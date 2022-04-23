9,968 Ethereum (ETH) Worth $29,470,260 USD Transferred to Unknown Wallet

The Beacon Chain and the Ethereum mainnet are expected to unite.

Since the year 2020, the Ethereum network has grown rapidly. Post-Beacon development, the network’s validators saw a surge in numbers that had never been seen before. At the time of this writing, there were over 350k validators. At the beginning of 2021, there were less than 50,000 validators on the network, and the number has steadily increased since. It’s come a long way, for sure.

According to a recent CryptoQuant post, the staking rate of ETH has risen sharply over the last several weeks as inflows have surged. Nearly 11.06 million ETH had been staked as of this point. Additionally, thanks to the deposit contract, it was possible to transfer Ethereum from the mainnet to the Beacon Chain. This staked ETH is now worth an estimated $26 billion.

Whale Alert

Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4345 specifies that it will take place in June; however, it has already been postponed. Traders and whales alike have shown a strong preference for the biggest altcoin.

Whale Alert collects and maintains data from several blockchains in a single standard manner in its databases. The Gemini exchange sent 9,968 ETH to an unidentified wallet. An analytics and monitoring business called Whale Alert said that the transaction was valued at a total of 29,470,260 USD.

Crypto whales have moved hundreds of millions of dollars of ETH dollars overnight. According to Whale Alert, the transaction took place at 00:08:43 UTC on 23 April 2022. According to CMC, Ethereum price today is $2,958.34 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $14,534,441,943 USD. Ethereum has been down 0.94% in the last 24 hours.