News
Mud Hens hold off Saints 2-1 in Toledo
TOLEDO — The St. Paul Saints dropped a 2-1 decision to the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night in a Triple-A baseball game in front of 3,085 fans at Fifth Third Field.
The Mud Hens (5-9) continued their mastery over the Saints (9-5), scoring both of the runs in the third inning. Toledo outhit St. Paul 5-4.
Saints starting pitcher Devin Smeltzer took the loss, thought he pitched well enough to win. Smeltzer, now 1-1, gave up five hits and two runs over five innings.
Derek Fisher led the Saints at the plate, going 2-for-4. Jose Miranda drove in the only run with a fourth-inning double that scored Jake Cave. Curtis Terry added a hit for St. Paul.
Game 4 in the six-game series is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Friday. The Mud Hens have won two of the first three games in the series. They won 11-0 on Tuesday, then lost 4-3 on Wednesday. Toledo won nine of 11 games against St. Paul last season, the Saints’ first in Triple-A.
News
Playoff series shines light on friendship between Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns’ dads
During the fourth quarter of Game 1, Tee Morant — father of Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant — stood up from his courtside seat and walked the sidelines to Karl Towns Sr., and the two shared an embrace.
In Game 2, the two were doing sideline interviews with one another. They roasted one another and their respective teams
“They get a little lead, now they want to talk,” Towns Sr. said in that interview.
“We ain’t ducking no smoke,” Morant responded. “We just give y’all the first win, so now you’d feel like you were in the playoffs. … Four more games and you’re out of here.
They were laughing the entire time.
On the Timberwolves’ local broadcast on Bally Sports North, the two shared the origins of their friendship.
“We’re members of a fathers of men in professional basketball organization, so me and Tee have always been close,” Towns said.
Morant said he “loves” Towns Sr., noting Towns sends him scriptures every day.
“I don’t have enough time to read all of them,” Morant said, “but I love him for that.”
The two sat side by side at courtside at Target Center for Game 3 on Thursday.
“It was just a good opportunity to finally play against each other,” Towns said on Bally Sports North. “Our sons have been doing great things in the league, so it was a pleasure and honor just to play against his son.”
Towns said it’s a “dream come true” to see all of the support their sons receive. And now they get to share the experience together in the playoffs.
“Just pretty much showing that fathers are in their son’s lives,” Morant said, “especially at the pro level.”
BEVERLEY TRADE
Memphis acquired Patrick Beverley in an offseason trade with the Clippers. Beverley tweeted about the move to Memphis, but soon after was moved to Minnesota.
That was a common theme this offseason for Memphis, which was essentially serving as a layover as it acquired players and then traded them away for other pieces.
But was there any thought to keeping Beverley, who’s played a pivotal role in Minnesota’s playoff push?
“It was in the conversation,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “A lot of faith in (Memphis general manager Zachary Kleiman) and how we want to build the roster, the depth and the guard position. So obviously there’s always difficult decisions, but he’s obviously made an impact here in Minnesota.”
THOUGHTS ON MEMPHIS?
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was asked for his thoughts on the Memphis environment after playing the first two games of the playoffs at FedEx Forum.
“They were nice. I mean, yeah, juiced-up arena,” Finch said. “Wasn’t the most intimidating atmosphere I’ve ever been in, but it’s a good one.”
News
Hamline University to admit students without an ACT, SAT score
Hamline University has joined a growing number of colleges and universities that are admitting students without an ACT or SAT score.
School leaders say standardized tests are poor predictors of college success and that test-optional admissions policies encourage more students to apply, especially those from underrepresented populations.
“The changes we make today will open doors for first-generation students and underrepresented communities, adding to Hamline’s rich legacy of equity and opportunity,” President Fayneese Miller said in a news release.
Like many U.S. colleges, Hamline went test-optional two years ago, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic. This week, they made that change permanent.
The other four private colleges in St. Paul also have permanently adopted test-optional policies in recent years: Macalester College, University of St. Thomas, St. Catherine University and Concordia University, St. Paul.
The University of Minnesota’s Crookston and Duluth campuses are test-optional. The U’s three other campuses, including the Twin Cities, are test-optional for now but haven’t made that change permanent.
Admissions officials at the U’s flagship campus have been reluctant to change course because other predictors of college success are increasingly unreliable. High schools don’t always make class rank available, and grade inflation has made it harder to find the best candidates.
Hamline’s vice president of enrollment management, Mai Nhia Xiong-Chang, said they look for students with “strong and consistent academic performance throughout high school.”
News
Mary Lucia cites concerns about ‘equity and fair treatment of all of my sisters’ as reason for her abrupt departure from 89.3 The Current
During her final on-air shift at 89.3 The Current Thursday afternoon, longtime Twin Cities DJ Mary Lucia dropped a hint about the reasoning behind her abrupt departure from the station when she played “Pay Gap” by Margo Price. The song, which sounds like a classic country ballad, includes the lyrics: “It’s been that way with no equal pay and I want to know when it will be fixed. Women do work and get treated like slaves since 1776.”
Lucia, 51, surprised listeners Tuesday when she announced she was leaving the station she helped found back in January 2005. A story on The Current’s website offered no reason for her decision and a single quote from Lucia, “starting The Current 17 years ago was a joy.”
Wednesday, Lucia posted a note on her Facebook page that read: “The heartbreaking decision to leave my position at The Current is a long and nuanced story. The shortest version is I’ve been trying for years to affect positive change in the company. I’ve been concerned with equity and fair treatment of all of my sisters at the station. Past, present and future. Know your worth, embrace your unique talent and voice and lift each other up.”
For those who could not listen. Here is what you missed.
— Mike Wiley (@mjwiley62) April 21, 2022
In a statement, American Public Media Group president and CEO Jean Taylor called Lucia a “vital member” of the station and praised her as someone who is “immensely gifted” and “has built a one-of-a-kind relationship with her listeners.” Taylor went on to add that “I am firmly committed to creating and sustaining a diverse, inclusive and equitable environment where all employees, including women and people of color, are respected and valued.”
Lucia did not respond to an interview request Thursday.
A native of Massachusetts and the younger sister of the Replacements’ Paul Westerberg, Lucia began her Twin Cities radio career in the early 90s on REV 105. She went on to host on Zone 105 and 15000 KSTP. During her time at The Current, she has become one of the highest-profile DJs in the Twin Cities.
Earlier this month, The Current announced four new hires, three of whom are women: Barb Abney (who the station fired in January 2015), WNXP Nashville’s Ayisha Jaffer and Parkway Theater talent buyer and KYMN vet Jessica Paxton.
During her final hours on the station, Lucia ignored the station’s play list and instead focused on her favorite songs. The wildly eclectic selection – which was somewhat reminiscent of the early, anything-goes days of the Minnesota Public Radio station – was filled with local favorites (Prince, the Replacements), glam rock (Slade, the New York Dolls) and artists rarely heard on The Current (Glen Campbell, John Mellencamp).
In her Facebook post, Lucia said she was not retiring. “I have at least two books in me to write,” she said. “I’d like to think you’ll hear from me sooner than later. If I end up under a bridge drinking Scope you’ll probably hear about that as well. I’ve always believed that things work until they don’t.”
At the end of her final shift, Lucia choked back tears and said she never looked for outside affirmation about her work, but that she knew she made a difference and “it doesn’t matter if the company management doesn’t feel the same way. Thank you for everything, I love you.” She then played the Rolling Stones’ “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It).”
Mud Hens hold off Saints 2-1 in Toledo
Best Email Marketing in 2018 – ConvertKit Vs Aweber
Playoff series shines light on friendship between Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns’ dads
Tips on Writing an Effective Social Media Marketing Request For Proposal (RFP)
Hamline University to admit students without an ACT, SAT score
Advertising Through a PPC Campaign: Significance, Benefits & Effectiveness
Mary Lucia cites concerns about ‘equity and fair treatment of all of my sisters’ as reason for her abrupt departure from 89.3 The Current
3 Things You May Not Know About Managed Cloud Services
Definition of Marketing Mix – Product, Price, Place and Promotion
Review: Martin McDonagh’s Satirical ‘Hangmen’: Thin Thread, Bottom-Heavy
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm