
Sheriff’s officials said the shooting has been classified as accidental, but the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.
Authorities have not disclosed who fired the fatal shot or how the girl or anyone in the home was able to gain access to the gun.
