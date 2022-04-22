News
Police: Two dead in ‘probable murder/suicide’ in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men are dead after what police are calling a “probable murder/suicide” in north St. Louis County.
Police said the incident happened Thursday night at about 9:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Nathan Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two men inside a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The investigation “has revealed the suspect shot the victim, then turned the gun on himself in an apparent murder/suicide,” police said. According to officials, the suspect and victim knew one another. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
Nikola Vučević taking a bigger scoring role gives the Chicago Bulls a boost in playoff series with Milwaukee Bucks
It’s rare for center Nikola Vučević to take the most shots on the Chicago Bulls.
Although he was used to being the primary scorer during his decade with the Orlando Magic, Vučević stepped into a more complementary role in the Bulls offense after arriving in a March 2021 trade. His scoring average of 17.6 points in his first full season in Chicago was nearly seven points lower than in his last season with the Magic (24.5), while he took almost five fewer shots per game (15.8 versus 20.6).
But in the first two games of the Bulls’ playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks, Vučević broke this trend to match fellow stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine in offensive output. His production made the difference for the Bulls as they return from Milwaukee with the series tied 1-1.
In Game 1, Vučević led the Bulls in scoring with 24 points while taking the most shots (27) on the team. Although he suffered from the same shooting slump that plagued the entire roster — going 9-for-27 and 2-for-10 from 3-point range — his scoring was essential to the Bulls keeping pace in the 93-86 loss.
“Everybody on our team, nobody really cares who takes the shot,” Vučević said. “We all need to be aggressive. We all need to take the shots that are there.”
Vučević’s high volume of shots continued in Game 2 with 24 points on 10-for-18 shooting. Both figures were second to DeRozan’s postseason career-high 41 points on 16-for-31 shooting as Vučević balanced a well-rounded attack by the Bulls big three.
The Bucks defensive style caters to Vučević as a pick-and-pop big man. Although his main focus is to carve out a presence in the paint, Vučević’s shooting from behind the arc and even in the midrange allows him to stretch the Bucks defense in a way traditional post-up centers can’t replicate.
Vučević’s scoring map in Game 2 emphasized the importance of this versatility — four made shots behind the arc, two in the midrange, two in the paint and two at the rim. His two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter landed haymakers on the Bucks to cut their late-game runs short.
“That’s just the way they play defense,” Vučević said. “They collapse in the paint, they take the paint away from teams and they don’t give up the 3, but that’s the shot you’re going to get. You have to make that shot to be able to beat them.”
Although Vučević’s outside shooting was in the spotlight Wednesday, he can unlock the entire offense when he clicks in the middle of the paint — especially by supplying second-chance opportunities.
The Bulls had six offensive rebounds in Game 2 and Vučević was responsible for half of them, including two critical offensive boards in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to set up the Bulls for game-clinching baskets.
“When the defense is out of place, there’s room for us to get offensive rebounds,” Vučević said. “At the same time, we also have to be careful not to all crash because it leaves us out of position.”
Like many of his Bulls teammates, Vučević isn’t big on celebrations. Although his frustration is often transparent, he rarely even tosses up a hand gesture to celebrate a made shot, typically pointing at the teammate who assisted him as he jogs back up the court.
But when Vučević hit his second 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of Game 2 to solidify the Bulls lead, he couldn’t hold back. He punched at the air with both fists, then patted his chest with a confident head nod.
“It’s the playoffs,” Vučević said after the win. “Every moment is big. Every game is big.”
Officer injured during police chase that ended in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer is recovering from an injury after a chase early Friday morning.
The chase started at about midnight near Pontoon Beach, Illinois. Pontoon Beach officers used spike strips to puncture the car’s tires, but the driver kept going. Officers chased the car along I-270 into Missouri. The driver lost control and crashed into a tractor-trailer at Riverview Drive and Hall Street in north St. Louis. That’s where the suspect jumped out of the car. The car then went forward and pinned a St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer between the suspect’s car and a police car. That officer suffered a serious knee injury. The driver was quickly arrested.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Grand Catch, seafood boil restaurant on Grand Avenue, is closing
Grand Catch, the seafood boil-centric restaurant by chefs Sameh Wadi and Thien Ly, is closing.
The restaurant announced the news on its social media pages. There’s still some time to show the restaurant some love or cash in those gift cards, though, because they’ll be open through the end of April.
The post reads thusly:
“We come to you today with some sad news.
On April 30, 2022, we will serve our last meal at Grand Catch. We recently made the extremely difficult decision not to renew our lease. It’s been a fantastic four and a half years with lots of highs (and some major lows). We are extremely grateful to all of our employees, past and present, for having been an important part of this wonderful ride. Your hard work and dedication is unparalleled.
A huge thank you to the guests that supported us throughout our journey, we couldn’t have done it without you
We look forward to having you in one last time. Gift cards will be honored until the last day of service and are not transferable.
Xoxo – The GC Fam”
