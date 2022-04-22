Finance
Using the Internet to Find the Best Attorneys
In the present-day Internet era, we are able to see many services offered surrounding the legal profession. We have a number of online attorney directories that are boasting as if they have the up-to-date information about the attorneys in your area. But are they worth the promise they make and can you rely on the information they give? The answer to this important question is a big “No” and these online attorney directories are not up-to-date and most of the times the information that are available on these directories are compiled by marketing teams who have no understanding of the law or, have any connection to a real lawyer or law firm.
The list of attorneys found on a paid attorney directory are better than the free ones as these have the greatest possibility for having the right information about the attorney. These directories are paid for by the attorneys who give their real information for the benefit of their prospective clients. Even these may not be accurate and up-to-date, as the attorney who initially paid for the entry in the directory cannot be said to have updated his information subsequently.
Even among the free online attorney directories we have many good ones and also have scope for the direct involvement of the attorneys in maintaining the entries in the directories. Due to this the attorneys are found to update and keep their information correct in these directories. But there are many free online attorney directories that provide more than just the contact information and the practice areas of the attorneys. Some of them provide online discussion Forums where the attorneys answer the questions to the legal questions posted in them. These are good sources to find your attorneys as you can easily judge the quality of a good attorney from the answers he posts on these forums.
While you are searching to hire a good attorney for your case, it is necessary that you must get all the information about the attorneys and short list them before gathering more in-depth information about them and hire the right person based on many of the vital qualifications and traits you need from your attorney. At best these online attorney directories can be the starting point in the search of a good attorney.
Accident Victims Can Maximize the Compensation They Receive by Following These Five Steps
Like it or not, our system of justice attempts to compensate with money those individuals who suffer injury as the result of the negligent conduct of others. Questions concerning whether this is appropriate or even possible are philosophical, and beyond the scope of this article. If you have been injured due to the fault of another, there are five steps you must take to maximize your recovery.
1. Seek a diagnosis and treatment from a qualified medical professional as soon as possible. This may seem self-evident but many people wait days even weeks before seeking treatment for serious injuries. Most claims for injuries are handled by the agents and employees of insurance companies. Claims that cannot be settled may go to trial. Claims adjustors and juries have one thing in common. They want the accident victim’s injury claims to pass the “smell test.” In other words, the victim’s injury claims need to appear to be reasonable under the circumstances, and supported by a physician’s diagnosis. There must be evidence the treatment prescribed by the doctor was medically necessary.
Prompt diagnosis and treatment by qualified medical professionals maximize recovery by showing the adjustor or the jury that the injury was real, and that the victim is not trying to obtain unjust compensation. The diagnosis of the injury by the physician also is necessary to show the adjustor or the jury that the accident was the legal cause of the injury.
2. Photograph visible trauma signs immediately and over time. If an accident victim suffers lacerations or bruising these injuries are usually clearly visible. Photographs should be taken as soon as practical. Further photographs should be taken to document the healing process, and the amount of time the healing process takes. If surgery is necessary, make sure photos are taken before and after the surgery. Ideally, the photographs should be taken by someone who will be available to give a statement or testify as to when and where the photographs were taken. The victim may take the photographs if he or she is physically capable.
3. Photograph the accident location and obtain contact information for any witnesses. If the injury resulted from a car accident, photograph the automobiles and the accident site if possible. Even if the photographs are not taken on the same date as the accident they are valuable. If the injury resulted from a malfunctioning consumer product, photograph the product. If possible preserve the item in the same condition it was in when the incident occurred. In addition, keep all written instructions, warnings, labels, and packaging that accompanied the item. If you can, try to locate the original sales receipt for the item. If the injury resulted from a slip and fall, photograph the area where the accident took place. Make every effort to obtain the contact information of all witnesses. If possible do not rely on the police report, obtain your own contact information. The police do the best they can, but often names, telephones and addresses set out on the report are inaccurate.
4. Obtain and maintain clear records of missed work and expenses that are the result of the injury. A victim who claims she missed work as a result of an injury must be able to back up the claim with documentary evidence. The accident victim may also be compensated for accident related expenses such drug prescriptions, slings, canes and wheel chairs. However, these expenses must be documented. The burden is on the victim and her attorney to prove the expenses related to the injury.
5. Maintain a diary or log detailing the impact the injury has had on the life of the victim and her family. In serious cases a log describing the daily activities that have been interrupted and the added burdens created by the injury can be very helpful in allowing the adjustor or the jury to understand the severity of injury.
An injury caused by the negligence of another is not a lottery ticket. It is an attempt to compensate the victim, not reward them for being unlucky. The entity (usually an insurance company) that must pay the settlement is not interested in abstract concepts like justice and fairness. It wants to pay as little as possible. Take the steps outlined above and you will maximize the dollar value of the claim.
Legal Guidelines of an International Adoption
The United States Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) sets requirements for which a child who was internationally adopted can be brought to the United States. Additionally, the adoption will have specifications given by the foreign country from which the child resided. The state of residence of the prospective parents may also be involved in the process as well. Many of the requirements are extremely particular and repetitive due to the number of entities overlooking the adoption. If a document is requested, it is recommended that several copies are obtained. The process while tedious is designed to provide the most protection to all parties involved including the child, adoptive parents, and birth parents.
The US Immigration and Nationality Act INA is the US immigration law regulating the distribution of visas to citizens of foreign countries which includes children adopted abroad. INA Section 101(b)(E) gives immigrant classification to “a child adopted while under the age of sixteen years if the child has been in the legal custody of, and has resided with, the adopting parent or parents for at least two years.” This provision is intended for individuals living abroad who wish to adopt. Since most adoptive parents do not have the luxury of living abroad with their child for 2 years, there is an additional provision of INA Section 101 (b)(1)(F) which endows immigrant classification to orphans who have been adopted by US citizens. With this provision, there are requirements established by the INA and related institutions which must be met by both parties, but the two year residency requirement is eliminated. After qualification of parents and child, a visa can be issued for the child to the United States.
Specific information about INS requirements can be found in the US Department of Justice, Immigration and Naturalization Service brochure M-249Y, The Immigration of Adopted and Prospective Adoptive Children. The INS provides a toll-free number from which a form M-249 booklet can be requested as well as a directory listing the telephone numbers of local INS offices in the US. The INS toll free number is 1-800-755-0777.
The adoption attorney or agency requires specific documents along with the state of residence. Many find the documents to be quite daunting. There is a chart in Appendix C, Section 4 which can serve as a checklist for most of the required documentation. In general, an applicant will be expected to prove citizenship, marriage, health, financial stability, and a clean criminal record. A home study conducted by a licensed social worker will often be mandated.
How To Find The Best Auto Insurance Companies
Shopping for auto insurance? Looking for the best auto insurance companies with the best rates? Here’s how to find them.
Best Auto Insurance Companies
Finding an auto insurance company that will be there when you need them and will pay your claims on time is an important consideration when it comes to buying auto insurance.
A company’s financial strength is a good indicator of their ability to pay claims, and there are two websites where you can go to check out their financial status:
Standard and Poors (standardandpoors.com) – This website provides profiles and financial strength ratings of more than 4,000 companies.
A. M. Best (ambest.com/ratings) – This website provides financial ratings and reports on the overall condition of insurance companies.
These websites are great if you want to know how solvent a company is and how credit worthy they are, but if you want the inside scoop on how well they pay their claims and how good their customer service is, I recommend going to the following websites:
Epinions (epinions.com)- This website provides ratings and reviews of various companies by their customers. Reviews range from, “Great agents all over the country.” to “Buyer beware! Company is a fraud candidate for misrepresentation of their clients.” If you want to find out how customers have been treated and what their claims experience has been, this is the place to go.
Your state’s department of insurance website – Most state insurance departments maintain websites that have a consumer complaint department where you can find out how many claims have been filed against a particular company. If your state doesn’t provide this information, you can go to California’s website – http://www.insurance.ca.gov – to get it. Just click on “Consumers,” then “Studies and Reports,” then “Consumer Complaint Study” to see the complaints filed against a particular company.
Best Auto Insurance Rates
Comparing quotes from different companies is the only way to know if you’re getting the best auto insurance rate.
