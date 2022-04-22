Finance
The Six Types of Mortgage You Must Know
1. Simple Mortgage
In a simple mortgage, the ownership of the mortgaged property is not transferred from the mortgagor to the mortgagee. In the process of repaying the loan, if the mortgagor fails to do so, the mortgagee can sell the property and recover the loan amount from the sale.
2. Mortgage By Conditional Sale
When a person decides to take a mortgage on his immovable property as a security, the ownership of the property is not transferred, but the mortgagee, under certain conditions, can sell the property. This is called mortgage by conditional sale. It means that the mortgagor has conditionally sold his property to the mortgagee. This conditional sale will become an absolute sale if the mortgagor fails to repay the loan. On the flip side, if the mortgagor repays the money on or before the due date, their property is completely recovered from the mortgagee and thus can’t be sold by anyone else. A mortgagee enjoys more benefits in this type of mortgage than a simple mortgage. In mortgage by conditional sale, the mortgagee can own the property entirely if the money is not repaid to him.
3. Usufructuary Mortgage
In this type of mortgage, apart from using the property as a security, the mortgagor also physically delivers the property to the possession of the mortgagee until the loan amount is repaid. So, only when the loan amount is repaid can the mortgagor get back his property. During this period, the mortgagee is entitled to collect the rent and other profits of the property.
4. English Mortgage
In this type of mortgage, the mortgagor must agree to surrender his property to the absolute possession of the mortgagee on the condition that if the mortgagor repays the loan amount on or before the due date, they can completely recover their property from the mortgagee.
5. Mortgage By Deposit Of Title Deed (Equitable Mortgage)
In this type of mortgage, the mortgagor agrees to render the title document of the property to the mortgagee. This is done so as to create a security for the mortgagee in order to procure the loan amount.
6. Anomalous Mortgage
An anomalous mortgage is completely different from any of the mortgages discussed above. The main characteristic of this mortgage is that it includes simple mortgage and usufructuary mortgage by conditional sale. However, it is important to note that with this type of mortgage, possession may or may not be delivered.
Now that you aware of the various mortgages, go ahead and get yourself one. Remember to go in for the right mortgage as per your house requirements, and do your homework before you blindly procure a mortgage.
Best Business Loan Options Guide: Learn About Several Funding Options for Businesses and Pros & Cons
Considering that there are so many funding options for businesses – including start-ups – these days, you really don’t have to settle with trying to get a bank loan in the traditional way. However, since every business is unique, the best business loan options for you might not be the same as those for your competitors or other businesses in your industry. It depends on your needs, goals, size of business, specific requirements, what kind of business you’re running, credit rating, location, your risk level, and so forth.
One type of financial option to look into is a term loan. This is a common form of financing with which you get a lump sum of money upfront, which you will be required to pay back with interest over a predetermined period. You don’t have to apply through a traditional bank, as there are plenty of small to medium sized online lenders in the 21st century. A great thing about this option is that if you qualify, you’ll get the cash upfront to invest in your business. The downside is you will likely have to put up collateral, and if you are a new business and lack a good credit rating, the interest rate will likely be higher.
SBA loans have always been popular with smaller companies, as they offer some of the lowest rates and long repayment terms. The repayment period depends on how exactly you plan to use the money. If it’s for real estate purchases, you’ll have a longer period of time to pay the loan back. If you need money as soon as possible, then you probably won’t consider SBA to be the best business loan options, since the application process can be long and rigorous and there is no guarantee your application will even be approved.
Don’t forget about lines of credit for business purposes. A business credit card can come with some great rewards as long as you make payments on time. They are usually unsecured as well so you won’t have to put collateral up. Of course, you’ll need to already have a good credit score in order to qualify for good terms. Otherwise, you might end up with additional costs such as draw fees and maintenance fees.
What Are the Best Business Loan Options to Consider
A few other business funding options to consider include:
• Angel investors
• Crowd-funding
• Factoring
• Purchase order funding
• Equipment loans
• Venture capital
Take the time to research everything and consider which options you’ll want to try. Make sure you have all of your financial statements and documents organize and ready to go, as well as a detailed business plan showing what you plan to do with the funds you receive.
You’ll find some of the best business loan options for just about any type of business in all industries with US Business Funding. This organization has helped thousands of businesses nationwide get the funding they need in a fast amount of time.
Top 5 Mistakes to Avoid When Selecting Intellectual Property (IP) Management Software
The investment made in Intellectual Property (IP) management software can work wonders in helping IP departments gain visibility, lower administrative costs, improve accuracy, and increase productivity. Unfortunately, a significant percentage of Intellectual Property management systems purchased are never fully implemented or don’t deliver the utility the customer hoped for.
Here are the five most common mistakes made when selecting Intellectual Property management software:
Mistake #5: Not Knowing What You Really Need in IP Management Software
Before diving right into choosing a solution, take the time to understand what you really need. For starters, determine whether you require a fully integrated Intellectual Property Asset Management software, Patent Docketing software,or IP Matter Management software.
Often, this depends on the issues you are trying to solve or the opportunities you are trying to capture, as well as the size and structure of your department. For example, if you don’t file many patent applications or trademarks, you should first get that data organized in a centralized repository. Your core team should be able to access and generate reports from them.
If your IP portfolio is getting large enough for you to manage, and you think that providing access to inventor community and law firms can reduce administrative costs, you should look at a robust Intellectual Property management system. This type of system will allow you to streamline your processes and improve productivity at a lower cost and with fewer resources.
Before diving into the selection process, ask “What are our top five needs?” If these key needs are not identified, it may be difficult to distinguish between vendors. Many vendors claim to do many things. The vendor’s strengths must match the company’s key needs.
Mistake #4: Not Recognizing the Uniqueness of Your Business
Every IP department is unique. Without configuration capabilities within the software, you are more susceptible to failure during software implementation.
While initial license and maintenance fees can sometimes appear lower, these hard coded solutions will often result in increased costs due to extensive customization requirements, upgrades, ongoing maintenance, and longer system deployment timeframes. Essentially, you may end up reducing and delaying your overall return on investment.
Avoid choosing a software that limits your team’s capabilities and your department’s growth. Your software should enhance your business, not hinder it.
By choosing an Intellectual Property management software solution that can adapt to your business processes, you will get better user acceptance, improved efficiencies, reduced costs, and faster ROI.
Mistake #3: Not including Key Users in the Selection Process
Surprisingly, many IP department still select computer systems without soliciting meaningful input from key users. At the beginning of your selection project, form a selection team with representatives from all affected teams such as patents, trademarks, docketing, licensing, compliance and billing. The active participation of key stakeholders will not only help ensure all bases are covered, it will also result in a better decision and fewer complaints after implementation.
If possible, you should also include a representative from your IT department. The IT Liaison can help you in identifying any issues related to deployment, data migration, integration and security.
Mistake #2: Evaluating Too Many Vendors:
Avoid vendors that offer a deal that is “too good to be true”. You may find yourself missing the essential tools you need to conduct your business after implementation. Many of these bargain systems also provide very rigid solutions, making it difficult for you to meet the unique needs of your inventors, patent committees, and law firms. Also, You may need to reinvest additional money toward upgrading, or in some cases replacing, your system later-thereby reducing or eliminating all together any savings that you might have originally experienced.
Choose no more than four vendors at the start of your search. If more than four are chosen, it often becomes difficult to remember who does what. If none of the first vendors will meet 80 percent of the key needs, dismiss these and begin investigating several more.
Mistake # 1: Not Investing in Intellectual Property Management Software for the Long-Term
When choosing Intellectual Property management software, be realistic about your expectations and perceptions of cost. You’re making an investment to improve or enhance your processes. So, while hard dollars spent are important, the key is choosing the right Intellectual Property management software. Choose the right partner who will provide you with a fast and effective implementation, high ROI (Return On Investment), and low TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) after implementation.
Use your intuition and good business judgment when comparing provider costs. Look for applications that support your ability to achieve your department’s long term primary strategic goals and work within your budget. Hasty decisions in favor of the lowest cost IP management software provider or solution now may leave you plagued later with hidden costs, and delay or eliminate any ROI for your business.
Several progressive legal departments have realized better and more predicable processes, improved productivity, and better control over law firms with Lecorpio’s IP management software. Lecorpio IP Asset management solution includes invention disclosure management, patent management (including docketing), trademark management, domain management, open source management, licensing management, contract management, standards management, IP transactions management, and spend management.
Weighing the Dangers of Flying Missiles in Motor Vehicle Crashes
I will never forget an image that I saw several years ago from a motor vehicle crash. A driver in that crash had a pen stuck right to his neck, as if it was a flying dart stuck to a dart board. The driver did survive the crash, but had to go through an intense surgery procedure to remove the so-called “pen” from his neck.
A weightless tissue box, a music CD, a portable iPod, or even a petite pen might not seem like deadly objects. However, they sure can be during the impact time of a speeding motor vehicle crash. When a crash does occur, speed worsens its severity by increasing the energy of the impact. The higher the speed of the vehicle, the more severe the impact during the crashes’ secondary collision. The secondary collision is when drivers and passengers make impact with objects inside the vehicle. That object can definitely be a loose item in the vehicle that has transformed into a dangerous flying missile during the crash.
When a vehicle and all its contents, including passengers and objects are traveling at speed, they have inertia which means that they will want to continue forward with that direction and speed (Newton’s first law of motion). In the event of a sudden deceleration of a rigid framed vehicle due to impact, contents that are unrestrained inside the vehicle will continue moving forward at their previous speed due to inertia. They will impact the vehicle interior, with a force equivalent to many times their normal weight due to gravity. During this frightening situation in a speeding motor vehicle crash, a “tissue box” can transform itself into a heavy brick and has been cited as the cause of death in at least one crash. And yes a “petite pen” can transform itself into a flying arrow or dart.
Thousands of individuals have been severely injured and killed in motor vehicles crashes primarily due to the secondary collision with an unsecured object in the vehicle. So here is where prevention can be your lifesaver to avoid these tragic situations from occurring. Some tips to consider:
- The first prevention tip is an obvious one but one that should never be underestimated, and that is “do not speed”; to reiterate, the higher the speed, the heavier the object in a motor vehicle crash.
- The second prevention tip is to ask yourself if it’s a necessity for an object to be inside your vehicle, for example “Is it really necessary to have 60 music compact disc’s in my vehicle?” The more objects inside the vehicle, the greater the chance that they can strike victims as flying missiles in a crash; In other words, “less is better”.
- The third prevention tip is to secure objects that are of a necessity to travel with you in a motor vehicle, store them in the vehicle’s glove compartment or trunk’s interior. It is also a very valuable tip when it comes to auto theft prevention.
We can all do our part so we do not become targets of flying missiles in motor vehicle crashes. Be aware of the dangers that lie both inside and outside of your vehicle. Reduce the items you carry inside your vehicle and store them in your glove compartment or trunk.
