Motorcycle Insurance for Young Drivers – How to Get a Cheaper Policy

Share Pin 0 Shares

It can be enjoyable to drive a car, but driving a motorcycle is very exciting. There is nothing to beat the experience of riding a bike, especially at night, as you cut through the cool breeze and drive through the haze of lights.

Compared to cars, motorcycles are frequently less costly, but have higher fuel efficiency. These factors prompt many, including teenagers, to be included among the four million owners of motorcycles in the US. Just like cars, insurance is mandatory for driving motorcycles. However, no matter how sleek or fast a motorcycle may be, it is vulnerable to accidents.Unless adequate precautionary measures are taken, it can indeed be very hazardous to drive motorcycles.

Motorcycle insurance aims to totally protect your motorcycle against accidents while being driven on the road, as also against natural disasters. Motorcycle insurance provides nearly the same coverage as car insurance, but the rates are different. The expense of motorcycle insurance is lower than that of a car, as the extent of damage that a motorcycle may cause is less than what a car may cause. For example, having an accident with a car, the motorcycle is more likely to bear most of the brunt.

Statistics reveal that teenage drivers are more frequently involved in accidents, compared to older drivers. Apparently, teenage drivers expose insurance companies to more risks. So, quite like car insurance, motorcycle insurance for teenagers costs more. Yet, every teenager is not treated at the same level as far as the amount of the premium is concerned.

A number of factors come into play when computing the rate of motorcycle insurance for teenagers. For instance, when a parent includes a teenager in their policy, the insurance charge is lowered. Moreover, when driving an insured motorcycle, one gets extremely low rate, compared to driving one’s own motorcycle.

The charges for insurance premiums usually take into account the attitude of the teenager towards driving. Factors that affect the amount of insurance premium of motorcycles include the distance travelled by the teenager to his school or workplace, how frequently he drives the motorcycle and the speed at which he drives. The price of the premium substantially comes down if the teenager has good driving habits, including wearing helmets whenever driving, not making use of smart phones at the time of driving, plus using additional safety accessories like elbow and knee pads.

The expense of motorcycle insurance is affected even by the grades scored at school. Insurance companies hold the opinion that students who work hard to get superior grades are likely to be more responsible while driving. Drivers who stand out in their studies are entitled to massive discounts on insurance premiums.

Many other habits can help improving the rating of a teenage driver. One such habit is to complete an acknowledged driver education, including safety course, which educates the teenager on the fundamentals of safe, responsible driving. One more option that enables you to qualify for additional discounts is to finish a course in defense driving.

Taking consideration of all these factors, it is not difficult to arrive at roughly the same conclusion: Doing things responsibly, including driving motorcycles, is rewarding.