Tips on Writing an Effective Social Media Marketing Request For Proposal (RFP)
About a year ago, I wrote an article with guidelines on writing a website design and development Request for Proposal (RFP), which received a great response. Now I think it’s high time to do the same thing for those wishing to engage an agency for Social Media Marketing and other Online Marketing and Advertising consultation and implementation.
Below are my suggestions of how to prepare an RFP for social media projects, retainers and campaigns. I also suggest doing research online and viewing other Request for Proposals to see what works best for your organization. Keep in mind that whatever format you choose will determine not only how long the responses are, but also what type of focus you are looking for from the respondents. Each section of the RFP is outlined below, along with some explanation and suggested questions. Have fun!
Information about your organization and project
Introduction
The purpose of this section is to give a brief overview of the company issuing the RFP and the social media project or desired work relationship between the company and the vendor. Provide as much information as you feel is necessary to allow vendors to prepare an accurate proposal. If you feel that there is certain proprietary or other information that you do not wish to make public, require a Non Disclosure Agreement be signed before receiving that information. This may limit the participation of vendors, but it is oftentimes necessary to protect private information.
1. Company Overview
- Organizational history
- Your business objectives
- Your company’s history using social media or reasons why your organization intends to begin to participate in social media
2. Overview of Project
- State the project objectives and how they relate to the business objectives stated above. Explain the type of vendor relationship desired i.e. Project-based, Agency of Record, etc. Explain the current involvement your organization has with social media channels and how they relate to both your organization’s primary presence and any related campaigns
- Explain the social media channels you wish the campaign to involve, unless you are looking for suggestions of which to use, then please specify that to the vendors
- Explain how the project fits into your overall marketing strategy (online and offline) and if there is another vendor involved in other aspects of your Advertising and Marketing initiatives
- Explain the measurable outcomes you would like to see
- Explain the duration of the work – is it a temporary campaign, or an ongoing organizational marketing platform?
3. Overview of Audiences and Stakeholders
- List primary audiences for the company, i.e. demographics, psychographics, etc
- List primary information needs of each audience group
- Identify if any market or audience research will be necessary in the execution of the campaign
4. Overview of Response
- Make it clear the type of response you are looking for:
- Are you looking for a hypothetical approach, or an explanation of the vendor’s process of how they will come to create your campaign. Many times a hypothetical approach is not the best way to approach an RFP process simply because a vendor will be missing several key pieces of information that might negatively affect their ability to propose a specific solution. We suggest looking for more general responses and weighing the effectiveness of past client work heavily
Guidelines for Proposal Preparation
- In order to give all qualified vendors a level playing field, it’s important to set up an easy to follow schedule for both when your RFP is issued, when and to whom questions are allowed, and when and in what format responses are required
- Specify the date the RFP was issued (Month, Day, Year). If your RFP is publicly listed, it will help those searching for RFPs on Google or by other methods to find relevant Request for Proposals
- An optional requirement is to specify that all interested vendors register their intent to submit a proposal by a certain date – usually within 1-2 weeks of the RFP issue. This is a good way to limit the potential number of vendors who respond if you anticipate a large volume of proposals and would rather receive a smaller amount
- We recommend allowing a question and answer period that ends at least 1 week before the proposal is due. It is up to you whether to allow questions by email, conference call or individual phone calls. We do recommend that you share all the questions (and answers) with all interested vendors in order to keep things as equal as possible. Always specify which format -phone call, email, and to whom these questions should be addressed. We recommend identifying a single person in your organization to be the point of contact. Just make sure vacation schedules, etc don’t interfere with this process, and if there is any other reason why the primary point of contact might need to be out of town during the process, specify a secondary point of contact
- Responses from issuer to be sent by
20XX in the following formats (specify whether electronic submissions, hard copies or both must be either emailed, mailed or hand-delivered)
- On the basis of the replies to the RFP document, a short list of potential vendors will be selected and this group will be asked to present demonstrations of their capabilities and vision for the project. These meetings will be completed by
XXth, 20XX
- Awarding of the contract to selected Vendor by
XXth, 20XX
- Work to commence by
20XX and to last until
(if applicable)
Vendor Questions and Qualifications
The following is a series of questions that, if applicable, we suggest you ask the vendors submitting proposals. Some may not apply, but it is a great idea to get as much of an idea of the vendor’s approach and philosophy on social media as possible. Compare the responses both among each other, and to the research and reading that you have done to make sure that the vendor is up to date with the latest thinking and best practices.
COMPANY DETAILS
- Company name and parent company name
- Ownership structure
- Years in operation
- Mailing address (headquarters)
- Other office location(s)
- Primary phone
- Fax number
- Website and blog URL
- Primary point of contact (name, title, phone and email address)
- Total number of employees
- Number of vendor employees whose primary function is social media
- Current client list with those engaged in social media work identified
- Percentage of total revenue that is social-media related
- Three references for social media work including; company name, primary client name, contact details and brief explanation of services provided
- Any potential conflicts with existing vendor client base and this RFP
- Senior social media staff bios and links to social media profiles where applicable
- Please provide a complete list of relevant social media platform and technology partners
- References from clients currently engaged in social media work with the vendor
CAPABILITIES & EXPERIENCE
- List all social media and online marketing capabilities
- Do you have any proprietary tools or products related to social media?
- Please list any experience you have with integrating social, paid and/or earned media
- Is there a specific industry or type of work your firm specializes in?
- Please list and provide links to primary social media communication channels for your company (i.e.company blog,Twitter account, Facebook group, blogs authored by principals, etc.)
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING STRATEGY
- Please outline your social media strategy process
- Which stakeholder groups do you typically include in a strategy engagement?
- Describe the final deliverable of a strategy engagement
- What is your approach to risk management in social media?
- How do you incorporate existing applications, websites, microsites and newsletter programs into your overall social media strategy?
- How do you ensure compliance with client legal requirements?
- Please describe your approach to integrating across client marketing, customer service and corporate communications departments. Please provide an example of your work in this area
- How do you approach adapting a traditional brand into a two-way dialogue?
- Please provide a case study of your strategy work that resulted in a social media initiative and the business results achieved
REPUTATION MANAGEMENT & SOCIAL MEDIA MONITORING
- What is your brand/reputation monitoring process (i.e. proprietary tools used, methodology, etc)?
- What is your opinion on automated sentiment analysis?
- What technology do you use to assist in online monitoring?
- How long (on average) between a potential issue being posted online and being flagged to the client?
- What volume of mentions has your organization handled in the past (e.g. 2,500 mentions per week)?
- What is your quality assurance process to ensure that the large volumes of data gathered in the monitoring process are handled efficiently and representative of the overall online conversation?
- Please detail your methodology for handling online crises
- What services do you provide in support of online crisis management?
- Please describe the structure of your crisis management team, including bios and relevant experience
- How do you assess which mentions require immediate responses and which do not?
- Please outline your general approach to sourcing and responding to comments
- Please provide a case study detailing your work for the purposes of managing reputation or online crisis management, including outcomes and lessons learned
- Please include a sample of your monitoring report format and/or a link to appropriate dashboards (specifics should be removed)
METRICS, MEASUREMENT & REPORTING
- What methodology do you use for measuring the success of your social media programs for clients?
- Please provide specific examples based on past work
- Have you developed any proprietary metrics? How have you applied these for clients?
- How have you defined Return on Investment (ROI) from a social media perspective in the past?
- How do you take data points generated from various social media channels and measurement tools and combine to give an objective/comprehensive view?
- What is your approach to server analytics and community analytics for program measurement?
- Do you have the capability to measure cost per lead or cost per acquisition? Please provide an example of a project on which you have done so
- What platforms are you unable to measure accurately, or able to provide only limited measurements from?
- Please provide a sample of a measurement document or final report (specifics should be removed)
- What percentage of the budget do you recommend be dedicated to metrics and measurement?
CLIENT EDUCATION & TRAINING
- Do you offer social media training services for clients? If yes, what formats are they available in?
- What internal processes do you have in place to ensure that your staff is kept current on social media innovations and best practices?
- How do you measure progress and evaluate training effectiveness?
- How do you recommend that clients keep up to date on the latest social media innovations and best practices?
SOCIAL MEDIA AND OTHER DIGITAL CHANNELS
- What are your design, creative and community management capabilities?
- What percentage of your staff is dedicated to building and deploying social media solutions versus management and consulting?
- Please describe your experience with the following platforms and tactics:
– YouTube or similar video sharing sites
– Blogs, Podcasts, Vodcasts, Forums
– Content Management System (CMS)
– Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
– E-mail Marketing
– Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing(SEM)
– Facebook Pages, Apps, API integration
– Mobile application development
– Twitter
– News sharing sites (i.e. Digg, Reddit, etc.)
– Virtual Worlds and Augmented reality
– Photo sharing (i.e. Flickr) and other content sharing sites (i.e. Scribd, Slideshare, Delicious, etc.)
– Social Media press releases(SMPRs)
– Crowdsourcing or Wikis
– Real world events organized via social media (e.g. Tweetups)
– Ratings/Customer service sites (i.e. Yelp, ePinions, etc.)
Please provide examples of social media channel development work completed within the last two years
COMMUNITY AND INFLUENCER OUTREACH (SOCIAL PR)
- What is your process for identifying influencers within various social media channels?
- How do you determine and define “influence?”
- What is your outreach process for communicating with identified online influencers?
- What tools and approaches do you use for Influencer Relationship Management? (Third-party, proprietary,etc.)
- How have you integrated Influencer Outreach with traditional communications and/or marketing campaigns?
- How do you approach seeding conversations within stakeholder groups?
- What is your exit strategy with influencers once the initiative is completed?
- How do you ensure authenticity and transparency when conducting outreach on behalf of a client?
- Please provide a case study of an online community outreach project
CLIENT SERVICES & PROJECT MANAGEMENT
- How is a typical client engagement with your firm structured?
- How do you structure your account teams?
- Please outline your internal communication structure. If your account staff is separate from your project management staff, please detail how these teams work together
- If you are selected to provide social media services, who will be assigned to our business (please provide names, titles and short biographical notes)
- What percentage of senior staff involvement is structured in to your projects? What role do they play?
- How are your projects priced? Using an hourly rate? Blended agency rate? If the former, please provide a rate card
- What change management practices does your agency employ?
- What reports will be provided to the client in order to communicate project milestones and overall project health?
- What is the frequency of these reports?
- What is your process for gathering business requirements?
Writing a Request for Proposal (RFP) is a good first step when considering Online Marketing and Social Media work as it takes thoughtful planning to specify and construct an effective, integrated campaign. A well thought-out, quality RFP is essential to a successful endeavor because it helps you to focus on your goals and exactly how to achieve them.
Advertising Through a PPC Campaign: Significance, Benefits & Effectiveness
In this tech-savvy world, a click gains a lot of significance. Almost all the entrepreneurs, big or small, know that to make the business successful, the growth of online reputation is required, which can be obtained through a good amount of traffic to the website. Nowadays, popularity grows online and nonetheless to say, PPC is the best tool to approach visitors to a website in a short span of time.
Now, every PPC expert knows, how does it feel to gain more clicks to the website without the growth of conversion rate. Return On Investment or ROI & Return On Advertising Spending or RAOS are the two key factors that can measure the conversion growth of a PPC campaign.
With the progression of digital marketing, pay-per-click has got a global approach for its generation of clicks. Google AdWords & Microsoft Bing are the platforms that help the marketers to run a PPC campaign where the advertisers have to pay a particular amount for each click on their ads. This process is more appropriate for buying visits to your sites and is different from the organic visit earning process.
Why are PPC campaigns effective?
This paid online advertising system ensures your ad will be displayed on the SERP and will come forward once a particular keyword or phrase is being typed. This makes the search fast and precise. Once the ads are clicked, it redirects the visitors to the website or to the landing page, the advertisers wish their viewers to show. The advertisers have to pay on the basis of the clicks on the ads.
These clicks can be of two types. Some of the clicks can be considered as false clicks as they don’t generate any sale or increase revenue of the organization. On the other hand, the clicks that generate sales actually proclaim the ROI from the campaign.
In spite of these issues, an optimized PPC campaign can be proved quite cost-friendly as it approaches the visitor’s individuality. Let’s see why-
The comprehensive pay per click management services help you to save time as the advertisers have to pay once the ad is clicked. The advertisers can easily track the conversion rate and can also check out whether the clicks are genuine.
The fastest approach is the major advantage of a PPC campaign. As an advertiser, you can get search results faster and your traffic ad campaigns are also launched fast.
PPC ads focus on the targeted traffic and generation of the high rated leads to your website which makes a campaign faster and competitive in the fast growing market.
Control on the budget as per the need of the advertisers is easier in the PPC campaigns. Setting a budget goal depends on the requirements of the advertisers.
Flexibility is the major benefit one can acquire from the PPC ads because the budget can be modified at any time on the basis of the advertisers’ requirements.
Moreover, importing the report from the Google Analytics helps the advertisers to track the entire situation and parameters which give them a platform to judge their performance level.
So, is PPC useful for the smaller businesses too?
This is one of the major queries that can come to the mind of a small scale business entrepreneur. The reason behind this that most of the beginning businessmen think that PPC campaign may cost them a lot of bucks. But in reality, a small-scale trade requires much more attention than a big scale organization.
Experienced tradesmen know that the first impressions can be acquired in the beginning. Achieving better rank than others is not an easy thing in this highly competitive market. So, no doubt, a good and thorough survey is needed before a small scale entrepreneur jumps into a PPC marketing.
Before jumping into the action, a small scale tradesman should remember that if an optimized PPC campaign is handled carefully, it can generate good revenue and if not, it can ruin the entire scenario. Starting slowly and spending money gradually on the campaign can help the small scale businessman to track the progress depending on which they can spend more money in the future.
No matter how small you are and how new your company is, hiring experienced PPC campaign can provide you benefits always. Lowering the CPC rate is one of them, which can be done with the help of many techniques. Not only that, a previous experience of PPC campaign organizing platforms like AdWords, Bing or Facebook ads is certainly an added advantage.
Things to keep in mind before running a PPC campaign
CPC – Cost per click determines the cost that the advertisers have to pay for the per click in the campaigns.
CTR- This is the ratio of the viewers who have clicked on the ads and the users who have viewed the page only. In a nutshell, it refers to the ratio between the false clicks and the genuine clicks.
Google AdWords- This is a PPC advertising platform that helps people to create ads that appear on the search engine and helps the advertisers to get the major rank on the SERP.
What to do before running a PPC campaign?
The majority of the pay per click ad benefit comes into action when the click and sales conversion rate goes parallel. But in reality, the conversion rates become lesser than the click rate most of the time. That may affect the CTR or click through rate.
Searching the potential and targeted audience is the first and foremost thing one should do before beginning a campaign. An entrepreneur should know to whom he or she will sell his or her product or service and should generate the ad campaign on that basis.
Some tools that facilitate a PPC campaign
A PPC campaign has to run smoothly and for that, you need to utilize some of the equipment that simplifies the PPC ad system. Some of them are given below-
Google Analytics
AdWords Editor
Bing Ads Editor
Facebook Power Editor
3 Things You May Not Know About Managed Cloud Services
Keeping up with the technical side of business these days is a challenge that many company owners are ill-prepared for. Marketing can be a tricky endeavour if you are not up to date on the most recent technological advances in reaching audiences and customers of all kinds. With the development of the Internet at one’s fingertips, there are open opportunities for companies to advertise and promote their services. Unfortunately, many companies fall short because they do not have the ability or strategy to make sure their efforts pay off, and wind up collapsing under the pressure of the competitive market. Furthermore, security breaches can be costly and difficult to repair without the proper manpower, knowledge, and skill. It is important that business owners become more familiar with the services out there that have recently been developed to address these typical issues that companies face worldwide. One of the most helpful developments is the initiation of managed cloud services. Cloud services have become a standard for many businesses to store and access their data and company information at any given moment, from any given location.
Here are some other things you may not know about managed cloud services.
It’s not just about storage & accessibility
Firstly, cloud services do not just manage the storage and accessibility of company information. They also offer other services such as supplying companies with software via the web that are tailored to that specific company’s needs. There are neat and clean payment options that come with cloud services; sometimes it is based on a flat rate, other times it is based on the software and services that you utilize most. You should be sure to look into whatever you will use the most and how the company charges for the services. Furthermore, business owners don’t have to worry about updating their software regularly or staying on top of business security; cloud services routinely update and build your security by backing up your information on a regular basis, without need for your prompt or involvement.
Company data is omnipresent
A second thing you may not know about managed cloud is that company employees are able to collaborate and consult from any location. You can link the company data to any employee’s technical devices and it routinely syncs the information on its own so you don’t have to worry about saving documents, it simply does it for you with each revision or modification. Sharing theses capabilities in real-time is one of the most incredible developments in technology in recent years, and businesses are taking advantage of the perks. For instance, employees across the country do not need to be flown in for business meetings, going over spread sheets, or making changes to business plans-they can simply all modify and view the same document at the same time.
It saves business money
Thirdly, and lastly, cloud services help businesses become and stay Cloud Computing financially efficient. This can be particularly useful for smaller businesses that cannot afford to pay for many employees. Managing the IT side of businesses is complex and difficult to navigate for individuals who are not well versed in technological jargon and software applications, which is precisely why it requires skill and knowledge to successfully run this side of companies. Cloud services eliminate the need to hire an IT staff to manage software updates and security, or even analyze company data to ensure efficiency. Cloud services are excellent for people who need technology to be simplified for them. In the end, it saves businesses ample amounts of money in staff alone.
Final words
Cloud services are the wave of the future. Without it, hard copies of files are still being used worldwide. Not only do cloud services eliminate a huge amount of paperwork, helping the environment and saving our wrists from turmoil, but also they eliminate a lot of guesswork that could potentially be devastating to a business. Staying current with marketing is critical to businesses nowadays, especially if they wish to expand in the future. Cloud services are helpful for business fluency, expansion, and cost-effectiveness; it takes businesses from average to competitive with the click of a mouse.
Definition of Marketing Mix – Product, Price, Place and Promotion
Getting the marketing mix right for your product or service means you are covering all of the important bases in your marketing campaign. Here is a definition of marketing mix and a description of its main components.
The term marketing mix refers to the primary elements that must be attended to in order to properly market a product. Also known as The 4 Ps of Marketing, the marketing mix is a very useful, if a bit general, guideline for understanding the fundamentals of what makes a good marketing campaign. Here is a brief description of each component of the 4 Ps of the marketing mix.
Product: The marketing mix concept has its roots in the 1950s U.S. corporate marketing world, and the practice of marketing has obviously evolved tremendously since this term was invented. One of the changes is that there are a lot more services available nowadays, such as those available online. Also, the distinction between product and service has become more blurry (e.g., is a Web-based software application a product or a service?). Either way, product here refers to products or services. The product you offer needs to be able to meet a specific, existing market demand. Or, you need to be able to create a market niche through building a strong brand.
Price: The price you set for your offering plays a large role in its marketability. Pricing for offerings that are more commonly available in the market is more elastic, meaning that unit sales will go up or down more responsively in response to price changes. By contrast, those products that have a generally more limited availability in the market (but with strong demand) are more inelastic, meaning that price changes will not affect unit sales very much. The price elasticity of your offering can be determined through various market testing techniques.
Place: This term really refers to any way that the customer can obtain a product. Provision of a product can occur via any number of distribution channels, such as in a retail store, through the mail, via downloadable files, on a cruise ship, in a hair salon, etc. The ease and options through which you can make your product available to your customers will have an effect on your sales volume.
Promotion: Promotion is concerned with any vehicle you employ for getting people to know more about your offering. Advertising, public relations, point-of-sale displays, and word-of-mouth promotion are all traditional ways for promotion. Promotion can be seen as a way of closing the information gap between would-be sellers and would-be buyers. Your choice of a promotional strategy will be dependent upon your budget, the type of offering you are selling, and availability of said promotional vehicle.
Marketing has come a long way from the 4 Ps of yesteryear, and yet understanding this marketing mix is for your product remains very relevant today. The marketing mix serves as an excellent touchstone for continually checking that you are covering all of the bases in your marketing campaign.
