Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Defensive tackle
The South Florida Sun Sentinel ends its 10-part series looking at the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft (April 28-30) with defensive tackles, the players who set the table for everyone on defense. This draft class features half a dozen defensive tackles who have the traits needed to start, and another dozen who should be viewed as rotational players.
Georgia’s Jordan Davis
This 6-foot-6, 340-pound defensive tackle is a massive human, who moves with the quickness of a cat (4.78 time in the 40-yard dash). Davis has good get off, and plays with a sustained pad level. His ability to eat double-teams frees up linebackers, allowing them to work. However, he’s a limited pass rusher (seven sacks in four seasons) and benefitted from playing in a heavy rotation, which allowed him to stay fresh.
Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt
Wyatt is an impressive athlete who has the functional strength to play at a high level in the NFL. It doesn’t hurt that he has heavy, violent hands and a relentless motor. He’s fundamentally raw and would benefit from good coaching because his lack of length and poor hand usage shows up on film. But that means he has plenty of upside left.
Connecticut’s Travis Jones
Jones has the size and strength needed to devour blockers. He has impressive quickness and change of direction skills and has a motor that is rarely put in idle. While he’s respected for being a physical player, he needs better coaching to refine his game because he should to be able to do more than bull-rush.
Alabama’s Phidarian Mathis
Taking an Alabama defensive lineman in the draft is like buying a blue-chip stock because you know it’s a safe investment. Despite being 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, Mathis plays with a quickness of a much smaller player. He does have some issues in the run game, and that might limit what scheme he can play in moving forward.
Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey
Winfrey is a twitchy athlete who is about to shoot through gaps as a rusher. He has quick hands and a low center of gravity, which allow him to play with good pad level. His lack of length means he struggles to hold up in traffic against the run from time to time. He’s best suited for a one-gapping scheme.
Best of the Rest
Texas A&M’s DeMarvin Leal, Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett, Tennessee’s Matthew Butler, and Florida’s Zachary Carter all have the talent to become NFL starters, if not rotational players if they get into the right scheme. And there are talents like LSU’s Neil Farrell Jr., Michigan’s Christopher Hinton Arkansas’ John Ridgeway, Minnesota’s Esezi Otomewo and Texas A&M’s Jayden Peevy who could be Day 3 steals.
Class Grade: D
The defensive tackle class drops off a cliff after the first half dozen prospects at this position, and making matters worse most of this class is scheme-specific players. That means expect a run at this position all throughout the draft because no teams wants to be left empty handed when the draft is over.
Teams in need
The Packers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Raiders and Chargers are among the teams desperate to add starting-caliber players on their defensive line. But there’s roughly half a dozen other teams that would benefit from selecting one to improve their team’s depth in the trenches.
Dolphins’ focus
While the Dolphins possess four defensive linemen who are all starting-caliber talents, none of them have proven to be dominant, requiring a double team. And if an injury happens on this unit the Dolphins would struggle, which explains the team’s slow start last season when Raekwon Davis missed four games. Miami needs to add a young nose tackle that can be groomed as a rotational player. That would benefit the team long term.
Illinois recommends residents halt use of bird feeders, baths
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is recommending residents stop using bird feeders and baths until the end of May due to an influenza strain that is impacting wild and domestic birds.
The strain is called the EA H5N1 — which is a highly pathogenic avian influenza. Throughout the Midwest, infections from the strain are up, especially in waterfowl.
Nearly 27 million chickens and turkeys have been slaughtered in 26 states to limit the spread of bird flu during this year’s outbreak. Officials order entire flocks to be killed when the virus is found on farms.
Avian influenza has also been found in 637 wild birds, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The bird flu can spread among wild birds, specifically those who congregate, like vultures or eagles at a kill site. To keep birds – and yourself – safe, you may want to reconsider doing things that encourage the animals to gather.
During spring, wild birds will have ample food sources while bird feeders are removed, the IDNR said.
The agency is recommending the following.
- Clean and rinse bird feeders and baths with a diluted bleach solution (nine parts water to one part bleach) and put away or clean weekly if they can’t be moved away from birds.
- Remove any bird seed at the base of bird feeders to discourage large gatherings of birds or other wildlife.
- Avoid feeding wild birds in close proximity to domestic flocks.
If five or more deceased wild birds are observed in one location, an IDNR district wildlife biologist should be contacted. So far, the strain has not been detected in any songbird species.
How to keep St. Paul festivals, parades afloat in face of increased police costs? City council begins discussion
Festivals and parades can bring out the best in St. Paul — they highlight community celebrations, cultural traditions and economic development, city council members said this week.
But with organizers saying police costs have become too expensive, and various groups canceling events, the council is discussing how to keep festivities afloat.
“We want people to be safe, but we also don’t want to … eliminate all of our small, fun cultural events at the cost of security, so how do we find that balance and how do we find funds to pay for the appropriate security measures?,” City Council President Amy Brendmoen said.
The impetus for Wednesday’s discussion was a recent Pioneer Press article that reported on the cancelation of the Little Mekong Night Market for July, Brendmoen said.
The organizer said they were calling off the event due to police costs and he cited his estimate of the dollar range, but Deputy Chief Stacy Murphy said the police department and the organization did not have an in-depth conversation and she told the council that the event’s cost estimate was not accurate.
Police and security costs during the last Little Mekong Night Festival in 2019 were $15,000 to 20,000, said Va-Megn Thoj, Asian Economic Development Association executive director, on Thursday. The police department estimates the cost this year would have been about $22,000, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.
INCREASED POLICE COSTS
Why have police costs increased?
Before 2019, the police department “hadn’t necessarily been charging for the full cost of police services” and the department was absorbing some of the costs, Murphy told the city council. In 2019, the department informed event organizers that, beginning in 2020, they would be charged the full price for police costs.
Council Member Jane Prince said she thinks the police department did what they needed to, adding, “What we are learning here is that this is a policy issue that belongs with this body.”
The COVID-19 pandemic put events on hold and, now that they’re trying to come back, so are concerns about affording police costs. Under a new event-staffing model, St. Paul now requires on-duty uniformed officers paid police overtime rates, along with concrete intersection barriers, when necessary.
The changes are based on national best practices for staffing and on working to keep people safe in the face of incidents at large events, such as the driver who struck and killed six people and injured dozens more others during the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., last year, Murphy said.
The police department can have discussions with event organizers about looking for cost reductions — such as employing some security officers in conjunction with police officers, and having an event in a smaller area and therefore fewer road closures, according to Linders.
“If people take one thing away from this it would be to give us a call when you start planning an event, … so we can have some of these conversations one-on-one,” Murphy said. “That’s how we really dig in and figure out what the true costs of an event will be.”
COUNCIL CONSIDERS OPTIONS
The Payne/Arcade Harvest Festival parade previously budgeted $3,000 for police costs, but found out after 2019 it would cost $11,000, which they couldn’t afford, Prince said. They didn’t hold the parade last year.
“It’s multicultural, it’s free, and so many neighbors turn out for it and I feel like this is the kind of community engagement that our neighborhoods need to be able to do,” Prince said.
Seeing other events canceled this year, such as Grand Old Day, the Cinco de Mayo and White Bear Avenue parades is “extremely painful,” Prince said. Highland Fest announced at the start of 2020 that it wouldn’t continue.
The Asian Economic Development Association hopes to be able to bring back the Little Mekong Night Festival next year, Thoj said.
“The intention of the event is really to support small businesses, but also to put on a celebration of the community,” he said.
Thoj said he’d like to work with the city and perhaps the private sector to figure out how to afford police costs for the event, which is free for people to attend and inexpensive for vendors to participate.
Some event organizers have approached council members about how to handle increasing costs. Brendmoen said there was previously talk “about putting together some sort of a program to help support those smaller events and make sure that, in cases where there weren’t those admission charges or sponsors or other ways to generate those revenues, that we would still be able to have a smaller community event.”
With events attempting to start up again after the halt during COVID, “this is a great opportunity to renew that conversation,” Brendmoen said.
Crash on I-70 in St. Charles kills 81-year-old woman
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A woman died in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night on westbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Charles.
The crash happened at 10:15 p.m. and involved four cars traveling on I-70 in the westbound lanes. The driver of a 2018 Nissan Sentra lost control and hit the back of a 2008 Buick Lucerne driven by 81-year-old Doris Kolb. She then lost control of her vehicle causing her to cross all lanes and hit the center median wall. Then a 2013 Ford Taurus hit the driver’s side of Kolb’s car. The fourth car, a 2016 Honda CRV was hit by debris from the crash.
Kolb was taken to a hospital for her injuries but was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the Nissan and the driver of the Ford both suffered minor injuries.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
