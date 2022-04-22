Finance
Top 5 Mistakes to Avoid When Selecting Intellectual Property (IP) Management Software
The investment made in Intellectual Property (IP) management software can work wonders in helping IP departments gain visibility, lower administrative costs, improve accuracy, and increase productivity. Unfortunately, a significant percentage of Intellectual Property management systems purchased are never fully implemented or don’t deliver the utility the customer hoped for.
Here are the five most common mistakes made when selecting Intellectual Property management software:
Mistake #5: Not Knowing What You Really Need in IP Management Software
Before diving right into choosing a solution, take the time to understand what you really need. For starters, determine whether you require a fully integrated Intellectual Property Asset Management software, Patent Docketing software,or IP Matter Management software.
Often, this depends on the issues you are trying to solve or the opportunities you are trying to capture, as well as the size and structure of your department. For example, if you don’t file many patent applications or trademarks, you should first get that data organized in a centralized repository. Your core team should be able to access and generate reports from them.
If your IP portfolio is getting large enough for you to manage, and you think that providing access to inventor community and law firms can reduce administrative costs, you should look at a robust Intellectual Property management system. This type of system will allow you to streamline your processes and improve productivity at a lower cost and with fewer resources.
Before diving into the selection process, ask “What are our top five needs?” If these key needs are not identified, it may be difficult to distinguish between vendors. Many vendors claim to do many things. The vendor’s strengths must match the company’s key needs.
Mistake #4: Not Recognizing the Uniqueness of Your Business
Every IP department is unique. Without configuration capabilities within the software, you are more susceptible to failure during software implementation.
While initial license and maintenance fees can sometimes appear lower, these hard coded solutions will often result in increased costs due to extensive customization requirements, upgrades, ongoing maintenance, and longer system deployment timeframes. Essentially, you may end up reducing and delaying your overall return on investment.
Avoid choosing a software that limits your team’s capabilities and your department’s growth. Your software should enhance your business, not hinder it.
By choosing an Intellectual Property management software solution that can adapt to your business processes, you will get better user acceptance, improved efficiencies, reduced costs, and faster ROI.
Mistake #3: Not including Key Users in the Selection Process
Surprisingly, many IP department still select computer systems without soliciting meaningful input from key users. At the beginning of your selection project, form a selection team with representatives from all affected teams such as patents, trademarks, docketing, licensing, compliance and billing. The active participation of key stakeholders will not only help ensure all bases are covered, it will also result in a better decision and fewer complaints after implementation.
If possible, you should also include a representative from your IT department. The IT Liaison can help you in identifying any issues related to deployment, data migration, integration and security.
Mistake #2: Evaluating Too Many Vendors:
Avoid vendors that offer a deal that is “too good to be true”. You may find yourself missing the essential tools you need to conduct your business after implementation. Many of these bargain systems also provide very rigid solutions, making it difficult for you to meet the unique needs of your inventors, patent committees, and law firms. Also, You may need to reinvest additional money toward upgrading, or in some cases replacing, your system later-thereby reducing or eliminating all together any savings that you might have originally experienced.
Choose no more than four vendors at the start of your search. If more than four are chosen, it often becomes difficult to remember who does what. If none of the first vendors will meet 80 percent of the key needs, dismiss these and begin investigating several more.
Mistake # 1: Not Investing in Intellectual Property Management Software for the Long-Term
When choosing Intellectual Property management software, be realistic about your expectations and perceptions of cost. You’re making an investment to improve or enhance your processes. So, while hard dollars spent are important, the key is choosing the right Intellectual Property management software. Choose the right partner who will provide you with a fast and effective implementation, high ROI (Return On Investment), and low TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) after implementation.
Use your intuition and good business judgment when comparing provider costs. Look for applications that support your ability to achieve your department’s long term primary strategic goals and work within your budget. Hasty decisions in favor of the lowest cost IP management software provider or solution now may leave you plagued later with hidden costs, and delay or eliminate any ROI for your business.
Several progressive legal departments have realized better and more predicable processes, improved productivity, and better control over law firms with Lecorpio’s IP management software. Lecorpio IP Asset management solution includes invention disclosure management, patent management (including docketing), trademark management, domain management, open source management, licensing management, contract management, standards management, IP transactions management, and spend management.
Finance
Weighing the Dangers of Flying Missiles in Motor Vehicle Crashes
I will never forget an image that I saw several years ago from a motor vehicle crash. A driver in that crash had a pen stuck right to his neck, as if it was a flying dart stuck to a dart board. The driver did survive the crash, but had to go through an intense surgery procedure to remove the so-called “pen” from his neck.
A weightless tissue box, a music CD, a portable iPod, or even a petite pen might not seem like deadly objects. However, they sure can be during the impact time of a speeding motor vehicle crash. When a crash does occur, speed worsens its severity by increasing the energy of the impact. The higher the speed of the vehicle, the more severe the impact during the crashes’ secondary collision. The secondary collision is when drivers and passengers make impact with objects inside the vehicle. That object can definitely be a loose item in the vehicle that has transformed into a dangerous flying missile during the crash.
When a vehicle and all its contents, including passengers and objects are traveling at speed, they have inertia which means that they will want to continue forward with that direction and speed (Newton’s first law of motion). In the event of a sudden deceleration of a rigid framed vehicle due to impact, contents that are unrestrained inside the vehicle will continue moving forward at their previous speed due to inertia. They will impact the vehicle interior, with a force equivalent to many times their normal weight due to gravity. During this frightening situation in a speeding motor vehicle crash, a “tissue box” can transform itself into a heavy brick and has been cited as the cause of death in at least one crash. And yes a “petite pen” can transform itself into a flying arrow or dart.
Thousands of individuals have been severely injured and killed in motor vehicles crashes primarily due to the secondary collision with an unsecured object in the vehicle. So here is where prevention can be your lifesaver to avoid these tragic situations from occurring. Some tips to consider:
- The first prevention tip is an obvious one but one that should never be underestimated, and that is “do not speed”; to reiterate, the higher the speed, the heavier the object in a motor vehicle crash.
- The second prevention tip is to ask yourself if it’s a necessity for an object to be inside your vehicle, for example “Is it really necessary to have 60 music compact disc’s in my vehicle?” The more objects inside the vehicle, the greater the chance that they can strike victims as flying missiles in a crash; In other words, “less is better”.
- The third prevention tip is to secure objects that are of a necessity to travel with you in a motor vehicle, store them in the vehicle’s glove compartment or trunk’s interior. It is also a very valuable tip when it comes to auto theft prevention.
We can all do our part so we do not become targets of flying missiles in motor vehicle crashes. Be aware of the dangers that lie both inside and outside of your vehicle. Reduce the items you carry inside your vehicle and store them in your glove compartment or trunk.
Finance
Everything You Need to Know About Michigan Auto Insurance
In Michigan No-Fault is required by law. In order to register your vehicle there are certain coverage’s that you must have.
The basic No fault policy has three required parts:
Bodily Injury and Property Damage (BI/PD)
The first section is bodily injury and property damage; this coverage will protect you and your assets if you are sued as the result of an auto accident. In Michigan you can be sued if you injure someone with your vehicle causing a substantial injury to the other driver, passenger or pedestrian. This coverage also covers the cost of defending you in any suit for damages and also pays for the cost of the defense in addition to your liability limit.
The state requires you to carry these minimum limits:
- $20,000 per person who is hurt or killed in an accident
- $40,000 for each accident if several people are hurt or killed
- $10,000 for property damage in another state
These limits are usually shown as 20/40/10. If there is a lawsuit against you the court could award a judgment in access of these limits this will usually depend on the severity of the accident and your assets that you have available. It is recommended that you carry higher liability limits than are required. You should discuss this with a local Michigan agent to discuss what limits might be right for you, usually these limits can go as high as 1 million/1million/1 million.
Property Protection Insurance (PPI)
No-Fault will pay up to $1 million for damages that you cause in Michigan to another party’s property, such as a parked car, building, fence or sign post. If the damage is caused out of state the limits will be determined by what you selected from the property damage limit that you selected.
Personal Injury Protection (PIP)
This part of no-fault policy pays all necessary medical costs if you are hurt in an auto accident. Michigan is the only state in the country that offers unlimited medical. Michigan is able to do that by adding an assessment (MCCA) to all Michigan drivers’ policies as of 2010 this.fee was $124.89.
Lost wages are also paid if you are unable to work due to accident related injuries. PIP will pay up to 85% of your gross income for up to 3 years. This limit on this coverage varies according to your salary and is capped at maximum payout limit as set by the state as of 2010 this limit was ($4878) this figured is updated every October.
Survivors’ payments this is an amount that can be paid to the survivor based on the assessment of the claim if the insured dies as a result of the car accident.
Funeral expenses PIP helps pay for related funeral expense if the covered individual dies as a result of the car accident. This limit is capped at $1750 per person.
Replacement services PIP will pay up to $20 per day for 3 years if you need help performing household duties or other tasks due to accident related injuries.
These coverage’s are the minimum required by law for all Michigan registered vehicles. If you want coverage for damage to your vehicle you will have to purchase the optional coverage’s listed below.
Collision coverage -pays to repair or replace your vehicle if it is damage in an accident. There are 3 types of collision coverage available in Michigan. This coverage will pay for the damages as long as they don’t exceed your car’s actual cash value. (Actual cash value is the car’s original purchase price minus the amount it has depreciated.)
- Standard collision pays for damages regardless of fault; you will be responsible for paying a deductible if you are a fault.
- Broad form collision pays for damages regardless of fault; you will only have to pay the deductible if you are found to be more than 50% at fault
- Limited Collision pays only if you are less than 50% at fault a deductible may or may not apply depending on if you had one with this option. If you are more than 50% at fault nothing is paid.
Comprehensive coverage (this coverage is sometimes called other than collision by some insurance companies) provides protection for damage not resulting from a collision such as: theft, glass damage, fire, flood, vandalism, explosion, hail and contact with birds or animals.
Comprehensive and collision coverage is usually required by the finance company if your vehicle is leased or financed. Usually they will also require that your deductibles can’t be higher than $500.
Optional liability coverage’s that you can purchase
Uninsured Motorist Bodily Injury (UM)
Uninsured motorist coverage is an optional liability coverage that compensates you for excess wage loss and pain and suffering. This coverage only applies if a hit and run driver or an uninsured driver hits you or a member of your family. Usually these limits are the same as your bodily injury limits, but some companies will offer it at the state minimum.
Limited Property Damage (LPD)
Under Michigan law, if you are 50% or more at fault in an accident, you can be sued for up to $500 for damage not covered by the others person’s collision coverage. This coverage is also called mini-tort. If you purchase this coverage, your policy will pay up to the $500 to the other party’s collision coverage.
Rental Car Coverage
This is an optional coverage that will pay a per day amount towards a rental car if you have file a collision or comprehensive claim while your vehicle is being repaired. This coverage is usually capped at a limit and once that limit is up you will be responsible for the cost.
Emergency Road Service
This is an optional coverage that pays towards the cost to have your vehicle towed or other emergency services such as: vehicle lockouts or running out of gas.
Finance
How a Lien and a Lien Holder Affect Your Auto Insurance Policy
There are all sorts of complications that arise when buying car insurance for yourself. The presence of a second party definitely complicates matters further. A lot of people who have a lien against their car feel overwhelmed, like they can’t make their own decisions about their car insurance, or that they’re not truly responsible for what happens to their car because they don’t “own it.”
To help dispel these rumors, in this article we’re going to discuss a little bit about the ins and outs of holders, and how they affect your policy. The first place to start is with a definition: what is a lien, and what is a holder? A lien is a claim on property (in this case, your car) as security for the payment of a debt. That means if you can’t pay your debt, whoever has placed the lien (the holder) can take your car away.
A lien can be placed on your car either by choice, or by force. By choice is when you’re leasing a car, or when you’re borrowing money. You are voluntarily making an agreement with someone else, agreeing to pay that person, and using your car as a promise that you will pay. You understand that if you don’t pay, the holder can come in and reclaim your car. A lien placed on a car by force is usually the result of the government – particularly the IRS. If you owe the government money, they will often place liens on your home or car until you pay your back taxes. Depending on the state rules, that lien can be collected whenever you try and sell your car, or the car itself can be forcibly taken after a period of time.
It’s worth noting that if your car sells for $5,000 and your lien is valued at $2,000, you only get $3,000 from the sale of the car. Your holder gets paid first. If the car sells for $5,000 and the lien is valued at $6,000, then you get nothing from the sale of your car, and you still owe the lien holder $1,000.
So how does this affect your insurance? It makes you take into consideration the needs of your lien holder, who owns the title to your car. In cases of voluntary liens, such as leasing, you are required to purchase as much insurance as your lien holder wants. This can often include above and beyond standard damage and collision coverage. This is done as a way to keep you from getting out of a lien if your car is totaled. Sometimes, auto insurance companies have special names for these additional policies: Loss Payee Clauses, or Lien holder Clauses
A good thing to keep in mind: if you get into a minor accident, the lien holder has no responsibility – you are still required to pay the whole deductible.
Top 5 Mistakes to Avoid When Selecting Intellectual Property (IP) Management Software
Best Beard Styles For Indian Men To Look Deadly Hot & Handsome
Weighing the Dangers of Flying Missiles in Motor Vehicle Crashes
SBI Bumper Offer! Get discount on car booking of these 10 companies including Maruti, loan will also be cheaper
Everything You Need to Know About Michigan Auto Insurance
10 Benefits Of Live In Relationship & Indian Laws Governing It
How a Lien and a Lien Holder Affect Your Auto Insurance Policy
Auto Insurance Quotes Will Lead to the Best Insurance Purchase For You
Ethereum Dives Below $3K, Can The Bulls Save Day?
Motorcycle Insurance for Young Drivers – How to Get a Cheaper Policy
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm