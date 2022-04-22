News
Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts
By ADAM SCHRECK
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory Thursday in the battle for Mariupol despite an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters still holed up at a giant steel mill, ordering his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off “so that not even a fly comes through.”
Putin expressed concern for the lives of Russian troops in deciding against sending them in to clear out the sprawling Azovstal steel mill, where the die-hard defenders were hiding in a maze of underground passageways.
Putin’s comments came as satellite images showed more than 200 new graves in a town where Ukrainian officials say the Russians have been burying Mariupol residents killed in the fighting. The imagery, from Maxar Technologies, shows long rows of graves stretching away from an existing cemetery in the town of Manhush, outside Mariupol.
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko accused the Russians of “hiding their military crimes” by taking the bodies of civilians from the city and burying them in Manhush.
After nearly two lethal months of bombardment that have largely reduced Mariupol to a smoking ruin, Russian forces appear to control the rest of the strategic southern city, including its vital but now badly damaged port.
But a few thousand Ukrainian troops, by Moscow’s estimate, have stubbornly held out for weeks at the steel plant, despite a pummeling from Russian forces and repeated demands for their surrender. About 1,000 civilians were also trapped there, according to Ukrainian officials.
Instead of sending troops in to finish off the defenders in a potentially bloody frontal assault, Russia apparently intends to maintain the siege and wait for the fighters to surrender when they run out of food or ammunition.
Boychenko rejected any notion that Mariupol had fallen into Russian hands.
“The city was, is and remains Ukrainian,” he declared. “Today our brave warriors, our heroes, are defending our city.”
The capture of Mariupol would represent the Kremlin’s biggest victory yet of the war in Ukraine. It would help Moscow secure more of the coastline, complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014, and free up more forces to join the larger and potentially more consequential battle now underway for Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, the Donbas.
At a joint appearance with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin declared, “The completion of combat work to liberate Mariupol is a success,” and he offered congratulations to Shoigu.
Shoigu predicted the steel plant could be taken in three to four days, but Putin said that would be “pointless” and would risk Russian lives.
“There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities,” the Russian leader said. “Block off this industrial area so that not even a fly comes through.”
The plant covers 11 square kilometers (4 square miles) and is threaded with some 24 kilometers (15 miles) of tunnels and bunkers.
“The Russian agenda now is not to capture these really difficult places where the Ukrainians can hold out in the urban centers, but to try and capture territory and also to encircle the Ukrainian forces and declare a huge victory,” retired British Rear Adm. Chris Parry said.
For weeks now, Russian officials have said capturing the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas is the war’s main objective. Moscow’s forces opened the new phase of the fighting this week along a 300-mile (480-kilometer) front from the northeastern city of Kharkiv to the Azov Sea.
While Russia continued heavy air and artillery attacks in those areas, it did not appear to gain any significant ground over the past few days, according to military analysts, who said Moscow’s forces were still ramping up the offensive.
A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessment, said the Ukrainians were hindering the Russian effort to push south from Izyum.
Rockets struck a neighborhood of Kharkiv on Thursday, and at least two civilians were burned to death in their car. A school and a residential building were also hit, and firefighters tried to put out a blaze and search for anyone trapped.
Western nations, meanwhile, rushed to pour heavy weapons into Ukraine to help it counter the offensive in the east.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military assistance, including heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and drones. But he also warned that the $13.6 billion approved last month by Congress for military and humanitarian aid is “almost exhausted” and more will be needed.
All told, more than 100,000 people were believed trapped with little or no food, water, heat or medicine in Mariupol, which had a prewar population of about 430,000. Over 20,000 people have been killed in the siege, according to Ukrainian authorities.
The city has seized worldwide attention as the scene of some of the worst suffering of the war, including deadly airstrikes on a maternity hospital and a theater.
Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of launching attacks to block civilian evacuations from the city. On Thursday, at least two Russian attacks hit the city of Zaporizhzhia, a way station for people fleeing Mariupol, though no one was wounded, the regional governor said.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said that Russia probably wants to demonstrate significant successes ahead of Victory Day on May 9, the proudest day on the Russian calendar, marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
“This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date,” the ministry said.
In the continuing war of sanctions and countersanctions between Russia and the West, Moscow announced it has barred U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and 27 other prominent Americans, including foreign affairs commentators, from entering Russia.
The move was a response to “ever-widening anti-Russian sanctions” by the Biden administration, the ministry said in a statement, and targeted people it said were shaping a “Russophobic narrative.”
Similar restrictions were imposed on 61 Canadians.
Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine; Yesica Fisch in Kramatorsk, Ukraine; Danica Kirka in London; and Robert Burns and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report, as did other AP staff members around the world.
Nicolas Cage finally faces wild rumors in first talk show appearance in 14 years
Missouri History Museum’s Jefferson Statue to have interpretive labels
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Interpretive labels are being installed around the Thomas Jefferson statue at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park. They will explain why city leaders decided to honor Jefferson with the statue and the contradictions between his words in the Declaration of Independence while owning slaves on his Virginia plantation. The reading rail labels will also explore the Louisiana Purchase’s effect on the future of the United States and Indigenous people living west of the Mississippi.
“Since its unveiling to the public in 1913 the Thomas Jefferson statue has sat largely uninterpreted,” states Dr. Frances Levine, President of the Missouri Historical Society. “Over two years of work by researchers, writers, designers, and more than 100 reviewers went into developing these labels. The well-researched labels are designed to be clear, concise, and accessible to readers of all ages and varying historical knowledge. These labels will give visitors a deeper understanding of the country’s third president and will, no doubt, spark discussion, debate, and thought about his legacy.”
The signs will be installed on Tuesday around the Thomas Jefferson Statue in the Missouri History Museum. A panel discussion “Rethinking Monuments & Memorials” will be held at the museum on Thursday, April 28. Other topics up for discussion include the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue from Tower Grove Park and a memorial to honor Mill Creek Valley.
Learn more about the new signs, statue, and the panel discussion here: MoHistory.org/Jefferson
This version of Carlos Carrasco might make the Mets a juggernaut
It’s going to be hard to beat the Mets if they get this version of Carlos Carrasco all year.
They’ve already got Max Scherzer, at some point they’ll hopefully get Jacob deGrom back, and now Carrasco has found the wayback machine. In Thursday’s 6-2 win over the Giants, Carrasco went 7.2 innings, notched seven strikeouts, and kept San Francisco to just four hits.
His slider — the telltale sign of Carrasco’s effectiveness — appears to be back, at least through the first three starts of his so far resurgent year. Carrasco unspooled 23 of them on Thursday afternoon; ten of them resulted in either a called strike or a swing and miss.
After the visitors got on the board in the bottom of the second, Carrasco retired 18 straight Giants, a run that took him from the second inning to the first batter of the eighth, when Luis Guillorme ruined the streak with a throwing error. Carrasco’s combination of efficiency and filth is a godsend for the Mets, who watched last summer as Carrasco turned in the worst stretch of his career.
The six runs from the Mets’ hitters — five of which came in the first three innings — were more than enough to support Carrasco. The way they got some of those runs (two home runs, a sac fly after a picturesque old-school hit-and-run, and a two-out, two-run RBI single) showed the type of offensive diversity that manager Buck Showalter is looking for.
Eduardo Escobar pulled his first home run as a Met, going 356 feet to right field off Anthony DeSclafani. Escobar has been one of general manager Billy Eppler’s moves already paying tremendous dividends. Thursday was probably a manifestation of the offseason visions that Eppler had when he signed Escobar, as the versatile infielder supplemented his home run with yet another walk, bringing his total to 12 on the season.
Francisco Lindor had the other long ball for the Mets. Playing a day game after a night game, Lindor was the designated hitter for this one, and it goes down as another correctly-pressed button by Showalter. Lindor went 0-for-5 in the Wednesday night loss and wasted no time moving on from that. The second pitch he saw on Thursday quickly became his fourth home run of 2022.
While Carrasco was unable to finish the eighth inning (Mike Yastrzemski rudely redirected his final pitch of the day off the facing of the right field upper deck), his mid-inning removal allowed for a thunderous ovation from the Citi Field crowd. Carrasco became the first Met starter to pitch into the eighth inning this season. Prior to Thursday’s virtuoso performance, the last time Cookie went 7.2 innings was May 4, 2019 while pitching for Cleveland.
The victory gives the Mets three out of four against the National League’s best regular season team from a year ago. The hype around this team is both real and well-earned. At the conclusion of their game on Thursday, the Mets lead the National League in wins (10) and runs scored (67). If the 28,760 fans in attendance on a mid-week, overcast afternoon are any indication, the city is behind them too.
Next up is six games in Arizona and St. Louis. If the Mets can sustain this level of play while they’re on the road, their next home series against Philadelphia to end the month is sure to be one of the hottest tickets around.
