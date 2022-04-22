News
Unscheduled power-cuts at Sehri and Iftar time in Ramadhan irks pattan residents
Unscheduled power-cuts at Sehri and Iftar time in Ramadhan irks pattan residents
Umar Sofi
Pattan, April 22: Unscheduled power cuts in Ramadhan particularly during Sehri and Iftar have caused a lot of inconvenience to the people of Pattan & it’s adjacent areas
Since the onset of holy month of Ramadhan, Pattan has been witnessing unusual power cuts. People of pattan express their anger against the government who claimed to provide round the clock supply in Ramadan.
“Be it fast breaking time or pre-drawn meal (Suhoor), the electricity remains off. With the result local residents here are forced to use candles. The issue need to be addressed on priority basis so that people are no more subjected to hardships,”
The locals said that it gets difficult to go to the Masjids during “dark hours”.
“It is appalling that instead of ensuring regular power supply during this holy month, PDD is resorting to forced power cuts,” said a resident of Pattan.
The worst-hit areas are CheckSari, nehalpora, wanigam, palhalan, hanjiwera, Buran, singhpora, Warpora, goshbugh, trikolbal, and other adjoining villages
The post Unscheduled power-cuts at Sehri and Iftar time in Ramadhan irks pattan residents appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Kevin Fiala helps Wild pull away to 6-3 win over Vancouver
Minnesota and Vancouver fought for the tying goal all night. Minnesota had three leads, the third being the charm as Kevin Fiala continued his torrid pace of late and scored a goal to put Minnesota up 4-3 with 7:43 remaining.
That goal held up as the winner as the Wild beat the Canucks 6-3 in a must-win game as Minnesota fights to gain home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Fiala’s game winner was his second of the game and 32nd of the season. He also scored the team’s opening goal in the second period, which continued his eight-game point streak.
His first goal of the game sparked an onslaught of goals that highlighted the second period after a sloppy and scoreless first. Minnesota’s top players had begun the game fanning on shots and missing the net, but Fiala was determined to change that in the second.
Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson quickly evened the scoring at 1-1, Minnesota captain Jared Spurgeon followed with another goal for Minnesota and Vancouver’s Matthew Highmore had a tying marker again for the Canucks to make it 2-2.
Pettersson gave Vancouver its only lead of the game when he took a Conor Garland rebound and sent it past goaltender Cam Talbot with less than five minutes left in the second to give Vancouver its first lead of the game.
Mats Zuccarello was the beneficiary of a silky play and pass from Kirill Kaprizov to even the score near the end of the middle frame. Kaprizov was hit hard into the boards just a few minutes earlier and skated to the bench in pain. He looked like that pain had been long forgotten when he was dancing through the neutral zone to set up his longtime linemate in Zuccarello for a shot that left him a lot of time and space to beat Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko.
To seal the victory, Minnesota’s top line scored again, with one goal from Kaprizov and another less than a minute later from Ryan Hartman at the empty net as Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau pulled Demko for an extra attacker.
Talbot, starting his second consecutive game, made 21 saves in the victory. The win was also Talbot’s 200th of his career.
News
Dane Mizutani: Timberwolves aren’t ready for success. This series might be over.
With their first round series hanging in the balance, the Timberwolves landed a devastating haymaker on Thursday night at Target Center.
Twice.
On both occasions, the Memphis Grizzlies took it square on the chin, staggered to their feet, and went to work. That’s what true contenders do.
It’s clear the Timberwolves aren’t that. Not yet. Not even close
After leading by as many as 26 points in the first half, and as many as 25 points in the second half, the Timberwolves proved they aren’t ready for success in a crushing 104-95 loss.
The result helped the Grizzlies take a 2-1 lead in the series. Not that it matters. This series might over.
It’s hard to imagine the Timberwolves bouncing back from something like this.
They have very little playoff experience on the roster, and even worse, they have a star who can’t be trusted to stay on the floor.
This loss was a perfect example of both of those things.
Maybe the Timberwolves thought it was going to be easy after jumping out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter. Maybe they thought the Grizzlies would go away when the scoreboard read 47-21 early in the second quarter.
Instead, the Timberwolves got complacent, started taking bad shots, and the Grizzlies fought their way back into the game.
After a 15-0 run to close out the first half, the Grizzlies had managed to cut the deficit to 51-44.
Shockingly, the Timberwolves responded to that bout of adversity by taking control of the game once again early in the third quarter. They got some inspired play from D’Angelo Russell, who helped his teammates regain their composure with his scoring and passing ability.
The scoreboard read 83-62 in favor of the Wolves with 1:05 left in the third quarter. That’s when the Timberwolves once again showed their lack of experience with some sloppy play that opened the door for the Grizzlies.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Grizzlies walked right in. They mounted an incredible 21-0 run to tie the game at 83-83 early in the fourth quarter. After a couple of free throws from Anthony Edwards helped stop the bleeding, Tyus Jones nailed a 3-pointer to make it 86-85, and the Grizzlies never trailed again.
The inability to hold on to a massive lead in Game 3 shows the lack of playoff experience. That’s going to be a tough pill to swallow heading into Game 4.
The more pressing issue for the Timberwolves, however, is that Karl-Anthony Towns once again came up small when the lights got bright. He battled foul trouble for the umpteenth time this season and wasn’t on the floor when the Timberwolves needed him most.
That’s not suddenly going to change. It’s who Towns is as a player.
He couldn’t stay on the floor in the play-in game against the Los Angeles Clippers, and despite a dominant performance in Game 1 against the Grizzlies, he struggled with foul trouble in Game 2, and it happened again in Game 3.
That might be the biggest takeaway from this particular loss. As much as the Timberwolves are going to lament the blown leads, and they absolutely should, the fact that Towns wasn’t on the floor was a big part of their downfall.
After watching the Grizzlies get knocked down and get up again, the Timberwolves are going to have to do the same in Game 4.
Do they have that in them? It sure doesn’t look like it.
News
Attorney: School advised mom to pick up child’s finger 3 days after fall
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — The 9-year-old boy who lost his finger after falling at a Webster Groves elementary school has an appointment at BJC Children’s Hospital on Friday. He will learn whether his right hand will need to be amputated.
DJ Williams said he tripped on his backpack and caught himself on a metal cart inside his classroom at Bristol Elementary School earlier this week. He said when he fell, his right middle finger got stuck in the cart.
According to pictures and the family’s attorney, Tim Engelmeyer, a portion of DJ’s finger was still stuck in the metal cart. Engelmeyer said the Webster Groves School District had not gotten in contact with the family until Thursday. That’s when the school notified DJ’s mom, Talisa Pierce, that they still had the portion of DJ’s finger. So, she went and picked it up.
“An amputation is a little more on the rare side,” Puffenbarger said. “Fingertip injuries…are super common.”
She said if a child injures their finger, to first evaluate the bleeding.
“If you can very obviously see there is tissue missing, look around the immediate area to see if you can find that tissue,” she said.
Puffenbarger said if you are able to find the piece, rinse it off with a sterile solution, or warm water if you don’t have a sterile solution. She said this helps get any debris off.
“Then you’ll want to wrap that tissue in a moistened hopefully sterile gauze, or just a very clean moistened paper towel if you have it. Put it in a sealed Ziploc bag, and then you can put that Ziploc bag over ice,” she said. “Go to an emergency department as soon as possible, so we can assess the wound and get care, and maybe try to reattach the tissue within an hour or two.”
She said the longer the wait, the higher the chance for an infection.
The Webster Groves School District declined FOX 2’s request for an interview again Thursday and said the district’s attorney has advised them to only share their statement from Tuesday.
“Webster Groves School District is aware of reports of an accident, a fall, that occurred at Bristol Elementary School on Monday, April 18, 2022, that may have resulted in injury to a student requiring medical attention,” the statement reads. “The District is always concerned for and committed to the health and safety of its students and is currently investigating the accident in question. However, due to confidentiality obligations imposed by federal law (FERPA), Webster Groves School District is unable to disclose any information regarding the accident or the condition of the student and is, thus, unable to comment further on the matter at this time.”
According to the school district’s handbook, nursing staff can provide emergency first aid treatment.
“Nurses employed to staff the health services program shall serve under the direction of the superintendent or designee and, to the extent required by law, under the supervision of a physician or registered nurse, who may be offsite,” the handbook states.
Unscheduled power-cuts at Sehri and Iftar time in Ramadhan irks pattan residents
How to Save on Private Mortgage Insurance Coverage
Bitcoin Trims Gains, Support Turned Resistance At $41K
Is it Safe to Buy Manchester United Football Tickets Online?
Kevin Fiala helps Wild pull away to 6-3 win over Vancouver
How to Lower Your EMI for a Home Loan
Dane Mizutani: Timberwolves aren’t ready for success. This series might be over.
Attorney: School advised mom to pick up child’s finger 3 days after fall
Learn How to Get Your Bad Credit Military Loan
Howling bad: Timberwolves cough up 25-point lead in second half, lose Game 3 to Grizzlies
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm