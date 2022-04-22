Watch: Mars rover captures Mars moon eclipsing Sun

KANSAS CITY — Thursday marked a week since Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff received a cortisone injection in his right wrist, one which he hopes will take the edge off the pain and allow him to return to play.

It also marked a week — he hopes — until his return, with a rehab stint expected before then. As he started to ramp up baseball activities, Kirilloff was targeting next week for his return, depending on how the upcoming days go.

The Twins placed him on the injured list last Wednesday with inflammation in his right wrist, which was surgically repaired last July. Imaging revealed no structural damage, which gives Kirilloff hope that the cortisone shot will allow him to return to play and be effective.

“I’m a little bit more optimistic given that the procedure that (Dr. Thomas Graham) did, they thought was successful,” Kirilloff said. “Hopefully what was in there before, it’s a little bit different this time around, given the fact that he cleaned some stuff up. So I’m optimistic about it.”

While Kirilloff said the current pain could be “a number of things,” and was unsure exactly of where it stems from, the hope — and belief — is that the cortisone shot will calm it.

Kirilloff has started doing some defensive work, running and throwing. He’s able to do everything in the gym as normal, and has been doing rehab and strengthening exercises with team trainers.

He said before the game that he was planning on taking swings in the cage for the first time during Thursday’s game as he continues to test out his wrist. The effects of the injection took a few days to set in, he said, and now is the time when he begins to ramp up his activity and test things out.

“All I can do is make the best of what I have right now, the wrist that I have,” Kirilloff said. “Personally, I think I can still be effective with my wrist the way it is now. It’s just about managing the pain and figuring all that out.”

ALCALA SHUT DOWN

Injured relief pitcher Jorge Alcala (elbow inflammation) started throwing in Boston, getting up to 90 feet. But he said then he didn’t feel quite where he wanted to be, and the Twins subsequently shut him down. Alcala has been on the injured list since April 12 after first feeling something in his elbow during his outing two days earlier when releasing a fastball.

“We’re going to let him reset to zero before we try to build him back up again,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think the plan right now is just to let him rest.”

TWINS COMPLETE TRADE

The Twins have completed their trade with the Padres — the one in which they acquired Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagán for Taylor Rogers and Brent Rooker — selecting starting pitcher Brayan Medina as the player to be named later.

Medina, 19, was the Padres’ No. 14 prospect per MLB Pipeline, and he will report to the Twins’ Florida Complex League team (rookie level). Medina originally signed with the Padres in 2019. After the pandemic-canceled 2020 minor-league season, he made his professional debut last season, posting a 5.88 earned-run average between 33 2/3 innings in the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex League.

BRIEFLY

The Twins have released Lewis Thorpe, who was at Triple-A St. Paul. Thorpe debuted in 2019 and had posted a 5.76 ERA over the course of the past three seasons at the major-league level (24 games). He spent much of last season injured and was removed from the 40-man roster this spring. … The Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Twins’ High-A affiliate, will participate in a regular-season game against the Quad Cities River Bandits at the Field of Dreams site in Iowa on Aug. 9. The Cubs and Reds will play there two days later. … The Twins will host Grateful Dead Tribute Night at Target Field on Friday, a particular source of excitement for Baldelli, who listens to the band regularly. The Twins will be giving away limited shirts, which Baldelli helped decide upon, through a special ticket package.