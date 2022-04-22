Blockchain
Why A “Boring” Bitcoin Could Be A Good Thing
The current bitcoin trend can be described as “boring” by a lot of folks in the market. However, it is good to look at what this would mean in a space like the crypto industry that is used to fast-moving prices and quick-changing momentum. While the word “boring” may sound bad to investors who are used to these characteristics, Director of Global Macro at Fidelity, Jurrien Timmer, explains why this could inherently be a good thing for the digital asset.
Draw In Institutional Investors
The need for institutional investors in bitcoin cannot be overstated. For the digital asset to get to some of the forecasted values, institutional investors moving into the market has become a necessity. But will these institutional investors want to move into a highly unpredictable asset such as bitcoin?
In his recent Twitter thread, Timmer explained that a “boring” bitcoin is important if institutional adoption is to be expected. Pointing to the S2F model created by the infamous Plan B, he explains that bitcoin has closely followed this model. However, there is a deviation that is starting to take place.
The Director explained that instead of continuing to track the S2F model, BTC had instead started to follow the pink line which marked demand in the chart shared. This meant that as effective as Plan B’s model has been in the past, it seems bitcoin is cutting out a new trend for itself and that is now entirely driven by the demand.
“So, in a more efficient two-way market, Bitcoin should deviate around that pink line, up and to the right,” Timmer explained.
BTC sticking close to pink demand line | Source: Twitter
Bitcoin Behaving Like A Traditional Asset
Now, one of the great gospels of bitcoin is how different the digital asset is from traditional risk assets. Nevertheless, as more time has passed and adoption is growing, it is beginning to behave more like a traditional risk asset. As more understanding comes, the investors who are purchasing the asset move from simply a price standpoint and move towards more efficient accumulation.
Timmer notes in his Twitter thread that institutional investors have likely come up with their own models which will help them know when a good time to buy bitcoin is. This could help them map out if they can get a 1.5x or 3x return from buying at a particular price.
BTC trading in the mid-$42,000s | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
“For instance, If the demand model says that Bitcoin’s intrinsic value is $50k today and $100k two years from now (my thesis), then at $30k Bitcoin is going to look a lot better than at $70k,” he noted. Adding that “Price is what you pay but value is what you get.”
Timmer closes out his thread explaining that getting the demand curve right would be very important “If indeed price starts to move more closely around an upwardly sloping demand curve.”
Featured image from MarketWatch, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Monero Soars 50% As Crypto Market Weakens, What’s Behind the Rally?
Popular privacy coin Monero (XMR) has been on a rally since the start of 2022. The cryptocurrency appears to be moving on its own as the crypto market trends sideways.
Recently, XMR bulls are displaying more strength. At the time of writing, XMR trades at $285 with a 6% profit in 24 hours, a 34% and 50% profit in the last two weeks and 30-days, respectively.
As announced by one of Monero’s maintainers via a post, the network will undergo an upgrade on July 16th, 2022, at the height of block 2.6 million. The “Fluorine Fermi” update will introduce new features to the network.
As the developer stated, Monero will increase its ring size from 11 to 16. The ring size is a term to refer to the total number of signers in an XMR transaction. As part of this network’s unique model, the update will provide users with more base privacy.
In addition, the network will implement an upgraded version of its Bulletproofs algorithm to decrease its transaction size by around 7%. This change is supposed to improve the network’s scalability by making “every transaction lighter and faster”.
On the latter, the network will reduce the wallet’s sync time by around 30 to 40%, the post said, and will implement a change to Monero’s fee model. Thus, users can expect to see an uptick in the network’s “security and resilience”.
As the update will be deployed via a Hard Fork, users and node operators will need to update their software. The maintainer made the following request to the users:
A new release will be announced before the network upgrade (around the 16th of June). You will only have to be using the updated software by the time the network upgrade occurs (16th July). To the end user, it will be like a simple software update.
#Monero will undergo a network upgrade on July 16th, 2022:https://t.co/9NKlGtqXAn
All users will need to do is keep their favorite wallet up to date, update their nodes once v0.18 is released (~June 16th), and enjoy even better digital cash afterwards 😎
— Monero (XMR) (@monero) April 20, 2022
Could Monero Be Spelling Danger For The Crypto Market?
It’s possible that Monero’s recent price action is due to its upcoming network update. As mentioned, they are substantial and will provide the users with interesting new features.
Data from Material Indicators (MI) records an increase in buying pressure from retail investors during April. At the same time, investors with ask orders larger than $10,000 have been selling into the rally. Unless larger investors classes step in, XMR could be at risk of a short-term decrease.
Additional data provided by Jarvis Labs indicates a potential danger for the entire crypto market. According to their “Dino Index” (comprise of Ethereum Classic, Zcash, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and others), a metric to track the performance of these assets to show their inverse correlation with the crypto market, there could be some obstacles ahead. Jarvis Labs said via their Telegram Channel:
Quite evident that majority of the time when these dino coins rise and btc rises, better to look at profit taking or hedging the risk and look for market tops.
Blockchain
Terra Price Continues Moving North; How Soon Will It Cross $100?
Terra (LUNA) has made a considerable comeback given the slump that the coin underwent a little over a week ago.
The broader market has also regained strength which has proved to be beneficial for the industry’s altcoins. Bitcoin and Ethereum have steadied above their immediate price floors. The prominent coins were eyeing the next price ceilings at the time of writing.
Over the last 24 hours, the coin rose over 4% and in a week’s time, Terra brought home gains worth 13%. Among the top ten coins, Terra (LUNA) remains one of the highest gainers.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today was at $2.04 trillion and there has been a gain of 1.3% over the past day.
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: Four-Hour Chart
Terra’s bulls have regained strength and the prices were bordering $100. At the time of writing, Terra was valued at $99.27. The immediate resistance mark for the coin once it crosses the $100 mark would stand at $106.
The support level for the coin stood at $91.82 and failed to sustain over which the coin fill fall to $83.81. The price of the coin was seen moving upwards in an ascending channel. A price pullback could be on the charts given how the coin has secured a double-digit gain over the past week.
The volume of Terra was seen closing in the green which signified that the coin witnessed bullishness. A small bar suggests that the coin hasn’t been experiencing high selling volume and also that people have continued to HODL.
Technical Analysis
Terra was priced at $99.27 at the time of writing. After recovering considerably over a week, the buyers seem to have regained confidence in the asset. On the Relative Strength Index, the coin displayed a sharp recovery.
The indicator was seen above the half-line, near the 80-mark. This reading meant that buyers were in excess in the market. The asset was overbought at the time of writing. It is a possibility that if the coin remains in the overbought zone for a little longer, then there could be a chance of price correction.
Terra has picked up bullish momentum on the four-hour chart | Source: LUNA/USD on TradingView.com
Terra was bordering its immediate price resistance, however, the coin was rejected from $100 for a week or so. The price momentum of the coin was quite bullish as seen on the MACD. The indicator underwent a bullish crossover and displayed green bars at the time of writing.
The Directional Movement Index indicates price momentum and it displays positive price momentum on the four-hour chart. The Average Direction Index (ADX) also was seen above the 25-mark which is a sign of market strength and upside movement.
In accordance with the other indicators, Terra might aim for the $106 price mark over the immediate trading sessions which would mean a 7% appreciation for the coin.
Featured image from UnSplash, Charts from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin Holds Steady As US Extends Sanctions Against Russia To Cryptocurrency Mining
Sanctions are being imposed on cryptocurrency mining companies for the first time in history. The US Treasury Department announced that it is taking action against virtual currency mining companies across Russia. This information came out when IMF issued a statement saying, “the Kremlin may employ these activities to avoid compliance with international economic punishment.”
In the wake of recent sanctions, cryptocurrencies have been barely affected. Bitcoin consolidated its gains while ‘altcoins’ also performed in green.
For example, Bitcoin is holding at $41,500 – $42,000. On Wednesday, it managed to reach a high since April 11th, above $42,000. But selling pressure rejected the bulls’ advance and failed to confirm the overcoming of this important resistance level. This is crucial for the virtual token par excellence to regain $45,000.
Naeem Aslam, head of analysis at AvaTrade, warns that “traders know that Bitcoin has to stay above this critical price level for the’ bulls’ to succeed.” The shortest-term support is now back to $40,000.
However, the expert warned that we should be careful. The IMF is in the spotlight because it says that some countries are using cryptocurrencies to avoid sanctions.
Countries like Russia and Iran use cryptocurrency to sell their oil and gas. However, there is also concern that they might be utilizing these resources for cryptocurrency mining, which provides another source of revenue and bypasses any sanctions against them.
“The IMF’s warning will certainly bring more regulatory attention to crypto companies, crypto exchanges, and crypto mining,” Aslam commented.
U.S. Treasury Designates Facilitators of Russian Sanctions Evasion
OFAC, the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control, sanctioned Bitriver AG, a Swiss-based holding company for cryptocurrency mining operations with offices in Russia and ten subsidiaries. This is the first time the U.S. Treasury has sanctioned cryptocurrency miners. Bitriver is amid a token pre-sale called BTR.
To curb Russia’s influence on cryptocurrency mining and trade worldwide, the U.S. has imposed new sanctions against BitRiver. The company operates vast server farms that sell virtual currency mining capacity internationally. In addition, this company helps monetize Russian natural resources.
The U.S. Treasury press release says that Russia has the advantage of energy resources and a cold climate for cryptocurrency mining. However, mining companies rely on imported computer equipment and fiat payments, making them vulnerable to sanctions.
The United States aims to make sure that no asset, no matter how complex, the Putin regime can use to reduce the impact of sanctions.”
Bitcoin And Altcoins Rising Despite The Risks
Despite these risks, the market positively responds and leaves rises for Bitcoin and altcoins. This has brought the total capitalization of cryptocurrencies to $1.92 trillion.
Ethereum’s price is currently trading between $3,000 and resistance at $3,200. The cryptocurrency has followed Bitcoin’s behavior and seeks to gain momentum toward overcoming the $42,000 resistance.
Terra is one of the most promising tokens on today’s gainer’s list, up 6%, along with Solana and Polkadot.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
