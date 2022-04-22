Finance
Perfect Time to Invest in Nepal
Business opportunity in Nepal has been underestimated for far too long. Entangled in political revolution for almost two decades, investment in Nepal was definitely a risky proposition. However, as political agenda has now rightly shifted towards economic growth, with a stable government in place, Nepal has become the perfect place to invest.
Achieving a GDP growth of 7.5% in 2017, the signs of a revitalized economy have already been felt. In recent years, there have been notable improvements from government in eliminating crippling power cuts and crafting investment friendly bills. The drastic increase in Foreign Direct Investment in Nepal is a clear sign that it is high time to capitalize in the economic boom that is here and now.
Hydropower, tourism and cement industries are thriving. The service sector and small to medium enterprises aren’t far behind to benefit from the rapid growth in business activity in the country which has been parallel to development in infrastructure. The entrepreneurial movement has taken pace and young entrepreneurs with big visions are emerging in Nepal whose contribution can be directly felt in every sector. With the very large potential and inexpensive labor, the return on investment in this unsaturated market would definitely be higher than investing in any saturated market.
WHY 2018?
Political Consensus
After two decades of political unrest, the Central Government formed with majority and committed to promote investment and economic activities
All political parties incorporating economic issues as major agenda
Stable province and energetic local government focused and dedicated to the improvement of livelihood of people.
Regional Presence
Nepal recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the framework agreement on China’s One Belt One Road Initiative (OBOR)
Government of Nepal Committed to improve connectivity with both neighboring countries through road and railway
Being a Member of South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectorial Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Free Trade Agreement, it savors a duty and tax-free experience
Ease of Doing Business
Nepal was ranked third after Bhutan and India among South Asian countries in the ‘Ease of Doing Business Report 2017’ by the World Bank.
Nepal has recently revised its law and regulation to make it more investment friendly and is in continuous improvement process.
100% ownership to Foreign Investors is allowed in most sectors.
Investments as per Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (BIPPA) signed with Finland, India, Germany, Mauritius, Qatar, United Kingdom, and France Mean a more friendly investment opportunity.
Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement signed with Austria, China, India, Korea, Mauritius, Norway, Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Thailand.
Location and geographical convenience
Nepal is located between two of the world’s largest economies known for their highly accelerated economic growth: India and China
It has an access to the market of approximately 2.7 billion population.
Open border and a duty free trade with India and a duty free access to China for over 8000 products.
Capable Human Resources
Government initiation to improve technical skill and competence of work force required for rapid economic development
Out of 28 million population 61% are the working population.
Participation of women population is comparatively high among the South Asian countries.
The labor cost is low.
Where to Invest?
a. Hydroelectricity
Being the second richest country in hydroelectricity potential, Nepal has a huge future in this sector. Supported by its geographical inclination, Nepal has a large number of steep, eternal rivers; development of massive hydroelectricity projects is a possibility. Since Nepal is a developing nation with a crunch of funds, resources haven’t be used to their potential. Also, India, the southern neighbor will always have a demand for clean and cheap electricity due to which there is always a market for the hydropower projects in Nepal. With more than six thousand large and small perennial rivers flowing all over Nepal including three major rivers Koshi, Gandaki and Karnali, there is a huge business opportunity in hydropower in Nepal.
b. Transport
Nepal is a landlocked country with a topographical diversity making transport evidently difficult. Thus, the need of proper transportation facilities is acute. There is a need of different transports such as cable transport, railways, water transport etc. As a result of geographical diversity, there is a lack of roads all over the country, and even the roads in the urban areas are in bad condition and need expansion; therefore developing better roadways and investing in new road projects are a priority for the government making this a good venture to invest in. Availability of a huge mountain range benefits the cable transport projects. Also, Railways could have a huge potential of replacing other transport facilities in the southern plains. Existence of only one international airport is a major problem and therefore a major business opportunity. Transportation projects which have big budgets are the perfect sector to invest in Nepal.
c. Agriculture
Agriculture sector being the largest contributor in the GDP of the country is the factor that dominates the economy. Till the 1980s, most people were dependent on agriculture for earning a living, however lesser number of population is reliant on agriculture as their livelihood. Agriculture as business is still not seen as a profitable venture by a large segment of population.
Nepal is geographically and topographically fit for agriculture and with perfect climatic conditions. This is also a plus factor for growing and reaping rare medicinal herbs. New technologies contributing to agriculture is very rare, making the possibilities of introducing this is a huge investment opportunity in Nepal. Production of cash crops as a business idea could be a profitable business as commercial agricultural projects are still not big in Nepal.
d. Tourism
Bearing a diverse geographical condition, a very rich and divergent culture Nepal attracts a magnificent number of tourists making tourism a leading economy. Eight out of the ten world’s highest peaks and other various mountain ranges dwell in the country which shapes it as a hub for mountaineers, rock climbers, hikers and others who seek adventures. Nepal is the birthplace of Buddha and a home to a lot of Hindu and Buddhist shrines, attracting a huge mass of pilgrimages on a yearly basis. The temples and monuments dating back to history and having huge archeological importance, a lot of archeologist are also welcomed annually. The number of tourists entering Nepal is inclining at an exponential rate, with foreign tourists staying in the country for an average of 11.78 days. The unique flora and fauna is another reason for the possible growth of tourism. Every year a new attraction, new wilderness and new adventure unfolding in one of the remote areas of Nepal. The country has a whole lot of skilled porters and guides who could be hired in a very low wage. All these factors make tourism perhaps the best sector to invest in Nepal.
e. Infrastructure
Infrastructural development is one of the vital needs of Nepal. Due to the large earthquake in 2015, there were devastating losses in the major areas of Kathmandu valley and other areas, which called for a dire need of creation of earthquake proof infrastructures. Since the transportation facilities need a lot of improvement, this could be a sector to invest in as well. The Nepalese government has always been supportive of investors trying to work in the infrastructure sector.
f. Information Technology
IT field has dominated the world at this point and Nepal is no exception. Nepal has a mass of skilled IT graduates who could be hired in very cheap wages. As it is an upcoming interest in the Nepalese scenario, new talents and ideas could surely be explored. IT companies emerging as a new business venture; the competition is less if you decide to invest right now.
g. Mines and Minerals
Nepal lies in the central part of the Himalayan Belt, making it very rich in minerals. The Himalayan region consists of clusters of metallic and non-metallic minerals. Nepal is also known for exporting a range of beautiful decorative stones. Even with the presence of bulks of minerals scattered all around the Himalayan range, Nepal itself has not been able to extract these minerals. The existing mineral extraction businesses are less in number and are not very effective. Ample opportunities exist for the investors who could invest in cement factories, lime extraction, coal, magnetize, talc clay etc. So if anyone decides to invest in this sector, this could be a very profitable business endeavor in Nepal.
h. Health & Education
Health sector is in a very poor state in Nepal. It needs a lot of improvisation and improvement. Therefore, it would be very profitable for someone who is interested in investing in Nepal in this sector. Likewise the education sector is largely lagging. A lot of students go abroad each year for quality education. These should be good reasons to invest in Nepal.
I. Telecommunication
With the increment of population and growing business and technology, telecommunication is a pressing need. There are only a few telecommunication companies in Nepal, and therefore less competition. Geographical conditions being challenging in the country, even the existing networks have not reached the remote areas. This generates a massive opportunity for anyone wanting to conceive a profitable business in Nepal.
Nepal is moving towards a liberal foreign investment policy and is aiming to create an investment friendly environment to allure Foreign Investments in the nation. Foreign investment both as joint venture operations with Nepalese investors or as 100 percent foreign-owned enterprises are highly encouraged by the Nepalese government. With comparatively lower taxation and ease of doing business, Nepal is one of the ripest destinations to invest for both Nepalese and Foreign Investors.
Foreign Exchange at a Glance
The foreign exchange market is a platform where the currency of one country could be converted in to that of another country. The exchange rate determines the ratio at which one currency is converted into another currency.
The foreign exchange market is one of the most dynamic forces in international business and enables investors to undertake foreign investments worldwide. Without it, international trade and investment on the magnitude we experience today would not be possible.
Many international traders use the foreign exchange market to invest for short terms in money markets. Currency speculation is the short-term exchange of funds from one currency to another in anticipation of movements in exchange rates. The rate of return it earns on this investment depends not only on the specific country’s interest rate, but also the changes in the value of the concerned currencies in the intervening period.
Operating in the foreign exchange market is an ongoing challenge for the Entrepreneur and involves some risk. Foreign exchange risk arises from changes in exchange rates. Such fluctuations in the currency market can alter the Entrepreneur’s expected value of international transactions, simply because it can imply a change in the export opportunities available and also have an impact on imports. However, it is possible to eliminate some of the risks involved by using the foreign exchange market.
Spot Exchange Rates
The spot exchange rate is the same as the exchange rate for that particular day. Spot exchanges are updated on a daily basis and can be found on the internet or in the financial pages of newspapers. The dynamics between the demand and the supply of a specific currency compared to that of other currencies, determines the value of a currency.
Forward Exchange Rates
A forward exchange rate is a fixed rate for some time in the future, but traded upon in the present. For most of the prominent currencies, forward exchange rates are quoted for 30 days, 90 days and 180 into the future. To illustrate this explanation, the following example is used:
On the 26 June 2008, the 90 day forward exchange rate for converting Pounds into Indian Rupees (INR) is £1 = INR 110. The importer enters into a 90-day forward exchange contract with a foreign trader at this rate and is guaranteed to be unaffected should the Rupees/Pound exchange rate fluctuate.
Currency Swaps
A currency swap occurs when you buy and sell a certain amount of currency for two different value dates simultaneously. The most frequent kind of currency swap, is spot against forward. To illustrate this explanation, the following example is used:
On the 26 June 2008, the Spot exchange rate is £1 = INR 120 and the 90 day forward exchange rate is £1 = INR 110. The international entrepreneur sells £1 million to its bank in return for INR 120 million, and at the same time enters into a 90 forward exchange deal with its bank for converting INR120 million into pounds. This implies that the entrepreneur will receive £1.09 million (INR120 million/110 = £1.09 million).
Australian University Students Are in Need of Better Funding
It’s over 40 years since the Federal Whitlam Government made university education free. This was something many were pushing for at the time. My arguments for it included the point that without educated professional people this country could not function. As others also thought this way we considered that by lifting the burden of fees we should actually be paying people to undertake higher education.
Every department of government and business life requires people holding degrees and doctorates in fields relevant to their positions. The need to maintain a stream of graduates has to compete with sacrifices made on the part of students. They often surrender life-styles and other things to undertake courses.
Our hospitals need doctors, nurses and scientists. Our cities run with the help of educated graduates in law, economics, and a long list of other subjects. In a growing community that is expanding as rapidly as Australia there is no end to the number of graduates we require.
The next government that arrived a few months later quickly replaced university fees and since then they have been on the incline. The country is now in the situation of having to import qualified people from overseas to do the jobs for which Australians have been prevented from qualifying because of the cost.
The fees now are extremely high and going up by the year. Overall the cost of doing a medical degree may soon be up to $100,000. The books alone are often too expensive for students to own and they either borrow or hire them. Add to that the other equipment and costs and it is quite substantial.
While the government offers students loans it has now put a time limit on them that means the repayments may exceed one’s income when first starting out. The question is what do the politicians expect to happen. Most of the current ones got a free education or paid very little for it in the past but they are now making it not only impossible for many Australians but putting us behind the rest of the world in the education stakes.
The university students are protesting fiercely over the demonstrations that won’t stop until something better is produced. They require better financial aid and more government support for their sacrifice. The country will be better served if they get it.
Planning for Retirement: Security for the Future
Retirement planning pertains to allocating your finances and other assets for your retirement. Investing for retirement means that you want to be assured of your financial independence in the future. Planning for retirement requires that a person meet certain criteria such as readiness for retirement and early planning actions. An individual can make these assessments by deciding when to retire, specifically at what age, and the desired lifestyle upon retirement. Other things to take into consideration are the location and the amount of money needed before one can consider himself ready to retire.
One of the most common methods of planning for retirement is with the help of a financial adviser or financial planner. They help clients in creating and developing retirement plans and may be charged with a certain fee or on a case to case basis. For others who are uncertain about seeking professional assistance or help, they prefer to do the planning themselves. There are many retirement websites that have tools to help you plan your retirement accordingly. These web tools are referred to as online retirement calculators, decisions support systems, or mathematical models. Online retirement planning can help create your financial plans with the necessary data needed such as your income and your retirement date or year.
Knowing how to save for retirement is another crucial factor. This means setting aside a certain amount of money from your income to your future investment. Other factors to include are your plans of action, such as where you will be staying for your retirement. Some individuals prefer to move to a city or town which is different from where they are currently residing, where the cost of living is less expensive. To others, a change of environment is good. Planning your kind of lifestyle is also important. One should think of whether to travel more, or to engage in a small business.
There are many retirement investment strategies that can guide and help you in planning for retirement. One of the most important things to know is to start early in saving for your retirement. Starting to save as much as you can in the earliest time will prove to be rewarding in the future. Because your money has more time to grow, the amount of profit that you will accumulate will certainly be noticeable. Also, it is very crucial that you set your goals based on your needs, and not with what you just want.
Determining how you want to live in your retirement will help you calculate the costs and how much you need to save to meet those needs. This is where investing your money on a 401(k) plan is essential. With this, you will get tax deductions and your savings will surely grow. Most companies also contribute the same amount as your retirement benefits. If one is capable, it is always helpful to work part-time in your retirement. Not only does it keep you socially engaged, but it also reduces the amount of money you will withdraw annually from your retirement fund.
