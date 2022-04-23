Connect with us

7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees, so much money will come together in the account on 1st May

Published

12 seconds ago

on

7th Pay Commission: Government Employees To Get DA Hike Soon? More Details Here
7th Pay Commission: Good days are coming for the central employees. On March 30, the central government announced to increase the dearness allowance of its employees and pensioners.

In such a situation, the central employees are now eagerly waiting for the salary of the month of May i.e. April to come in the account.

This increase in DA and DR has come into effect from January 1, 2022. Now after the release of salary for March, the arrears of DA arrears can be released in the account of the employees.

That is, in the month of April, a huge amount is going to come in the account of central employees. This announcement of the Central Government will benefit more than one crore government employees and pensioners i.e. 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners.

As soon as the Central Government increased the Dearness Allowance by 3 percent, the DA of central employees has doubled in 9 months. Central employees and pensioners will now get DA at the rate of 34 percent, which is about 9 months. Earlier it was only 17 per cent.

That is, the DA of central employees has doubled from 17 per cent to 34 per cent in 9 months. This will benefit 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners. However, this initiative will cost the government Rs 9544.50 crore annually. Will grow.

Last year in July 2021, the DA of the employees was 17 percent. After this, the government had increased the DA by 11 percent in the month of July. Due to this his DA had increased from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

After this, DA was increased by 3 percent in November 2021. After this the DA increased to 31 per cent. Last month, on March 30, the government once again announced a 3 percent increase in the DA of employees, which has now increased to 34 percent.

Let us tell you that the basic salary of central employees is between Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900. If we look at the calculation of minimum basic salary when dearness allowance is 34 percent, then the minimum basic salary of a central employee is Rs 18,000. After the DA is 34 per cent, it will increase by Rs 5580 to Rs 6120 per month.

That is, the salary will increase by Rs 540 per month. In such a situation, Rs 2160 (540X4 = 2160) will increase in the account of employees with basic salary of Rs 18,000 in the month of May. On the other hand, if we look at the salary on an annual basis, then there will be an increase of Rs 6,480 in it.

At the same time, there will be a monthly increase of Rs 1707 in the salary of the maximum basic salary of 56,900. In such a situation, Rs 6828 (1707X4 = 6828) will increase in the account of employees with basic salary of Rs 56,900 in the month of May. Accordingly, the salary of these employees will increase by Rs 20,484 on an annual basis.

Basic salary – Rs 18,000

  • New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs.6120/month
  • New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs 73,440/annum
  • Dearness Allowance so far (31%) – Rs 5580/month
  • How much dearness allowance increased – 6120- 5580 = Rs 540 / month
  • How much will you get in May – 540X4 = Rs 2,160
  • Increase in annual salary – 540X12 = Rs 6,480

Calculation on maximum basic salary

  • Basic salary- Rs 56,900
  • New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs 19,346/month
  • New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs 232,152/annum
  • Dearness Allowance so far (31%) – Rs 17639/month
  • How much dearness allowance increased – 19346-17639 = Rs 1,707 / month
  • How much will you get in May- 1,707 X4 = Rs 6,828
  • Increase in annual salary – 1,707 X12 = Rs 20,00

Tim Anderson apologizes for suspension, and the Chicago White Sox blow a late lead for their 5th straight loss

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 23, 2022

By

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for “his inappropriate actions toward fans” during Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Major League Baseball announced Friday.

The All-Star apologized after a 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at Target Field.

“There are a lot of people who really look up to me,” Anderson said. “I take full accountability of what I did. But it’s something that I have to learn from and grow from.

“I understand that the game can be tough sometimes. You can get frustrated sometimes and people can say certain things that get you out of character, but for the most part, there are a lot of kids out there watching. I have to be a bigger person in that situation and just suck it up, whatever is being said.”

Cameras caught Anderson making a middle-finger gesture after something was said from the crowd before the bottom of the eighth inning of the 11-1 loss.

“It’s something I already learned from,” Anderson said. “(I) kind of let a lot of people down. But at the end of the day life keeps going on. Now, I get to continue to try to be great.

“Sometimes you are going to react different. That was one of those moments where I reacted different. … I’m going to keep going and grow from it. Just continue to be me and lock it back in and keep learning.”

Anderson appealed and played Friday.

“Doesn’t change anything that we believe about him,” said Sox manager Tony La Russa, offering support. “Nothing.”

The Sox lost their fifth straight in tough fashion.

The game began well, with starter Michael Kopech allowing three hits and striking out seven in five shutout innings.

The Sox led 1-0 in the eighth, but the Twins had runners on the corners with two outs against Kendall Graveman.

Carlos Correa hit a grounder to the hole between third and short. Anderson made a nice play to get to the ball, but his tough, off-balanced throw got past first baseman José Abreu.

A run scored on the infield hit, and Luis Arraez advanced to third on the throwing error. Abreu tracked down the ball and made a wild throw to the plate, allowing Arraez — who originally wasn’t headed home — to score the go-ahead run.

It was Anderson’s sixth error in his last three games — three in Game 1 on Wednesday, two Thursday and one Friday.

“You go through tough things,” he said. “It just happens to be defense. I’m in a tough stretch right now. But nothing is going to stop. I have to keep working and I have to continue to get better. … I keep letting these guys down but I’m going … get to where I need to be. That’s really all.”

The Sox loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Reese McGuire popped out to Correa and Jake Burger struck out looking on a close 3-2 pitch.

“We are going through something that’s really tough right now,” Anderson said. “We are going to have to keep grinding and keep working and we’ll play ourselves out of it.”

News

30 Easy Back Hand Mehendi Designs That You Can Try At Home

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 23, 2022

By

Mehndi is a temporary body art that is done by using mainly henna, it is also known as a henna tattoo. The designs can vary from simple to intricate, mehndi can be done on different parts of the body but predominantly it is made on hands and feet. Mehendi is loved by women and they can apply it on several occasions like weddings, festivals, etc. Some designs are difficult and can be only done by professionals but the simple ones can be done at home.

In this list, we have collected some backhand Mehendi designs that are beginner-friendly and you can easily try these at home.

1. Block Design

Photo Credit: kp_mehandi_art

This design is beginner-friendly and can be easily done at home, all you need to do is draw some lines and blocks. You can also add some geometric patterns and flower motifs.

2. Lines and Symmetry Design

beautiful back hand mehendi design for a bride, the hand is full of henna and design is very neat
Photo Credit: stutimehandi

This design involves line drawing focusing on finger detailing. This design covers the whole backhand. You can draw some arcs and flowers and petals and you are good to go.

3. Symmetry Design

beautiful back hand mehendi design for a bride, the hand is full of henna and design is very neat
Photo Credit: Mehendi_artist_manali

This easy backhand mehndi design can be done by beginners. It does not involve much detailing on the fingers, so you can keep the design on the fingers simple if you don’t like heavy designs and like to keep it simple. You just have to draw some petals and leaves and you can also make a criss-cross pattern.

4. Intricate Forearm Design

traditinal back hand mehendi design on both hands, very detailed henna design for weddingthe
Photo Credit: mehendi_by_pranali

If you like Forearm mehndi art, not just your backhand, this one is for you. You can draw some petals and leaf motifs. You can segment your hand by drawing lines and then fill the area with some geometric design or add some swirls. You should definitely try this backhand Mehendi design.

5. Back Hand Forearm design

detailed back hand forearm mehndi design
Photo Credit: rs_vibgyor_brides_official

This Mehendi design is a bit complex so if you want to try it make sure you have enough time on your hand. Segment the forearm region by drawing some curved lines and then try to fill those areas by adding some flower motifs and filling the spaces with some zig-zag lines.

6. Elegant and Neat Mehendi Design

detailed back hand forearm mehndi design
Photo Credit: Wedmegood

Isn’t it gorgeous? If you are not into too much detailing and love an elegant, neat look go for this mehndi design. This design is perfect for the wedding season, so you can try it out. Start by making a circle in the middle and do the mandala motif, then fill the fingers by drawing some thick and thin lines. Then you can move further to your forearm.

7. Jaal Arabic Mehndi Design

wedding back hand mehendi design
Photo Credit: Thestylespeaks

This is a traditional jaali design, this design will make your hand look like it is adorned with jewelry. You can definitely try this if you like a full design with no gaps in between. It is a bit complex and may take some time to nail it. So start practicing it now!

8. Elaborate geometric design

simple geometric mehendi design
Photo Credit: Hennatalesbybhumika

This is a neat design, all you need to do is mix some lines and dots to create this one. You can also add some ornamental motifs and make it look more classy.

9. Lotus Design

simple back hand mehendi design
Photo Credit: twinkal_jagetiya_mehendi19

This backhand mehndi design is very popular and simple. If you practice a little you are going to nail this one. Draw some lotuses on the palm of your backhand and connect them with some line patterns. This mehndi design is a must-try, do try it at home and you will be amazed by its outcome.

10. Simple lotus Design

easy geometric and floral mehendi design
Photo Credit: twinkal_jagetiya_mehendi19

This backhand mehndi design is simple and neat, you need to segment the back of your hand into three parts. You can start with the back of your palm, then work on the wrist and lastly fill your fingers. It will turn out great!

Looking for easy Mehndi Designs? Check Out These Easy & Simple Mehendi Designs That You Can Try At Home

11. Simple Arabic Design

easy and simple block design
Photo Credit: twinkal_jagetiya_mehendi19

This Arabic design is simple and easy to make, all you need to do is segment your hand first and then focus on filling each area as per your convenience. Try to concentrate on the line detailing and you will love the finished look.

12. Intricate Wedding Mehendi Design

detailed mehendi design on back hand
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

Well, this Mehendi design looks complex, right? But if you observe it carefully you will notice that each section is focused on a particular design. Draw some curved lines and segment the area, then fill the areas with the respective designs like checks, leaves, swirls, etc. You can easily sport this at your Best friend’s wedding or on your Big day too.

13. Finger Ring Jewelry Design

beautiful and simple motifs on back hand mehendi
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

If you love simple leaf design this one is for you, this will make your hand look like you are wearing fingertip jewelry. This Mehendi design will give your hand a dainty look.

14. Exquisite Detailed Mehendi Design

easy back hand mehendi design for beginners
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

This backhand Mehendi design is quite elaborate and detailed, so if you like a more detailed mehndi look, you can try this one. This design comprises a lot of different motifs which makes it more full and beautiful.

15. Arabic Bridal Design

detailed back hand mehendi design with leaf like motifs
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

This Mehendi design will look very beautiful on your backhand. It does not have any prominent segmented section for the back of your palm. This mehndi design focuses on finger detailing and the finger design is extended towards the palm. The wrist is segmented from the palm so it has a different pattern. This design looks awesome on any bride.

16. Intricate Geometric Pattern

detailed full back hand mehendi design for wedding
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

You can try this Mehendi design if you love a full backhand design that leaves no gaps on between. This backhand mehndi design is full of line and zig-zag geometric patterns which gives it a detailed and full look.

17. Beautiful Bridal Arabic Mehndi

simple back hand mehendi design for beginners
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

You can try this design at home if you love the symmetric look, all you need to do is segment the back of your palm into two parts and then focus on each half, keep one half a little less filled and fill the other half generously. It will give you an illusion of both a full and neat look.

18. Floral Mehndi Design

easy floral motif mehendi design
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

Floral mehndi design is a very popular design, we are sure most of you are aware of it. This design needs a little bit of practice, if you want to be good at this design you need to practice on the art, focus on the arcs, and filling the design with henna consumes a little time.

19. Traditional Mehndi Design

criss cross detailed back hand mehendi design
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

This Mehendi design for the hand is done by segmenting the back of your palm and your forearm into different sections. Start by separating the palm from your fingers and wrist by drawing lines, then fill the fingers with some curved lines, and the palm with some criss-cross pattern. Then segment the forearm into 3 parts and focus on drawing the design on each part separately.

20. Mandala Design

simple mehendi design mandala design
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

This backhand Mehendi design is very popular nowadays, especially if you love to add an artistic touch to your Mehendi, you can try this design. Draw the mandala design on your back palm at first and then focus on the intricate finger detailing.

Looking for Intricate Arabic Mehndi? Check Out These Beautiful Arabic Mehendi Designs For Hand 

21. Simple Mandala Mehendi Desing for your Hand

mandala design easy back hand mehendi
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

Here is another Mandala design for you, this one is a little simple and beginner-friendly. If you can draw a proper circle you have got an upper hand, but for those who cannot make one, no need to worry, all you need to do is practice. You can also get some stencils if you want to make it quick.

22. Elaborate and Intricate Back Hand Mehendi Design

detailed full back hand traditional mehendi design
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

This mehndi design looks so beautiful but looks difficult too right? Believe it when we say that it is not that difficult, as you can see most of the design is dominated by a single pattern. All you need to do is make the outline and fill the gaps with the same pattern. It will take some time but it is worth a try.

23. Arabic Bridal Mehendi Design with Rose motifs.

full detailing mehendi design on back hand
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

This backhand Mehendi design is very detailed and will look very beautiful if you want to try it on your Big Day, Karva Chauth, or at any festival.

24. Mandala Art Mehendi Design

simple mandala back hand mehendi design
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

If you like an artistic look you can try this one. This Mehendi design is simple, elegant, and neat.

25. Traditional Mehendi Design

easy dotted and criss cross mehendi design
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

To try this one, make the outline first on both hands, then fill each section with dots, leaf motifs, criss-cross motifs, and curved lines and you are good to go. You can add different designs on different fingers.

26. Rose Mehendi Design

simple lines and pattern mehendi design
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

This Mehendi design looks very neat if you do not overlap the lines, the rose motif is easy once you practice the art of drawing thick and thin lines separately without any smudging.

27. Geometric Mandala Mehendi Design

simple geometric pattern back hand mehendi design
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

If you cannot draw a fine circle for a Mandala Art, you can try this Mehendi design where you don’t have to draw a neat circle, you can go with any other shape instead.

28. Simple Symmetric Design

simple and easy line design mehendi for back hand
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

To try this one at home, segment the back of your palm into 3 sections and fill each section with a particular design keeping in mind where to keep it neat and where to fill more henna.

29. Beautiful Back Hand and Forearm Design

wedding detailed back hand mehendi design
Photo Credit: nsmehendiartist

This Mehendi design is perfect for your Big Day, all you need is a little time and an eye for detailing and you are good to go.

30. Simple Fusion Mehendi Design

simple mehendi line design
Photo Credit: twinkal_jagetiya_mehendi19

This design is for the ones who want to try different patterns in one single design. So, the people who are into experimenting try this one out. You are going to love it.

Mehndi Design for Kids? Check Out These Cute Mehndi Designs for Your Kids 

While most of Mets offense stays hot, Robinson Cano holding team back

Published

42 mins ago

on

April 23, 2022

By

When good offenses keep finding ways to win, as has been the Mets’ motto in their first two-plus weeks of the regular season, the limited holes in the lineup become glaring.

Such was the case in the Mets’ 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field. The Mets did their thing, which under the Buck Showalter regime means valuing a mix of small ball and smart plays. Three of the Amazin’s six runs in the series opener came by way of a sacrifice fly, an RBI groundout and an infield single. There’s a sense around most of the Mets’ new-look lineup, a unit that leads the majors in runs scored, that they’ll claw back or find a way to score.

And then there’s Robinson Cano, who was 0-for-10 until his ninth-inning single on Friday.

It’s getting tougher and tougher for Showalter to continue defending the team’s decision to put Cano in the lineup, let alone plug him in as the designated hitter while Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis both sit on the bench.

In the fourth inning on Friday, the Mets finally got their first baserunner against Zac Gallen thanks to Brandon Nimmo’s hustling leadoff double against the shift. Then Starling Marte drew a walk, Nimmo advanced to third on a Francisco Lindor forceout, and Pete Alonso drove Nimmo in on a well-placed RBI blooper to shallow right field. The Mets tied the game at 1-1, and they still had something cooking with one out and runners on first and second.

But after Eduardo Escobar popped out, Cano walked up to the plate carrying the baggage of a .100 batting average over his last six games. It took Gallen just three pitches —one cutter and two curveballs that landed in the dirt — to strike out Cano and kill the Mets’ threat.

It wasn’t just that that was Cano’s second strikeout of the night and eighth in his last 26 at-bats. It was that Cano is still getting reps at DH at all, hitting sixth, representing a huge rally killer right in front of Mark Canha and Jeff McNeil. Canha and McNeil have been on-base machines for the Mets, with the former flashing a .417 on-base percentage, ranked seventh-best in MLB and third-best in the NL (minimum of 30 plate appearances).

Cano has played in eight of the team’s first 15 games. He carried a .185/.241/.296 slashline, one home run, three RBI and two walks into his third stint as DH on Friday in Arizona. The 39-year-old has so far recorded a 41% chase rate, nearly matching his career worst 42% chase rate in 2020, with only a 54% chase contact rate, by far his worst since Statcast began tracking in 2015. Cano entered Friday sporting a -0.3 bWAR.

Even James McCann, who was hitting .120 over his first nine games, showed life on Friday when he cranked his first home run of the season. This was no cheapie — McCann’s two-run shot traveled 452 feet to left field and it even looked like he got the monkey off his back.

So yes, the Mets lineup is lengthened and deeper than previous years. The opportunity to do damage can come from just about anywhere in the lineup, but so far, one key spot is being wasted on Cano.

Another left-handed hitter in Smith, though struggling to break out at the plate after a hot spring training, has fewer plate appearances and at-bats than Cano. Like Smith, J.D. Davis also is depending on reps from DH to get his at-bats. Fourth outfielder Travis Jankowski, too, has shown his bat and speed on the basepaths are far more valuable than Cano at DH. When that spot is occupied by the slumping Cano, the Mets are selling themselves short to seemingly give a veteran has-been the chance to break out, at least in part because he’s signed through 2023 and is owed $20 million in each of his remaining two seasons.

The reality is Cano knows he’s on a short leash. If he doesn’t start producing — and soon — he could be off the roster as early as May 2, when rosters are trimmed from 28 men to 26. That will be GM Billy Eppler’s first such opportunity to show what his organization is about: cutting a struggling hitter who’s eating up roster space, or keeping him for his experience and so-called leadership in the clubhouse.

There is also the argument: if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. The Mets are 11-4 to begin the year, best in the NL East and the first team in MLB to reach 11 wins.

