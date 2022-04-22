Without Automation Professionals & Digital Marketing Services Provider

Finance
Our Digital Marketing Services
While a large number of internet marketing services come under the umbrella of digital marketing services, what online marketing services we offer are listed below:
1. Search Engine Optimisation -We do enterprise SEO, local SEO and e-commerce SEO at the most affordable prices. We as a top rated internet marketing company, deliver more growth with rankings for more keywords, more traffic, more leads and more sales. We are going to provide you more conversions from SEO than you have been previously getting. We do mobile SEO separately to get your website ranked in the mobile first index.
2. Online Reputation Management – We perform brand reputation management, corporate reputation management, and place reputation management. Our ORM services help you to build positive results easily. We create a connection with the customer that promotes your positive image and boosts mouth to mouth publicity. Online reputation management is directly related to the way you present yourself to the world.
3. Website Design and Development – We do website design and development also as a part of our digital marketing services. We believe that a good user interface and user experience is pretty essential for success in the online world. We thereby, incorporate those facilities beforehand to make the visitors stay on the website for a longer period of time. We make sure that the first impression lasts forever.
4. Pay Per Click Advertising – We have been doing PPC campaigns for over years and have expertise in generating more leads and more sales. We do provide the PPC advertising services at the lowest possible costs per acquisition. In minimum investment on PPC, you get the maximum clicks or visitors to the site. The Return on Ad Spend (RoAS) that we deliver is better than that you have ever seen before.
5. Pay Per Impression Advertising – We have a lot of trouble in making businesses understand that impressions are not the same thing as clicks, but they do provide the same effect as advertising. We do PPI advertising, by optimising the cost incurred for the advertisements to as low as possible. We have done PPI advertising campaigns for a large number of clients. From cruise line shopping programs to hotel offers, everybody has attracted huge customers by PPI.
6. Copywriting and Content Marketing – We have analysed that the content present on the website is a deciding factor in conversion. If the content is compelling enough, the user is convinced, and conversion takes place. We offer fresh, relevant and SEO driven content plan for your digital marketing needs. All your content – editorials, videos, blogs, ads, etc. are optimised in a way that they attract the customers.
7. Link Building – We help you in creating delivering backlinks that point to your website. These backlinks help you reach your target audience by being visible before them. We create quality backlinks and do not indulge in link farming so that they continuously deliver traffic to your website. Our link building services have undergone refinements over the course of time as we became perfect with practice.
8. Social Media Marketing – We have seen businesses clinching the market by reaching out to people on social media platforms, chiefly Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We take care of your social media marketing by – connecting, interacting, sharing and engaging. We have the expertise to start, sustain and increase your relationships with followers, making you a social media celebrity fortnight.
9. Conversion Rate Optimisation – We know that even 0.5% increase in conversion rate contributes to an increase in sales. As a CRO agency, we optimise everything in a way that it boosts your sales. We combine the science of SEO with user behaviour journeys to present to them what they need or are searching for at a given point in time. This means your ROI will be as high as never before.
10. Email Marketing – We all have been using emails. They were, they are ad they will ever be the most preferred form of communications between any two people. We encash the trust value of emails to promote your website or business. We do so through effective, researched, precise testing and careful optimization. As emails reach the inbox of potential customers, the generation of conversion starts.
11. Website Analytics – We trust practical results that have been obtained by our own hit and trial methods. We closely follow the path from discovery to the conversion of your customers and determine what changes are needed in the website to retain them. Our data-driven approach guarantees success in the online sphere, where technology cannot be fooled by anyone. We measure the website analytics to see our progress in digital marketing.
We employ the right mix of internet marketing services to create the most amazing customer experiences. And since we are able to provide the best to the customer, we prove that we craft successful campaigns that deliver on business objectives.
What Are the Basic Elements of International Human Rights Law?
International Human Rights law in one sense offers great promise and hope because of the lofty ideals which it espouses and in another sense great disappointment because of the gap between what these idealistic statements proscribe in terms of an aspiration for all mankind and the reality under which most people live. If all of the rights which are said to exist under the international human rights law project did actually exist, a global utopia would have come into existence. However all around the world, there are routinely breaches of the rights set out in the fundamental documents that proscribe what rights mankind is supposed to enjoy simply as a result of the fact that we are human.
The body of rights which is largely held to exist stems from three major documents which are said to the be the ‘international bill of rights’. This is composed of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic Social and Cultural Rights (ICESR). These three conventions are said to represent in respective order first generation universal human rights, second generation universal human rights and the third generation universal human rights. Critics of the International human rights law project level their objections on the basis that the idea of universal rights if a western concept which is imposed without any sensitivity to the cultural practices of cultures which have developed independently of a rights based legal system. Although this is true in some respects, there are also human rights advocates within these cultures who accept the universality of the idea of human rights and say that often this intellectual objection to the notion of human rights is an excuse used to gloss over the numerous human rights atrocities committed by governments around the world. In any event, the global recognition of human rights has now existed for over 60 years in a codified international form and it appears unlikely that it will cease at any point in the near future as a relevant political discourse.
5 Insider Tips From a Google AdWords Strategist
Today I had a missed call from a London phone number, and I thought, “who the heck do I know that would be calling me from London?” A few hours later my phone was ringing again, and it was the same London phone number, so I picked it up. It was Google.
More specifically, it was a call centre employee dubbed a “Google Account Strategist”, and they were calling me about a new small business AdWords account I had just started managing. I receive so many calls from overseas people about Google and SEO, and how I “can be number 1 in Google for a fee” blah blah blah, so my first instinct was to say “no thank you” and hang up, but I knew the client would be told if I didn’t at least hear what the account strategist had to say.
Fast forward 30 minutes to when the call finished. I was actually impressed with the level of knowledge and step-by-step detail the account strategist provided for features that don’t cost extra to implement. Google AdWords has so many options that setting up a new account can easily take two days, so it was nice to get a refresher on a few strategies I hadn’t got to yet.
I thought it would be helpful to share these tips with you as well, whether it’s a refresher or you’re still exploring everything that AdWords can offer. I also have a step-by-step guide for starting AdWords, Get Started with Google AdWords, which you should take a look at first if you’re new to AdWords. The foundation needs to be right before exploring the advanced features.
Here are the 5 Google AdWords strategies that are definitely worth experimenting with.
Ad Extensions
Firstly, I’m a big fan of ad extensions because they allow you to include additional information beyond the character limit of the ad copy, giving way more prominence to your ad.
My go-to ad extensions are always:
- Location Extension: Showing your physical address for hyper-local marketing.
- Call-Out Extension: A good spot for value proposition text such as “friendly team”.
- Sitelinks Extension: As you’re only allowed one URL per ad, this type of extension enables you to add other links to cross-sell within the same ad. For example, if you’re advertising a painting category, then within the extensions you can also have links to ladders, paint brushes, and even paint services. Highlighting more of your offering positions you as an attractive one-stop option.
- Call Extension: Make it very easy for people to click while on their mobile and instantly calls your business.
Ad extensions can be applied:
- At the Account level: This option will add the extensions to every ad within the whole account.
- For Specific Campaigns: This option allows you to tailor the extensions based on the Campaign theme.
- For Specific AdGroups: This option allows you get even more specific with the extensions based on the AdGroup theme.
The more relevant your ad is to what a searcher is looking for, the better it will perform. Using the paint example again, it’s not a good use of space to also advertise that you sell plants within the same ad. Sure, it’ll be interesting to some people, but you should have a separate AdGroup for plants with ads written specifically for people searching for plants.
The next two ad extensions have evolved, and I will definitely be using them wherever possible.
1. Structured Snippets
Structured snippets is an ad extension that allows you to insert another line of words, which adds more depth to your ad message.
a) Click on the Ad extensions tab
b) Click on the drop-down and select Structured snippets
c) Click the red button ‘+extension’
d) Click on New structured snippet
You’re restricted to fixed categories, but most will allow up to 10 items. The categories to choose from are: amenities, brands, courses, degree programs, destinations, featured hotels, insurance coverage, models, neighbourhoods, service catalogue, shows, styles and types.
Adding the additional information can make your ad more enticing and is very useful if your offering is broad.
2. Price Extensions
The price extension is a must-have if you have a sale or promotion. I don’t think I need to explain why, have a look at the screenshot to see how prominent the ad is. It will certainly stand out!
a) Click on the Ad extensions tab
b) Click on the drop-down and select price extension
c) Click the red button ‘+extension’
d) Click on New price extension
I like that it allows you to choose whether to be specific with prices or keep it general.
a) Choose the type; brands, events, locations, neighbourhoods, product categories, product tiers, service categories, service tiers or services
b) Currency
c) Price qualifier; none, from or up to
d) Header
e) Description
f) Price
g) Units; none, per hour, per day, per week, per month or year
h) Final URL
3. Phone Call Conversion Tracking
If you are using the call extension, there are additional steps you need to take to enable calls to be tracked within the account. It’s a must-have measurement to judge the performance of your ads. Especially if you don’t have Google Analytics linked (but you really should link to Analytics – so that you can monitor the behaviour once people are on the website. If people click and then leave, you’re wasting your money on those keywords without knowing it).
a) Click on Tools in the top menu, click on Conversions and then Phone calls
b) Select the 1st option ‘Calls from ads using call extensions or call-only ads’, fill in the options (change call length to 5 seconds and count to ‘every’), and save
c) Then go to call extensions and click the red button’+ extension’
d) Select Campaigns or AdGroups, add your phone number and click the edit pencil on the right
e) Turn call reporting ON, expand the advanced option – tick the report phone call conversion and select the phone conversion from the list we set up earlier and save.
4. Shared Library: Bid Strategies
Shared bid strategies are located in the AdWords shared library; you’ll find this in the left-hand menu. Here you’ll find the option to choose from six different flexible bid strategies: Enhanced CPC, Target Search Page Location, Target CPA, Target Outranking Share and Maximize Clicks.
However, we’re going to focus on the Target Search Page Location.
It’s a reality that the top 1 or 2 ads will get the most clicks, and if that’s your goal, then this is an ideal strategy to test out. This option will automatically adjust the bids required to get your ads to the top of the page, or the first page of search results.
Here’s a look at the options you can set: Target search page location
a) Select ‘Top of first page’ and ‘automatically’
b) I recommended that you set a bid limit. Otherwise you can easily blow out your budget. This may defeat the purpose of the strategy, but if you aren’t willing to spend $20 per click to get to the top, you need to fill this in.
5. Use 3 Variations of Ad Copy
And finally, it’s always best practice to write 2 to 3 variations of ad copy and based on the result, the ad that generates the most activity will automatically be shown more. The account strategist recommended this particular structure for each AdGroup, as the combination has apparently gained good results from tests Google have done:
- Ad Copy 1: Use your business name in the headline
- Ad Copy 2: Use keyword insert in the headline to match the keywords that the user has typed into Google search. E.g. AdWords automatically replaces the code with the keyword that triggered your ad: {KeyWord:House Paint}.
- Ad Copy 3: A strong call to action in the headline, e.g. Claim Your Free Paint Sample
So, there you have it, 5 handy tips straight from a Google Account Strategist that you can implement in your Google AdWords account straight away.
Marketing Strategy and Planning: The Road Map
Many small to medium sized businesses face a common struggle; a balancing act of plans, strategies, departments and decisions. All of the elements are present, all of the gears in working condition, but business isn’t exactly booming at the pace it had anticipated or forecasted for. What exactly does this growth and sustainability require? In a turbulent economy teeming with congested airwaves and aggressive business practices, it’s about standing out from the crowd. And surprisingly, your marketing strategy has a lot more to do with it than you might realize.
Conflicted business owners can overcome the masses and draw the customers that are right for their product by executing a stellar marketing strategy, not by yelling louder than their competitors or using neon banners on their storefront (or banner ads on your website). My point is, you don’t have to be throwing yourself out there with a bunch of noise all the time. What you need to do is paint a vision for your business, your employees, and your customers. Make promises that nobody but you can keep, and then blow them away with your admirable businesses practices and superhuman skills.
Take a moment to consider this: marketing strategy is the single most important factor in determining the prosperity or deterioration of a business. That’s a pretty substantial claim and I’m willing to prove its legitimacy. Marketing strategy distributes itself throughout all the facets of a business, whether intended by its creator or not. This is possible because the strategy is created and defined by the overall objectives of a specific business, and integrates these objectives with a company’s unique vision and mission. Put simply, every level of a business should be oozing marketing strategy. Really!
Marketing Strategy
Does it seem far-fetched? Let’s examine the relationship between marketing strategy and four key aspects of any business: market research, the marketing plan, corporate identity, and the economy. First, let’s get the formalities out of the way and set forth a definitive explanation of what marketing strategy actually is. After scouring several websites for the official definition, I settled on a less-official but more effective description of marketing strategy:
Marketing Strategy:
A strategy that integrates an organization’s marketing goals into a cohesive whole. Ideally drawn from market research, it focuses on the ideal product mix to achieve maximum profit potential. The marketing strategy is set out in a marketing plan.
While your marketing strategy is, essentially, a document; its purpose is far more load bearing. Included in the strategy should be your mission statement and business goals, an exhaustive list of your products and services, a characterization or description of your target clients, and a clear definition of how you integrate into the competitive landscape of your industry.
Marketing Strategy v. Market Research
This relationship establishes an order of operations: the first phase in any marketing or branding initiative is research. (See our white paper on this subject: Market Research for SMB’s). No matter the scope of your research, whether it is a broad canvassing of your current client list or unveiling specific, detailed findings about your target market, the outcome will have a direct effect on your marketing strategy. It’s imperative to find out everything about whom you are trying to reach. What generation are they in? How big are their families? Where do they live, eat, and hang out? How do they spend their free time and money? All of this information will influence and alter your marketing strategy.
Research alone will not benefit your business without a solid marketing strategy. Often, business owners narrowly define market research as the collection and organization of data for business purposes. And while that is technically an accurate definition, the emphasis lies not on the process of research itself, but the impact it commands on future decisions regarding all levels of a company. Every business decision presents different, unique needs for information, and this information then shapes a suitable and applicable marketing strategy.
Research can be a grueling, confusing, and tedious process. From establishing or cleaning out a database to creating surveys and conducting interviews, you can receive a lot of information about your clients and potential clients and wonder what to do next. Before beginning to formulate a strategy, the information and data collected must be organized, processed, analyzed, and stored. Rest assured, with a little creativity and a lot of effort, this will all be molded into a structured, effective, and easily adaptable marketing strategy. Furthermore, continuous and updated research will ensure your strategy is a current and relevant reflection of your target market, marketing goals, and future business endeavors.
Marketing Strategy v. Marketing Plan
In this relationship, the marketing strategy is essentially a guide to judge the performance and efficiency of a specific marketing plan. In simple terms, a marketing strategy is a summary of what you offer and how you are positioned in the market (in relation to competitors’ products and services), and your marketing plan is an organized list of actions that you will enforce to achieve the goals outlined in your strategy. The plan will encompass the steps to a real-life application of a marketing strategy, bringing life to your mission and vision. It’s your time to show and sell your products and services so that your target market can experience them in the presence that you truly imagined.
Often, businesses lack a balance of creative personality and logic personality. While a business owner might have the creativity to dream up a stellar product, business model, and brand, they may lack the entrepreneurship and discipline to bring it all to life through research, planning and execution.
Marketing Strategy v. Corporate Identity
It’s no surprise that some of the most successful and recognizable companies in the world are those who establish distinguished, one-of-a-kind cultures that permeate through every channel of a business and reach customers on a human level. The culture of a corporation, its psychology, attitude, approaches to business, values and beliefs, lays the groundwork for a unique and compelling corporate identity. There is a powerful and undeniable connection between the health of these companies and the identities that their culture has provided.
These companies have discovered the delicate balance between a brand and a strategy, and how this symbiotic connection encourages visibility and growth. The relationship is simple: the marketing strategy represents where a company wants to go, and the culture determines how (and sometimes if) it will get there. Think of a corporate identity – the style, words, images, and colors – as the personification of your marketing strategy. The corporate identity is extended and applied in every phase of the marketing strategy, and plays a stylistic role in its execution.
Let’s look at an example. Starbucks, until recently, didn’t really have a marketing or advertising budget, per se. Starbucks started advertising in the New York Times and on TV in 2009, and very gingerly at that. Once a week it would print full-page ads in the Times, and on select channels it would air brief, lighthearted commercials. Prior to, the company was able to very successfully promote itself and its products through word of mouth and slapping the 25-year-old logo on every cup its baristas cranked out, proving that even something as simple as a logo can deeply resonate with consumers. But it was the Starbucks’ identity that its millions of customers were happily waiting fifteen minutes in line for. The infamous Starbucks cup rapidly became associated with wealth, leisure, high standards, and urbanites. From college freshman to corporate CEO’s, people couldn’t get enough.
Starbucks enforced its marketing strategy through clever, catchy campaigns, a genuine and human “front line” at the store level, and for the most part, acknowledging any mistakes or shortfalls that it might’ve run into. All of these actions are traits, portraying a deeply rooted culture that is exuded from top to bottom of the Starbucks hierarchy. And, love ’em or hate ’em, there’s no denying their great success, even in a strained economy.
Marketing Strategy v. The Economy
The economy is an incredibly sensitive subject around the globe. What we’ve also noticed is that a lot of companies and business owners are using a depressed economic state as a reason (and in some cases, an excuse) for the shortcomings in their business.
For example, a big trend recently has been layoffs. Larger corporations are using weak economies as a reason to purge its staff and cut positions, when it knows just as well that that’s exactly the opposite of what needs to happen. Or does it? It’s become hard to tell. Is surviving a “depression” really as simple as, say, reassessing your marketing strategy? While an unstable economy is troubling, risky, and unpredictable, it’s also an excellent test of the flexibility of your marketing strategy. Your strategy isn’t set in stone…the whole purpose of designing a strategy in the first place is for smooth navigation through any given circumstance, whether good or bad. Unfortunately, many CEOs and CFOs target their marketing departments first in lean times, while the reality is that it should be investing in these areas so that its marketing managers can adjust their strategy to survive-maybe even prosper, through tough times. An excerpt from the blog of R. Bruer, the owner and head of a strategic communications firm in Portland, Oregon, lays it all out:
“Most businesses treat marketing as a discretionary expense, making it an easy target for budget cutters. It’s as if marketing is a luxury afforded only when times are flush. Less customer demand, less we can afford marketing, or so conventional thinking goes.
But really, can we ever afford not to market?
It’s natural to want to preserve cash during a downturn. I was an employer for nearly 14 years, so I’m sympathetic. But the tendency is to make deep cuts in marketing when sales head south. Companies often start by reducing or eliminating outside expenses, such as advertising, events, sponsorships, research. And when that’s not enough, they lay off marketing employees, sometimes the entire department.
The net effect of gutting marketing is to stifle generation of customer awareness, demand and retention just when these things are needed most. It’s a penny-wise, pound-foolish decision.”
Your Marketing Strategy
While marketing strategy isn’t tangible, its role in business is just as dire as the product or service being offered. It’s contribution bears significance through every phase of a business plan, from conception to execution and far beyond these four aspects of research, planning, identity and economy.
Marketing strategy will continue to fold itself into business plans as long as it is created and executed properly. Research on your industry and competitors will enable you to develop and formulate a proper, pliable strategy. From here, your marketing plan will act as a guide that will bring your strategy to life, attaining and exceeding the goals outlined, all while establishing your corporate culture and identity. Remember, the culture piece works two ways. Your culture helps to form the strategy, and following that strategy will reinforce your culture. Lastly, your strategy must be both strong and flexible enough to withstand the most difficult or unpredictable of circumstances, such as an economic depression, new trends or competitors in your industry.
Strategy is a small piece of a much larger picture. It can all be overwhelming at times, sure, but it’s part of the adventure. With dedication, organization, and a champion marketing team (ahem! B&A), the pieces will come together with ease, allowing for the truly awesome personality of your business to shine, and profits to follow shortly thereafter.
