Trading CFD in Forex and Shares
CFD trading is the term for”contract for difference”; it is a contract between two parties; a “buyer” and a “seller”; they agree that the “seller” will pay the differences between the current value and the value at the contract time.
The “buyer” will receive a profit if the price is moving upwards during the contract period; is the price moving downwards the buyer will lose his money on the contract.
CFD trading is common in the financial market; some of the market areas are the Forex and stock market; other market areas are commodities and the indices market.
The mindset in this article is on trading Forex and shares in connection to CFD trading. The first part is a short description of the two market areas and the second part is trading with indicators.
The Forex market
In the last couple of years the world economy has been in a financial crisis and the crisis has had an impact on the prices in the financial world. One of the currency pairs that have been moving mostly is the EURUSD; since august 2011 the EURUSD has been moved from 1.4400 to 1.2200 in July 2012 and the currency pair is still moving heavily. In the first quarter of 2013 the EURUSD has been bearish from 1.3300 to 1:2800.
The Stock market
Reverse the stock market has been moving in the other direction; In the United States the Dow Jones has set a historical record in 2013 as the Dow Jones index has been at its highest since 1913. The reason is that the economy in the Unites States have been in a systematic recovering from the world crisis and have given hope that the economy in the United States is in a healing process.
Trading with indicator
The historical description of the stock and Forex market illustrate that the stock market has been on a rise and the Forex market represented by the EURUSD is volatile.
Some traders in the in CFD market have chosen to trade with indicators. The advantages are that they do not have to know if the economy is in a crisis or in a recovering as the indicators they use will decide when they will enter a trade and when they will take the profit in a trade.
One indicator is the MACD indicator; it is an indicator that gives information about the trend in the market; the indicator consists of the MACD line and a signal line; a change in the trend accords when the two lines cross each other. The MACD indicator is illustrated in the video on this link.
Find Content to Share With Your Tribe
This information was shared by Amy Starr Allen… she is a mentor and awesome teacher as well as a successful online marketer. Her content is always spot on and helpful. Here is information from one of her online videos.
Content is important to provide value and to increase value to your customers. Providing content is where you can show and teach thereby, increasing your value to your customers and your products. These places provide ideas on where to find substance that can be shared with your customers, followers, tribe, group, down-line, etc.
One place to look for ideas to provide content is from discussions you have on social media. Groups in Facebook, MeWe, Parler, and other platforms pose questions that people are wanting to be answered. These questions can help you put together valuable information and answers for your following.
Another place to search is on Google or any search engine. Keywords entered in the search box will give an array of ideas for content to your patrons. Ideas usually pop up as you type in a word… just check out some of those sites and see what can be content for your use.
Pinterest is a site where people post lots of information. You can find almost anything on this platform. You can see a huge variety of things being posted from quotes, to art, to recipes, advertisements, pictures, etc. The list goes on and on and this could yield a plethora of content ideas.
The website titled “answerthepublic.com” takes data from Google and organizes it in a way that will help you organize content. This is a unique site and to help you really learn about what the information can do for you, visit the site and listen to the instructional videos provided for your enlightenment.
Another website “quora.com” shares and helps to expand knowledge of the world. It gives access quickly to you that may not be available at large. It would help you understand different views and understandings that other may have and you don’t. Quora is set up to answer questions. Pose a question and get answers to those questions… this give you access to data and content. The search goes on. Enjoy.
YouTube, Tiktok, Instagram Reels and other video sources have questions and comments at the bottom of the videos. Take a look through the comments and evaluate the common threads of questions being asked. These questions and comments can give you ideas for content to share with your customers, friends, tribe or groups.
These few sources gives you a start to a limitless supply of knowledge that you will be able to share and create content which provides value to you and eventually leads to sales and profits. Good luck to you on your quest for messages to develop your relationship with your list of customers.
Enjoying Your Stay In Jamaica: Jamaica Travel Guide
Jamaica above all else offers beautiful water features. From the beaches that surround the island to the waterfalls of Ocho Rios, a visit to Jamaica is like a trip to paradise.
* Alligator Pond – fishing area to view local living
* Falmouth – many resorts
* Kingston – the capital
* Blue Lagoon – beautiful water surrounded by tropical forest
* Negril Beach – popular beach for tourists
* Dunn’s River falls – gorgeous water falls in Ocho Rios
When To Visit
There is truly no bad time to visit Jamaica. Anytime you plan your trip to Jamaica you will be greeted with balmy weather in the 70s to 80s. The lush tropical forests obviously must get some rain, but most of that rain falls in the mountains further in the island which is not frequented by tourists. If it does rain in the part of the island where you plan your excursion in Jamaica, you can be sure that it will only last an hour or so and then disappear. Occasionally hurricanes do hit, but very seldom. If you are worried about hurricanes, then do not plan your trip between August and October. The winter months of the United States tend to be the busiest tourist months as vacationers try to flee the cold and snow. If you do not wish to take a trip to Jamaica during peak season, then plan your vacation for the summer months.
Hotels
When traveling to Jamaica all-inclusive resorts are the best hotel options. These resorts are highly recommended as you will have a variety of food to choose from and your excursions may even be included. These resorts can be found in Negril, Ocho Rios, Montego Bay and other beach tourist areas. Sandals and Couples are the largest resort facilities in Jamaica and provide excellently appointed Jamaica hotel rooms. If you would like to stay in Kingston, you are more likely to stay in a Jamaican hotel. Hotels in Jamaica are particularly suited to American luxury travelers. Jamaicans really know how to please a tourist.
Restaurants
Jamaican restaurants offer delectable island fare. Jamaica is famous for its jerk chicken whose smell will make you salivate and taste will melt in your mouth. Be sure to order a rum drink at restaurants in Jamaica. The rum available on this island is among the best in the world. Also, save room for dessert and at least one day during your trip to Jamaica, opt for plantains. These banana like fruits are served fried and saturated with sugar. Don’t bring your diet to a Jamaican restaurant!
If you choose to stay at a resort, you will have a selection of Jamaica restaurants on the property. But don’t be scared to venture off the resort to explore other restaurants. You are unlikely to encounter much of the “native, local” fare as residents tend to live in the internal parts of Jamaica. But you will find Jamaican restaurants catering to the most discerning traveler.
Things to Do
Must do activities in Jamaica revolve around the water. You will find many things to do at the ocean. Of course sunbathing at the beach is a popular activity. Negril’s 7 mile beach is world-renowned and a wonderful area to take in the beauty of the Caribbean. You can also enjoy sunset cruises, go snorkeling, jet skiing, rent a kayak, and more. In Negril you can rent a personal boat and row across the water to your own private island and stake your claim on a beautiful stretch of Jamaican beach.
If you feel the need to take a break from the sun, head over to Dunn’s River Falls. Here you will walk a path leading to many waterfalls. The path is shaded by a jungle like environment full of beautiful native flora and fauna in a park like setting.
While a trip to Jamaica is not known for being educational, there is a museum you may want to hit if you decide to venture to the country’s capital, Kingston. When many people think of Jamaica, they think of reggae music and Bob Marley. If you want to learn a bit about this side of the island, take a trip to the Bob Marley museum in Kingston.
Buying Property in Malta
All citizens of EU Member States can buy their first property in Malta knowing full well that they have no actual restrictions. Permits are not required in most cases and when they are they are easily issued to all bona-fide purchasers without any major requirements. The benefits of buying property in Malta are numerous. Firstly Malta boasts of a temperate climate and one can enjoy outdoor weather for several months of the year.
The position of the island situated in the hearth of the Mediterranean Sea makes buying a property in Malta and living here accessible to Europe and the rest of the world. In fact Air Malta the island’s national airline and other low cost airlines service the island on a daily basis. If one decides to change property in Malta then resales of property is allowed. You can rent out your property to third parties though some limitations do apply. Repatriation of full resale price, including profits after taxes, is allowed without complications; Home loans are available for property purchase by non-residents or non-Maltese citizens residing on the islands once permission is granted by the Central Bank of Malta, you can borrow as much as you wish from the local banks within the established commercial conditions. Ultimately buying a property in Malta does make sound sense seen from all angles.
Once someone has decided on the property they are buying in Malta, and price and conditions have been agreed, a preliminary agreement (convenium) is signed between the vendor and purchaser. This agreement binds both parties to sell/purchase the immovable property under the terms and conditions agreed upon. The signing of the final deed is, however, always subject to good title being proved and the issue of any relative permits to purchase. The agreements when buying property in Malta are generally always written in English.
Individuals who are NOT citizens of a European Member State may acquire immovable property in Malta after they obtain the relative permit in terms of Chapter 246 of the Laws of Malta from the Ministry of Finance.
