What Is Real Estate Title Insurance?
What is Title Insurance?
If you are refinancing your home or trying to purchase a new home, at some point the term Title Insurance will come up. An unbelievable number of people have no clue what title insurance is but they purchase it every day. In a nutshell, title insurance, is a policy that limits risk to the buyer, owner, and lender of a real estate transaction. The insurance may not protect all 3 financially on every deal but by eliminating risk for liability, title insurance has a positive effect for all parties involved.
At one time, if a person desired to buy a property, he would contact an attorney to research the property. The attorney would make a trip to the courthouse and pull all the necessary records to make sure that the property is clear of mortgages, tax liens, municipal liens and judgments. He would make sure that the person(s) selling the property is the actual owner(s) of record and he would also research the chain of title to make sure that the way in which the owner acquired the property doesn’t present any claims to other individuals or groups. If the person buying the property needed a loan, the attorney would assure the Bank that property was either clear or had encumbrances, meaning any liens or other property rights that may be infringed. As time went on and Banks became multi-national and it became more necessary for some type of insurance to indemnify the Banks in case there was a problem after the closing. Attorneys still comprised a good portion of title insurance in the United States. However, title companies popped up to specialize in these types of transactions. In many cases for simple residential transactions, title companies are faster and more efficient for getting through the lender’s process. Banks like Chase or Bank of America; have no idea who owns what or which attorney to use as far as ensuring them against risk in any given area. So, they let the borrower choose a title company or attorney to issue insurance to protect them.
Refinancing
In many ways, a lender’s policy and an owner’s policy are similar. If a person is refinancing, title insurance is purchased, at the borrower’s expense, in order to insure the new Bank that its mortgage will be in first lien position at the courthouse after the closing. At this point the Bank may request a title insurance commitment. This commitment is required for most loans as the Bank will request a Lenders’ Title Policy. A search of the courthouse records is performed by the title company and examined. In Pennsylvania, Deeds, Mortgages, liens, etc are recorded in the order they arrive at the courthouse. So, if you have an old mortgage and the bank records a new mortgage, the new mortgage will be in second lien position. In this case, the old mortgage would take precedence over the new mortgage as far as rights for foreclosing. The old Mortgage, once it is paid off, would have to be satisfied. And then, the new mortgage would move up into first position at the recorder’s office. This is the primary function of Lender’s Title Insurance on a refinance. The new Bank is making sure that if you were to ever default on your loan with them, they can foreclose on the property to get their money back. The house is collateral for the loan and they are just protecting themselves.
Purchases
When you are taking ownership of a piece of real property, you want to have assurances for many different risks that are involved in that type of transaction. The first of which, is identifying the proper owner. I am sure you have heard the old “Brooklyn Bridge” line regarding suckers and real estate. Title companies verify that for you. I have had people try to throw me off of property that they not only didn’t own, but had no clue who are the actual owners. As a proposed owner, you also really need to know if there are any kinds of liens that are attached to the property. There are many types of liens but the most common are; Mortgages, Judgments, Tax Liens and Municipal liens. These types of liens attach to the property not just the owner that accrued them. So, if that owner transfers the property to you and nothing is done about these liens, you are stuck with them. You may not be financial responsible for them, but these types of liens have no regard for who actually owns the property; they are just interested in getting paid. If you get stuck with someone else’s back taxes, the tax man does not care. The government wants its money and will sell your house to get it. So, I can’t stress enough the importance of having a qualified licensed title company, examine your potential investment.
I would just like to reiterate that the potential risks that are involved with real estate are so numerous and vast, it is easy to see why most Banks and Mortgage Brokers require it and most people that are in the real estate business, realize why it is so vital to the process. It is great to have some comfort in the fact that the land has been researched and is clear for transfer. Factor in the notion that it is a onetime fee for the assurance that you are taking ownership and only have to worry about the future, not the past. And, an Owner’s Policy last as long as you and your heirs own the property, where else can you get that kind of comfort for you and your family.
Investing in the Stock Market on a Shoestring
Investing in the share market has never been as easy as it is today thanks to share market platforms where mum and dad investors can invest as little as $10 at a time. Compare that to investing through a share broker where fees make this uneconomic unless you are able to invest a few thousand dollars at a time. Problem with this is that unless one had tens of thousands of dollars to invest then diversification where money is invested in a variety of companies is out of the question.
The solution to this is mutual funds, often called managed funds where your money is pooled with those of other investors. The fund manager invests on your behalf. The advantage of this for the ordinary man and woman is that the fund manager who has experience in the financial markets is working on your behalf for a minimal fee.
Your money is invested in a variety of companies and industries in order to minimize risk. Wealth, and Invest Now
Sharesies is a popular trading platform in New Zealand but is certainly not the only one; Hatch, Kernel, and Invest Now are others. In the US, Robin Hood is a popular trading platform.
There are so many benefits of getting involved in the share market in this way with the main one being that it improves the financial literacy of participants. It is all very well just reading books of a financial nature but knowledge comes from action otherwise what you may have learned on paper is just information.
There are several strategies you can use to drip feed money into the markets using online platforms.
I will tell you what I do. I focus on one particular company per year and invest money in this same company regularly, usually every two weeks. That way I will purchase shares at the lower price when the shares are down. If an investor just simply bought shares in one company with just one lump sum then there is the possibility that the share price was high which means it will have to rise further to maintain the value of the investment when inflation and fees are taken into account.
The share I have been buying this year is Spark, a New Zealand phone company. Last year it was Genesis Energy. I have not yet decided which company I will go to next year.
If you are prepared to invest more money you can choose more than one company. So long as you invest regularly you will take advantage of the low points in the market.
If you so wish you can just invest in managed funds. Sharesies has a range of options for this with varying degrees of risk. The golden rule is the higher the return the higher the risk. An astute investor will take this into account when deciding what to invest in.
The basic rules of investing still need to be adhered to such as not placing all of your eggs in the one basket and investing according to your goals. If you require the money in the short-term then investing in growth stocks which are high return but with higher risk is not a suitable investment because chances are that the stock price will be down at the time when you need the money.
Micro investing is an excellent way to get involved in the share market. It helps to build your financial know-how, not to mention your wealth. It can be part of your wealth building strategy so what are you waiting for?
What Is Ripple and Why Has Its Value Increased So Rapidly?
With a 35, 000 % increase in value in 2017 and a market cap of over $118 billion, Ripple has become a much-debated topic among analysts and investors alike. But, what is Ripple? Is it like other cryptocurrencies? Why has it been on fire lately? Continue reading to get answers to these questions.
1. What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payment solutions company, founded by Chris Larsen and Jed McCaleb. Their Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) contains the cryptocurrency XRP. Ripple claims to offer faster, reliable, and affordable transaction solutions for financial institutions. The company has created a hundred billion XRPs and it currently holds 61% of the coins. The current plan is to release a billion coins per month.
2. Differences Between Ripple and Bitcoin
Both Bitcoin and Ripple are cryptocurrencies that use block-chain technology. But, there is a fundamental difference between the two: unlike Bitcoin, Ripple cannot be mined. The currency is not set up as a mineable currency, and its use is fixed to the Ripple network.
Both Bitcoin and Ripple use validating nodes for validating ledgers. Bitcoin has about 10,000 trusted nodes, while Ripple has only five. However, the company plans to add 11 more over the next 18 months. The five validating nodes are controlled by Ripple. XRP has received criticism for the absence of independently trusted validators. The XRP Ledger is available to all, so anyone can download it and become a validator. Many companies run their own nodes on the Ripple network.
3. Reasons for Recent Price Hike of Ripple
The recent price hike of XRP has a lot to do with the currency’s expected use by financial institutions and investment by believe-the-hype investors. Ripple has been successful in gaining banks as customers for its other products. Ripple’s xCurrent is preferred by financial institutions because it offers real-time communication and quick corrections, thus reducing delays in bank transactions. The company plans on introducing a new product, xRapid, that incorporates XRP. They see the new product as an opportunity to get banks to use XRP. Investors see the potential of the currency as a financial vehicle used by banks worldwide.
Ripple, or more precisely, XRP, is a rising cryptocurrency. It’s different from the leading digital currency Bitcoin because its supply is controlled by the founding company. Ripple is banking on banks adopting it in the future. One can speculate that the recent increase in Ripple’s value will fuel more debates about its viability as a cryptocurrency asset.
Beyond Employee Ownership: A Perminent Cure for America’s Boom/Bust Economy
If you work for a company that has an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in place you have the opportunity to buy stock in that company while paying off the loan for your capital assets using future earnings (from dividends instead of your savings account or second mortgaging your home) and with pre-tax dollars (which speeds up the pay-off dramatically). In investment circles this strategy is known as leveraging a buy-out (an LBO for short).
As the result, once the loan is paid off, you’ll have two streams of income, one from your wage or salary, and a second from dividends yielded by your newfound ownership. This either increases your take home pay, or it allows you to accumulate funds for retirement, college for the kids, or to have a rainy-day fund in case the corona virus strikes again. In a well-run employee-owned company average workers often retire with plenty of money in the bank.
Even More Upside…
So, what does employee ownership do for the company? For starters, since everyone’s an owner, it eliminates the worker vs. management conflicts that often undermine the efficiency of conventionally organized companies. You’ve effectively united on the ownership side of the ledger so that traditional conflicts between workers, managers, and owners become non-sensical. Lack of conflict tends to strengthen and stabilize the company going into the future.
It also democratizes the workplace. It systematically counteracts and impedes concentrated wealth. That is to say, since workers are also owners, they have the right to a say so in how the company operates through voting their shares for representation on the company’s Board of Directors. In well-run employee owned companies you won’t find CEOs who are being paid 300, 400, or 500 times what the lowest paid workers back in the warehouse are being paid.
There’s still the need for executives in management. However, there’s much more participation in planning, problem solving, and decision making by front-line workers than in conventionally run companies. All this results in higher levels of mutual respect and higher company profits.
It Pays for Everyone to Pull Together!
And since everyone’s an owner, the financial incentives quite literally pay everyone to pull together, in the same direction, at the same time, toward the same goals. When the company wins, everyone wins, not just the few at the top. And when the company loses, everyone loses, not just those at the bottom. As the result, the efficiency and the resiliency of the company (especially in hard economic times) is maximized, while turnover is predictably reduced.
The Downside
Although there are approximately 8,000 employee-owned companies with 11 million employee-owners in the US today, the problem is that they’re still the rare exception, not the rule. So, employees of conventionally owned companies (even those with stock options) lack the opportunity to use future earnings to pay off loans when purchasing capital shares in the company. Even if they were allowed to buy into their company, they’d need access to the discretionary funds required to do so. And today most workers lack that access.
Moreover, public-sector employees like teachers, police and fire department members, and the armed forces are all left out of the ownership loop. So are women who work hard raising kids or overseeing elderly parents. That is to say, most Americans lack a systematic opportunity to participate in the (usually predictable and profitable) ownership side of the economy because so many are living paycheck to paycheck, needing to feed the kids and pay the rent/mortgage. This eliminates any opportunity for so many to benefit from ownership in our economy. In turn it also increases the wealth gap that threatens to kill what little remains of American democracy.
A $4 Trillion Dollar Idea Whose Time Has Come
In that light let’s recognize that on average, the American economy grows at the rate of $4 trillion dollars annually. That translates into about $12,000 annually for every man, woman, and child in America. But generally speaking who benefits from this annual growth? Obviously it’s those who can afford to buy stocks, bonds real estate, technology, etc. who benefit the most.
The question I want to raise here is, how can we give the average American citizen systematic access to the ownership side of the economy? How can the average Joe gain access to that $4 trillion dollars-worth of predictable growth in order to generate a second stream of investment income, while eliminating the fear and instability that so many Americans suffer from in today’s incredibly imbalanced economy?
Paying Americans to Pull Together…
Consider this. What if the Federal Reserve, through local banks issued $12,000 of INSURED CAPITAL CREDIT to every American citizen annually, along with a stipulation that these funds could only be used to purchase shares of new and transferred capital assets that were predicted to generate enough future profits to pay for these assets? It would cost American taxpayers NOTHING. It creates no government or consumer debt! And, rather than creating government debt-backed currency, our money would be backed by real, productive, private-sector assets
And it won’t be inflationary. All money created would be backed by the full value of private sector assets that citizens would receive insured loans to purchase. Citizens would actually be purchasing newly issued, full dividend payout, voting shares of companies that need new capital assets in order to grow. What this would do however, is give every American citizen equal access to the ownership side of the American economy. It will help democratize the free market. In this moment of political division and strife it literally pays Americans to pull together, at the same time, in the same direction, towards the same goals!
It Systematically Counteracts Concentrated Wealth!
Over time, each American citizen will accumulate more and more equity (instead of debt) and benefit from his or her investment income in a way that only the wealthy can do today. As the result, the need for federally backed social safety net programs (i.e. social security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps) will gradually fade away. More people will be able to pay taxes, which in turn decreases the load on those among us who actually still pay taxes. It systematically counteracts/impedes concentrated wealth and it democratizes America’s economy!
Today’s Crisis Wouldn’t Be a Crisis
If the Obama administration had implemented Capital Homesteading in the wake of the 2008 meltdown today’s COVID 19/Unemployment crisis would not be a crisis. People could afford stay at home and still have sufficient income to weather a much less severe storm. Trump has the same opportunity today. Let’s see if he really wants to make America great again.
Capital Homesteading In Detail
I confess, this commentary has been a generalized portrait in dire need of more detail. So, for a full and detailed explanation of how this strategy could be laid out, go to CESJ.ORG and check out the concept that Dr. Norman Kurland calls Capital Homesteading. It’s an ingenious idea whose time is long overdue. And it’s one very good thing that could actually come to fruition as the result of this horrific COVID 19 crisis.
