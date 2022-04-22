Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 23

On April 23, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $19.51.

DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 23, 2022, is $17.09.

Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 23, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on April 23 2022 is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

DOT/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways.

Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.

Currently, the price of DOT is $18.22. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $19.51 and the buy level of DOT is $18.75. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $17.09 and the sell level of DOT is $18.04.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.