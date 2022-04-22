Connect with us

Blockchain

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 23

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 23
  • On April 23, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $99.94.
  • LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 23, 2022, is $86.30.
  • Terra’s MA shows an upward trend.

In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 23, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.

Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies. 

Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys. 

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis

LUNA price analysis on April 23, 2022, is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

LUNA/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.

Currently, the price of LUNA is $92.48. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $99.94 and the buy level of LUNA is $96.94. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $86.30 and the sell level of LUNA is $90.58.

Terra (LUNA) Moving Average

The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

The LUNA price lies above 50MA (short-term) and 200MA (long-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

How This P2E Title Approaches Player Rewards Differently

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

How This P2E Title Approaches Player Rewards Differently
The last year has proven that the emergence of Web3, NFTs, and play-to-earn are far from a fad. There are cultural shifts taking place today that show immense potential to completely flip traditional models on their heads – from how we look at content, gaming, finance, and more.

Play-to-earn gaming has reaped massive rewards from this shift and is poised to continue to do so as societal adoption grows. However, in the early days of play-to-earn titles earning legitimacy and status, along too has come inherent barriers to entry. The costs of acquiring many of the base-level NFTs just to get involved in some of the biggest P2E titles today have become so high, that there are rent-seekers that have started to gate the experience.

Additionally, some play-to-earn titles have implemented a sort of subscription model, and others merely have entry prices that run into many thousands of dollars. High costs aren’t the only concern, as even some of the biggest play-to-earn titles have faced challenges around blockchain vulnerabilities. Additionally, the traditional gaming environment has been hesitant in accepting the play-to-earn structure, and the costs of developing a strong gaming title are high.

While not all of this is entirely avoidable, one project – OpiPets – is carving their own niche by rewarding their community with crypto, at no cost, whilst offering a gaming first approach to their yet-to-be-released title.

OpiPets: Addressing Price Disparity

OpiPets is bringing to market a free P2E title that will enable users to create, battle, obtain and trade their OpiPet NFTs. The platform will integrate a two token system, one token serving as a governance token and the other as the in-game currency, a “cross-functional” token in the Opis Group ecosystem. For example, the in-game currency will be a token that can also be earned via the Opis Cloud app.

Unlike many current play-to-earn approaches these days, users in OpiPets can earn in-game currency without spending real money – simply through engaging with the game.

The OpiPets team explained the free-to-play structure of the game in a recent AMA, stating; “OpiPets truly is a free to play to earn game and we believe one of the first of its kind. Users can create an account and begin earning in-game tokens without the need to connect a wallet or deposit anything at all.” Users can connect their wallet later when they’re ready to withdraw earnings, mint a custom NFT, or go to battle.

Why It Matters

Play-to-earn titles deserve a level point of entry for new participants, and OpiPets is focused on exactly that – while still bringing P2E project necessities, such as hand-drawn characters, a transparent team, and a clear vision.

“We have a very experienced team, more than capable of delivering on our promises,” stated Vince Howard, Head of Marketing. “Our team comes from prestigious backgrounds, such as; Call of Duty, Epic Games, Swissborg, BBC, NBC Universal, United Nations, Microsoft Azure, KPMG and Sony Pictures.”

OpiPets is in a unique position in comparison to many play-to-earns. Rather than having to rely on an initial token sale offering to develop the game, the OpiPets team is already funded. The game is in development and due to launch in Q3 2022. Consequently, the team has been able to focus on delivering an enjoyable game for their community.

“The thing that really sets us apart from other projects is that we focus on gaming first,” added Vince. “A lot of these ‘games’ feel more like work to earns with no enjoyable features that really define a game. We’re putting the play in play to earns.”

As players explore new treasure drops, dungeon raids, virtual stores, and more, they can do so while engaging with an environment that is focused on keeping a user-first experience. No multi-thousand dollar investment, no renting, no monthly subscription costs – just a true gaming experience that allows you to earn as you play.

 

 

Image: Pixabay
Blockchain

Ethereum Investors Brought in $76.3B Worth of Realized Gains in 2021

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

Ethereum Perpetual Future Price Analysis: April 9
google news

13 mins ago |