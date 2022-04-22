Finance
What Is a Building Under Construction (BUC) Loan?
Most of us prefer buying a partially completed housing unit because it is cheaper. In addition, we have the advantage in selecting the most desirable location and living space. Early purchase may come with much savings because the developers usually offer more benefits and discounts than the fully completed housing units. Do you know that you still can avail of a housing loan packaged as BUC or Building Under Construction loan? The same terms and conditions goes with both BUC and fully completed housing units. BUC loan refers to a housing unit or property loan made while the physical building is still under construction. This means that there is no issued certificate of statutory completion yet for the physical building.
Payment scheme
Most of the banks or lending institutions offer financing that works with the progressive payment scheme of the developer. This means that the bank usually follows the predetermined schedule of payment of the developer, which are normally based on percentages. The percentages are being set out throughout the course of the development process where the developer calls for a payment when a certain stage of the construction is completed. From their schedule, the bank would release the loan in stages and when the developer calls for it. Please take note that your monthly housing loan amortization increases after each release of the progressive payment schedule. Usually, the developer would create a schedule similar to the sample below
Stage 1
Grant of the Option to Purchase 5%, which covers the booking fee
Stage 2
Signing of the Sale & Purchase Agreement 20%
Stage 3
Foundation work – complete 10%
Stage 4
Reinforced concrete framework of unit – complete 10%
The stages will continue until you will receive the certificate of statutory completion. This is the time that you pay your BUC housing loan in full too. You might be wondering if you can get a different lender for each stage. Theoretically, yes it is possible but it may mess up your personal payment schedule with so many lending payment schemes and terms and conditions to take note. It is advisable to apply at least only one bank or lender for the whole BUC loan. The three most common loan packages are the loans with lower thereafter rates, lower initial rates but higher thereafter rates, and the fixed rate loans. Choose whatever is most convenient and applicable to your financial situation. It would be wise to use the mortgage comparison calculator before applying for any loan package to determine your capability as well as find promotional home loans for new launches.
Tips For Marketing Financial Products
Marketing of financial products has to be carefully planned and executed in order to avoid mistakes that can be costly and hard to recover from. With heavy competition, financial institutions have to be aware of the current market trends and must keep informing their clients about their latest service or products to make sure that their clients use them.
If marketing of financial products or services are excellent, the firm is ensured of guaranteed, quality financial planning leads as well as better referral service from affiliates. It is necessary to have a sound, carefully planned marketing strategy in order to recruit more customers, generating more revenue. This calls for extensive market research and competitive analysis and knowing how to lure customers by sending out the right message in the advertisements. It is a pity that many people do not understand the importance of marketing of financial products and, therefore, misses many opportunities to develop and expand their client base.
Marketing Tips For Financial Products:
– Referral services by affiliate service providers are very effective and a highly targeted market-oriented marketing strategy. It is necessary to have a system in place to respond to the queries of those potential clients who were referred and have follow-up services that can convert potential leads into actual customers.
– Direct mailing is another tactic that is relatively cheap and can be used to reach target markets of your choice. The job can be out-sourced, and your operating costs are well within the budget. It can also be effective in recruiting potential customers easily.
– Cold calling is another marketing strategy, but it is not used much owing to the enormous drain on time and labor as well as costs and low rate of new customer recruitment.
– Offering items having your brand identity serves to remind existing customers as well as those you deal with on a regular basis about your financial services as well as products. Post-it note pads, pens, coffee mugs, key chains, pen torches, etc., are items that are generally used as promotional items.
– Using the media to effectively advertise your products. The TV, radio, newspaper, magazines, cinemas, etc., are very good sources for targeting your advertisements. Keep your advertisements short and make sure they tell people how they can benefit from using your services or products.
– Getting celebrities to endorse the product or service is another effective marketing tip.
– Sponsoring events can be another great way to market your products and creating awareness of your products.
– Using permission-based email marketing, free newsletters, pop-up advertisements, and keyword-optimized search engine options are other ways that financial products can be marketed using the Internet.
These are a few marketing tips for financial products. There are firms that offer services as well as products to help run your business successfully.
The Six Types of Mortgage You Must Know
1. Simple Mortgage
In a simple mortgage, the ownership of the mortgaged property is not transferred from the mortgagor to the mortgagee. In the process of repaying the loan, if the mortgagor fails to do so, the mortgagee can sell the property and recover the loan amount from the sale.
2. Mortgage By Conditional Sale
When a person decides to take a mortgage on his immovable property as a security, the ownership of the property is not transferred, but the mortgagee, under certain conditions, can sell the property. This is called mortgage by conditional sale. It means that the mortgagor has conditionally sold his property to the mortgagee. This conditional sale will become an absolute sale if the mortgagor fails to repay the loan. On the flip side, if the mortgagor repays the money on or before the due date, their property is completely recovered from the mortgagee and thus can’t be sold by anyone else. A mortgagee enjoys more benefits in this type of mortgage than a simple mortgage. In mortgage by conditional sale, the mortgagee can own the property entirely if the money is not repaid to him.
3. Usufructuary Mortgage
In this type of mortgage, apart from using the property as a security, the mortgagor also physically delivers the property to the possession of the mortgagee until the loan amount is repaid. So, only when the loan amount is repaid can the mortgagor get back his property. During this period, the mortgagee is entitled to collect the rent and other profits of the property.
4. English Mortgage
In this type of mortgage, the mortgagor must agree to surrender his property to the absolute possession of the mortgagee on the condition that if the mortgagor repays the loan amount on or before the due date, they can completely recover their property from the mortgagee.
5. Mortgage By Deposit Of Title Deed (Equitable Mortgage)
In this type of mortgage, the mortgagor agrees to render the title document of the property to the mortgagee. This is done so as to create a security for the mortgagee in order to procure the loan amount.
6. Anomalous Mortgage
An anomalous mortgage is completely different from any of the mortgages discussed above. The main characteristic of this mortgage is that it includes simple mortgage and usufructuary mortgage by conditional sale. However, it is important to note that with this type of mortgage, possession may or may not be delivered.
Now that you aware of the various mortgages, go ahead and get yourself one. Remember to go in for the right mortgage as per your house requirements, and do your homework before you blindly procure a mortgage.
Best Business Loan Options Guide: Learn About Several Funding Options for Businesses and Pros & Cons
Considering that there are so many funding options for businesses – including start-ups – these days, you really don’t have to settle with trying to get a bank loan in the traditional way. However, since every business is unique, the best business loan options for you might not be the same as those for your competitors or other businesses in your industry. It depends on your needs, goals, size of business, specific requirements, what kind of business you’re running, credit rating, location, your risk level, and so forth.
One type of financial option to look into is a term loan. This is a common form of financing with which you get a lump sum of money upfront, which you will be required to pay back with interest over a predetermined period. You don’t have to apply through a traditional bank, as there are plenty of small to medium sized online lenders in the 21st century. A great thing about this option is that if you qualify, you’ll get the cash upfront to invest in your business. The downside is you will likely have to put up collateral, and if you are a new business and lack a good credit rating, the interest rate will likely be higher.
SBA loans have always been popular with smaller companies, as they offer some of the lowest rates and long repayment terms. The repayment period depends on how exactly you plan to use the money. If it’s for real estate purchases, you’ll have a longer period of time to pay the loan back. If you need money as soon as possible, then you probably won’t consider SBA to be the best business loan options, since the application process can be long and rigorous and there is no guarantee your application will even be approved.
Don’t forget about lines of credit for business purposes. A business credit card can come with some great rewards as long as you make payments on time. They are usually unsecured as well so you won’t have to put collateral up. Of course, you’ll need to already have a good credit score in order to qualify for good terms. Otherwise, you might end up with additional costs such as draw fees and maintenance fees.
What Are the Best Business Loan Options to Consider
A few other business funding options to consider include:
• Angel investors
• Crowd-funding
• Factoring
• Purchase order funding
• Equipment loans
• Venture capital
Take the time to research everything and consider which options you’ll want to try. Make sure you have all of your financial statements and documents organize and ready to go, as well as a detailed business plan showing what you plan to do with the funds you receive.
You’ll find some of the best business loan options for just about any type of business in all industries with US Business Funding. This organization has helped thousands of businesses nationwide get the funding they need in a fast amount of time.
