Publicly Listing A Company – The Advantages And Disadvantages
A company’s reasons for deciding to publicly list on the stock exchange often include the ability to get access to the capital markets for financial expansion and acquisitions. They usually have invested many years of plowing back profits and guaranteeing borrowings and rather than sell out, they wish to remain with the company and be part of its future growth.
Even if your business is suited to floatation, it may not be the right choice for you. There are a number of key advantages and disadvantages to weigh up:-
Advantages:
o You get access to new capital to develop the business
o A float makes it easier for you and other investors to realize your investment
o You can offer employees extra incentives by granting share options
o Being a public company can provide customers and suppliers with added reassurance
o Your company may gain a higher public profile, which can be good for business
o Having your own traded shares gives you greater potential for acquiring other businesses, because you can offer shares as well as cash
o Personal guarantees of directors are not usually required for borrowings
Disadvantages:
o Your business may become vulnerable to market fluctuations, which are outside your control.
o If market conditions change during the floatation process you may have to abandon the float.
o The costs of floatation can be substantial and there are also ongoing costs such as higher professional fees.
o You will have to consider shareholders interests when running the company – which may differ from your own objectives.
o You may have to give up some management control of the business and ultimately there’s a risk that the company could be taken over.
o Public companies have to comply with a wide range of additional regulatory requirements and meet accepted standards of corporate governance
o Managers could be distracted from running the business by the demands of the floatation process, and by dealing with investors afterwards
It generally takes 6 months to publicly list a company on the stock exchange although the time period can range from 3 months to 2 years. You will need a range of professional advisors to assist with the legal, financial, accounting and valuation aspects of publicly listing plus prospectus preparation, underwriting of shares and assistance with IPO Plans.
Benefits of MS Dynamics CRM Users List
The MS Dynamics CRM Users List is ideal for broadcasting through various multi-channel marketing whether you prefer email, direct mail, or telemarketing approach. However, Our Data List assures a better result and you can also reach prospects from a various list of companies using MS Dynamics CRM Products. You can save some time including various other initiating the best targeting campaign that suits the audience and demographics specifically. However, the impressive ability of our marketing database to integrate into your existing marketing programs without significant overhead makes it suitable for discovering potential technology buyers in the shrinking global markets. Thus, saving your time and help you reach your target avoiding the hassle.
What are the benefits of MS Dynamics CRM Users List
He recent results show that there are more than 17,200 contacts of MS CRM Users across the globe
We have a database of millions of prospective customers that include businesses and professionals
B2B Scorpion highly values customer opinions and requirements
Customized Contact List, that suits your marketing strategies
Highly experienced market researchers, that concludes a high-quality email list
Ramp up your ROI and sales volume by choosing the most dependable Microsoft Dynamics CRM Users Data List from B2B Scorpions. Are you looking for an authentic MS Dynamics CRM Users List to run your campaign? Then, here we, the B2B Scorpion present you the database that helps you to fulfill your concern. So, having an opportunity to share our data services with your marketing efforts, assures better lead generation, enhancing customer engagement, better ROI, and other such business endeavors. Additionally, with this, you can target specific companies using MS Dynamics product across domestic and international markets. Our marketing intelligence will serve as a pathway to help you promote your business across the competitive business.
What are the sources of Microsoft Dynamics CRM Users list?
Database annual reports and public filings
Opt-in email campaigns
MS Dynamics CRM tradeshows and conferences
Technology surveys and feedback forms
Business cards and websites
MS Dynamics CRM eBooks and newsletter subscriptions
Customize your database according to your business requirements:
Job Titles/ Functions
Company size
Assets Size
Geographic Locations
SIC / NAICS Code
Technology Tracking
Why is Microsoft Dynamics Customers List from B2B Scorpion being the right choice?
B2B Scorpion is one of the top brands that sanctions and provides solutions for marketers across the world. It is with flawless mailing database, we obtain from vast marketing campaigns, trade fairs, conference and much more. So, to give our users the best experience and help them grow their business. We provide MS Dynamics Customers List so that they can get them in touch with the bona fide users. However, we have a nonpareil vision imminent data to engrave a mark in growing markets. Thus, we convene marketing intelligence which is accurate, scalable, and fully cleaned based on every industry, job, latitude and longitude, population, firmographics, and much more. Hence, we are proud of becoming the most trusted data partners of businesses across the planet.
Leasehold Houses
Off the back of Help to Buy, many builders started selling houses on a leasehold basis when traditionally homes had always been freehold. Over time this became a debatable topic at which the Government felt the need to step in.
Some of the country’s housebuilders got pointed the finger of putting profits before their social conscience while they are aware that they need to build homes for families they also have shareholders to answer.
Land Banking
The media had made it publicly known that there was a situation with land banking.
Land banking is a real estate investment scheme that involves buying large blocks of undeveloped land with a view to selling the land at a profit when it has been approved for development
Thanks to consolidation, some builders have inherited land into their organisations which is on a leasehold basis.
It’s a debatable topic that they offer both leasehold and freehold properties for sale so that buyers can make an informed choice.
What About the People?
Many people had felt that the market had swayed much too far towards leasehold when it came to light how much profit the Builders had been making off the back of the leases.
Things came to a head when the Chief Executive of one of the UK’s most prominent Builders received a bonus of over £100m. At the time, this was one of the most substantial bonuses paid in corporate history.
Some Leasehold Homeowners were shocked when they were being quoted thousands of pounds in fees when they sought permission to make alterations to their homes.
The fees were being charged by their Leasehold Management Companies.
Some of the annual ground rents were to double every ten years and owners could see that selling their home in the future once these increases have kicked in would be more difficult.
In Parliament
After notifying their MP’s and getting the subject debated in Parliament, the Government agreed that if you were buying a house (not a flat or apartment), then it is reasonable that you should own the freehold.
What can you do?
If you are in the situation of owning one of these houses and you didn’t realise if it was leasehold, then you should have been made aware. If you feel that the Solicitor acting for you did not give you the full facts about the lease you signed, you should re-contact them immediately to investigate why.
You can contact the freeholder at any time if you are interested in buying the freehold from them.
In addition to leaseholds, there is the issue of service charges.
When Councils grant permission for Housebuilders to build on the land, they don’t always agree to adopt the common areas such as
- Grass verge
- Roads
That means that the upkeep of these areas needs to be outsourced, usually to a private company. The owners in the area then make a financial contribution to this maintenance work on top of their council tax, this can happen whether the house is leasehold or freehold.
Service Charges
The costs of service charges can increase. Sometimes the residents in the area get together to form an association which might allow them to choose a different service provider.
If you are considering buying a leasehold property, take advice from your Solicitor regarding the lease.
It’s straightforward to get carried away with the excitement of purchasing a home, but you also need to realise it’s a significant investment decision that you need to think about carefully.
All About a Hedge Fund
Many people have heard the term hedge fund, but the vast majority of people have no idea what they are. Even people who have spent years investing in the stock market and other securities don’t really understand the concept of a hedge fund.
This is a type of limited partnership where the fund manager acts as the general manager and the investors are the partners. The biggest difference between a hedge fund and a regular mutual fund is that hedge funds are not regulated. In order to avoid regulations, the investors in the fund must be what are called “qualified purchasers.” The requirements for this are spelled out in the Investment Company Act. Generally, a hedge fund investor must have a net worth of $1,000,000 or an annual income exceeding $200,000. The government established this requirement to protect small investors from the high risk of hedge fund investing. By establishing those requirements, the possibility of someone losing their entire worth is somewhat minimized.
Like any investment, the goal of this is to realize the maximum return possible on the investment. This often do this by investing in some of the riskiest propositions such as distressed assets, derivatives and junk bonds. If the strategy is successful, huge returns can often be accomplished. But a wrong decision can wipe out an entire portfolio. Two popular hedge fund strategies are short selling and high leverage. Short selling is basically betting that the market will move in one direction or another. Leverage simply means throwing a lot of assets towards an investment in an attempt to affect it in a certain way.
Because these strategies are so risky, investors should understand fully how their particular fund manger plans to invest the capital. Unlike other investments that allow you to be hands off and leave the decisions to the manager, hedge fund investors are expected to be very proactive and involved in the process. If things go really wrong, the managers want to be sure that you knew exactly what was going on every step of the way. If a manger seems to secretive or controlling, perhaps you should look for another fund. For example, if you work in the health care industry and see a future where costs are going to continue to rise while profits shrink, would you want your fund manager to bet all your money on huge health industry profits? This is part of being an informed investor.
One of the biggest advantages of this investing is the lack of regulation. Fund managers can invest in virtually anything they choose without regard to limits or safety. They are famous for buying up distressed properties and turning them into profitable real estate investments. This is also take over distressed businesses and help to restructure them into profitable companies. Investments like these can lead to dramatic returns on investment capital that is simply not possible with other safer forms of investment. Buying assets that are mired in debt allows a hedge fund to purchase those assets for pennies on the dollar.
Hedge funds are one of the most lucrative opportunities in a depressed market. Opportunities to purchase failing companies and other assets abound and with some sound research the assets can be turned around and revived.
With the chance to make a lot of money comes the chance to lose a lot also. Hedge fund is not for everyone, but if you can stomach some risk the rewards can be plentiful.
