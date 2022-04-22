Connect with us

Singer Tom Grennan injured in ‘unprovoked attack’ in NYC

Published

9 mins ago

on

News

MLS announces community initiatives around All-Star Game

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

Major League Soccer announced Thursday its community-related initiatives surrounding its All-Star Game in St. Paul in August.

MLS said it will host a “day of service” in conjunction with U.S. Hunger to package approximately 100,000 meals for local people in need. The league will build a mini soccer pitch at Mount Airy Boys & Girls Club in St. Paul and provide support to Twin Cities leaders committed to inclusion and equity.

“The community aspect that happens around these events … MLS and Target both are putting in a bunch of investment,” Minnesota United CEO Shari Ballard said in an interview with the Pioneer Press. “These resource into the community are around things that are big needs: mental health, food and more.”

MLS also will work to address the “wealth-equity gap” by highlighting and supporting metro leaders in its first “MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase.” Details are still be worked out, a league leader said.

The program will set up to provide a “selection of innovative, inclusive and impactful leaders making positive social change in one of four focus areas: education, mental health, food insecurity and social justice.”

The local leaders and their organizations, which might be at least one from each of the four categories, will receive support services to improve their impact on the community. MLS will host live panel discussion in August to showcase their mission and work.

News

Calverton Park parents charged in son’s death

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Weeks after a 2-year-old boy died, the child’s parents have been charged in connection with his death.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged both 36-year-old Angela Dozier and 68-year-old Clarence Perry with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child – resulting in death.

Angela Dozier and Clarence Perry

According to a prosecutors, the child ingested cocaine and methadone while at the couple’s Calverton Park home at around noon on Saturday, April 2. Dozier and Perry allegedly did not call 911 or seek medical help for the child until after 8 p.m.

The child was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Prosecutors said a toxicology report shows the boy had enough cocaine and methadone in his system to kill an adult.

Both Dozier and Perry are being held without bond.

News

$10M grant to boost tourism near Alton, Illinois

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

ALTON, Ill. – Southwest Illinois is getting a grant for $10 million to help improve tourism and infrastructure. The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau plans to complete the Port of Alton, upgrade public access to the riverfront, improve Piasa Park, and develop areas near the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Hartford.

“Illinois’ Riverbend Region is an economic driver for tourism development throughout the Metro East,” writes Illinois state Senator Rachelle Crowe . “With this state investment, we can attract visitors to the area to learn about our rich history while also enjoying time with their loved ones, eating at our restaurants, shopping in our small businesses and utilizing our local lodging.”

The money will be added to the budget that takes effect July 1, 2023. The timeline of the funding’s release is to be determined.

