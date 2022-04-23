Finance
5 Proven Strategies To Improve Patient Engagement and Revenue Cycle Efficiency
It is a strange paradox. As the healthcare industry transitions towards integrated, cost-effective business models, the revenue cycle of medical practices, has become more fragmented and expensive.
Payer reimbursement cuts, drastic increase in consumer payments and regulatory changes are challenging traditional, antiquated approaches to revenue cycle management. According to a survey by PwC, one in two, Americans, rate hospitals poorly, for affordability of services and price transparency.
To survive in the New Health Economy care providers should focus on patient care. But there are bills to be paid to keep the lights on! Fortunately, a healthy revenue cycle and good patient care needn’t be mutually exclusive terms any more. There are ways to build a strong and sustainable revenue cycle while still focusing on patient care. Here are five ways healthcare organizations can stay successful in the consumer directed healthcare environment.
5 ways you can drive up patient engagement and revenue cycle efficiency at your medical practice!
1. One in four claims are rejected due to insurance eligibility errors and incomplete information.
- Discuss with your patients about insurance details, coverage limitations and treatment options prior to their appointment. Maintaining a friendly relationship with patients will enable you to collect accurate eligibility information.
St. Luke’s hospital was able to increase collections by placing calls to patients, prior to their visit, and discuss price estimates. This system has helped the hospital in educating patients about their financial responsibility and has increased net collections.
2. Improve the patient billing experience. Straight out of a can patient statements and sporadic follow-up calls won’t work. Financially engaging patients is vital in the post-reform climate. High deductible health plans are posing a huge challenge to care providers. Explain the patient billing process and payment options before care begins and simplify the transaction as much as possible.
- Create patient statements that are unified. Translate complex codes into plain language
- Add financial details outside the episode of care such as co-pays and deductibles
- Discuss the financial responsibility of patients for high-value, pre-scheduled procedures.
- Provide payment options according to the convenience of patients. Offer several payment options such as net banking, cheque, credit card or internet banking.
- Offer different payment plans and educate patients on the same
- Create a financial assistance policy and a collaborative process built around your patient needs
3. Tired of handling no-shows? According to MGMA, medical practices experience an annual no-show rate of 5-8%. At an average of $150 per appointment the amount of dollars lost, can add up to thousands every year.
- Shoot a mail or talk to patients during their next appointment about how inconvenient no-shows are. Case in point.
- A physician group, based in Minnesota was struggling with no-shows and appointment scheduling inefficiencies. A personal mail by the provider to patients, who didn’t turn up, did the trick. The physician group was able to decrease no-shows and increase patient volume significantly.
- Sending remainder mails decrease non-attendance rates by as much as 36%, a study by the Internet Journal of Healthcare, states.
- Some medical practices reward patients who show up on time and offer a small discounts as well. By giving out small rewards to patients, healthcare organizations can not only reduce the number of no-shows but also build a loyal patient base.
4. Do you know that the possibility of collecting payment drops to 40% once the patient leaves your practice? Physician practices collect just 60% of patient co-payments.
- Train patient access staff to collect more at the front-desk. In the current environment medical practices cannot afford to be lax about patient financials.
A San Diego based healthcare provider installed 27 kiosks across its 11 clinics. The kiosks were put up to increase patient engagement. The surprise upshot of installing the kiosks was that an increasing number of patients started paying overdue bills. Following a similar strategy in your organization can not only boost patient engagement but also make sure you collect patient payments without much of an effort.
5. Human resources amount for 56% of a provider organization’s operational costs.
- Reduce cost-to-collect and improve net collections by empowering patients. Patient self-management can be the answer to some of the most puzzling questions care providers face. Encourage patients to enter data into their own records, educate them on patient portals and help them devise a plan to handle their healthcare costs.
A 2012 survey states that 79% of respondents would like healthcare organizations to conduct patient interactions online or through mobile phones.
Small steps in the right direction can help physician practices, to develop an architecture that increases patient engagement and improves the efficiency of their revenue cycle.
Finance
Small Used Cars Are Hot
The demand for smaller used cars is extremely high which is not the norm. Most people go for the larger used vehicles that tend to be considered safer with lower auto insurance rates. However, this is not the case for the current market.
It is not too surprising to experts, though. They compare this increase in small, used car sales to the summer of 2008 when gas prices skyrocketed. Sounds familiar to summer 2018 right?
The consequences of this change in the market is that car companies are reducing their new, small car output. The low supply increases the demand for the little amount the of new, small vehicles that are available which means customers must bid higher to obtain the vehicle.
That is just how the market moves since used car sales are up by 2.2 percent, a 13 year high. That also means that the prices of small vehicles must increase, 3.9 percent in fact. It is simply the way to play the market.
There has also been an influx of off-lease cars flooding the market which as the other numbers prove, the off-lease cars are getting absorbed very easily. People seem to be looking to used cars for basic transportation. Another reason is that hurricane and flood victims from the previous storms are using their insurance money and it is all they can afford.
There are also some other money saving benefits of buying used cars, here are a few.
Depreciation
When buying new, your car can depreciate up to 50% within three years which means losing a lot of value. When you buy used, you do not have to worry about the cost of depreciation.
More Value of Your Money
Without having to worry about depreciation, it leaves more room in your budget for better equipment or even a better model than you would go for if you were buying new.
Variety
Only 350 different models are offered on the new car market per year, but there are so many more options on the used market which is good news if you cannot find your dream car on the new market. This means you do not have to settle nor pay more just to settle for a vehicle you are not entirely pleased with.
Lower Insurance
Your auto insurance is based off of the value of your car which is why it is less expensive with a less expensive car. With new vehicles, they are more expensive, thus insurance is more expensive, except then, you must deal with depreciation over the next three years, too no matter how well you keep your vehicle.
Cheaper Registration Fees
Depending on your location older vehicles typically cost less to register which is definitely a bonus.
If you are considering purchasing a used car, especially a small one, now is the time to do it!
Finance
How to Find the Best Rates On Automobile Insurance in Nevada
Nevada is serious about each and every driver in the state having liability insurance. In fact, Nevada is so serious about insurance that they have instituted the Insurance Verification Program. Through the Insurance Verification Program every time a driver cancels his or her auto insurance at one insurance company, the state checks to make sure that insurance is purchased at another company for that same car.
The idea is to keep all uninsured vehicles off of Nevada streets. Nevada has zero tolerance for uninsured drivers.
Unfortunately automobile insurance in Nevada is no less expensive than anywhere else, which leaves virtually every Nevada driver scrambling to find the best rates on Automobile Insurance.
Fortunately there are a few things you can do to help keep your auto insurance rates as low as possible.
Start by keeping your driving record clean. Speeding tickets…drunk or impaired driving convictions…or any other moving violation is enough to increase your premiums for auto insurance until they are virtually through the roof.
If you are a new driver you know how expensive automobile insurance can be for you. You can help keep your premiums as low as possible by staying in school and getting good grades; almost every auto insurance company in Nevada has a Good Student Discount. Also, before you buy your first car talk with an insurance agent and see just how expensive insurance coverage is going to be. Remember, the faster and sleeker that new car is, or the more muscle it has under the hood, the more you’re going to be paying each month for the privilege of driving it on Nevada roads.
Drivers 55 or older can get discounts on their auto insurance if they take state-approved driver’s training refresher courses; seniors can save as much as 10% on their auto insurance.
Next, ask yourself how much of your own money you can afford to spend if you get in an accident or have any other claim. The more you can pay – in other words, the higher your policy’s deductible – the lower your monthly premium payment will be.
Now top everything off with a trip online to one of the many websites that allow you to compare auto insurance policies and prices side-by side. But don’t stop with running your numbers through just one site – check out the prices on at least 3 different sites so you will be more likely to see the rates of as many different companies as possible.
Auto insurance is taken very seriously by the state of Nevada, and it needs to be taken seriously by you, too, which is why it is so important for you to find the best rates on automobile insurance in Nevada.
Finance
Do’s and Don’ts of Car Rental
For beginners, renting a car is not easy. Aside from the expenses, you need to take into account a lot of details before signing the rental agreement. For instance, you have to think about rental fees, gas charges, insurance, and rules and restrictions. Let’s talk about the common do’s and don’ts of renting a car.
Compare Rates
Travel/rental agencies have websites that allow you to compare rates. However, make sure you know that a “deal” is truly the best deal. At times, total expenses quickly go up if you add all the fees and taxes.
If you ask for a discount, you may save up to 20%. Apart from this, avoiding extras and booking compacts can also help you save plenty of money. To avoid these fees, it’s better that you collect your vehicle at any location but the airport. Also, you should be aware of the gas fill-up packages. If you do some math, you can decide whether you should fill up yourself or not.
Book Early
If you book early, you can enjoy some flexibility in terms of pricing. For instance, if you have a long lead time, you can choose from a variety of cars and enjoy better rates. Also, when you get back from your tour to return the car, don’t be late. If you get even a few hours late, you may have pay for a full day.
Although it may sound obvious, you need to decide if you really need to book a car. If your plan is to explore the city streets or spend your vacation on a beach, you may not want to book a rental car. Instead, you should rent just for a day and use public cabs for the rest of time.
Don’t buy Additional Insurance
Chances are that your existing insurance policy also provides coverage for a rental car. However, you should contact your insurance agency for confirmation. If needed, you can purchase supplemental insurance. Make sure you have at least the collision-and-damage waiver policy. Also, some credit cards provide CDW provided they are used to pay to car rentals.
Beware of Restrictions
You need to consider the restrictions as well. Most US agencies have no problem if you choose to drive around or cross into Canada, for instance. However, you may have to face some insurance issues or other restrictions. Therefore, you need to do your research before you drive into restricted areas.
Check the Car for Damage
You must check the car from all angles to make sure it doesn’t have any dents, scrapes or dings. It’s a great idea to take pictures of the vehicle from all angles. If you notice any dent or dings, show it to the rental agent.
If you notice extensive damage, request another vehicle. It’s not a good idea to take a car without checking it. After all, you don’t want to end up paying for dents you didn’t cause.
In short, these are some do’s and don’ts that you need to take into account before renting a car. Hope this will help.
5 Proven Strategies To Improve Patient Engagement and Revenue Cycle Efficiency
Small Used Cars Are Hot
How to Find the Best Rates On Automobile Insurance in Nevada
Do’s and Don’ts of Car Rental
FHA Home Improvement Loan – How to Qualify?
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees, so much money will come together in the account on 1st May
Avoid Long Queues in Your Pharma Shop With Billing Automation
Tim Anderson apologizes for suspension, and the Chicago White Sox blow a late lead for their 5th straight loss
30 Easy Back Hand Mehendi Designs That You Can Try At Home
Short Sales Explained: 6 Major Differences Between a Short Sale and Foreclosure
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife