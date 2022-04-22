Blockchain
Moon.Art To Launch The First Phase of The NFT Marketplace
Moon.Art, the world’s first fully regulated, eco-friendly and community driven NFT-Marketplace, is set to launch the first phase of its marketplace – the issuance of limited keycards with lifetime utilities. The highly anticipated NFT marketplace will be launched and fully ready to be indulged by enthusiasts, investors and traders alike at the end of the year as shown in the roadmap.
According to NFT stats, about $41 billion worth of crypto was spent on the NFT marketplaces in 2021. Over the years, the value of Non-Fungible Tokens have continued to skyrocket, thus sparking a wave of interest in these uniquely identifiable digital assets. However, existing marketplaces have presented quite a number of issues such as deep technical knowledge requirements, payments in volatile cryptocurrencies, no regulated environment, high network fees, no user-friendly multi-chain solution, bad carbon footprint and more.
Moon.Art proposes a new digital marketplace that’s welcoming for every user. Moon.Art intends to build the world’s first NFT marketplace that is community-driven, eco-friendly and complies with the highest regulatory standards.
The regulated NFT marketplace is offering 10,000 limited Keycards with upcoming utilities. To finance the technical development, marketing and legal compliance process for the Moon.Art marketplace, the team is on track to create an NFT-Keycard which guarantees special lifetime benefits to all holders. A maximum of 10,000 Keycards will be available for minting on the Ethereum Blockchain as an ERC721A token.
The Keycard is an investment in the future and ensures special lifetime benefits including 50% discount on trading fees on the Moon.Art marketplace, reduction of trading fees by 5% until it reaches zero for each additional Keycard in a user’s wallet, allocation of 50% of the income from trading fees on the platform to all Keycard holders, and also pre-access to the beta version of the Moon.Art marketplace.
The Moon.Art NFT space is not just a common NFT marketplace, it is the perfect infrastructure of the next generation of NFT trading for everyone – simple, compliant and eco-friendly.
The NFT marketplace will be the first fully regulated NFT marketplace inside the EEA. Every user will be required to do a complete KYC procedure in advance so as to prevent money laundering and illicit activities on the platform. Moon.Art will balance carbon dioxide emissions of the platform with carbon offsets, thus saving energy.
Likewise, the platform users do not have to be computer geeks to buy NFTs. They can easily make NFT purchases by paying in cryptocurrencies and FIAT currencies. Users can purchase NFTs on Moon.Art not only with Ethereum but also with different tokens and FIAT currencies.
On a similar note, the purchase of NFTs on Moon.Art will be possible through the Ethereum blockchain as well as via other blockchain networks like Cardano, Polygon or Binance Smart Chain. The NFT marketplace will be able to map all common blockchains.
Users can trade NFTs on Moon.Art by paying the fixed price offers or by rejecting and bidding on price lists. Purchases and sales are all made by users who either connect their crypto wallet to the platform or have created an account with an associated wallet on the platform – custodian service.
Moreover, Moon.Art does not charge a fee to list or mint an NFT. The NFT is not transferred to the blockchain until the initial purchase or transfer has been made.
Blockchain
Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 21
- On April 21, the bullish BTC price analysis is at $46434.5.
- BTC’s bullish market price analysis for April 21, 2022, is $35836.5.
- Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on April 21, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin (BTC)
A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date.
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers around the world. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain.
Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin.
When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible to almost instantaneously mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
BTC price analysis on April 21, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.
Currently, the price of BTC is $40701.50. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $46434.5 and the buy level of BTC is $43488. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $35836.5.
Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average
The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, BTC is in a bullish state. However, BTC’s price lies above 50 MA (short-term), Furthermore, BTC also lies above 200 MA (long-term). Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Next Earth and SEE Turtles Collaborate on a Metaverse Charity Game
Next Earth, the third-largest metaverse, has already proved its commitment to support environmental initiatives by allocating 1 million USD to environmental issues, and now they are about to launch its first CSR campaign.
Together with its partner organization, SEE Turtles, Next Earth is going to launch a game in the metaverse: they are inviting their users to contribute to a good cause by purchasing land on certain territories in the metaverse with a chance to win $200,000 worth of NXTT or five unique NFTs. 20% of proceeds from each transaction will go to SEE Turtles to implement plastic removal projects on the same locations in the real world.
Collecting plastic waste from beaches and coasts doesn’t only cleans the ocean but can save the lives of endangered sea turtles and make a positive impact on the environment. Next Earth is leading the way among metaverses when it comes to social responsibility and takes it seriously to inform, educate, and make real impact together with its community and partner organizations.
How to Join
To take part in this campaign, Next Earth users simply need to purchase land on any of the territories involved in the campaign. These territories are the same locations where SEE Turtles will implement plastic waste collecting projects from the income of the campaign. After purchasing land, users will be able to start a treasure hunt, where they need to remove trash from their tiles to see if there are any prizes hiding under them.
Under many tiles, Next Earth has placed $200,000 worth of NXTT in different values and 5 unique NFTs made by TinyWasteland. So not only will participants be supporting a good cause, but they also have the chance to win some amazing prizes. The campaign will officially launch in May, but Next Earth will announce the exact date soon.
In their livestream on 21 April, Noemi Magyar Head of CSR at Next Earth and Brad Nahill, President of SEE Turtles discussed the impact of their ongoing partnership and how the donations are turning into real help. Peter Csakvari, the artist behind TinyWasteland has also joined the discussion to talk about his art and how unique NFTs can be used in such campaigns.
Metaverse For Good
This campaign is a great example of how a metaverse can use its platform to support a good cause and be socially responsible. By collaborating with SEE Turtles, Next Earth is making a positive impact on the environment and helping to save the lives of endangered species.
While Next Earth has always donated 10% of its transaction proceeds to charity, this is the first time it has launched a social responsibility campaign of this magnitude. This level of cooperation between a metaverse and its community is exciting and sets a precedent for how such platforms can be used to support environmental initiatives.
As the metaverse becomes more mainstream, it is important to remember that it can be used for more than just entertainment. Next Earth hopes that this campaign inspires other metaverses to use their platform to support causes and make a difference in the real world with the help of a virtual one.
Photo by Peter Csakvari, TinyWasteland
Blockchain
6,018 Bitcoin (BTC) Worth 254,646,370 USD Transferred to Unknown Wallet
- The bulls may aim for the $44,800 ceiling, which hasn’t been reached since April 6.
- BTC has gained 1.13 percent in the last 24 hours.
The price of Bitcoin continued to rise throughout today’s trading session as the positive trend continued. Bitcoin surged to its highest level in 11 days, smashing the $42,500 barrier. In addition, a ten-day high was achieved by Ethereum (ETH), which was also up today.
This is the fourth day in a row that Bitcoin has risen, pushing the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency over a critical resistance level. BTC/USD hit an intraday high of $42,709.75 earlier after hitting a low of $40,961.10 on Wednesday. Since April 10, bitcoin has achieved its highest peak. Then, prices dropped to about $40,000. The 10-day moving average is pointing upwards this time around, hinting at a potential price explosion. If such a rally occurs, the bulls may aim for the $44,800 ceiling, which hasn’t been reached since April 6.
Whale Alert
Whale Alert examines and interprets data from many blockchains before being stored in a single standard format. Thousands of known individual addresses, exchanges, and addresses are stored in these databases, which are regularly updated with the use of artificial intelligence (AI).
An unknown whale has sent 6,018 Bitcoin from Coinbase to an unidentified wallet. A blockchain analytics and monitoring organization, Whale Alert, also said that the transaction was worth $254,646,370 USD. Crypto whales have moved hundreds of millions of dollars of ETH dollars overnight.
According to Whale Alert, the transaction took place at 10:53:22 UTC on Thursday, April 21 2022. Meanwhile, the BTC has gained 1.13 percent in the past day. According to CMC, Bitcoin price today is $41,993.69 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $29,803,927,297 USD.
