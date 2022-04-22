Finance
What Can I Do With a Life Insurance Policy That I No Longer Need?
If you have had a life insurance policy at an earlier stage of life that you no longer need, the typical method of dealing with it is to let it expire or take the cash surrender value if it applies. There is another option that may be available: You can donate the insurance policy to charity. There are a number of conditions that would have to line up for this idea to work.
The Charity Has to Accept the Insurance Policy
The concept is that if you donate your insurance policy to charity, they will eventually get the payout which will be the donation. Since you are sill alive, there will be a time delay before the payout comes to fruition. The ideal policies that charities would like are those that are about to expire or payout soon. In the meantime, the premiums have to be paid to keep the policy going. If you the donor keep paying, you can get charitable tax credits for the premiums after the transfer, but if you stop paying, the charity does not get any payout. The charity will typically want to pay the premiums, but they will only do this if the payoff is worthwhile. The charity also has to be willing to accept this kind of gift as it may be too complicated or overwhelming for certain organizations. Having large one time donations can be problematic for cash flow management for the charity.
The Value of the Insurance Policy Has To Be Verified
The value of the policy has to be valued based on its terms and conditions. This would include the premiums, health conditions, riders and special rules that may exist in the policy. This valuation would have to be done by an insurance underwriter or actuary.
Your Income Has to be High Enough
If you succeed in donating the insurance policy, you would be able to claim an amount up to 75% of your income in the year that you donate the insurance policy. You also have up to 5 years to carry forward the amount if you cannot claim it right away. If your income is not high enough or you cannot use the credits, there will not be any benefit to making a large donation. Even if all of the ducks line up, you are receiving a fraction of the donation in terms of the tax credit – typically between 15% and 29% of the amount donated.
The Insurance Policy Has to be Paid Up
The insurance payout has to be intact in order to donate it to a charity. If it is not, the value will not be as worthwhile.
Tax Liability on Sale
If the cash surrender value is higher than the adjusted cost basis (ACB) of the sale, there may be a tax liability on the sale which would negate any advantage of donating the insurance policy.
Foreclosure – How to Avoid This Ugly Word
To homeowners, foreclosure is one ugly word which must be avoided at all costs. But when financial problems come, it is another dilemma which must be faced bravely and wisely. But do you know that it can be avoided? Here are some tips how.
Apply for mortgage modification program
Most homeowners get trapped into mortgage payments because of the high monthly dues. Through mortgage modification programs, these monthly payments can be significantly reduced to as high as $1000 or more giving the loan a more stable structure.
The government designed several mortgage modifications to help homeowners avoid foreclosure. One program is called Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP). This program lowers monthly mortgage payments to as much as 31% of the homeowners pre-taxed monthly gross income.
There are also underwater mortgage programs which homeowners who experienced decline in home values can obtain.
Apply for unemployed assistance programs
Sometimes, unemployment becomes the main root why monthly mortgages become unsettled. Loss of work can strike anytime. With this, there are special programs for homeowners who suddenly become unemployed while still paying for the home mortgages. There is a program allowing for up to 12 months of either reduced mortgage payments or suspension. During those months, the owner should find re-employment as the mortgages will be reverted to norma rates.
Contact and seek foreclosure avoidance options from lender
The value of communication should not be scraped off during foreclosure problems. Lenders also have numerous programs or options to offer so as not to lead on foreclosures. The lenders usually favor these options because foreclosures means they have to shoulder more costs. Remember that having a foreclosed home in their stables mean they have to pay for maintenance fees and taxes until such time that the property is bought from them.
Have a managed exit arranged
If foreclosure is truly unavoidable, then opt for a managed exit such as redemption. This option is available to the owner for certain period after the house is sold on a foreclosure sale. With this, the owner becomes eligible to buy back the house and be its rightful owner again. This option, however, requires the owner to pay the outstanding mortgage balance accrued at the time the house was put into foreclosure.
Foreclosure is an ugly word, but some things can be done to prevent it from happening. The tips above should serve as guide. For other assistance, your local real estate agent is always a call away!
Legitimate Credit Repair Info: Where Can You Turn for Help in a Financial Disaster?
The vast majority of people wind up in a financial disaster at least once in their life. You don’t have to sit around and wait for years and years for the negative items to fall off your report and keeping your fingers crossed that you don’t get sued. There are more active ways of trying to repair your credit. It’s also okay to ask for help from professionals who provide legitimate credit repair services.
While it’s not a solution to every credit problem, it’s a good place to begin the process of repair. How much they will be able to help you will depend on the negative items that are hurting your credit score. Some of them could be 100% accurate and fair, while some of them could be questionable and negotiable. There could also be late payments on your report from accounts that aren’t even yours, whether they got there from a mistake or through identity theft.
Since there are three credit bureaus, you must order copies of all three reports (you can do so once a year for free) and look over everything yourself for an idea of how bad your credit is and what your score is like. You do have a right to try and dispute any negative items, but it’s not necessarily recommended to do everything yourself. It saves a lot of time and hassle by going through a legitimate credit repair agency.
Legitimate Credit Repair Limitations
Before you pick one, you need to understand what they can help you with and what they cannot help you with. A “legitimate” error on your report is not something you don’t like, it is an actual inaccuracy. No genuine credit repair company will make any guarantees that they will be able to get rid of the accurate negative items. There might be a bit of wiggle room for them to negotiate with the credit bureaus and credit card companies, but they won’t make any guarantees to you.
Never put your credit repair in the hands of a company and then forget about it. It’s important that you keep open a line of communication with them. Familiarize yourself some on how these companies work, what they can legally do to help you, and what they are not allowed to do. A real, honest company will stay in touch with you and let you know which steps they are taking and when.
When reading legitimate credit repair reviews, you’ll undoubtedly come across “Lexington Law” a lot. This is because it is a highly rated company that uses all legal means to help its clients, and does not charge any money upfront. If you don’t want to take the DIY approach and really want to work with legal professionals, Lexington Law is the company to go to.
Minimize Investment Risk by Investing in Hedge Funds
Hedge Funds are a method of alternative investing. It is a form of investment where funds are pooled and invested using different investment strategies to generate profits in a financial partnership between the fund manager and investors.
The fund manager is referred to as the general partner and investors are known as limited partners. The role of the limited partners is the investment of funds and that of the general partner is managing them. The investors are provided a hedge prospectus which provides information regarding key aspects of the fund, such as the fund’s investment strategy, investment type, and leverage limit.
As the name implies, Hedge funds function in a manner to ‘hedge’ or avoid risks. So, we see that the objective of Hedge funds is profit maximization along with risk minimization. They are meant to generate profits irrespective of the fluctuations in the market. They minimize risk by offering the investors to go long or short stocks. Shorting implies making money when the stock drops.
An investment manager manages the funds through a company that is distinct from the hedge fund and its portfolio of assets. The investment manager uses the support of the following service providers:
Prime brokers
They help in clearing the trade, provide leverage and short-term financing.
Administrators
They provide services of operations, accounting, and valuation.
Distributors
They basically deal with distribution of securities. A distributor can be an underwriter, dealer or broker.
Investment strategies adopted can be classified as:
• Discretionary/Qualitative: These are strategies selected by the general partner or fund manager.
• Systematic/Quantitative: These are strategies suggested by a computerized system.
Characteristics of Hedge Funds:
• Available only to accredited investors
Investors need to have a certain net worth before investing in Hedge funds.
• Variety of Investment Options
It can be invested in various areas such as land, real estate, stocks, derivatives, currencies, etc.
• Use leverage
Borrowed money is often used to enhance returns.
• Fee
They charge a management fee and performance fee.
The main benefit of investing in Hedge funds is that the risk is lower than other types of investments. They can be said to be uncorrelated with market indices. However, the fact remains that they are prone to some amount of risk. Hence, it is a good approach to be aware of all the potential risks before investing. It is also essential to select a fund manager who is experienced in the field.
