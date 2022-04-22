Finance
Types of Homeowners Insurance Policies
Understanding the secret codes of the insurance industry helps you make sure you hit the ideal of lower insurance costs with better coverage.
No matter if this is the first time you are shopping for a homeowner’s insurance policy or if you currently have a policy, it is always a good idea to be well educated to make sure you have your home properly and adequately covered. It is also important to know what your deductible is.
Standardized HO (home owners) insurance policies include:
1. HO-A provides extremely limited actual cash value coverage for your home and contents. Only the types of damage specifically listed in the policy are covered. HO-A amended policies provide more extensive coverage than the base HO-A but less coverage than an HO-B.
2. HO-B provides replacement cost coverage for most types of insurable perils, except for exclusions.
3. HO-C policies provide the most extensive coverage
When you shop for homeowner’s insurance, it is very important that you know what your policy covers. Your policy is designed to protect homeowners from insurable perils. These perils can include fire, theft, hurricanes and several other events. Your individual policy is determined by named perils and exclusions. Policies can differ from homeowner to homeowner. With your agent’s help, you can determine how much coverage you and your family need.
To receive full payment (minus your deductible) for a partial loss, you must insure your house for at least 80% of its replacement cost. If you insure for less, the insurance company will only pay for part of the expense of a partial loss. If your home is destroyed and you only have actual cash value coverage, you may not be able to completely rebuild with the claim payment you receive.
With any policy there are exclusions. Your policy typically does not cover injuries to animals or damage to motor vehicles or aircraft. You also are usually not covered for losses due to floods, mudslides, water damage from sewer backups, damage from war or nuclear hazards, neglect, earthquakes, power failures, seepage, dry rot or vermin.
Homeowner’s insurance policies have different covered perils and exclusions. Check your policy carefully so you understand the kinds and extent of coverage you have.
Business Tax Strategies: What Works and What Doesn’t
It’s mid-December and time for Solopreneurs and all independently employed professionals to think about how much money we’ll hand over to the tax man this year. Tax planning is usually at top of mind as the year ends, but be advised that obsessing over taxes is not always useful. New York City CPA and small business tax specialist Michael Hanley recommends that you pause and carefully evaluate the impact that aggressive tax strategies would have on your financial circumstances.
Hanley cautions small business owners and Solopreneurs against inflated spending on business expenses in order to lower the tax bill, because deductions are not a dollar-for-dollar benefit. Every dollar written off as a deduction yields on average only 30 cents in tax savings (depending on your tax bracket and legal structure of the business). If you have a big-ticket item to buy and you anticipate that this year’s income and next year’s will be about the same, then buy when you can get the best price on the item, be it this year or next. Your savings could be worth more than the deduction.
Hanley also addresses the apparently common tactic of zeroing out one’s business bank account by December 31. Paying for business expenses, adding to your retirement account, or purchasing business equipment or supplies might make the zero bank account balance tactic work. Paying yourself a bonus, taking a shareholder distribution if your business is a corporate entity, paying down your credit line at the bank, or paying off business credit cards will not give you legitimate deductions.
Professional development education is tax-deductible, so if you’re holding money and there is a potentially useful workshop or symposium offered late in the year or early in the new year, do register and pay on or before December 31. Adding a certification to your CV can make your services appear more valuable to clients and might also justify an increase in your hourly rate and project fee.
You might also consider throwing a holiday party for clients, prospective clients, referral sources and selected business colleagues (meaning, no one who might steal a client!). The party expenses will be tax-deductible and best of all, it could turn out to be a networking bonanza that creates billable hours for you in the coming year and beyond.
Clients and referral sources could come away with more business as well and that will make their relationship with you more valuable to them. If you can grab a big table or a private room in a restaurant that needn’t be fancy, but has a good reputation, then plan your party and use Evite for the invitation and RSVP. Allow 7-10 days for the replies—last minute invitations can be just fine. Spontaneity has its charms, especially at this time of year.
Invite 30 guests and expect 10 to show. Set out five or six finger foods and arrange for a signature cocktail. If someone asks for beer or wine, let them have it. Your party can run from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Most people will have two drinks, the restaurant will tell you how much food to set out. You will probably spend $60/pp, meaning that a table of 10 will cost about $750.
You might also consider holding a party for your Linked-In connections. It would be a wonderful way to introduce your colleagues to one another and billable hours could be created as a result. You may want to make this a pizza, salad, beer and wine affair, but so what? It’s a great idea, regardless. If you have 100 connections, plan on 25 showing up.
If it’s too late to host a party this year, the cards and stamps used for the December greetings that you’ll send to clients and referral sources are tax-deductible. Furthermore, if certain clients have given you a generous amount of billable hours, perhaps with an ongoing retainer, then send those clients a gift. Confirm with the HR department of the company that corporate gifts are allowed and if there is a maximum gift amount. The gift will enhance the relationship and it is tax-deductible as well.
Thanks for reading,
Kim
Importance Of Business Energy Prices Comparison From An Energy Consultant
An experienced energy consultant will survey the energy market to find out the most efficient plan as per tariff and terms. By getting the professional service, one can save money by switching to a more convenient plan.
Every domestic or commercial process requires it. The contemporary life is totally based on electrical and fossil fuels to meet the daily needs. An unplanned energy plan might cost you a fortune. A strategic plan must be implemented for convenient use of energy without incurring too much expenditure.
Saving money via an efficient energy plan
Who does not want to save a dime from humongous energy bills? Every company or household needs the energy to run. A professional consultant will be the best way to ensure a righteous bill with which you can save a lot of hard-earned money annually.
It might be not possible for you to stay updated about the Business Energy Prices provided by the renowned companies. A specific knowledge about the right packages will definitely aid you in maintaining a perfect budget. Shifting to a best-cited plan can be a huge difference between the previous and upcoming bills. The significant difference acquired from the best yet latent deals from the companies will be availed via the excellent service from a consultant.
Why hire a consultant?
When the rate of consumption of energy is big, then switching to a feasible energy plan is mandatory. Choosing an efficient energy consultant will benefit you in the following ways.
Clarified knowledge of tariffs
A proficient energy consultant will research and provide a clarified tariff list of the energy companies. The plan will be presented in the form of a comparison table with which you can easily infer the plan feasible and worthy as per your budget.
A business, on the other hand, draws more energy than a household. Being aware of the special tariffs and plans for the commercial purposes will reduce the annual energy bill to a considerable extent. A business consultant can aid you in switching to a profitable energy plan with his or her experience.
Profound market analysis
Producing energy is also a competitive market where the companies tend to provide the best plans in order to increase the volume of their clientele. There are changes in the tariffs and plans more often which makes it impossible for a busy person to keep track. This is where the market analysis from an energy consultant for Business Energy Prices comes in handy. The consultant will find out the right contracts for you by analyzing and comparing the plans of the companies and your requirements subsequently. From the analyzed report, the consultant will provide you with a chance to switch to the best plan to control the bills.
Comparing for saving money
From the detailed online price comparison, you will clearly understand the other factors involved with the bills. With the guidance of the consultants, learn more about contracts, payment options, rewards, schemes, account management, customer care service, testimonials, etc of an energy supplying company. By having a profound knowledge, you will get the best deal and save a considerable amount from paying the reduced bills.
How Cryptocurrencies Play A Role In Sub-Saharan Africa
Africa is one of the largest of all continents. Millions of people live in this part of the world. It’s a large consumer market and getting larger all the time. One of the many issues confronting many of the residents of Africa is how to pay for things. Currency fluctuations are common here. That’s why many experts see this as one area that may be quite receptive to the ideal of all that cryptocurrency has to offer in the modern world of commerce. It’s no wonder that many experts are watching this part of the world closely. They only expect to see expansion even further as more and more people decide to buy cryptocurrency.
As of right now, this part of the world gets only a mere two percent of the global value of all of the world’s cryptocurrency. However, this is expected to change in the near future. This part of the globe is headed more towards the world of global currency and digitalization. Not only that, but many Africans are moving away from the rural areas where they currently live. They are expected to engage in the process of creating larger cities across the continent as well as suburbs spreading out from these centralized hubs. In doing so, experts see the possibility of transformative finance.
Many Billions
A close examination of this corner of the globe revealed that, in a single year between the start of July 2020 and the end of June 2021, the continent was the recipient of more than one hundred and five billion dollars in total cryptocurrency payments. This marks an increase of more than a thousand percent when compared to the previous year. Certain countries were particularly receptive to this process. Nations like South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria were among the most important countries in the world when measuring the use of cryptocurrency.
Facilitating Remittances
One of the single most vitally important tasks for many Africans living in Africa as well as those who have chosen to make their homes abroad is the issue of remittances. Remittances form a major part of the world of global commerce. Many people in this part of the world lack access to traditional forms of banking services. That can leave them at a disadvantage in the world of commerce. Using crypto for payment has the ability to bypass such traditional institutions and allow greater access to the funds that many people need for their daily activities.
African Policymakers
African policymakers are in the process of figuring out how to work with this new form of currency. Officials point out that many have underestimated the impact of the currency on their residents. They have allowed crypto exchanges. Yet many nations have not offered the kind of regulatory framework that would allow for greater use of these currencies across borders. Some governments such as Kenya are working through the process and facilitating their citizen’s use of this method. That brings hope to many more looking to make use of this kind of modern currency.
