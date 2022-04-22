Blockchain
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 23
- On April 23, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $19.51.
- DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 23, 2022, is $17.09.
- Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 23, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polkadot (DOT)
DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis
DOT price analysis on April 23 2022 is explained below within a two-hour time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways.
Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.
Currently, the price of DOT is $18.22. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $19.51 and the buy level of DOT is $18.75. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $17.09 and the sell level of DOT is $18.04.
Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average
The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
What Sell Pressure? Bitcoin Exchange Reserves Hit 4-Year Low
Bitcoin has started a recent downtrend that is threatening its position above the coveted $40,000 level. This is presumed to be caused by major sell-offs in the market. However, exchange metrics continue to show that this is not entirely the case. Exchange balances have been plummeting for the past year pointing towards massive accumulation trends and this has come to a head after bitcoin exchange balances have touched a new 4-year low.
Exchange Balances Plummet
It is no secret that the bitcoin being left on centralized exchanges has been declining. However, the margin by which this has been on the decline is more important. Even during times when the price of bitcoin had been on a recovery trend and headed into a bull market, exchange balances continued to plummet. The result of this has been exchange balances hitting a new low, currently sitting at a four-year low.
Related Reading | Why A “Boring” Bitcoin Could Be A Good Thing
This comes from months of consistent outflows that have been the order of the day. Even when bitcoin had reclaimed its position above $40,000 on several occasions, exchange outflows continued to surpass inflows, leading to the decline in the balances.
BTC trading south of $40,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
One of the most prominent outflows was recorded on April 14th when more than 25K bitcoin valued at $1.9 billion left centralized exchanges in a single day. The decline to 4-year lows was made public by on-chain data aggregation firm CryptoQuant in a tweet on Thursday.
$BTC Spot Exchanges’ Reserve hits over a 4-year low
Live Chart👇https://t.co/52cmYEeYFo pic.twitter.com/BqB7koB5i0
— CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) April 21, 2022
Bitcoin Outflows Not Slowing Down
Despite hitting a new low, bitcoin investors are not letting up in their outflow activities. Wednesday, April 20th saw bitcoin outflows touch as high as $1.3 billion, continuing the same trend as that recorded on April 15th.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Falls Back To $40,000 As Fed Mulls Faster Rate Bumps
This carried on into Friday with a total of $1.7 billion in outflow already recorded for the digital asset in the last 24 hours. As the weekend draws close, a time when volatility can be quite low, the market may see the pioneer digital asset recover above $42,000 once more.
📊 Daily On-Chain Exchange Flow#Bitcoin $BTC
➡️ $1.4B in
⬅️ $1.7B out
📉 Net flow: -$315.5M#Ethereum $ETH
➡️ $557.2M in
⬅️ $524.1M out
📈 Net flow: +$33.1M#Tether (ERC20) $USDT
➡️ $647.2M in
⬅️ $668.5M out
📉 Net flow: -$21.4Mhttps://t.co/dk2HbGwhVw
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) April 22, 2022
The rate at which BTC is leaving exchanges suggests one thing and that is that investors are accumulating their cryptocurrencies. This has already been the case among whales but it seems like smaller investors are beginning to follow the same path.
Featured image from IG, chart from TradingView.com
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 23
- On April 23, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $99.94.
- LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 23, 2022, is $86.30.
- Terra’s MA shows an upward trend.
In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 23, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.
Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies.
Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys.
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis
LUNA price analysis on April 23, 2022, is explained below within a two-hour time frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.
Currently, the price of LUNA is $92.48. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $99.94 and the buy level of LUNA is $96.94. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $86.30 and the sell level of LUNA is $90.58.
Terra (LUNA) Moving Average
The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
The LUNA price lies above 50MA (short-term) and 200MA (long-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.
How This P2E Title Approaches Player Rewards Differently
The last year has proven that the emergence of Web3, NFTs, and play-to-earn are far from a fad. There are cultural shifts taking place today that show immense potential to completely flip traditional models on their heads – from how we look at content, gaming, finance, and more.
Play-to-earn gaming has reaped massive rewards from this shift and is poised to continue to do so as societal adoption grows. However, in the early days of play-to-earn titles earning legitimacy and status, along too has come inherent barriers to entry. The costs of acquiring many of the base-level NFTs just to get involved in some of the biggest P2E titles today have become so high, that there are rent-seekers that have started to gate the experience.
Additionally, some play-to-earn titles have implemented a sort of subscription model, and others merely have entry prices that run into many thousands of dollars. High costs aren’t the only concern, as even some of the biggest play-to-earn titles have faced challenges around blockchain vulnerabilities. Additionally, the traditional gaming environment has been hesitant in accepting the play-to-earn structure, and the costs of developing a strong gaming title are high.
While not all of this is entirely avoidable, one project – OpiPets – is carving their own niche by rewarding their community with crypto, at no cost, whilst offering a gaming first approach to their yet-to-be-released title.
OpiPets: Addressing Price Disparity
OpiPets is bringing to market a free P2E title that will enable users to create, battle, obtain and trade their OpiPet NFTs. The platform will integrate a two token system, one token serving as a governance token and the other as the in-game currency, a “cross-functional” token in the Opis Group ecosystem. For example, the in-game currency will be a token that can also be earned via the Opis Cloud app.
Unlike many current play-to-earn approaches these days, users in OpiPets can earn in-game currency without spending real money – simply through engaging with the game.
The OpiPets team explained the free-to-play structure of the game in a recent AMA, stating; “OpiPets truly is a free to play to earn game and we believe one of the first of its kind. Users can create an account and begin earning in-game tokens without the need to connect a wallet or deposit anything at all.” Users can connect their wallet later when they’re ready to withdraw earnings, mint a custom NFT, or go to battle.
Why It Matters
Play-to-earn titles deserve a level point of entry for new participants, and OpiPets is focused on exactly that – while still bringing P2E project necessities, such as hand-drawn characters, a transparent team, and a clear vision.
“We have a very experienced team, more than capable of delivering on our promises,” stated Vince Howard, Head of Marketing. “Our team comes from prestigious backgrounds, such as; Call of Duty, Epic Games, Swissborg, BBC, NBC Universal, United Nations, Microsoft Azure, KPMG and Sony Pictures.”
OpiPets is in a unique position in comparison to many play-to-earns. Rather than having to rely on an initial token sale offering to develop the game, the OpiPets team is already funded. The game is in development and due to launch in Q3 2022. Consequently, the team has been able to focus on delivering an enjoyable game for their community.
“The thing that really sets us apart from other projects is that we focus on gaming first,” added Vince. “A lot of these ‘games’ feel more like work to earns with no enjoyable features that really define a game. We’re putting the play in play to earns.”
As players explore new treasure drops, dungeon raids, virtual stores, and more, they can do so while engaging with an environment that is focused on keeping a user-first experience. No multi-thousand dollar investment, no renting, no monthly subscription costs – just a true gaming experience that allows you to earn as you play.
Image: Pixabay
