Review: Martin McDonagh’s Satirical ‘Hangmen’: Thin Thread, Bottom-Heavy
I’m quite curious who producers of Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen think the audience is: fans of the Anglo-Irish playwright who’ve somehow never seen a play by Harold Pinter or Joe Orton? Or is it those who have, and don’t care if McDonagh is lazily aping them for a shaggy, lightweight satire on capital punishment?
Whichever, it’s clear that, after deciding to write about the end of hanging in England circa 1965, McDonagh went straight to those masters of subversive black comedy (plus the lesser-known David Mercer) and never looked back. He’s got the Ortonian quip down pat (“If you’d’ve just tried to relax you could’ve been dead by now”); he distributes a handful of Pinter Pauses; and his allusions to gorillas and girls in mental hospitals rings the Mercer bell. Angry Young Mod Peter Mooney (Game of Thrones’ Alfie Allen) insists that he’s not “creepy” but “menacing,” an adjective eternally applied to Pinter’s verbal evasions. Sure, it’s a cool period to imitate, but when you mix such a derivative method with McDonagh’s adolescent glibness, the vibe is mildly funny and mostly irritating.
A short and nasty opening scene sets the tone. Convicted murder Hennessy (Josh Goulding) has been sentenced to die by hanging, a solemn act overseen by pro executioner Harry Wade (David Threlfall). Hennessy, refusing to leave his cell, hysterically protests his innocence. “They could’ve at least sent Pierrepoint!” the condemned man wails, a joke about England’s real-life, most prolific hangman. Harry, the nation’s second-best noose-slinger, resents the comparison. He’s Salieri to Pierrepoint’s neck-snapping Mozart.
After some scuffling, our man gets the rope and the hole in the floor, and the scene flashes forward two years. Harry has retired and runs a pub in Oldham in the north. He’s a bullying, self-satisfied walrus of a man, blustery king of his castle, with a peppery but submissive wife, Alice (Tracie Bennett), and a mopey 15-year-old daughter, Shirley (Gaby French), both female-shaped sketches rather than characters. Harry’s regular customers are a dimwitted trio of hangers-on: Charlie (Ryan Pope), Bill (Richard Hollis) and the elderly Arthur (John Horton), whose bad hearing requires jokes to be repeated with diminishing comic returns.
The government has just abolished death by hanging and local newsman Clegg (Owen Campbell) begs Harry for a quote. Harry gruffly puts the reporter off, until Clegg threatens to go to Pierrepoint, at which point Harry’s ego gets the better of him. Meanwhile, Mooney arrives, a young and impudent Londoner who draws Harry’s suspicion and dislike immediately. The stylish lad quickly insinuates himself with Alice as a potential lodger, and with Shirley as a potential love interest. When Mooney’s behavior becomes erratic, and he disappears the same time that Shirley goes missing, Alice and Harry start to worry.
Compounding Harry’s concern is a visit from mousy, stuttering Syd (Andy Nyman), Harry’s old assistant, and a man he turned into police for distributing pornography. Syd raises new concerns about the innocence of a man they hanged years ago, who may have taken the fall for the very Mooney who visited Harry in his pub. Is Mooney a killer, come back to gloat at his would-be assassin?
After intermission, McDonagh gives his Plot-o-Matic a few more cranks, but what keeps you focused on Hangmen is the retro mood and the superb ensemble, not innovative storytelling or genuine insight into character. His plays are tightly constructed, with dialogue that uses repetition and profanity to musical effect, but they are woefully mechanical. Once you realize that McDonagh’s M.O. is crudely to undermine expectations, you expect the undermining, and boredom sets in. After nearly 30 years, his view of humanity has barely evolved: men are brutal bastards, women aren’t much better, law and justice are a farce, and I’m rather handsome.
Matthew Dunster orchestrates a production rich in dank, muddy period detail (you can practically smell the stale lager and cigarettes wafting off Anna Fleischle’s sets and costumes). Perhaps he leans a bit too hard on the “louder, faster, funnier” directive, since the actors’ northern accents combined with hysterical shouting at an accelerated pace often blurs sense (McDonagh puppets spew verbiage, but in Shirley’s final, flustered outburst, there’s story to catch). Otherwise, the highly talented ensemble rises to and above their jokey, mono-level material, with Threlfall intimidatingly good as an obtuse functionary who has let routine strangle his empathy. In the end, justice isn’t served, no one changes, there’s just a corpse to dispose of. There could have either been a devastating tragedy or an outrageous farce in the story of England’s second-best hangman, but this one’s dead from the neck up.
St. Paul City Council names 30-plus members to police chief examining committee
The St. Paul city council named an additional 35 people Thursday to an examining committee to help select the next police chief.
They will join the previously-appointed co-chairs, Sasha Cotton and Kathy Lantry.
Police Chief Todd Axtell announced last fall that he would not seek a second six-year term as chief. He took the department’s helm in June 2016.
The committee will review applications, conduct interviews, lead community engagement and recommend five candidates to Mayor Melvin Carter. Carter will appoint a police chief for a six-year term.
The committee is expected to meet once a week beginning in late May or early June. Its work will begin after St. Paul’s human resources department posts the police chief job for the required 30 days.
The members named Thursday are: Cheniqua Johnson, Nick Kellum, Robert McClain, Charles Gill, Samuel Clark, Rosa Tock, Jonathan Ortiz, Erin Delany, Lucy Gerold, Kaarin Long, George Twoo and Karen Larson as community members; Ahmed Anshur as a community member and ISAIAH representative; John Bandemer, St. Paul Downtown Alliance director of safety strategies; Ryan Vue, Chikamso Chijioke and Abshir Ali as youth members; Chauntyll Allen, St. Paul Public Schools board member; Laurie Olson, St. Paul Public Schools director of security and emergency management; Kim Gans, St. Paul Public Housing Agency director of resident services; Deborah Montgomery and Juan Lozoya, representing the Latino, Black, Asian, and Somali-American Police Officers Associations; Shelley Johnson Cline, St. Paul Intervention Project executive director; B Kyle, St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO; Lyndsey Olson, St. Paul city attorney; Christine Michels, Catholic Charities director of housing stability and opportunity; Mike Martin, Ramsey County undersheriff of regional services; Mark Ross, St. Paul Police Federation president; Erin Hayes, St. Paul Human Rights Commission/Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission member; Rev. Richard Pittman, St. Paul NAACP president; Mike Hang, Hmong 18 Council; Hao Nguyen, Ramsey County attorney’s office; Laurie Marsh, Ecolab human resources director; and Alyssa Schlander, Securian Financial senior director of public affairs and assistant general counsel.
The council plans to also name a representative from both Ramsey County District Court and the St. Paul Office of Neighborhood Safety.
4 takeaways from the Orioles’ 4-game series loss to the Athletics: Strong starters, spotty hitting and a pair of ejections
In a series in which the Orioles allowed just 13 runs across four games, the strong pitching performances were largely overpowered by a lack of offense. Baltimore managed seven runs against the Oakland Athletics, with four of those coming in a 6-4 loss Thursday to close the four-game series.
Those 10 combined runs in the series finale made it the highest-scoring game the Orioles have featured in this season — both a testament to the team’s issues plating runners and its overall ability to limit opponents from doing the same.
But for however impressive the pitching staff was for three of the four games, Baltimore (4-9) left Oakland with just one win, scoring three runs combined in the series’ first three outings. With a three-game series against the Angels in Los Angeles beginning Friday, it remains to be seen which norm will last longest, or whether the pitching will give way just as the offense heats up.
Here are four takeaways from the four-game series loss to the Athletics.
1. 3 out of 4 starters excelled
Before right-hander Tyler Wells was chased after just 2 1/3 innings Thursday, the Orioles starting pitchers had turned in three standout performances in a row. There have been questions around that rotation, a hazy future after left-hander John Means landed on the 60-day injured list with an elbow sprain that could cost him much — if not all — of the 2022 season.
But the other options in that rotation have covered for Means’ absence, at least in the short term, and the first three games of the series in Oakland illustrated as much. The pitch counts are still strictly managed, with Baltimore conscious of the shortened spring training.
In those outings, though, Spenser Watkins, Jordan Lyles and Chris Ellis combined to throw 14 1/3 innings, with one earned run between the trio. That group — with Lyles the lone experienced major leaguer — gave the Orioles a chance in each of their outings.
The hitting, which has been muted, didn’t make the most of those chances, however. Lyles picked up the only win of the four-game series, with his five scoreless innings leading the way for a team that held onto a 1-0 win Wednesday.
Watkins and Ellis, who weren’t envisioned as part of the rotation when the season began, have held their own, too. In Ellis’ first start of the year Tuesday, he threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings. And Watkins built on his first outing of the season, turning in five innings of one-run ball.
Overall, that rotation has provided cover for a hit-or-miss offense. Entering Thursday, Baltimore’s starters held a 2.68 ERA — the fifth lowest in the majors. That will rise after Wells allowed two runs within three innings, but it’s a promising feature for a squad without their ace.
2. Hard hit, hard luck
Of the 10 balls the Orioles hit at 100 mph or faster Tuesday, only three of them landed for hits — a pair of singles and one double. That was a theme for Baltimore over the four-game set, with hard-hit balls not leading to results.
Apart from a double from Anthony Santander on Wednesday, the other three 100-plus mph hits were caught. And while the series finale featured seven balls off the Orioles bats clocking in at triple digits, those hits infrequently led to crooked numbers on the scoreboard.
On Thursday, Baltimore scored four runs or more for just the third time this season in 13 games. The Orioles entered that day with a .105 batting average with runners in scoring position, the lowest average in the league. They finished at 2-for-8 in the 6-4 loss, each driving in those four runs. But for just the second time this season, the Orioles conceded six runs or more, nullifying the minor burst in offensive production.
3. A bullpen blemish
In what has become a rare sight in 2022, the Orioles bullpen allowed crooked numbers twice on Thursday.
First came left-hander Keegan Akin, who has pounded the zone this season. He gave up a booming two-run bomb from catcher Sean Murphy in the fifth. And after Baltimore got those runs back in the top of the seventh, right-hander Dillon Tate entered and allowed Oakland to restore a more comfortable lead in the bottom half of the frame.
The bullpen has been nearly flawless this season. They entered Thursday with a 2.47 ERA, the sixth lowest in baseball. Leaking runs have been few and far between thus far. In the first three games of the series, the bullpen covered 10 2/3 innings and allowed just two runs.
4. Mancini and Hyde tossed
The Orioles finished the game Thursday without designated hitter Trey Mancini and manager Brandon Hyde after the pair was tossed in the fourth inning by first base umpire Rob Drake.
Mancini had reached with two outs in the top half of the frame on a throwing error. He turned slightly toward second but didn’t appear to make a clear movement to attempt to advance, instead walking slowly back to first base. Meanwhile, Murphy scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini, and Drake called him out — seemingly inferring that by turning his shoulder left into fair play rather than right toward foul territory, Mancini had turned into a live runner.
The disgruntlement didn’t reach its apex until the start of the bottom of the fourth, after Mancini watched the highlight on a tablet in the dugout. His choice words for Drake drew the first ejection, and Hyde soon followed when he argued on the field.
Without Hyde, bench coach Fredi Gonzalez added another title to his name. He was already filling in as third-base coach with Tony Mansolino out with an illness, so he became a bench coach, third-base coach and manager all in one.
Friday, 9:38 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Watch: Mars rover captures Mars moon eclipsing Sun
NASA has recorded higher quality video of a Mars moon eclipsing the sun, an effort that helps them determine when the moon may crash into the planet.
