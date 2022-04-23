Finance
20 Things Google Likes On Your Website
Are you seeing what I am seeing?
If you are searching on Google the same exact key words that I am searching, chances are NO – you are not seeing what I am seeing.
I am in New York City and you might be in Kalamazoo, Michigan so Google looks at our IP addresses, which tells them where we are and they adjust the results according to our location.
Next Google looks at what your search history reveals and attempts to work on assumptions that would be relevant to you according to their calculations. They are doing the same thing for me.
Then add into the mix Google Instant and possibilities start to show up before you finish typing as to what you might be looking for based on those factors mentioned above and other factors such as the most popular websites.
If you are searching at 10 am and I am searching at 3 pm then real time results are certainly going to vary based on that 5-hour difference and Google takes that into consideration and offers results based on real-time activity as well.
So you are not going to see what I see when we search the same exact key word or phrase.
Add to that Google Instant is now taking up valuable ATF (above the fold) real estate, if you were hoping to get first page visibility after all your SEO work, you might be pushed down to BTF (yep – below the fold) or even worse, page 2.
So what is a website to do to be seen these days?
If becoming the most popular brand in the universe isn’t yet achievable then I would begin to focus on Google stuff. Yes Bing is making headway and other search engines still hold a foot in the search game but for now, at least for now, Google still holds the lion’s share of search. So let’s focus on Google for this post. The following are some things that Google likes, not in order of importance as much as the order of my random thought patterns. And let’s be real – if Google likes it, then you have a chance.
1. Google loves video so start posting videos. YouTube, Vimeo and Ustream are some sites to consider. If you are self hosting or third party hosting videos I would suggest copying them over to one of the main video sites to gain traction. And if you want to make Google really happy, YouTube keeps it in the family.
2. Google loves real time. Are you tweeting yet? This is the best tool to keep a steady stream of real time activity. Start thinking about keywords, topics, article sources to share and start tweeting today. Know that Google pays attention to your credibility and that is measured by RT (retweets) and conversations with other Tweeters indicated by @name. So Tweet in earnest not in vain (promo only).
3. Google loves places. Get a Google places account. They love coupons so they can add value to their searchers. And Tags – yes Google will let you set yourself apart on the map if you pay to Tag – that runs about $25/month.
4. Google likes you to play with their toys. Try using Google Docs it is actually pretty handy for file sharing or getting your info on the go. Google calendar might be a solution or even a cool application on your website.
5. Google likes it when you tend to your website so be sure to install Google analytics and have a webmaster account that you actually look in on from time to time.
6. Google loves to read your mail so make sure you have a Gmail account. I use mine as a receptacle for the dozens of newsletters and blogs I subscribe to.
7. Google loves their maps. Please make sure you have one for your location on your website.
8. Google loves bloggers. Since they have a vested interest in blogspot you might want to consider using blogspot. I am a believer that a blog belongs on your website and so I might give this one up.
9. Google loves fresh content. That is where a blog on your site is helpful. Other ideas are changing up a section on your home page with news about your company or in your industry, getting some PDF files and other shareable downloadable content – Google likes it when you play nice and make things available to their searchers.
10. Google loves fast loading websites so go back and clean up your code, ditch the flash, cut down the amount and size of your photos and check out anything that might be slowing your load times down.
11. Google loves tags. They really like it when you make their job easy so double back and look at your code. Hopefully you are using CSS by now and so make sure your H1 tags are keywords; have a keyword rich and well-written meta description.
12. Google likes real word page names. That means if you have dynamic pages that generate a lot of phooey like ##&^236.html well that doesn’t help Google at all. Make sure page names are words, particularly keywords and oh don’t have all the words run together or use underscores to separate the words, Google is fond of hyphens. Your page name should look like page-name.htm and not page_name.htm or page%$###.htm.
13. Google likes links. Lots and lots of links. But they must be good links and they must be text base links. Reputable directories are a good start. Getting other relevant sites to use your keywords and link to your site is worth a pot of gold or maybe two pots if it is a well established website.
14. Google loves well trafficked sites. Get visitors coming and keep them there because Google pays attention to how long their searchers actually stay on your site and how many pages they explore.
15. Google loves commitments. If you have a domain name expiring soon go ahead and renew for generations to come. Ok, well at least for a couple of years.
16. Google likes deep thinkers and many pages. I realize that the more pages you have the more money you might have to spend and certainly more time thinking about what you are going to put on those pages but think hard. Come up with a site plan that makes sense and gives your visitors information in a logical arrangement.
17. Google likes directions. Give your visitors an HTML site map and make sure you submit an XML site map directly to Google.
18. Google likes breadcrumbs. These are the little text navigations at the top of a page that indicate where you are on the site in the scheme of things. It might look something like: home > food > meat > organic. Your web programmer can set that up for you if you don’t know how to program.
19. Google really likes alt tags. They still can’t read photos so remember to give your images alt tags and use keywords. Rather than using a generic word like image.jpg try using a keyword for instance organic-meat.jpg. Yes the hyphens work well here as well.
20. Google likes to know you are real – install hcards or at least make sure you have address and phone numbers visible on your site.
The point is that search engine optimization is undergoing radical changes and shifts and I have no idea where PPC is going to wind up in the scheme of things – neither do the experts at this point, they are all in wait and see mode from what I can tell. So follow these basic rules:
1. Have a clean coded, well organized, keyword relevant website.
2. Provide good content on your website.
3. Blog and post updates regularly.
4. Get social – use Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook and other sites that give you the opportunity to engage with the world at large. No more hiding behind your desk Mister / Missy!
5. Don’t resort to black hat techniques or link farms – not only does Google not like that, well they can shut you down!
6. Read other people’s blogs and comment where it makes sense and when you can offer insight or add to the conversation.
I invite you to start right now, comment on this blog post – add in some of your suggestions or feel free to refute mine. Let’s get the conversation and links back to your site going!
Finance
Forex EA Software Reviews
Forex EA software is nothing but a Forex Expert adviser. To know more about Forex advisors go through Forex software reviews you will get more information in that. Currency system Forex trading has the potential to minimize the work load while trading.
Forex EA software is very much useful for the traders especially novice traders. This software is very much easy to download and install. This simple step helps you to run all the operating system as a plug and play program. Once you set your job is done. Now you can see the profit in your account constantly.
Apart from that your automated Forex expert advisor software helps you to go through back-tests that help you to monitor how they performed trading at that time. Research says in the past nine years of trading Forex expert advisor software demonstrated that it had won 95.9% winning trades but now you can see much better results.
You can pre-install Forex expert advisor into two Strategies. They are – Short term Sapling and Long Term Advanced FAP. You need to set the strategies according to their own currency pair and time zone separately. Make sure to set the right strategy. No matter whether the switch is on or off remember not to preset until you are 100% sure because there might be chance for the loss of the profits.
However, it comes with stealth protection so automated Forex expert advisor software will stop in case if the system indicates potential loss. Forex EA software reviews say over all Forex EA software helps the traders to reach extremely profitable trading.
Finance
No Service Tax on Commercial Rent of Immovable Property
The Division Bench of the High Court of Delhi comprised of Mr. Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Mr. Justice Rajiv Shakdher, on April 18, 2009, allowed twenty six writ petitions challenging the levy of service tax on commercial rentals. Provided below is the summary of the dispute, the arguments raised by both sides, and the observations of the Delhi High Court.
I. Background:
“Renting of immovable property service” was introduced by the Finance Act of 2007, amending the Finance Act of 1994 (collectively and effectively “the Act”), whereby the definition of “taxable service” included, with effect from June 1, 2007:
“service provided or to be provided to any person by any other person in relation to renting of immovable property for use in the course or furtherance of business or commerce”
Subsequently, the Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, Government of India issued a Notification No. 24/2007 dated 22nd May 2007 (“Notification”) and a Circular No.98/1/2008-ST dated 4th May 2008 (“Circular”) whereby an interpretation of Section 65(90a) and 65(105)(zzzz) of the Act was placed to levy service tax “on the renting of immovable property” as opposed to on the service(s) provided “in relation to the renting of immovable property”.
The amendment, read with the Notification and the Circular in effect brought renting, letting, leasing, licensing or other similar arrangements of immovable property, for use in the course or furtherance of business and commerce, within the service tax net. This new levy severely impacted business models across India as most of the rent arrangements did not even stipulate it beforehand.
II. DISPUTE:
A number of tenants/licensees/lessees challenged the legality, validity and vires of the Notification and the Circular on interpretation of Section 65(90a) and 65(105)(zzzz) of the Act.
The prime question raised was “Whether the Finance Act, 1994 envisages the levy of service tax on letting out/renting out of immovable property per se?”
III. ARGUMENTS OF THE PETITIONERS [TENANTS/LICENSEES/LESSEES]
The petitioners pointed out that the Notification stated taxable service as a “taxable service of renting of immovable property”. Similarly the Circular while giving clarification in respect of commercial and industrial construction service purportedly clarified that the “right to use immovable property is leviable to service tax under the renting of immovable property service”.
The petitioners contended that:
– under the provisions of the Act, service tax is levied only on a service which is provided or to be provided to any person by any other person “in relation to” renting of immovable property for use in the course or furtherance of business or commerce;
– in the Act, the reference is not to the “taxable service of renting of immovable property” but to the taxable service “in relation to” the renting of immovable property;
– by virtue of the Notification and Circular, an erroneous interpretation of relevant section of the Act is being placed, and service tax is sought to be levied “on the renting of immovable property” as opposed to service tax on services provided “in relation to renting of immovable property”;
– the statements of the Union of India given in the Notification and the Circular travel beyond the provisions of the Act;
– renting of immovable property as such cannot be regarded as a service on which service tax could be levied under the provisions of the Act;
– the Notification and Circular under challenge proceed on an inconsistent assumption that renting out of immovable property is by itself a service;
– service tax is a value added tax and can only be levied on the value addition provided by some service provider;
– property based services are different from performance based services. In case of property based services, value addition in terms of improvement/betterment of the property may be taxed. However, in pure rent arrangement, there can be no service tax in absence of any improvement/betterment.
The petitioners also adopted the alternate plea that “if it is held that such a tax is envisaged then the provisions of Section 65(90a), 65(105)(zzzz) and Section 66 of the Act insofar as they relate to the levy of service tax on renting of the immovable property would amount to a tax on land and would therefore fall outside the legislative competence of the Parliament in as much as the said subject is covered under Entry 49 List II of the Constitution of India and would fall within the exclusive domain of the State Legislature. As such, the said provision would have to be declared as un-constitutional”.
IV. ARGUMENTS OF THE RESPONDENTS [UNION OF INDIA]
The Government maintained that:
– user of the land/building itself is a service;
– the transfer of the right to use the property for a commercial or business purpose is itself a service;
– mere renting of immovable property is itself a service;
– merely providing a premises on a temporary basis for organizing a financial, social or business function would also include other facilities in relation thereto and therefore would constitute a taxable service; and
– the expression “in relation to renting of immovable property” has a wide ambit and also covers the act of renting of immovable property.
V. COURT’S DECISION
The Court held that:
– any service connected with renting of immovable property would be subject to the service tax under the Act;
– renting of the immovable property by itself does not constitute a service;
– service tax is a value added tax and therefore it is levied on the value addition provided by some service provider;
– renting of the immovable property for use in course or furtherance of business or commerce does not entail any value addition and therefore cannot be regarded as service;
– interpretations placed by the Notification and Circular on the provisions of the Act are not correct;
– the Notification and Circular, to the extent they authorize the levy of service tax on renting of immovable property per se, are set aside;
– the alternate plea of the petitioners with regard to the legislative competence of the Parliament in the context of Entry 49 List II of the Constitution of India was not examined because of the view taken on the main plea of the petitioners.
As a result, no service tax is payable on commercial rent for immovable property. It is for the Government to approach the Supreme Court of India within 90 days of the date of the judgment, if it seeks to reverse the judgment.
Finance
Learning From Peter Lynch – Part II
Peter Lynch’s “One Up On Wall Street” did not just talk about what we in general are better real estate investors. It talks about stocks too. However, before he goes deeper explaining the way he looks at stocks, he gracefully shared in his book the four stages of stock market cycles which I found to be very very useful. He called it the cocktail theory.
Stage one – Everyone avoids a mutual fund manager like a plague. When everyone rather talk about anything else other than stocks, this is the first sign that the market will rise significantly from there. That alone tells you that there is a gloom and doom in the news recently. That, according to Peter Lynch, is the best time to invest. While he confessed that he is not a market timer, this theory is developed over the years.
Stage two – Folks linger around a little longer around a Mutual Fund Manager. At this stage, when folk met a mutual fund manager in a cocktail party, he/she will talk briefly with the manager and tell him how risky the stock market is. And then, they will move over to talk with the dentist. By then, the market is already up roughly 15% from stage one but not very many people had noticed.
Stage three – Everyone asks a mutual fund manager what to buy. When the market is up 30% from the lows, everyone starts gathering around the mutual fund manager and asks what stock he/she should buy, totally ignoring the dentist.
Stage four – Everyone starts giving advice on stocks, even to a mutual fund manager. This is the sure sign of a market top. In a cocktail party, everyone will linger around the mutual fund manager to tell him what stocks he should buy. That sensation is peculiarly true to me about the real estate top in 2004-2005. Folks start telling me and others on how a house is a good investment and how his/her house had risen in value and suggesting me to start flipping real estate.
While Peter Lynch had explained the cocktail theory brilliantly, he does not believe in it to make his investment decision. Ultimately, he believes that undervalued stocks will rise while the most insanely overvalued stock will fall, regardless of where the market is.
20 Things Google Likes On Your Website
Cass DiMicco is using Instagram to power her line of jewelry
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Prices Nears Key Support Level Amid Correction
Forex EA Software Reviews
Govt hikes wages of daily wagers, casual labourers
No Service Tax on Commercial Rent of Immovable Property
Paul Newberry: Amid increasing abuse, officials flee youth sports
Orioles ace John Means to have Tommy John surgery, miss remainder of 2022 season
Tap into OneSwap’s New Feature
Learning From Peter Lynch – Part II
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife