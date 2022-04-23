News
911 call: NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had run out of gas when struck and killed
A 911 call from the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins appeared to solve the mystery of why he was walking on a busy interstate highway when he was struck and killed: He had run out of gas.
His wife Kalabrya called moments after he was killed on Interstate 595 near the Fort Lauderdale airport early on the morning of April 9, saying she was worried about him.
“He was stuck on the side of the highway,” she told the emergency operator, in one of a series of 911 recordings released Wednesday by the Florida Highway Patrol. “He had to go walk and get gas.”
She said he was going to call back after he put gas in his car, but he never called back. She wanted someone to see if he was OK.
“That’s just not like him, for him not to call me back and his phone to go dead and he’s just stranded by himself,” she said. “He was walking, though.”
“I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you,” the 911 operator said. “We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.”
The 911 operator asked for a description of Haskins, and the woman explained he was 24 years old, 6-foot-4 and Black.
Kalabrya Haskins then began crying and starts praying and pleading with God.
Dwayne Haskins was hit by two vehicles, not one, as had been previously reported. A dump truck hit him first, knocking him to the pavement. As he lay there, the driver of a Subaru Outback veered left to avoid hitting him but struck him with the vehicle’s right side and tires, according to a report released Wednesday by the Florida Highway Patrol.
The drivers of both vehicles pulled over. Neither has been charged. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:48 a.m.
Haskins, 24, had been in Florida at the invitation of fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who owns a home west of Boca Raton.
The first calls to 911 came moments before Haskins was struck and killed.
“Oh my God! Oh my god. What the f— is wrong with you, get the f— out of the road,” one woman said in one of several reports of a man walking into traffic or struck by a vehicle on I-595.
The woman called back and apologized and explained a man was hit in front of her.
“I was traveling on the road, and I saw a dump truck hit the man,” she said, crying.
Another caller, a man, said there was a body on the far left lane of the road, near the shoulder.
“He was laying on the side of the road,” the caller said.
The caller said he saw a dump truck nearby and someone exiting the dump truck.
Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick by Washington out of Ohio State, played two seasons in Washington before being released and signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2021.
Funeral and memorial services for Haskins are scheduled for this week, beginning Friday in Pennsylvania, then in New Jersey and Maryland. Kalabrya Haskins announced an update Tuesday through Burt Lauten, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ director of communications.
It was the second public statement she made through Lauten and the Steelers. The first statement thanked people for their support.
Friday’s visitation is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh. The service is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A memorial is scheduled for noon Saturday at Christ Church in Rockaway Township, N.J. Haskins was born in New Jersey.
Another memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at Bullis School in Potomac, Md., where Haskins attended high school.
Aaron Hicks odd man out as Yankees roll with 14th different lineup in series opener vs. Cleveland
On any given day, the Yankees feel like they have 11 capable position players for nine spots. Marwin Gonzalez and Tim Locastro are the only true bench players, in that they typically come to the ballpark expecting to be on the bench.
The catchers, Kyle Higashioka and Jose Trevino, are being treated more as a combined entity than a true starter and backup. Gleyber Torres, who has come off the bench a fair amount in the early going, also plays regularly enough — and is still considered integral enough to the team, despite his down year in 2021 — to avoid being a traditional reserve.
Because of this, the Yankees are able to mix and match their lineups based on that day’s matchup. It’s a strategy that has become much more en vogue in recent years and paid off handsomely for teams like the Rays and Giants, who rarely roll out the same lineup in consecutive games.
On Friday, manager Aaron Boone decided Aaron Hicks would be one of the odd men out of the starting lineup vs. Cleveland. Aaron Judge took his place in center field, with Giancarlo Stanton taking right and DJ LeMahieu serving as designated hitter with Torres getting the start at second. It’s the Yankees’ 14th different lineup in their first 14 games. Boone opened his pregame press conference by explaining the reasoning behind Hicks’ day off.
“Just looking at the next couple days, we have a day game [on Saturday] after a night game,” the skipper said. “I just felt like this was the one [to give him a day off].”
As for his catchers, Boone doesn’t have them in traditional roles either. Trevino got his fifth start behind the dish on Friday night, which is never really in place of Higashioka, Boone explained, but in fact how he always viewed the situation playing out.
“I view it as a tandem right now,” Boone stated. “Obviously, we have Ben [Rortvedt] down there too working his way back. But yeah, I view it more as a tandem.”
Trevino, a relative unknown for most baseball fans, started his Yankee career with five hits across his first 12 plate appearances (.417 average). That is surely more than the Yankees would have expected, but it speaks to the idea that neither he or Higashioka are really the second string, rather two capable players who will each get their reps.
“Jose’s been great in every way for us,” Boone said. “Great in our room, great behind the plate, he’s had a lot of good at-bats and he’s running the bases well.”
NEW KID ON THE BLOCK
For years now, Cleveland has been known for having otherworldly starting pitching.
The kid they sent to the mound on Friday night, 25-year-old Eli Morgan, still has a long way to go to reach the Shane Bieber level, but he did have one of his best days in the big leagues at Yankee Stadium.
On Sept. 19, 2021, with the Yankees fighting tooth and nail just to get into the playoffs, Morgan outdueled Gerrit Cole in an eventual 11-1 Cleveland win. Morgan went six innings on that Sunday afternoon, issuing just a solitary run on a solo homer, throwing 62 strikes on 85 pitches without a single walk.
Boone remembers that game well, particularly one of the youngster’s pitches.
“We’re familiar with him,” Boone said before the game. “He’s got an outstanding changeup and some real pitchability. Hopefully, we can make it tough on him.”
KING OF THE HILL
A man who was once a middle relief afterthought has morphed into one of the most important components of the Yankee bullpen.
Michael King, a former 12th round pick by the Marlins who the Yankees picked up in the Garrett Cooper trade, has been dominant. While the right-hander curiously did not pitch at all in the team’s midweek series in Detroit, King has lived up to his royal name thus far in 2022.
Yes, it’s only four outings into his season, but King has struck out 10 of the 31 hitters he’s faced (32.3%). If you’re into Wins Above Replacement this early in the year, King was the best reliever in all of Major League Baseball entering Friday’s slate of games. Two major things have changed for King: he’s mostly ditched his slider in favor of a four-seam fastball, and he changed his jersey number.
King went from wearing No. 73 (a typically obscure number for a young, unproven player on a team with 22 retired numbers) to No. 34. He said he asked for 34 because he was a big Roy Halladay fan growing up. Justin Wilson had the number last year, but was traded to Cincinnati in July. When the Yankees broke camp this season without a No. 34, King pounced on it.
Sad tale of Bill Murray’s on-set violence surfaces amid ‘behavior’ investigation
Giants looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney: sources
Soon, K.T. will be O.U.T.
The Giants are looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney, sources tell the Daily News, making calls to see what they can get for their 2021 first-round pick.
There was some internal momentum for bailing on Toney during his tumultuous rookie season a year ago. His commitment came into question behind the scenes during his rookie year due to lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries.
The high-maintenance wideout hasn’t shown up to any of the team’s offseason program yet under first-year coach Brian Daboll, either. So the Giants are trying to move last year’s No. 20 overall pick.
Toney missed ample practice and game time from May through December due to a laundry list of injuries: two positive tests for COVID, a hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad, oblique and shoulder.
He got thrown out of a loss to the Cowboys for throwing a punch. And he had a toe or foot issue in OTAs when he wore the wrong-sized cleats and practiced at one point with one shoe on.
This is a developing story.
