This version of Carlos Carrasco might make the Mets a juggernaut

It’s going to be hard to beat the Mets if they get this version of Carlos Carrasco all year.

They’ve already got Max Scherzer, at some point they’ll hopefully get Jacob deGrom back, and now Carrasco has found the wayback machine. In Thursday’s 6-2 win over the Giants, Carrasco went 7.2 innings, notched seven strikeouts, and kept San Francisco to just four hits.

His slider — the telltale sign of Carrasco’s effectiveness — appears to be back, at least through the first three starts of his so far resurgent year. Carrasco unspooled 23 of them on Thursday afternoon; ten of them resulted in either a called strike or a swing and miss.

After the visitors got on the board in the bottom of the second, Carrasco retired 18 straight Giants, a run that took him from the second inning to the first batter of the eighth, when Luis Guillorme ruined the streak with a throwing error. Carrasco’s combination of efficiency and filth is a godsend for the Mets, who watched last summer as Carrasco turned in the worst stretch of his career.

The six runs from the Mets’ hitters — five of which came in the first three innings — were more than enough to support Carrasco. The way they got some of those runs (two home runs, a sac fly after a picturesque old-school hit-and-run, and a two-out, two-run RBI single) showed the type of offensive diversity that manager Buck Showalter is looking for.

Eduardo Escobar pulled his first home run as a Met, going 356 feet to right field off Anthony DeSclafani. Escobar has been one of general manager Billy Eppler’s moves already paying tremendous dividends. Thursday was probably a manifestation of the offseason visions that Eppler had when he signed Escobar, as the versatile infielder supplemented his home run with yet another walk, bringing his total to 12 on the season.

Francisco Lindor had the other long ball for the Mets. Playing a day game after a night game, Lindor was the designated hitter for this one, and it goes down as another correctly-pressed button by Showalter. Lindor went 0-for-5 in the Wednesday night loss and wasted no time moving on from that. The second pitch he saw on Thursday quickly became his fourth home run of 2022.

While Carrasco was unable to finish the eighth inning (Mike Yastrzemski rudely redirected his final pitch of the day off the facing of the right field upper deck), his mid-inning removal allowed for a thunderous ovation from the Citi Field crowd. Carrasco became the first Met starter to pitch into the eighth inning this season. Prior to Thursday’s virtuoso performance, the last time Cookie went 7.2 innings was May 4, 2019 while pitching for Cleveland.

The victory gives the Mets three out of four against the National League’s best regular season team from a year ago. The hype around this team is both real and well-earned. At the conclusion of their game on Thursday, the Mets lead the National League in wins (10) and runs scored (67). If the 28,760 fans in attendance on a mid-week, overcast afternoon are any indication, the city is behind them too.

Next up is six games in Arizona and St. Louis. If the Mets can sustain this level of play while they’re on the road, their next home series against Philadelphia to end the month is sure to be one of the hottest tickets around.

Bill Murray under investigation for ‘inappropriate behavior’ after film set shutdown

April 22, 2022

Observer’s Venice Biennale 2022 Picks

April 22, 2022

If you’re lucky enough to be basking in the Italian sunshine while you anxiously await the beginning of the Venice Biennale, this list is for you. This year’s biennale is no easy feat to summarize, the art world is completely back in gear and artists from all over the globe are showing work at the biennale or its satellite exhibitions.

‘Mary of Ill Fame’ (2020-2021) by Tourmaline

  • Arsenale

New York City art star Tourmaline is known for her gorgeous films full of deep color and emotion that portray queer figures in history at new angles. Her 25-minute short follows a fictional story concerning Mary Jones, a real-life Black trans sex worker living in Seneca Village in the 1830s.

Biennale page

Mary of Ill Fame (2020–2021) by Tourmaline

“Claude Cahun and Marcel Moore: I Owe You” exhibition

  • Galleria Alberta Pane

Claude Cahun and Marcel Moore as individuals had remarkable careers; as a couple they historically serve as the queer dynamic duo the art world always needed. This exhibit running at Galleria Alberta Pane celebrates the artist couple’s prolific collaboration, through the first half of the 20th Century.

gallery page

Claude Cahun, Untitled, Self-portrait, circa 1928, photograph, gelatin silver print, 30 x 23,8 cm.

‘Sirens’ (2019-2020) by Nan Goldin

  • Central Pavilion

Iconic artist and legendary archiver of her own life Nan Goldin has mixed things up with her film Sirens. Entirely made of found footage, clips from her favorite movie, the film is scored by Mica Levi. The collaboration aims to induce an almost hypnotic and high state for the audience.

biennale page

Sirens by Nan Goldin

The Flower of William Stringer (1866) by Georgiana Houghton

  • Central Pavilion

Spiritualist artist Georgiana Houghton created many “spirit drawings” where she would attempt to communicate what she felt the Divine relayed to her, including The Flower of William Stringer. Viewing her arts practice as inherent to her relationship with the other world, her work has an almost heavenly element to it.

Biennale page

The Flower of William Stringer 1866 by Georgiana Houghton

Mónica de Miranda’s “no longer with the memory but with its future” exhibition

  • Oratorio di San Ludovico

Artist Mónica de Miranda’s first solo exhibition is opening with the biennale at Oratorio di San Ludovico. An interdisciplinary Portuguese artist with roots in Angola, her work investigates identity and place, with her video Path to the Stars shot at Angola’s River Kwanza. Confronting narratives around how climate and colonialism shape the world around us, the exhibition features text, video, and photography.

artist’s website

Still from ‘Path to the Stars’ by Mónica de Miranda

Kidnapping charges for man shot outside Wentzville store

April 22, 2022

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – One day after being shot outside a Wentzville auto parts store, a Missouri man has been charged with kidnapping and domestic assault.

According to Sgt. Jacob Schmidt, a spokesman for the Wentzville Police Department, police were called to the 1200 block of West Pearce Boulevard before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a man inside a parked vehicle who was armed with a gun and threatening to harm himself.

Schmidt said the man would not comply with officers’ demands to drop his weapon. At some point, two Wentzville officers opened fire, striking the armed individual in the arm. The armed man, identified as 53-year-old Daniel Phillips, was taken into custody and then brought to a hospital for his injury. No one else was harmed in the incident.

Investigators learned a young man and woman were giving Phillips a ride into St. Charles County when they received a call from a family member telling them the 53-year-old was involved in a kidnapping in Lincoln County earlier in the day and that he had a gun. The couple pulled up to an AutoZone, left the Phillips in the vehicle, and called police from inside the store.

The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Phillips with first-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree domestic assault, and armed criminal action.

In the meantime, Schmidt said the couple is not facing any charges.

