‘The Bad Guys’ Rounds Up the Usual Suspects But Adds Some New Colors
As you take your seat and the film begins, an unsettling sensation descends: Haven’t I seen this movie before?
THE BAD GUYS ★★ (2/4 stars)
The Bad Guys is an animated film about an anthropomorphic crew of the types of animals who often do dastardly things in children’s books— a wolf, a snake, a shark, etc.— leaning into their reputation and pulling off various criminal scores in the manner of action movie bandits. And though it opens for the first time in theaters this Friday, April 22, you can’t help shake that mysterious Sinbad-as-Shazam conviction that not only does this movie already exist, it’s currently gathering dust among a pile of half-forgotten DVDs somewhere in a corner of your apartment.
Perhaps it’s that Wolf, the charming con-artist-trying-to-make-good—voiced with a laidback swagger by Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell— feels so close in conception to Nick, the fox with a similar character arc deliciously brought to life by Jason Bateman in the 2016 Disney film Zootopia. Or that animals pulling capers was a concept already admirably staged in 2006’s Over the Hedge, which like this movie was produced by DreamWorks. Or the supervillain-with-a-heart-of-gold concept has been thoroughly wrung out with a similar sugar buzz hyperkinetic fervor by four Despicable Me and two Minions movies; those films, like this one, were distributed by Universal.
But then a few minutes in, as the Wolf and his partner, a grumpy Snake voiced by Marc Maron, bicker in a diner scene that deliberately yet subtlety calls to mind the Honey Bunny cold open of Pulp Fiction, you are struck with a different feeling altogether: sure, it might be tiresome eating canned goods for dinner, but it can nonetheless be tasty.
A few fresh spices help here, such as presenting a dreamlike Los Angeles in a grimy, ’70s movie palette, colors which come off as a welcome relief from the brain-straining ultra-bright hues typically used in movies like this.
There’s also a game cast of voice actors, most of which you wish turned up more often in live action movies. Chief among them is Richard Ayoade—a stand-out in last year’s The Souvenir: Part II—lending an irony laden brio to Professor Marmalade, a sanctimonious guinea pig do-gooder. Awkwafina, as a computer expert tarantula, lands less well.
Pierre Perifel, a longtime DreamWorks staffer who served as supervising animator on 2012’s Rise of the Guardians and here makes his feature-film debut as director, turns his movie into a cinephile’s smorgasbord.
The Bad Guys runneth over with loving but not overly overt nods to the movies of Tarantino, Friedkin, Soderbergh, Scorsese, and others. Each one of the crew’s jobs—a bank heist, a prison break, the rescuing of a lab full of guinea pigs (there is no explanation as to why some animals can talk and others can’t)—has its own distinct visual identity.
This cornucopia of homages ends up playing against the movie’s biggest weakness—that it’s so familiar that older audiences will never be able to shake a feeling of deja vu so extreme that they’ll be questioning whether what they sat through was a new experience at all.
But then who cares about older audiences? Even while throwing the adults a few referential bones to gnaw on, Perifel and screenwriter Etan Cohen (2012’s Men in Black 3 and a cowriter on 2008’s Tropic Thunder) keep the film squarely aimed at the moppets among us.
From its gas-passing piranha (voiced by In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos) to its reliance on phrases like “butt rock” and “grumpy pants” that seem grown in a lab to make the 12-and-under set giggle, the movie plays its target audience like a fiddle. That is music, no matter how familiar, that even the most cynical among us can enjoy.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
Man wanted on drive-by shooting warrant arrested after standoff with police at Woodbury hotel
A White Bear Lake man wanted on felony warrants for drive-by shooting and fleeing police was arrested Thursday night at a Woodbury hotel after claiming that he had a handgun and a child with him and was suicidal, police said.
Darnell Allen Davis, 29, eventually surrendered without further incident and was booked into the Washington County jail on the warrants and an additional charge of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order. Davis did not have a weapon or a hostage, police said.
Police discovered his whereabouts around 9:30 p.m. after checking a license plate of an unoccupied vehicle at Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, 6003 Hudson Road. They confirmed he was a guest in the hotel.
Officers made contact with a woman in a room, who with was several children. Davis was in the bathroom, refused to come out and said he had a gun and child with him and was suicidal, according to police. Officers took the woman and children to safety and cleared out adjacent hotel rooms.
For the next half-hour, officers attempted to talk Davis out of the bathroom. Washington County SWAT members arrived on the scene and negotiators talked Davis into surrendering.
Davis was charged with drive-by shooting in Ramsey County in March 2021 after allegedly firing several shots at a man in a St. Paul alley in November 2020. The shots, which were fired from a stolen handgun, missed the man. Davis pleaded guilty to the charge, but did not show up at a sentencing hearing on Aug. 31 2021, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
This past January, a Richfield police officer stopped an SUV for having an obstructed license plate and discovered Davis was the driver and that it was registered to a woman who had a domestic abuse no-contact order against him and that he was wanted on the Ramsey County warrant. The officer called for back-up squads, approached the vehicle and ordered Davis to put his hands out the window.
Davis then sped away at a high rate of speed, according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 25 in Hennepin County charging him with fleeing police in a motor vehicle. The officer did not engage in a pursuit.
Davis was convicted of gross-misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud in July 2021 in Washington County and sentenced to 40 days in jail and probation, which ended in December.
Heat’s Tyler Herro getting pushed around in playoffs, just as he expected
To Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, being pushed around in the playoffs is a foul experience, having attempted to set a tone by addressing his issues with the officiating.
For Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, it was the expectation going into this best-of-seven opening-round Eastern Conference playoff series that moved to Friday’s Game 3 at State Farm Arena.
“They’re being physical, trying to speed me up a little bit,” Herro said in the wake of his uneven play through the series’ first two games. “Not letting me get anything easy, really. But I’m just trying to stick with it. Just [create] some extra plays for my teammates. And at the end of the day, it’s all about getting the W.”
Herro has spent his first two NBA offseasons bulking up for such moments, and said he intends to do so again this summer.
For the moment, he simply is accepting it as a sign of respect.
“Yeah, for sure, I’d say it’s a sign of respect,” he said. “But, for me, like I said, it’s continuing to watch film and seeing areas I can improve at. It all the process.”
Such, he said, is part of emerging as the target of opposing scouting reports, as he has developed into an elite sixth man.
“Yeah, definitely,” he said. “You know, coming into the playoffs, I knew that’s how teams would try to guard me.”
Chess match
Young said one of the more intriguing elements of the series has been attempting to counter the counters thrown at him by Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.
“This has probably been my most fun and challenging series that I’ve been a part of so far,” he said. “Just ‘cause of just that, playing that chess-match game with Spo and just knowing how good of a coach he is.
“But I’m trying to think ahead of him and he’s doing the same with me. And it’s a fun challenge. And it’s something I’ve got to learn and grow, and I think this is just another step and a challenge for me in my progression.”
Spoelstra had coached Young at February’s All-Star Game.
“Spoelstra’s obviously a Top 15 coach of all-time for a reason, and switching up his defenses,” Young said. “He’s not going to let me just outscore ‘em. And he’s going to make it tough. So it’s really my job to try to outthink him in certain ways.
“So I just got to, and our team’s got to, really just figure out how to make the adjustments on the fly, because they do a lot of adjustment things on the fly, too.”
Significant challenge
It might sound relatively minor, but Hawks forward John Collins, the West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman product, said his sprained right ring finger continues to prove limiting.
“I don’t really have as much touch as I would like with my finger,” said Collins, who had been out since March 11 before returning for the start of this series. “And it just obviously just causes me to think a little bit more than I want, thinking about catching the ball and just shooting. But I’m doing the best that I can.”
The finger remains splinted.
“It’s more so not the pain,” he said. “It definitely hurts a little bit. But it’s more so about me having a brace, me be able to catch and grip the ball, not necessarily preventing me from doing anything, just more so causing me to be inconsistent with how I feel I should be able to catch and do this and do that.
“I’ve got to realize I have a cast on my finger. Sometimes I don’t equate that when I’m just out there, in natural, instinctive mode.”
Sedano out
Former South Florida media personality Jorge Sedano was forced to skip if Friday’s sideline assignment on ESPN’s broadcast of Game 3 because of a bout with COVID. Sedano, 44, tested positive before leaving his Los Angeles home to travel to Atlanta.
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Finance Result 2022 Declared, Download PDF
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Finance Result 2022 Declared, Download PDF
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 Declared, Download PDF JKSSB has declared the Accounts Assistant Finance Result today on 22 April, 2022. The examination for which was conducted on 6th of March 2022 across various centers in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Answer keys for the Accounts assistant examination were released on 6th of March 2022, which can be accessed from the link given below.
|Recruiting Board
|JKSSB
|Department
|J&K, Finance Deptt.
|Total Vacancies
|972 Posts
|Post Designation
|Accounts Assistant
|Answer Key
|Released (Link given above)
|Result Date & Link
|22 April, 2022, PDF given Below
|Official Website
|www.JKSSB.nic.in
Step 1: Download PDF of the Result Given here
Step 2: Open the PDF in your Phone / Computer with the help of Abode Reader or any other App.
Step 3: Click on the search Icon in the PDF or press Ctrl+F in your Computer.
Step 4: Now Enter your Name/Roll No and press submit.
Step 5: The Result will be highlighted on your Mobile/Computer screen, now just take a Screen Short of it and Save for further references.
JKSSB Finance Accounts Assistant Answer Keys
The candidates should follow the below-given procedure to access/ Download the JKSSB Finance Account Assistant Answer Key:
Step 5: Open any PDF reader or Google Drive to view your Answer key.
Step 6: Cross-check your answers with the help of the Answer key.
Calculation of Marks of Account Assistant Answer Key
- JKSSB Finance Accounts Assistant Examination is a Multiple choice question test
- There are 120 questions.
- The total marks for the examination are 120
- Each question carries one mark.
- A negative marking of 0.25 mark is done for every wrong answer and multiple answers to one question.
- Calculate the number of correct answers, Calculate the number of wrong answers and multiply with 0.25.
- Now, subtract the wrong answer score from the correct answer score.
22 April, 2022
The post JKSSB Accounts Assistant Finance Result 2022 Declared, Download PDF appeared first on JK Breaking News.
