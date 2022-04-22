News
Twins’ Alex Kirilloff begins to test out wrist after cortisone shot
KANSAS CITY — Thursday marked a week since Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff received a cortisone injection in his right wrist, one which he hopes will take the edge off the pain and allow him to return to play.
It also marked a week — he hopes — until his return, with a rehab stint expected before then. As he started to ramp up baseball activities, Kirilloff was targeting next week for his return, depending on how the upcoming days go.
The Twins placed him on the injured list last Wednesday with inflammation in his right wrist, which was surgically repaired last July. Imaging revealed no structural damage, which gives Kirilloff hope that the cortisone shot will allow him to return to play and be effective.
“I’m a little bit more optimistic given that the procedure that (Dr. Thomas Graham) did, they thought was successful,” Kirilloff said. “Hopefully what was in there before, it’s a little bit different this time around, given the fact that he cleaned some stuff up. So I’m optimistic about it.”
While Kirilloff said the current pain could be “a number of things,” and was unsure exactly of where it stems from, the hope — and belief — is that the cortisone shot will calm it.
Kirilloff has started doing some defensive work, running and throwing. He’s able to do everything in the gym as normal, and has been doing rehab and strengthening exercises with team trainers.
He said before the game that he was planning on taking swings in the cage for the first time during Thursday’s game as he continues to test out his wrist. The effects of the injection took a few days to set in, he said, and now is the time when he begins to ramp up his activity and test things out.
“All I can do is make the best of what I have right now, the wrist that I have,” Kirilloff said. “Personally, I think I can still be effective with my wrist the way it is now. It’s just about managing the pain and figuring all that out.”
ALCALA SHUT DOWN
Injured relief pitcher Jorge Alcala (elbow inflammation) started throwing in Boston, getting up to 90 feet. But he said then he didn’t feel quite where he wanted to be, and the Twins subsequently shut him down. Alcala has been on the injured list since April 12 after first feeling something in his elbow during his outing two days earlier when releasing a fastball.
“We’re going to let him reset to zero before we try to build him back up again,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think the plan right now is just to let him rest.”
TWINS COMPLETE TRADE
The Twins have completed their trade with the Padres — the one in which they acquired Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagán for Taylor Rogers and Brent Rooker — selecting starting pitcher Brayan Medina as the player to be named later.
Medina, 19, was the Padres’ No. 14 prospect per MLB Pipeline, and he will report to the Twins’ Florida Complex League team (rookie level). Medina originally signed with the Padres in 2019. After the pandemic-canceled 2020 minor-league season, he made his professional debut last season, posting a 5.88 earned-run average between 33 2/3 innings in the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex League.
BRIEFLY
The Twins have released Lewis Thorpe, who was at Triple-A St. Paul. Thorpe debuted in 2019 and had posted a 5.76 ERA over the course of the past three seasons at the major-league level (24 games). He spent much of last season injured and was removed from the 40-man roster this spring. … The Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Twins’ High-A affiliate, will participate in a regular-season game against the Quad Cities River Bandits at the Field of Dreams site in Iowa on Aug. 9. The Cubs and Reds will play there two days later. … The Twins will host Grateful Dead Tribute Night at Target Field on Friday, a particular source of excitement for Baldelli, who listens to the band regularly. The Twins will be giving away limited shirts, which Baldelli helped decide upon, through a special ticket package.
News
Luis Robert going on the injured list is ‘a possibility’ after he leaves the Chicago White Sox loss with a groin strain
In a trip marked by sloppy weather and sloppy play, the Chicago White Sox took another hit in the eighth inning Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians.
Center fielder Luis Robert exited the 6-3 loss with what manager Tony La Russa called “a little minor groin strain,” according to the initial opinion.
While head athletic trainer James Kruk told La Russa the injury “looked like it was minor and it should be something that heals quickly,” La Russa also acknowledged a stint on the injured list for Robert is “a possibility, yeah.”
Robert was injured after hitting a grounder to shortstop Andrés Giménez.
“I was running hard down the line and when I was getting to the base, I felt a little pull,” he said through an interpreter.
Robert was hitless in his previous 20 at-bats entering Thursday. After striking out in the first, he snapped the skid with a leadoff double in the fourth. He singled again leading off the sixth before the groundout in the eighth.
“We’re still early in the season,” Robert said. “I was trying to get into my groove again and feel more comfortable at home plate and now this thing happens. Still plenty of season to go and we’ll see. I definitely was feeling better today at home plate.”
Robert’s early exit capped a series the Sox would rather forget.
Poor weather led to postponements Monday and Tuesday, with Monday’s game to be made up as part of a split doubleheader July 12.
The Sox scored only one run in both ends of Wednesday’s doubleheader, falling 11-1 and 2-1. They committed four errors in Game 1.
Every time the Sox were on the verge of getting back in Thursday’s game, the Guardians responded. The Sox head to Minnesota with a four-game losing streak.
“We were a lot more ourselves today, we played better,” La Russa said. “But they outplayed us the whole series. That happens. We took care of our business. It wasn’t good enough.”
Starter Dylan Cease allowed four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 5⅓ innings.
“It was all right,” Cease said of his outing. “They did a really good job of putting the ball in play. I did OK throwing strikes. It definitely wasn’t the best.
“(The Guardians are) good, they put the ball in play really well. They pitch and play defense too. They’re very fundamentally sound.”
The Guardians had clutch two-out hits, including a two-run home run by Franmil Reyes in the third.
“(Cease) pitched well enough, he held them down,” La Russa said. “Overall, they had a couple chances there and he pitched out of it. I thought he pitched well, (the Sox) just couldn’t get enough going. We hit some balls hard, could have been a little more fortunate, but that’s the way it is.”
The Sox also had bad breaks on the bases. Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, Robert doubled and Leury García walked. José Abreu’s fly to right was just out of reach for Reyes. Robert initially had to hold up, so García was on his tail around second and third. Robert headed home, where he was thrown out.
“Those are the freak things that happen sometimes,” La Russa said. “If the guy catches the ball, (Robert) was going to tag and advance. Leury’s hustling, runs up his back and nothing you can do but send him.
“I don’t think Luis had a bad play. If he would have been halfway and the guy catches it and he doesn’t get to third, it’s a bad play. And Leury hustling is not a bad play.”
The Sox scored twice in the seventh to get within 4-3 on a play that featured two throwing errors by the Guardians. But Cleveland answered with two in the bottom of the inning.
Now the Sox await answers on Robert’s status. He was limited to 68 games last season because of a hip flexor strain.
While the Sox anticipate the returns of outfielder AJ Pollock (right hamstring strain) and pitcher Lucas Giolito (left abdominal strain) this weekend against the Twins, with Giolito in line to start Sunday, the team still is missing third baseman Yoán Moncada (right oblique strain) and pitcher Lance Lynn (right knee surgery) among others.
“No matter what, our focus has to be on what’s next and try to keep moving forward,” Robert said. “It’s difficult, we have some teammates down, but we have to keep moving forward. There’s no other way around.”
()
News
Singer Tom Grennan injured in ‘unprovoked attack’ in NYC
News
MLS announces community initiatives around All-Star Game
Major League Soccer announced Thursday its community-related initiatives surrounding its All-Star Game in St. Paul in August.
MLS said it will host a “day of service” in conjunction with U.S. Hunger to package approximately 100,000 meals for local people in need. The league will build a mini soccer pitch at Mount Airy Boys & Girls Club in St. Paul and provide support to Twin Cities leaders committed to inclusion and equity.
“The community aspect that happens around these events … MLS and Target both are putting in a bunch of investment,” Minnesota United CEO Shari Ballard said in an interview with the Pioneer Press. “These resource into the community are around things that are big needs: mental health, food and more.”
MLS also will work to address the “wealth-equity gap” by highlighting and supporting metro leaders in its first “MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase.” Details are still be worked out, a league leader said.
The program will set up to provide a “selection of innovative, inclusive and impactful leaders making positive social change in one of four focus areas: education, mental health, food insecurity and social justice.”
The local leaders and their organizations, which might be at least one from each of the four categories, will receive support services to improve their impact on the community. MLS will host live panel discussion in August to showcase their mission and work.
Twins’ Alex Kirilloff begins to test out wrist after cortisone shot
The Top 5 Most Valuable NFT Collections And A Tool To Track Them Down
Blogging, a Completely Free Internet Marketing Technique
Luis Robert going on the injured list is ‘a possibility’ after he leaves the Chicago White Sox loss with a groin strain
Why A “Boring” Bitcoin Could Be A Good Thing
Singer Tom Grennan injured in ‘unprovoked attack’ in NYC
Without Automation Professionals & Digital Marketing Services Provider
MLS announces community initiatives around All-Star Game
Calverton Park parents charged in son’s death
What Are the Basic Elements of International Human Rights Law?
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm