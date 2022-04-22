News
‘Survivor: Redemption Island’ contestant Ralph Kiser dead at 56
Best Beard Styles For Indian Men To Look Deadly Hot & Handsome
Beards can completely change a person’s aesthetic and looks. Nowadays beard styles for men are one of the most popular trends. The best thing about beard styles is that you can switch them whenever you want to get the right look for the right occasion. Whether you are looking for a tough or a subtle look, there is a style for every man.
Here is a list of the best beard styles that will help you find your style and look your best
1. Stubble Beard Style
Those who don’t want to go for a full beard can go for the stubble style. The look is between the clean-shaven and short beard look. It will give you a clean and rugged look. If you have a mysterious and confident personality you can surely go for this look. This style can complement any hairstyle and outfit.
2. Short Beard Style
Short beard styles are really good for men who want to flaunt their facial hair but don’t want to go for a long beard. For a short beard, you have to keep the hair short on the cheeks and trimmed at the neck. Guys with confident personalities who want to keep things neat and classy should go for this one.
3. Trimmed Beard Style
Trimmed Beard is perfect for men who want to try a long beard for the first time. You have to be careful while trimming. This beard style will look good with casual wear as well as suits.
4. Ducktail Beard Style
The Ducktail beard is stylish and masculine, the beard looks like a duck’s tail, thus its name. This style flatters any face shape and looks sophisticated. This requires a little precision while maintenance. It is one of the best beard styles for men that gives an edgy look. This beard style looks good with fitted tees and formals.
5. Circle Beard Style
This beard style looks good on middle-aged as well as older men. It is stylish and low maintenance that compliments any face shape and outfit. If you want a stylish, neat, and subtle appearance this one is for you.
6. Chevron Beard Style
This beard style will give you the ’80s look, you can also modernize it if you experiment with your hairstyle. The mustache is a little difficult to maintain and is angled downwards. The stubble is easy to maintain which goes with the look. This beard style will look good with formal wear. Henry Cavill popularized this look.
7. Imperial Beard
This style is for daring and confident men who can pull it off and make a statement. This style adds a hint of sophistication. The look goes well with medium and short hair. If you wear a suit and tie with this beard style you will look dapper.
8. Van Dyke Beard
This style goes back to the 17th century, it consists of a mustache and a goatee. This can be pulled off by men of all ages. This style is a little difficult to maintain as you have to regularly shave your cheeks and jawline. But it is worth the struggle as this will give you killer look. This style looks best with breezy and casual wear.
9. Anchor Beard
Whenever we think of an anchor beard, the first thing that comes to our mind is Tony Stark. The anchor beard consists of a mustache and a short beard pointed at the chin. This style flatters rectangular, square, and round face shapes. The style looks very classy and goes well with suits and formal wear.
10. Balbo Beard
It is a combination of a disconnected mustache and a goatee. It is excellent for those with patchiness as the areas around the mouth are shaven. You can experiment with this look by changing your mustache. Many celebrities and male icons try this look as it makes your face look slim and clean. If you wear a suit with this style it will give a classy look.
11. Mutton Chops
Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine made this style more popular. The beard includes long sideburns down to the jaw that is cut at a wide-angle and is joined by a mustache. The chin is kept clean-shaven. Not everyone can carry this look, but there are many variations of the look. This style is a little difficult to maintain. The mutton chop beard style will look good with a Beret.
12. Chin Strap Beard
If you don’t want to flaunt a beard but you are also not into a clean-shaven look, then you should go for this style. The style helps to define your jawline because it extends from each sideburn and under the chin. It will give you a sharp look.
13. Garibaldi Beard
This look consists of a thick but neat mustache and a long beard. It is best for men with oval and rectangular face shapes. It defines the jawline and cheeks. This look is very sexy, stylish, and masculine. Looks stunning with formals and athleisure wear.
14. Bandholz Beard
The Bandholz beard style consists of a thick and long mustache that joins a full beard. It takes a few months to grow. This beard style looks good with a slick back hairstyle.
15. French Fork Beard
This style needs some confidence to pull it off, the beard is split into two resembling a fork. It adds drama and style to the look. Depending on the texture of the hair the beard can look from messy to neat. This style will give you a unique look.
16. Bushy Beard
If you want to keep the focus on your jawline, you should try this bushy beard. This style will add texture and make you look more mature. Looks good with any hairstyle and any attire be it formal or casual.
17. Patchy Beard
If you want a stylishly undone look that looks natural and is not high maintenance you should try this look. It works wonders if you have uneven hair growth, always opt for a short beard for this look. This style looks good with medium hairstyles and casual wear.
18. Viking Beard
If you want to try out a masculine look you should try the Viking Style. Vikings are known for their long and thick beards. But to maintain a beard like the Vikings you need to comb and shampoo it regularly. This style looks good with long hair and a man bun. This will give you the hippie and warrior look.
19. Beard Styles for round face
This beard style is for men with a round face who want to add an angle to look sharp and slim. This look will focus the attention on your jawline and make your face look less round.
20. Clean Bearded Look
If you want to go for a clean and short beard that does not require much maintenance you can try this look. This style will add a statement to your look. This beard style looks best with short and medium hair. This goes really well with formal wear and you can rock this style at your workplace.
21. Short Hair With Beard
This beard style is for men who like to keep their hair short and trimmed. This style will give you a stylish and mature look. If you want a sharp land attractive look try out this one. Whether you wear formals or casuals this style will flatter every oufit.
22. Medium Hair with Beard
This beard style is for men with medium-length hair. You can experiment and go for trendy haircuts to get the right look. This look will enhance your laid-back personality.
23. Long Hair with Beard
This look will work for men who have long hair and have the confidence and patience to maintain a long beard and long hair simultaneously. You have a lot of space to experiment with this style. You can try different hairstyles like a man bun which looks very attractive and classy.
24. Slick back hair with beard
If you like to keep your look clean, modern, and sophisticated you should try this beard style with a slick back hairstyle. This style will give you a sharp and confident look. You will look dapper in a suit with this style.
25. Curly hair with a beard
Men with curly hair, this one is for you. Curls have their own unique texture and bounce which corresponds to the texture of a beard. The beard will make you look more stylish, and attractive and will flatter your face shape.
26. Beard with Man Bun
Who doesn’t wish to try a man bun, beard with a man bun can be a deadly combination. For a modern aesthetic, the depth of a bun alongside the masculine elements of a beard works well. A thicker, fuller beard works to enhance the height of a bun by adding dimension.
27. Beard Style with messy hair
The messy mane with a well-maintained beard is a perfect combination. If you want to keep your look effortless but stylish you can go for this look. You can keep your hair messy but combine it with a trimmed well-combed beard. You will look dashing with this simple look.
28. Greybeard style
A beard can look great on men who have grey hair. Make sure to keep your beard neat and polished. You will achieve a mature and sophisticated appearance that is perfect for your age. Try to avoid beard styles that will give you an unkempt look.
29. Beard Style with a bald head
Beards with a bald head have become a style statement. Many celebrities rock this look. The focus is totally on the jawline which will give you a sharp look.
30. Beard style Indian
Indian beard styles are suitable for all face shapes and can be diverse. Stubble and short beards look great on Indian men. You can also go for a long one but make sure to trim and maintain it for a balanced look. Indian bearded look works well with Indian traditional wear and formal wear.
The post Best Beard Styles For Indian Men To Look Deadly Hot & Handsome appeared first on MEWS.
SBI Bumper Offer! Get discount on car booking of these 10 companies including Maruti, loan will also be cheaper
SBI Bumper Offer! Get discount on car booking of these 10 companies including Maruti, loan will also be cheaper
If you are planning to buy a car then there is good news for you. The country’s largest government bank State Bank of India has introduced a bumper offer for you.
Through this offer of SBI , you can buy cars of 10 big companies including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Renault, Tata Motors. On booking a vehicle through SBI Yono App , customers are getting many offers. Customers will also get a car loan at a lower interest rate along with waiver of processing fees. SBI has given this information by tweeting.
The most important thing about this car loan from SBI is that if you are eligible for the loan based on all the terms and conditions, then you do not even need to visit the bank branch and you can use SBI’s YONO mobile app (SBI Yono) while sitting at home. App) can apply for loan.
SBI has tweeted on its official Twitter handle. The bank said in the tweet, Ride with pride! Enjoy special offers when you book your dream car through YONO. Download the app now.
apply from home
You will get many benefits by applying for car loan
According to the bank, customers will get many benefits by applying for car loan from SBI Yono app. They will get a car loan at a low interest rate of up to 7.25 percent. You will be given 7 years to repay the loan. Under this car loan offer from State Bank, you will not have to pay any money in the form of processing fees and prepayment charges.
apply like this
To apply for a car loan, first of all login to the SBI Yono app. After that click on Shop Order. After that go to Automobile category.
Offers are available on these car companies
According to SBI’s tweet, customers are being offered on the booking of 10 big car companies. The bank has different offers on each car company. Priority delivery is being provided on select models of Hyundai. Whereas Mahindra SYOUV is getting free accessories worth Rs 3,000. Extra cash benefit of up to Rs 25,000 will be available on Mercedes Benz. There is a cash discount of up to Rs 4,000 on Datsun and free accessories up to Rs 5,000 on Renault.
Extra cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 is being given on Tata Motors. Free accessories up to Rs 5,000 on Toyota and extra cash benefits of up to Rs 25,000 on Audi. Online booking facility of Maruti Suzuki vehicles and priority delivery is offered on Kia.
The post SBI Bumper Offer! Get discount on car booking of these 10 companies including Maruti, loan will also be cheaper appeared first on JK Breaking News.
10 Benefits Of Live In Relationship & Indian Laws Governing It
What is a live-in relationship? It can be defined as couples living together without being married to each other legally. It can also be termed domestic cohabitation between two unmarried individuals. Nowadays individuals are choosing live-in relationships over marriage, it has become quite prevalent among the young couples living in metropolitan cities. There are a few disadvantages of a live-in relationship in India where the constitution of marriage is considered sacred and is legally and socially accepted in society. But there are a lot of benefits of a live-in relationship.
Let’s discuss some of the benefits of a Live-In Relationship:
1. Testing the waters
One of the main objectives and advantages of a live-in relationship is to check your compatibility with your partner. It takes time to know about a person and the best way to do that would be to spend ample time with your partner, and what better way to do so other than living with your partner under the same roof. This way you will get an idea about the real personality of the person and understand if you are compatible or not. It is better to find that out before getting married.
2. Financial Stability
The financial status of an individual is more flexible in a live-in relationship than in a marriage. You have the independence to take your own financial decisions without consulting your partner every time, it doesn’t have to be a joint exercise as both the partners don’t have to live with that decision. You also don’t have to spend huge amounts of money on dates as you will be living together and won’t have to pay for legal divorce procedures even if you want to get separated later.
3. Respect and Efforts
Since live-in relationships are more volatile, they need more effort to keep things afloat. As in this relationship both the partners are independent in terms of social obligations and finance, the possibility of ending the relationship would be hassle-free so one has to put extra effort to keep things going with less possibility of taking each other for granted. The mutual respect for each other would be strong.
4. Equal and Practical Responsibilities
Most of the time the responsibilities of marriage are based more on conventions and less on compatibility. In a live-in relationship, you don’t have to take part in certain impractical responsibilities that come with marriage. Since live-in comes with freedom of certain responsibilities, your responsibilities will be based on your needs and they will be equal and practical for both partners.
5. Free from societal norms and diktats
In a live-in relationship, you don’t have to worry about pleasing each other’s families and feel the pressure of putting someone before you. As you are not bound by any rules and conventions, it gets easier to maintain personal space and not make compromises. You also get the freedom to walk out of the relationship more easily if things go wrong.
6. Not taken for granted
A live-in relationship has some practical benefits, it makes individuals appreciate each other more and respect each other’s efforts to maintain the relationship that keeps the spark between the two. Generally, after marriage, the spark dies down eventually due to the responsibilities and burdens of commitment.
7. Not getting the stamp of a divorcee
Divorce is a huge taboo, especially in a country like India. Divorcees are looked down upon in society. When you are in a live-in relationship, you are not bound by any legal customs and you don’t have to go through the legal procedures of a divorce if you want to split up.
8. Insight about your married life
When you stay in a live-in relationship with your partner, after a certain period of time, you begin to understand if you are ready for a long-term relationship like marriage with that person or not.
9. Good Intimacy
In India, the idea of nuclear families is catching up, but most of the time, even after marriage most couples have to live with their parents, and couples living by themselves are considered impractical. The freedom of romance and intimacy takes a back seat in such scenarios. The initial years of a relationship are the most exciting and the romance and sex should be free from family commitments and social obligations which is possible in a live-in relationship.
10. A failed relationship is better than a failed marriage
At the end of the day, if you find out that you are not compatible with each other or you cannot picture yourself with the person for the rest of your life, it will be easier for you to get out of the relationship than it would have been if you were married.
This issue was addressed in a few movies in Bollywood movies like Luka Chuppi, Pyar ka Punchnama, Cocktail, Ok Jannu, etc.
In India, the age-old customs and traditions are strictly followed and it is difficult for Indian society to accept any changes in the modern age. Though some people have accepted it, some are still hostile towards it. We are often curious and unaware of the Indian Laws governing the subject of live-in relationships. Is it illegal in India? What are the guidelines that regulate such relationships?
Let’s Talk About Some of The Indian Laws Governing Live-in Relationships
A live-in relationship is not illegal in the eyes of the law.
Protection of Woman from Domestic Violence Act, 2005
“(a) relationship between two persons who live or have, at any point of time, lived together in a shared household, when they are related by consanguinity, marriage, or through a relationship in the nature of marriage, adoption or are family members living together as a joint family.”
In the case above, the words ‘relationship in the nature of marriage’ encloses within itself live-in relationships.
Under section 2(s) of Protection of woman from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.
If two consenting adults are living together in a domestic relationship sharing the same household as a couple, they are in a live-in relationship. The court has taken into account the two expressions, “shared household” under this section to protect the women in a live-in relationship.
under section 2(f) of Protection of woman from Domestic Violence Act, 2005
The expression “domestic relationship” under this section is applicable to people who reside in a live-in relationship and not only to the couple who are married. A live-in relationship is nothing but the court has considered it as a relationship in the nature of marriage as given in section 2(f).
Rights Of Women Partners And Children In A Live-In Relationship
The Right to Maintenance under Section 125 of the Cr.P.C.
After the recommendations of the Malimath Committee on Reforms of Criminal Justice System to amend Section 125 of the Cr.P.C., the Court adjudged that the woman was entitled to maintenance for herself and the children born to them and to change the meaning of ‘wife’ therein, a revision was made. As per the current legal position, women who have subsequently been abandoned by their partner after their live-in relationship, enjoy the status of a wife.
In Chanmuniya v. Virendra Kushwaha, the Supreme Court overruled the previous verdict that upheld the right of a woman in a live-in relationship to claim maintenance under Section 125 of the Cr.P.C. The reason behind entitling a woman in a live-in relationship to such a right is to make sure that a man does not take advantage of legal loopholes by enjoying the benefits of a live-in relationship (de facto marriage) without fulfilling the responsibilities of that marriage.
In Kamala v. Mohan Kumar, the Hon’ble Supreme Court had expressed that the term ‘wife’ should be given a purposive interpretation to further the principles of social justice and uphold the right to dignity of individuals enshrined in the Constitution. In this instance, the Court adjudged that the woman was entitled to maintenance for herself and the children born to them because a long cohabitation between woman and man led to the presumption of marriage.
Section 125 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973
Under section 20(1) (d) of Protection of Woman from Domestic Violence Act, 2005
By way of judicial interpretation, women can also seek maintenance under the above-mentioned Act, the court has granted the maintenance to the female residing in the live-in relationship.
Hindu Succession Act, 1956
After the amendment of the Act in 2005, women are entitled to inherit self-acquired property and ancestral property just like that of a son irrespective of her marital status.
Under the Section 10 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956
By way of inheritance, the woman in a live-in relationship was allowed to receive the property from her partner just like a widow gets the husband’s share.
Legal Status of the Child Born Out of Live-In Relationship
The right of inheritance of the children and provide for the legitimacy of a child or the legal status of a child even for an illegitimate one is dealt with by Section 16 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, thus, the inheritance rights are in favor of the children born out of a live-in relationship.
Section 114 of Evidence Act, 1872
As observed in the case of S.P.S Balasubramanyam v. Suruttayan, by virtue of the Act mentioned above the child born out of a live-in relationship will not be considered an illegitimate child.
The post 10 Benefits Of Live In Relationship & Indian Laws Governing It appeared first on MEWS.
