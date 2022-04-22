News
SBI Bumper Offer! Get discount on car booking of these 10 companies including Maruti, loan will also be cheaper
If you are planning to buy a car then there is good news for you. The country’s largest government bank State Bank of India has introduced a bumper offer for you.
Through this offer of SBI , you can buy cars of 10 big companies including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Renault, Tata Motors. On booking a vehicle through SBI Yono App , customers are getting many offers. Customers will also get a car loan at a lower interest rate along with waiver of processing fees. SBI has given this information by tweeting.
The most important thing about this car loan from SBI is that if you are eligible for the loan based on all the terms and conditions, then you do not even need to visit the bank branch and you can use SBI’s YONO mobile app (SBI Yono) while sitting at home. App) can apply for loan.
SBI has tweeted on its official Twitter handle. The bank said in the tweet, Ride with pride! Enjoy special offers when you book your dream car through YONO. Download the app now.
apply from home
You will get many benefits by applying for car loan
According to the bank, customers will get many benefits by applying for car loan from SBI Yono app. They will get a car loan at a low interest rate of up to 7.25 percent. You will be given 7 years to repay the loan. Under this car loan offer from State Bank, you will not have to pay any money in the form of processing fees and prepayment charges.
apply like this
To apply for a car loan, first of all login to the SBI Yono app. After that click on Shop Order. After that go to Automobile category.
Offers are available on these car companies
According to SBI’s tweet, customers are being offered on the booking of 10 big car companies. The bank has different offers on each car company. Priority delivery is being provided on select models of Hyundai. Whereas Mahindra SYOUV is getting free accessories worth Rs 3,000. Extra cash benefit of up to Rs 25,000 will be available on Mercedes Benz. There is a cash discount of up to Rs 4,000 on Datsun and free accessories up to Rs 5,000 on Renault.
Extra cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 is being given on Tata Motors. Free accessories up to Rs 5,000 on Toyota and extra cash benefits of up to Rs 25,000 on Audi. Online booking facility of Maruti Suzuki vehicles and priority delivery is offered on Kia.
10 Benefits Of Live In Relationship & Indian Laws Governing It
What is a live-in relationship? It can be defined as couples living together without being married to each other legally. It can also be termed domestic cohabitation between two unmarried individuals. Nowadays individuals are choosing live-in relationships over marriage, it has become quite prevalent among the young couples living in metropolitan cities. There are a few disadvantages of a live-in relationship in India where the constitution of marriage is considered sacred and is legally and socially accepted in society. But there are a lot of benefits of a live-in relationship.
Let’s discuss some of the benefits of a Live-In Relationship:
1. Testing the waters
One of the main objectives and advantages of a live-in relationship is to check your compatibility with your partner. It takes time to know about a person and the best way to do that would be to spend ample time with your partner, and what better way to do so other than living with your partner under the same roof. This way you will get an idea about the real personality of the person and understand if you are compatible or not. It is better to find that out before getting married.
2. Financial Stability
The financial status of an individual is more flexible in a live-in relationship than in a marriage. You have the independence to take your own financial decisions without consulting your partner every time, it doesn’t have to be a joint exercise as both the partners don’t have to live with that decision. You also don’t have to spend huge amounts of money on dates as you will be living together and won’t have to pay for legal divorce procedures even if you want to get separated later.
3. Respect and Efforts
Since live-in relationships are more volatile, they need more effort to keep things afloat. As in this relationship both the partners are independent in terms of social obligations and finance, the possibility of ending the relationship would be hassle-free so one has to put extra effort to keep things going with less possibility of taking each other for granted. The mutual respect for each other would be strong.
4. Equal and Practical Responsibilities
Most of the time the responsibilities of marriage are based more on conventions and less on compatibility. In a live-in relationship, you don’t have to take part in certain impractical responsibilities that come with marriage. Since live-in comes with freedom of certain responsibilities, your responsibilities will be based on your needs and they will be equal and practical for both partners.
5. Free from societal norms and diktats
In a live-in relationship, you don’t have to worry about pleasing each other’s families and feel the pressure of putting someone before you. As you are not bound by any rules and conventions, it gets easier to maintain personal space and not make compromises. You also get the freedom to walk out of the relationship more easily if things go wrong.
6. Not taken for granted
A live-in relationship has some practical benefits, it makes individuals appreciate each other more and respect each other’s efforts to maintain the relationship that keeps the spark between the two. Generally, after marriage, the spark dies down eventually due to the responsibilities and burdens of commitment.
7. Not getting the stamp of a divorcee
Divorce is a huge taboo, especially in a country like India. Divorcees are looked down upon in society. When you are in a live-in relationship, you are not bound by any legal customs and you don’t have to go through the legal procedures of a divorce if you want to split up.
8. Insight about your married life
When you stay in a live-in relationship with your partner, after a certain period of time, you begin to understand if you are ready for a long-term relationship like marriage with that person or not.
9. Good Intimacy
In India, the idea of nuclear families is catching up, but most of the time, even after marriage most couples have to live with their parents, and couples living by themselves are considered impractical. The freedom of romance and intimacy takes a back seat in such scenarios. The initial years of a relationship are the most exciting and the romance and sex should be free from family commitments and social obligations which is possible in a live-in relationship.
10. A failed relationship is better than a failed marriage
At the end of the day, if you find out that you are not compatible with each other or you cannot picture yourself with the person for the rest of your life, it will be easier for you to get out of the relationship than it would have been if you were married.
This issue was addressed in a few movies in Bollywood movies like Luka Chuppi, Pyar ka Punchnama, Cocktail, Ok Jannu, etc.
Confused? Check Out The Do’s And Dont’s Of A Live-In Relationship
In India, the age-old customs and traditions are strictly followed and it is difficult for Indian society to accept any changes in the modern age. Though some people have accepted it, some are still hostile towards it. We are often curious and unaware of the Indian Laws governing the subject of live-in relationships. Is it illegal in India? What are the guidelines that regulate such relationships?
Let’s Talk About Some of The Indian Laws Governing Live-in Relationships
A live-in relationship is not illegal in the eyes of the law.
Protection of Woman from Domestic Violence Act, 2005
“(a) relationship between two persons who live or have, at any point of time, lived together in a shared household, when they are related by consanguinity, marriage, or through a relationship in the nature of marriage, adoption or are family members living together as a joint family.”
In the case above, the words ‘relationship in the nature of marriage’ encloses within itself live-in relationships.
Under section 2(s) of Protection of woman from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.
If two consenting adults are living together in a domestic relationship sharing the same household as a couple, they are in a live-in relationship. The court has taken into account the two expressions, “shared household” under this section to protect the women in a live-in relationship.
under section 2(f) of Protection of woman from Domestic Violence Act, 2005
The expression “domestic relationship” under this section is applicable to people who reside in a live-in relationship and not only to the couple who are married. A live-in relationship is nothing but the court has considered it as a relationship in the nature of marriage as given in section 2(f).
Rights Of Women Partners And Children In A Live-In Relationship
The Right to Maintenance under Section 125 of the Cr.P.C.
After the recommendations of the Malimath Committee on Reforms of Criminal Justice System to amend Section 125 of the Cr.P.C., the Court adjudged that the woman was entitled to maintenance for herself and the children born to them and to change the meaning of ‘wife’ therein, a revision was made. As per the current legal position, women who have subsequently been abandoned by their partner after their live-in relationship, enjoy the status of a wife.
In Chanmuniya v. Virendra Kushwaha, the Supreme Court overruled the previous verdict that upheld the right of a woman in a live-in relationship to claim maintenance under Section 125 of the Cr.P.C. The reason behind entitling a woman in a live-in relationship to such a right is to make sure that a man does not take advantage of legal loopholes by enjoying the benefits of a live-in relationship (de facto marriage) without fulfilling the responsibilities of that marriage.
In Kamala v. Mohan Kumar, the Hon’ble Supreme Court had expressed that the term ‘wife’ should be given a purposive interpretation to further the principles of social justice and uphold the right to dignity of individuals enshrined in the Constitution. In this instance, the Court adjudged that the woman was entitled to maintenance for herself and the children born to them because a long cohabitation between woman and man led to the presumption of marriage.
Section 125 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973
Under section 20(1) (d) of Protection of Woman from Domestic Violence Act, 2005
By way of judicial interpretation, women can also seek maintenance under the above-mentioned Act, the court has granted the maintenance to the female residing in the live-in relationship.
Hindu Succession Act, 1956
After the amendment of the Act in 2005, women are entitled to inherit self-acquired property and ancestral property just like that of a son irrespective of her marital status.
Under the Section 10 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956
By way of inheritance, the woman in a live-in relationship was allowed to receive the property from her partner just like a widow gets the husband’s share.
Legal Status of the Child Born Out of Live-In Relationship
The right of inheritance of the children and provide for the legitimacy of a child or the legal status of a child even for an illegitimate one is dealt with by Section 16 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, thus, the inheritance rights are in favor of the children born out of a live-in relationship.
Section 114 of Evidence Act, 1872
As observed in the case of S.P.S Balasubramanyam v. Suruttayan, by virtue of the Act mentioned above the child born out of a live-in relationship will not be considered an illegitimate child.
Other voices: Please pass the SALT
It was Dec. 20, 2017, when both houses of Congress passed, with Republican votes only, a $10,000 limit on deducting state and local taxes. Donald Trump signed it into law two days later and it took effect Jan. 1. Democrats griped, but they had lost the 2016 election and lost the legislative fight.
By the end of January, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced they’d sue, and they finally filed their lawsuit in July, joined by Maryland. It was a stinker of a suit by Andrew Cuomo and company, as we said at the outset. Yes, capping this SALT deduction was unfair and politically motivated to target high-tax, Democratic-controlled states, but that’s politics and it’s not against the Constitution, as was alleged. The Founders put nothing into the 10th Amendment against winners and losers and neither did the progressives in the 16th Amendment empowering Congress to tax incomes, a change ratified in 1913.
The case was correctly shot down by a Manhattan federal judge the next year and his decision was upheld by a panel of three Manhattan federal appeals judges last fall, finding that Congress had long tinkered with the deductibility of state and local taxes on sales, property, income and even gasoline. The conclusion to the legal matter came this month, appropriately, or ironically, on Tax Day, when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the states’ appeal.
So that is that in the courts. But Congress can and still should right the wrong done nearly five years ago — not by fully reinstating the SALT deduction, which would disproportionately aid the wealthiest Americans, but by raising the cap and possibly means-testing the benefit.
President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi all have decried the GOP’s SALT cap and vowed to undo it. The House did raise the cap to $80,000, but the Senate hasn’t moved and time is running short.
If the Democrats can’t get it together before then, the law Trump signed sunsets after 2025. At least there’s that.
— The New York Daily News
Hirsch, Finkel: Lessons from the Soviets on how to hold Russia accountable for war crimes
Evidence of Russian violence against Ukrainian civilians — murders, kidnappings and rape — continues to emerge on a daily basis. Each liberated locality adds to a grisly realization that a genocide might be taking place in the Russian-occupied Ukraine. Ukraine’s State Prosecutor’s Office has already started investigating crimes committed by Russian troops and the International Criminal Court might get involved as well.
The United Nations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are also investigating Russian abuses. Investigations and criminal prosecution of individual perpetrators are important but insufficient. Full accountability — prosecution, reparations, and the creation of a historical record — requires an integrated effort that goes beyond law enforcement and involves historians, social scientists, forensic scientists and other experts.
What Ukraine needs is a dedicated state commission to collect, systematize and analyze evidence of atrocities and other crimes committed during this war. Russian propaganda falsely presents the war as a fight against Nazism. Yet, ironically, Soviet efforts during World War II to uncover and prosecute Nazi crimes in German-occupied parts of the USSR can provide a useful blueprint to hold Russia accountable.
The Soviet Extraordinary State Commission, established in 1942 during the darkest days of World War II, included government officials, academics, investigators and forensic scientists. The commission sent representatives to liberated regions to supervise and verify the work of investigations being carried out by regional and local commissions. It employed photographers and filmmakers who documented crime scenes. The commission also included a small group of well-known writers and cultural figures, appointed to better communicate what was happening to the outside world.
The commission’s key goals were to record war crimes, make a case for reparations, mobilize domestic populations, shape international public opinion, prepare evidence for future trials, and establish the historical record. One of its strengths was its combination of forensic, legal and public relations expertise. Another advantage was that the local and regional commissions were made up of people from the region, not outsiders parachuting in, which facilitated better recording of the destruction of local cultural heritage. This approach allowed the commission quicker access to evidence from newly liberated areas and more immediate recollections by survivors.
While evidence-gathering was localized, its aggregation and analysis were centralized. Information gathered at the local level was reviewed and compiled at the regional level, and then sent on to Moscow. The commission was then able to use this evidence to put together a bigger picture of German crimes.
The commission operated under extremely difficult conditions but managed to compile thousands of accounts and produce numerous reports, 32 of which were used in the Nuremberg trials. Its analysis uncovered general patterns of Nazi atrocities and their similarity across regions. It established, for example, that the Nazis intentionally destroyed cultural artifacts and national treasures and deliberately targeted hospitals and educational institutions.
But the Soviet commission also demonstrated the potential dangers of a state-led approach to documenting war crimes. Its work was subject to oversight by the Soviet security apparatus, and its reputation and stature were put to the service of falsifying evidence and whitewashing Soviet crimes, most notably the Katyn massacre of more than 20,000 Polish military officers and other prisoners of war. The commission issued a report that blamed the Nazis for that crime.
A dedicated Ukrainian state commission should draw on lessons from the Soviet experience and go beyond them. With many Ukrainians now displaced, comprehensive data gathering would need to span borders and could bring in members of the international community. Holocaust and genocide oral history archives in the West already have established procedures for interviewing survivors and witnesses as well as trained Russian-speaking interviewers who might assist in data collection. Scholars and prosecutors ask different questions and take different approaches to data analysis. Their efforts and skills should be used in tandem to provide as complete a picture as possible.
The Soviet experience also shows the need to avoid politicizing the prosecution of war criminals and distorting the historical record. Any commission established by the Ukrainian government must be transparent and free of political inference. It should include Ukrainian and international investigators and scholars. The commission’s charter should provide guarantees for academic freedom, impartiality and the ability to investigate any crimes, even those committed by Ukrainian soldiers. Scholars participating in this effort should work pro bono to avoid any suspicion of financial interest with freedom to publicly express their opinion.
We have no time to waste. As days pass by, evidence gets lost, recollections become imprecise and victims scatter or disappear. Scholars can’t wait until law enforcement completes their work, and investigators will not get the full picture without scholars’ input. Accountability goes beyond criminal prosecution — also at stake is the judgment of history. Victims of Russian violence deserve it.
Francine Hirsch is a professor of history at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the author of “Soviet Judgment at Nuremberg.” Eugene Finkel is an associate professor of international affairs at Johns Hopkins University and the author of “Ordinary Jews: Choice and Survival during the Holocaust.” They wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.
